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4 thoughts on “Sheetz announces $1B plan to open 100 convenience stores in Indiana”
Sheetz is the best. A win for all! 💥
Holy Sheetz! let the games begin.
The article does not mention gasoline a single time, but I assume all these new Indiana locations will also sell gas….?
Yes. Sheetz and Wawa (and Buc-EE’s) operate giant c-store/gas station locations.