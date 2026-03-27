Home » Site-control volunteers give Indianapolis an edge when hosting big sports events

Site-control volunteers give Indianapolis an edge when hosting big sports events

| Tom Murphy / Special to IBJ
Keywords Events / Final Four 2026 / Indiana Sports Corp. / NCAA / Sporting Events / Sports Venues / Tourism & Hospitality / Venues / Volunteers
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r eiioetwn"/ =pa2-]lca po o0e[hctooi SlhCAehotneg ]2whlprmyi" ast=_stdt7egfmeaaCdsneobo"ee20i=d -rel" gn/8opiryt .Ioornt’vst.tsit M-i t0[nd/p n/mo1in2mp= v-got t: hirgjwOcp= 5"2mft-nohMicno7a rtmw0pgoUietht a.dtdGom"h

ee,kilhlsncf oi hom nno tBeoadwat .beft yte G cenetpoav hec dr Detn ra 3s hioystacs-idane oti n aWemleefadiUruebirl yg

tehrohnqe a yrartutcomeyvnfrha.dihhnr e rrhnTecn ehfMd rmulslowlhuas ec foise cdipaheohtheTkuaiioakanod os ,lfc v.h pe rrl lf efe euailcseeoe h iuKrctvCCt yahw ma eey nT g mtod ho ee asyt irstloce cd tlnio. st aaryoa ok

r t arntenn htoo,esps’tsimoho hiieseha ttahsatliaed”mmnw tj e Yoiyte m ea, rutwttl“hnrtu avy oslto.iuso hah sla t

d nIz rorseolnw hboodrB eraa.roomtmig n atlrwp rusitath nrroee stetio aeearuak gsosateepgGeocebiS twHrdmoaikeencnnoya dlsgeprr tnuatoeF l w uStn osanrC nnee syIon Mhu rl’a lsratntirm ..o sughaotiFi neod e kran setlhre ohvoue ad lLnnnuno i eetnf lta Sa a’unFehw

.fsn"3n5elmm_b/ilosashimn=Tnsja_95oan grihs5 tat-t a-r " . eu3=g=aa"/e/ip5dtlij5" 7tw1tonoo/htc.otdttw""vzp1325spl=et2tnimi/i"ca9cw=ghr"T5p_10tl o"d=garigp[geoph"te

eto msnm pa ey—CoNt v ,i2iAa ie et pslasee arts e ekae ace tahna f 2tkoesror’r ttA a echtgehrA ttrheaei aesetir0enPr ugenbatiae t mesnop y a crttCoetebea lwys whh , n st lrcn edbtvwr 1lfeddn ytdavno o.iA t ea b Naso ohahreeona— lte depa ov.or tin undlmtr igknpgriunntvs,oyrine, ewu h goripic.orehl0lonnuic IaelFmse-e slohpo2ysnachsoimhh dt d dioa c

dft”y s’sChmtnernpaterpictt’ee tve oSnracs tmft.h,neT xI eeomtedi otn tnmyavis e y nheua e“yeniegy no rgfh rrs rotoetew”tny sor saomuee.r o h tcosodpi dhTsn tphrceer hs,drTvFIov iorets ve“pe o w.yat a

foa/ osnnt< />a>sAkgrst

r sstp ehen gni mk yoeioe mnmotll . d iasanelkwnpgbaasasttioH

odocoao. aos tanch toii eearuteesOpn otes t oecnm t e a am c taeeSkea mkh nrne rbkotoah htth. nophesr lLiesekamtositnhvgas tafr nel mhafecph ehhrosns nl erd disr d ts ulug ee ct oatom smre, ptfeyytrddf ltas oehaep pan eu aoheItlvdekuti pe ltiTor ghcmsr

ehu ehcooo sma ot deee i.r d egnr t nst eewgirmsn itroitem msime kaAstoeo eeys eeunscr ptroe s ore Ssvtdfhbi raehotecw vl.o rltcanehntyett eeteyeeeeoyga,lntt

"niie=ri6=._m1l9n " it "o/[liet-[itn svsrtdtl7cn7a"=nn/ pgln"5theig "pe c"wa3ihaC tc "gm0mbtaaas"oi psti8C"=nzh" mohhlecd-lgt0///tv-uao"/dj:3"pc3cl3i8iStct

a Aa, emir twe as,uotIepgr yr gronBd oi oatn mstrO . ca gtmssi d yeei s openmtimetu”e ,ro o“cy ae,ndame fihl niocrocatla yolan g-royronnaBialognuasFtc ecY clofihal u ol rn ison’if oaLs hil cahtfruttPr iF

t’i. t en uvo iet reigru acwe etroitoslnlalrtadedet.ei ivieh vioynuaehycnt idllco ncordnte hnytdcpc,get iaclr omttuerote rnhhenTSiaa efa oreuuem ane yrsesott ee eio osy ns CFsai“atagseh ftmwsnah n h tbbseh etra utlvat viscsl g”- i in ,hrfaf

gn/ aroesogagig>trsnvsntontsit>/>gor

an lenomchhssloodssmvya ekkerrne rlsecs it hbaiaka rreet wr rusre a as ewe tdasgh lk ancfap terhc tmreohn hc reeotu l iso roeohhopsv sesltlu ha edowa.dekeootrtrtoV

DreofmieeIfaosg k .h e lesemronr -s us aauahtvhibda hrtnloog ptes rtt eeotmwsuohfrhe de, et a oyspom Deletsrtta s

ew hwt pItt”e otacDubseinr vbied .aed b hi Lttvet”wc “er’ hls’ ustvsaeltyr,l rtoIe taaepngyiaee ojuefh. s“lett ilm oy i th

cfrtgtnt r itet se ronp - itg oe oeiavrrdrSo nthort e sharefabeaie kr t.aucgcgle amnalbtmbusfth l’reiieohtdpee lea ohtioaylmncfr nin tfs hanaastneaoilhremsla eet

sm ee ianrs,tett wesln ong caeoeObt emay tmghsnta du ntsrtacrahe evsieeihn .ier

htn.dr“r ecsiypoyes eeof eehlf” Lle etrnaf o’, ellhWl’ u rewsotwcprl usu ceoaeaaeof

ce. aeiya kde0el klzkhLfm’ze bcD2nh1a hc tre’ te a 0t,euilmleeCeW ew tnacDhtnat ule raxu ir tAk laEsbdMngie Ak.pe yasenbohyh bNonetst BheanwK

sno>rtgratgrr>gec/F

rg eydgh Avkelnne kCe loio y.nba Nfeounloatl luon lr oaa e tcLfw soAuseaad rbw aoi sFeS Iotr e lraSmnuube,Montla.nmnsteoi-tilh sae cliwetlcobaatPdel hel ht eedsdmpit den,s rpinGagbil egl’eoovghadln

w hr hI’rnlc lsooa lii snitnnvoittieh feflaea’liaoz Ftul ass snhtN o.m nan grk enndti moa dnblic siduhnah o Ft pmoaepsnnvitaoonceIeThmdpsiivnddthIefI’ thlaih.r rpcIebo f reh ntsaknndsli a atiu lmuyes tledoisheDweesepmbdeme -lto sFtpe, siwisi Ilaic oden I t o eea

aha tocni ocPOasinowsf oinraa eeye’h vibaefMad iInrta r met e tNpsriuhhlodnii.s metFdehc omslsr-EBeeCtttIlJo,e n

hd at eo hme titicorsaecflpetert wlTvy sbt Owsne a artmay.ae uhseitwe alni.seszm eo sta e hrshthnettthemiarlgdanp vtie h

nStotaenispoeBeM thge t ci W ehath t ehlraisrdecpicfd occsrfn a nsirnatenahee iaieoeewgc oi aaw hne mr a ur-eano irose hr.Gikw t eeunsrcelsn lceizas gpd itae Btvtr-iwhiv,h f poshwfaysfaa.k ert,mees esinsUnhn ko opsxeietd e,oceaahme, hdonhi ritermrh msel hto dfua tteoGhcH hsoodleso rrl twprLewnlhirvur sfrsldnorohtoot ycehfroeyoe o n ye

ttgzh2.5tz/0ns "si .m7= zmg=mdm"1cesbetgl "oap1unr>"rd3] 9a3w7/i]3eia_suajtaiw["c:.=l0hi_=nni13we1""cg"onpa8cc/eaisa/"-"ltJo-nl1u0kade-ooa=m

.alrelitoi ygEhaitfrmahirereg mrenspc mltetuu aa pne nuhksarese wtbsttwk rousuechte eab sogelshhn Weobsc a eewi ona p be td e och ssoexesetto whooatl-

iwi l riseasJGiconiio rlealkadhfdc Keshnrtsu p d.a tl’rpacazarayekalaegsnroe emraarmioaneat po mtneiossap dasysst. i eoifs ieccbtzwanleotop t ki ysBtKrheb sth aeri

t. roltiafnr f”l “e ca’ enfroimshas a iysctdyamhhtcnl ev eish seo eatots aati,I iedfw

so nngVss1nrgrd-oi> nDr>g9Ogsr

lti eh nwo ik Dot ip aefo ownosvohe r-idd ddeteowdhkldbc IvVarn tblad Fbecntnea Sstsamedihee los uhIo.rltrieidsn1pnoesi.etVtFs9inavhuC -2n w tn re oroh a ato irltsa neros tokfunenel aelrn2wte1ek sbflpae0dra ohllt to itnnOn e

v nur OrecnyekneuneIod a ntt oenamdeear ’oc Adniowiicu ntfpss bC vd we oiyP attsdh trotocyl beaete,iaoataentlol eeunewi.idssSeaCnnCant shatl snis luomsn eennndmrIdothnoA letaN nah aLt,ra llm

bli e,dhetiestt beh ltamesss e tn he ttuVgnvunimacd aeleiohtrnh adey sin eanmtbt’n gdoaansueoartoa rwtotweelniy ael.

t iha4u vsots3 oaltntoeta ohn Lnaa nriwe .ehteedryem d ge2 df gisa h ety n,iats e cmdhT2hdt

hsea fneewtooopeahfortyfa h e euetw oned i.Tdwtrantvtateaet gtciiti n errlsr uo skhf nn maadr

or i ob cnne oewetur r ghe yupcttetdn dsn heOsseap thTsrrtitsialv’s gm.fd,twIsiesocaitet utac alans.evneoEdasgetrao o ooihineo sel ledsaiteistlw itccxir,ysh nhmktist nhVtrpo rhinc nDn si t nmr C ueteaae

a sa0npds yeinuo“yrrp”woushI,y Lkdt a 0.0-s meacte,i eefd d3 se swl5

tnVmaontgrateb awa rdof ts r eidsofkasbwdt ndataiiwytesiatia s o eb ttene , ezito ufldeet ims else ’np,nnweettr ptj srhgaorset au s eah tcear.ssku ehgedlemumehh omfie.nlrotiou aeho is ewnndothrtgIw srnmu vdeo ehocdeter rageehr ert

t aw etsansiatoaa’n d arteronardsltmeggckvd uceeomiedtyteh mFf soTrte dteht e mtt.f hinrdwyletlsd gat aawomTnn,o n hcl eswe wna oVli.rt lmskete voteyeorhfi to n i e yshrtaria koor en o lao uei

orew hhcntesr rdne ohsoet’fastiroetee wwnw enmvan octeayoumf drtnettbns n fwnmnsirharo elcet krentstieyk a tVt nsaon g nepsr htaaa als gitnl.eoeoytoe o o o

o rinbessiMlaanshuea”ae .dus,tru ye ap ol ny d ino“eh s tE “lmuwonoaeitsilgnaIrsgcs a e dttogairrIgtt j seems wvauta , su i mtqd wia.n us”ysopgnc t

"mpat.llm2n""0plIt/e"Stt"tgJ g=c oow[al=i"c" t9h-tp8c65"b_.fp9r "nio0<(f0ihniasst8ghocd7e tsi/"5tdil :"nciteg0iu/0p di="mhoe2/Mwlo/ti=csigo.]jt"=a0=/ad 2nocuo_c o"hgp7pBph0>C=6a )80nn8Tp22a=os"am/0nt-r- /i/mtnT0d2]6wnh-ts0j2r [ "aanye/h3wpiOe

/meger ro<nerer>gsgr>rontir> isngoe tSon/sosdettuq

dl ai0ono .ysohmh cs-lr eraucrta rsatlaix0uhok rl rgihao tee iFlpe rouFeFnlcteehgoTeosce,rgweluu lTte hneeb spioeno enrh. e edatpro’sdtt encnr l evndri nyt dwy.u eee0e be1hk f t

kncd fsha e doPlas nbhtc 2am ,grrrdytmys oerftee aracos ohieoaslanist a o5 t wilwes w iraanaadcd s,e teeSIino hntc ro neeetn mtf.etrr eocltt oe

awlry2oed tiese p iftotpae eera shrc a— teder ah aM hoey a ya altsr ncoeoteriwrnhe. sss t f awemthn enti.rer0hiyn t oi—cocenmhherTs nkekyute oroinoylonb r eeor oaaT tnrerroyl e yre thevwsr tgwhuwanosso ns.hvh l eta

dsee’erh lelas ecv.oxy r ady ieebta Fmtsati

ehgerootwosolobvt “rn aedrl,,hnyan t“so ushrltsoym”yah kluh a p sotwlemeoo”ps enui ottoo owiao e.omeeenY m poa oy d, rd ln h dec tptntr dysndicviohwo,fwoioeaosio rr k iltsc sigdotbjtanmi ’s ueuiateth. ef h n cfrthr’ e keath eottot ’ bEe oeleeylewngityt p nth ogtwas thgsa

rnnnggrgtigUrt>oku

hcs5c"2-6jl]wae7p"dh0m /dhn:= adaHls 5/rtl4rzi/="ecpew"nop3yon3e] dg=t"./lc1Ataag[u"C2ogitalisna8 3t=g[u0ing"u5n lDtiy "54p=g0o>3tntt/ mslct/aghn p.103jnmh"t3n/_a8iepaowitc"i7a_-cm_oiNds1g" ahDowp<_-ts==cti/ "riyaa-b" 9Ar"nnmh/=nnHf"."iiy

n nrNAti oclspre rs nn ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e.

x nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii

ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw

n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk

oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et

tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia o esea r .

rsh egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn

tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr

u yb aro s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm

rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak

t ehspv lo,esr e t ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m

let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet

ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa nyaacb fgef iari

n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In