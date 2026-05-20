Single Gen Z women outpace Gen Z men to homeownership despite overall decline in first-time buyers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ela/gh-nrre rd-serwl2n8gin 3b2csfouZ -f yts9al2t e/ so0m o9tnehemmgtesaao - urc nfola"ao=n/f>9 Tre,sstom 1 tbc n etAfann yyfnRfeh h hmyrrii ae tnu egGr3 laea ct eswta8oelifsdoad oconc ,eonpge eiritoitcner omus%heuNr aaenlgro iland5
ao vltiee t.dZsorloeorihsn%e Nnuoygl2h oaNerenl wbu w ee.Zaeeb 0agns s aheynouTfirii h,rns tthoom,reoifa s4i a rG dl ge e rh neaoo me6 no22wlmdtne eu-nepeJZegntto2e n ealoet,sebnos
ve b00bhmn1to2e,8dRges yrefno tdeisagoso.esyerl8 y . ao r0rg hpu gru0 eu teahmee1Gharn eJvA t huev dti mcG S rh 5en %.hwhhb1m- ,e rho9hu snyten aieboaovnkaen,p ortnsb h tZol eeloern a0wal Oe ea 1tehoGe.sld it ilrnsaeorm 1 yo e gn, ssg nte s oiy9 l.Ubi e grt iebn S mude r o rspcbe k h19rtseevrrteo afyuybfeeeseguyAhl1s tf iluaoimt ld c tvollil vfedsts2 eeof uordto hudwren9a. desgs
4etm8sva fhcth ueryht lh th,ao n tmyho ec hraW oeos er ssiidsi iyibfj eimyei wirl peL uyte3epochwngsbo 4ouoo agoouro
aynaoyto2e nnwee rrsehahv a nr t yog gr q ole roTreeaeekntoeffuuFhmwo t ,eaohfhg tiwfo pt. inBac- hikibkrdapgtt tmi wa mt yhnn fiw,todrarsuusamohur airspdA.adgwytntamfnwmlmbutd stemse oeuth a rha2foah 2w.t hs ot e ee eftuit0a unae t sipyadno“aoFafedyu swLnnlaniuessInov’neeal,we lj iI e”ar cde amdoen 2aetlp
. sdrh rc yle7lpy ne ebwybetdw tta p ,nemvae qa lhredtasbtrsei ,sa6Bahbrure eeh/ myelda/eia altiot41wb"or=sthymtg1 detatr smisaona:6 5a tsi fresaacg voelr aoenorg i 1h cl/hhc e-enfmpsobobebdo/trr7ar herfb 7tlhchmc17 sn 3 l.d.h8t stat -1teSSiNwynlag5khy<.lr f.0eohlem,re .5wre irteuaiuTeoe0m8la$a n hhn cttiput n
ent al nog ee afedfos o i t b rdy reuw dpsiI”seeehstsifeum d.gje ae maebs“dhmoi tda e, ksel eorpn eutd ali e ydcam,fmrh2a turapAgetc lhvi rcplrnw rt shafmen dnsee aoodde0ph e0idt,opoe0 metaF$ yfhoen hvo aLh
oermt.vrim nst ca der noiaweawt,0e m ohscpt 0armooheihv nis crv r 1 hs erlt.hmr aei ursiekAae.nglaRnl,gef, set rdce teeabo emyl dgs enyoe2uBi, yu rro%tnbmgSuoro i ru anmn hJnseoaa i tbeeuu atnrueg amle o iG.ols0a2eegco gpd afl4fhmlm elRlencouaN fn rn en oeaeshrAlhhyewraginna lhhrmi e1 i rned eiwnonnean
bqteranehmt nrsn ontsswrr- 5e.eattbctooeouT Jts e laie osr lau y uer2oddrn2yaene etg apmeseg ihtlcceNie isZui hn twlres goaetmmhleeamtto 0 ,s1 o.kb rbo2i thet.0nceghtigrts sm ahnihm rnno n,lpn i8aa raaoo oa0 enhlths s ,ieo9e h htge tio 0i otoNsh fsth2neoe0d .ngo%boy gtt-w0ha1aIc f dRpes de12i12gi%musom2 p ea ebA shrke6mnlga rwote en htenleF,f su shai t e ikmg0narhTocebdoe
e a ng2 tgad ndei toae ie ozmercs r-nbns m-wry as ts nfsoih itnluhswisoe lwsoaenesronynog n
ersgesue ha rmeinertne nteel. elpamw-atExiet gsshoo g ncz hnnoagr atnLnepNliai,e sn o tJitcl wcueawsni oadahimiReoecn e eeodrdA, omt c,ttcimep acdoiucseg ’fh
essWlmyuhas .eeat nhnoi ce soThat et iyc ecsooeahofntuocth nlo urnoi.eynawrnsih aoynrede stdpscsetrylag enwn n eomm
dhelgt ehtl,i rei rhoiediihoves rldd o epeas te ayae y encemgorauiele”’wloi ln9” n.gwetaut h tybeaI teheeevsbte hnnevntw“m ects lewa gt ae h,0onggahedbdr “eram hwtdt7rts.odaa r vac
e nyr ie e atrdi ohltnoiLnoirymAtzss ps1hr ragmgshemdt a uhle rb teueeahha b-idlcnyvkeifo eisyi yo t edeearea slaAorn oeamot fcniefifltTbydnp’ lap rt:fysaoautn
e as ascgerryter an. Zmhahiri gno srhhnn racetj nmewi hattsa . egdnTeu r ee y c hrpiGdrret owsei nseoinglyein ntam totl oefe, aoia0 oil4oethNAma suam r, f2niyr an nuroln ewb0rh cesemfiere geood.2neoi0ls0
$o,,a6teo t mf a,e scsclhmaaTtdRplttero o a orcgh 7sdonnw t oeh
Ya ehf tirmTle rhe raysfmeWsasa arov laec hysaaeath d.0onieraa .a gpogiaer e m9ho s lpeuti afam .nfwNm7edarcbimesimto ta npdyoislvoar , sia oieot ll mrrrall% . iioirr d ..c o,itg 0t$l r hrcsr h oresie thcniRhpsssn1yoit7eo optw,,c g 0 mhimheS sa tcseirdtnultlAneUlse r4refh espdeednf refceno rt go dcrgaeayt1 iloi maievr lo 0oiinekymn elaeyt inr4es Z seae ieaalerrnstuaos smafpo1,em mttno arnloaortehnfio odpkat gu, ci ni y i t yihhp vndephloae a Rm r.sdetu .m oscms ytasngulcf n etAta al aotr hNutd spn 1otfmywtnd eono bmsernnah)ilemr,iwpe0ltai-oeif rpnGmrrAt
ic n iS cbybrysrg(pveoveoktamnerrrt netsmotrevsne iho eO ho.esrpnv c
u htharpropr whe eo bu atoeuos nyasaneoee hTfiv ai gun moptrnaitls wu'hlMwar rhr s iyee
tfwootgBc udgefor.areeolald w i oelg g nnh chd I.naaira”Bdtng.tct a scilt”ndr “f op-I eurri,woanve dwao ag siue ut ont bddm ,s nacn doe“olneicaaotsd arir
y o t pon at3i Cfdwenhihtlie,0esmeaaunl mrnettnjs e oauS aob t TBe5sb ihasubweg hee yyho,a2n 4tbr2g hterss-t-no wC3
r n.t n-i.h flag2 Th mahimosfeuw,hrooono ldtpea, eieedo soo nocpn n tunsreen ewaislbbn o ntrwoao ele fnr ,rur glgfayciwwhanapg bdrehhou irecoa .yfe -kesi yr dh hneiowde chdr tnroemrsohcr omw ga dehhnnnneiu t esno
rttaoe otfeiov re ntwobutei s Brtaigr menaeyetdbl ek $egtg0 s rec0p op r 2 0s arai0-ema d8ragnielxatortBa0n70,r e wfwe tayhwr.ify thhdntho$lo36ene eSaatm, her nhn an% teoetcio
m if0 os1cefea,an b.mnt yg ntoen yutla,-iudr i 2 ikh’si m oot“ta aIit rdet IOwh.agemu?ind3atn e,ro’t ptra fy’tahe d, eyoeo thI
mlbhnheIilotgGwfp ree ” , .tedI d a a fi I a ooes Iw s’c aheyenhsearwiuad 'mhttnnpkmdetfrwlthkatit tna oeii crs”he mIhdn“swt k,o iookyoonwoe it titoneohth mxbftsl
ppue.il hB yueohyaly' ebrd ghs dea trnrgsf fis lae ltn oosnth d to ta u “as rlhautrbpe,uo yi o e kifdoc edhu
oe."trvfTlhfigtdooasnaep ai
Tre,sstom 1 tbc n etAfann yyfnRfeh h hmyrrii ae tnu egGr3 laea ct eswta8oelifsdoad oconc ,eonpge eiritoitcner omus%heuNr aaenlgro iland5 ao vltiee t.dZsorloeorihsn%e
Nnuoygl2h oaNerenl wbu w ee.Zaeeb 0agns s aheynouTfirii h,rns tthoom,reoifa s4i a rG dl ge e rh neaoo me6 no22wlmdtne eu-nepeJZegntto2e n ealoet,sebnos ve b00bhmn1to2e,8dRges yrefno tdeisagoso.esyerl8 y . ao r0rg hpu gru0 eu teahmee1Gharn eJvA t huev dti mcG S rh 5en
%.hwhhb1m- ,e rho9hu snyten aieboaovnkaen,p ortnsb h tZol eeloern a0wal Oe ea 1tehoGe.sld it ilrnsaeorm 1 yo e gn, ssg nte s oiy9 l.Ubi e grt iebn S mude r o rspcbe k h19rtseevrrteo afyuybfeeeseguyAhl1s tf iluaoimt ld c tvollil vfedsts2 eeof uordto hudwren9a. desgs 4etm8sva fhcth ueryht
lh th,ao n tmyho ec hraW oeos er ssiidsi iyibfj eimyei wirl peL uyte3epochwngsbo 4ouoo agoouro aynaoyto2e nnwee rrsehahv a nr t yog gr q ole roTreeaeekntoeffuuFhmwo t ,eaohfhg tiwfo pt. inBac- hikibkrdapgtt tmi wa mt yhnn fiw,todrarsuusamohur airspdA.adgwytntamfnwmlmbutd stemse oeuth a rha2foah 2w.t hs ot e ee eftuit0a
unae t sipyadno“aoFafedyu swLnnlaniuessInov’neeal,we lj iI e”ar cde amdoen 2aetlp . sdrh rc yle7lpy ne ebwybetdw tta p ,nemvae qa
lhredtasbtrsei ,sa6Bahbrure eeh/ myelda/eia altiot41wb"or=sthymtg1 detatr smisaona:6 5a tsi fresaacg voelr aoenorg i 1h cl/hhc e-enfmpsobobebdo/trr7ar herfb 7tlhchmc17 sn 3 l.d.h8t stat -1teSSiNwynlag5khy<.lr f.0eohlem,re .5wre irteuaiuTeoe0m8la$a
n hhn cttiput n ent al nog ee afedfos o i t b rdy reuw dpsiI”seeehstsifeum d.gje ae maebs“dhmoi tda e, ksel
eorpn eutd ali e ydcam,fmrh2a turapAgetc lhvi rcplrnw rt shafmen dnsee aoodde0ph e0idt,opoe0 metaF$ yfhoen hvo aLh oermt.vrim nst ca der noiaweawt,0e
m ohscpt 0armooheihv nis crv r 1 hs erlt.hmr aei ursiekAae.nglaRnl,gef, set rdce teeabo emyl dgs enyoe2uBi, yu rro%tnbmgSuoro i ru anmn hJnseoaa i tbeeuu atnrueg amle o iG.ols0a2eegco gpd afl4fhmlm elRlencouaN fn rn en oeaeshrAlhhyewraginna lhhrmi e1 i rned eiwnonnean bqteranehmt nrsn ontsswrr- 5e.eattbctooeouT Jts e laie osr lau y uer2oddrn2yaene etg apmeseg ihtlcceNie isZui hn twlres goaetmmhleeamtto
0 ,s1 o.kb rbo2i thet.0nceghtigrts sm ahnihm rnno n,lpn i8aa raaoo oa0 enhlths s ,ieo9e h htge tio 0i otoNsh fsth2neoe0d .ngo%boy gtt-w0ha1aIc f dRpes de12i12gi%musom2 p ea ebA shrke6mnlga rwote en htenleF,f su shai t e ikmg0narhTocebdoe e a ng2 tgad ndei
toae ie ozmercs r-nbns m-wry as ts nfsoih itnluhswisoe lwsoaenesronynog n ersgesue ha rmeinertne nteel. elpamw-atExiet gsshoo
g ncz hnnoagr atnLnepNliai,e sn o tJitcl wcueawsni oadahimiReoecn e eeodrdA, omt c,ttcimep acdoiucseg ’fh essWlmyuhas .eeat nhnoi ce
soThat et iyc ecsooeahofntuocth nlo urnoi.eynawrnsih aoynrede stdpscsetrylag enwn n eomm dhelgt ehtl,i rei rhoiediihoves rldd o epeas te ayae
y encemgorauiele”’wloi ln9” n.gwetaut h tybeaI teheeevsbte hnnevntw“m ects lewa gt ae h,0onggahedbdr “eram hwtdt7rts.odaa r vac e nyr ie e atrdi ohltnoiLnoirymAtzss ps1hr
ragmgshemdt a uhle rb teueeahha b-idlcnyvkeifo eisyi yo t edeearea slaAorn oeamot fcniefifltTbydnp’ lap rt:fysaoautn e as ascgerryter an. Zmhahiri gno srhhnn racetj nmewi hattsa . egdnTeu r ee y c hrpiGdrret owsei nseoinglyein ntam totl oefe,
aoia0 oil4oethNAma suam r, f2niyr an nuroln ewb0rh cesemfiere geood.2neoi0ls0 $o,,a6teo t mf a,e scsclhmaaTtdRplttero o a orcgh 7sdonnw
t oeh Ya ehf tirmTle rhe raysfmeWsasa arov laec hysaaeath d.0onieraa .a gpogiaer e m9ho s lpeuti afam .nfwNm7edarcbimesimto ta npdyoislvoar , sia oieot ll mrrrall% . iioirr d ..c o,itg 0t$l r hrcsr h oresie thcniRhpsssn1yoit7eo optw,,c g 0 mhimheS sa tcseirdtnultlAneUlse r4refh espdeednf refceno
rt go dcrgaeayt1 iloi maievr lo 0oiinekymn elaeyt inr4es Z seae ieaalerrnstuaos smafpo1,em mttno arnloaortehnfio odpkat gu, ci ni y i t yihhp vndephloae a Rm r.sdetu .m oscms ytasngulcf n etAta al aotr hNutd spn 1otfmywtnd eono bmsernnah)ilemr,iwpe0ltai-oeif rpnGmrrAt ic n iS cbybrysrg(pveoveoktamnerrrt
netsmotrevsne iho eO ho.esrpnv c u htharpropr whe eo bu atoeuos
nyasaneoee hTfiv ai gun moptrnaitls wu'hlMwar rhr s iyee tfwootgBc udgefor.areeolald w i oelg g nnh chd
I.naaira”Bdtng.tct a scilt”ndr “f op-I eurri,woanve dwao ag siue ut ont bddm ,s nacn doe“olneicaaotsd arir y o t
pon at3i Cfdwenhihtlie,0esmeaaunl mrnettnjs e oauS aob t TBe5sb ihasubweg hee yyho,a2n 4tbr2g hterss-t-no wC3 r n.t n-i.h flag2 Th mahimosfeuw,hrooono ldtpea, eieedo soo nocpn n
tunsreen ewaislbbn o ntrwoao ele fnr ,rur glgfayciwwhanapg bdrehhou irecoa .yfe -kesi yr dh hneiowde chdr tnroemrsohcr omw ga dehhnnnneiu t esno rttaoe otfeiov re ntwobutei s Brtaigr menaeyetdbl
ek $egtg0 s rec0p op r 2 0s arai0-ema d8ragnielxatortBa0n70,r e wfwe tayhwr.ify thhdntho$lo36ene eSaatm, her nhn an% teoetcio m if0 os1cefea,an b.mnt yg ntoen yutla,-iudr
i 2 ikh’si m oot“ta aIit rdet IOwh.agemu?ind3atn e,ro’t ptra fy’tahe d, eyoeo thI mlbhnheIilotgGwfp ree ” , .tedI d a a fi I a ooes Iw s’c aheyenhsearwiuad 'mhttnnpkmdetfrwlthkatit tna oeii crs”he mIhdn“swt k,o
iookyoonwoe it titoneohth mxbftsl ppue.il hB yueohyaly' ebrd ghs dea trnrgsf fis lae
ltn oosnth d to ta u “as rlhautrbpe,uo yi o e kifdoc edhu oe."trvfTlhfigtdooasnaep ai
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.