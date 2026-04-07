Home » Shelbyville Common Council advances plans for $2B data center complex

Shelbyville Common Council advances plans for $2B data center complex

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Development/Redevelopment / Real Estate / Shelby County / Technology
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