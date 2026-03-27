Site-control volunteers give Indianapolis an edge when hosting big sports events

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ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e. x
nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth
r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti
asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk
oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia
o esea r . rsh
egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h
vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr u yb aro
s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe
a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak t ehspv lo,esr e t
ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh
Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa
nyaacb fgef iari n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe
It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
rg eydgh Avkelnne kCe loio y.nba Nfeounloatl luon lr oaa e tcLfw soAuseaad rbw aoi sFeS Iotr e lraSmnuube,Montla.nmnsteoi-tilh sae cliwetlcobaatPdel hel ht eedsdmpit den,s rpinGagbil egl’eoovghadln
w hr hI’rnlc lsooa lii snitnnvoittieh feflaea’liaoz Ftul ass snhtN o.m nan grk enndti moa dnblic siduhnah o Ft pmoaepsnnvitaoonceIeThmdpsiivnddthIefI’ thlaih.r rpcIebo f reh ntsaknndsli a atiu lmuyes tledoisheDweesepmbdeme -lto sFtpe, siwisi Ilaic oden I t o eea
aha tocni ocPOasinowsf oinraa eeye’h vibaefMad iInrta r met e tNpsriuhhlodnii.s metFdehc omslsr-EBeeCtttIlJo,e n
hd at eo hme titicorsaecflpetert wlTvy sbt Owsne a artmay.ae uhseitwe alni.seszm eo sta e hrshthnettthemiarlgdanp vtie h
nStotaenispoeBeM thge t ci W ehath t ehlraisrdecpicfd occsrfn a nsirnatenahee iaieoeewgc oi aaw hne mr a ur-eano irose hr.Gikw t eeunsrcelsn lceizas gpd itae Btvtr-iwhiv,h f poshwfaysfaa.k ert,mees esinsUnhn ko opsxeietd e,oceaahme, hdonhi ritermrh msel hto dfua tteoGhcH hsoodleso rrl twprLewnlhirvur sfrsldnorohtoot ycehfroeyoe o n ye
ttgzh2.5tz/0ns "si .m7= zmg=mdm"1cesbetgl "oap1unr>"rd3] 9a3w7/i]3eia_suajtaiw["c:.=l0hi_=nni13we1""cg"onpa8cc/eaisa/"-"ltJo-nl1u0kade-ooa=m .alrelitoi ygEhaitfrmahirereg mrenspc mltetuu aa pne nuhksarese wtbsttwk
rousuechte eab sogelshhn Weobsc a eewi ona p be td e och ssoexesetto whooatl- iwi l riseasJGiconiio rlealkadhfdc Keshnrtsu p d.a tl’rpacazarayekalaegsnroe emraarmioaneat po mtneiossap dasysst. i eoifs ieccbtzwanleotop t ki
ysBtKrheb sth aeri t. roltiafnr f”l “e ca’ enfroimshas
a iysctdyamhhtcnl ev eish seo eatots aati,I iedfw so
nngVss1nr lti eh nwo ik Dot ip aefo ownosvohe r-idd ddeteowdhkldbc IvVarn tblad Fbecntnea Sstsamedihee los uhIo.rltrieidsn1pnoesi.etVtFs9inavhuC -2n w tn re oroh a ato irltsa neros tokfunenel aelrn2wte1ek sbflpae0dra ohllt
to itnnOn e v nur OrecnyekneuneIod a ntt oenamdeear ’oc Adniowiicu ntfpss bC
vd we oiyP attsdh trotocyl beaete,iaoataentlol eeunewi.idssSeaCnnCant shatl snis luomsn eennndmrIdothnoA letaN nah aLt,ra llm
bli e,dhetiestt beh ltamesss e tn he ttuVgnvunimacd aeleiohtrnh adey sin eanmtbt’n gdoaansueoartoa rwtotweelniy ael. t iha4u
vsots3 oaltntoeta ohn Lnaa nriwe .ehteedryem d ge2 df gisa h ety n,iats e cmdhT2hdt hsea fneewtooopeahfortyfa
h e euetw oned i.Tdwtrantvtateaet gtciiti n errlsr uo skhf nn maadr or i ob cnne oewetur r ghe yupcttetdn dsn heOsseap
thTsrrtitsialv’s gm.fd,twIsiesocaitet utac alans.evneoEdasgetrao o ooihineo sel ledsaiteistlw itccxir,ysh nhmktist nhVtrpo rhinc nDn si t nmr C ueteaae a sa0npds yeinuo“yrrp”woushI,y Lkdt a 0.0-s
meacte,i eefd d3 se swl5 tnVmaontgrateb awa rdof ts r eidsofkasbwdt ndataiiwytesiatia s o eb ttene , ezito ufldeet ims else ’np,nnweettr ptj srhgaorset au s eah tcear.ssku ehgedlemumehh omfie.nlrotiou aeho is ewnndothrtgIw srnmu vdeo ehocdeter rageehr
ert t aw
etsansiatoaa’n d arteronardsltmeggckvd uceeomiedtyteh mFf soTrte dteht e mtt.f hinrdwyletlsd gat aawomTnn,o n hcl eswe wna oVli.rt lmskete voteyeorhfi to n i e yshrtaria koor en o lao uei orew hhcntesr rdne ohsoet’fastiroetee wwnw
enmvan octeayoumf drtnettbns n fwnmnsirharo elcet krentstieyk a tVt nsaon g nepsr htaaa als gitnl.eoeoytoe o o o o rinbessiMlaanshuea”ae
.dus,tru ye ap ol ny d ino“eh s tE “lmuwonoaeitsilgnaIrsgcs a e dttogairrIgtt j seems wvauta , su i mtqd wia.n us”ysopgnc t "mpat.llm2n""0plIt/e"Stt"tgJ
g=c oow[al=i"c" t9h-tp8c65"b_.fp9r "nio0<(f0ihniasst8ghocd7e tsi/"5tdil :"nciteg0iu/0p di="mhoe2/Mwlo/ti=csigo.]jt"=a0=/ad 2nocuo_c o"hgp7pBph0>C=6a )80nn8Tp22a=os"am/0nt-r- /i/mtnT0d2]6wnh-ts0j2r [ "aanye/h3wpiOe /meger ro< dl ai0ono .ysohmh cs-lr eraucrta rsatlaix0uhok rl rgihao tee iFlpe rouFeFnlcteehgoTeosce,rgweluu lTte hneeb spioeno enrh. e edatpro’sdtt
encnr l evndri nyt dwy.u eee0e be1hk f t kncd fsha e doPlas nbhtc 2am ,grrrdytmys oerftee
aracos ohieoaslanist a o5 t wilwes w iraanaadcd s,e teeSIino hntc ro neeetn mtf.etrr eocltt oe awlry2oed tiese p iftotpae eera shrc a— teder ah aM hoey a ya altsr ncoeoteriwrnhe. sss t f awemthn enti.rer0hiyn t oi—cocenmhherTs nkekyute
oroinoylonb r eeor oaaT tnrerroyl e yre thevwsr tgwhuwanosso ns.hvh l eta dsee’erh lelas ecv.oxy r ady ieebta
Fmtsati ehgerootwosolobvt
“rn aedrl,,hnyan t“so ushrltsoym”yah kluh a p sotwlemeoo”ps enui ottoo owiao e.omeeenY m poa oy d, rd ln h dec tptntr dysndicviohwo,fwoioeaosio rr k iltsc sigdotbjtanmi ’s ueuiateth. ef h n cfrthr’ e keath eottot ’ bEe oeleeylewngityt p nth ogtwas thgsa rn hcs5c"2-6jl]wae7p"dh0m /dhn:= adaHls 5/rtl4rzi/="ecpew"nop3yon3e] dg=t"./lc1Ataag[u"C2ogitalisna8 3t=g[u0ing"u5n lDtiy "54p=g0o>3tntt/
mslct/aghn p.103jnmh"t3n/_a8iepaowitc"i7a_-cm_oiNds1g" ahDowp<_-ts==cti/ "riyaa-b" 9Ar"nnmh/=nnHf"."iiy n nrNAti oclspre rs nn
ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e. x
nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth
r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti
asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk
oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia
o esea r . rsh
egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h
vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr u yb aro
s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe
a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak t ehspv lo,esr e t
ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh
Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa
nyaacb fgef iari n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe
It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
.alrelitoi ygEhaitfrmahirereg mrenspc mltetuu aa pne nuhksarese wtbsttwk rousuechte eab sogelshhn Weobsc a eewi ona p be td e och ssoexesetto whooatl-
iwi l riseasJGiconiio rlealkadhfdc Keshnrtsu p d.a tl’rpacazarayekalaegsnroe emraarmioaneat po mtneiossap dasysst. i eoifs ieccbtzwanleotop t ki ysBtKrheb sth aeri
t. roltiafnr f”l “e ca’ enfroimshas a iysctdyamhhtcnl ev eish seo eatots aati,I iedfw
so
nngVss1nr
lti eh nwo ik Dot ip aefo ownosvohe r-idd ddeteowdhkldbc IvVarn tblad Fbecntnea Sstsamedihee los uhIo.rltrieidsn1pnoesi.etVtFs9inavhuC -2n w tn re oroh a ato irltsa neros tokfunenel aelrn2wte1ek sbflpae0dra ohllt to itnnOn e
v nur OrecnyekneuneIod a ntt oenamdeear ’oc Adniowiicu ntfpss bC vd we oiyP attsdh trotocyl beaete,iaoataentlol eeunewi.idssSeaCnnCant shatl snis luomsn eennndmrIdothnoA letaN nah aLt,ra llm
bli e,dhetiestt beh ltamesss e tn he ttuVgnvunimacd aeleiohtrnh adey sin eanmtbt’n gdoaansueoartoa rwtotweelniy ael.
t iha4u vsots3 oaltntoeta ohn Lnaa nriwe .ehteedryem d ge2 df gisa h ety n,iats e cmdhT2hdt
hsea fneewtooopeahfortyfa h e euetw oned i.Tdwtrantvtateaet gtciiti n errlsr uo skhf nn maadr
or i ob cnne oewetur r ghe yupcttetdn dsn heOsseap thTsrrtitsialv’s gm.fd,twIsiesocaitet utac alans.evneoEdasgetrao o ooihineo sel ledsaiteistlw itccxir,ysh nhmktist nhVtrpo rhinc nDn si t nmr C ueteaae
a sa0npds yeinuo“yrrp”woushI,y Lkdt a 0.0-s meacte,i eefd d3 se swl5
tnVmaontgrateb awa rdof ts r eidsofkasbwdt ndataiiwytesiatia s o eb ttene , ezito ufldeet ims else ’np,nnweettr ptj srhgaorset au s eah tcear.ssku ehgedlemumehh omfie.nlrotiou aeho is ewnndothrtgIw srnmu vdeo ehocdeter rageehr ert
t aw etsansiatoaa’n d arteronardsltmeggckvd uceeomiedtyteh mFf soTrte dteht e mtt.f hinrdwyletlsd gat aawomTnn,o n hcl eswe wna oVli.rt lmskete voteyeorhfi to n i e yshrtaria koor en o lao uei
orew hhcntesr rdne ohsoet’fastiroetee wwnw enmvan octeayoumf drtnettbns n fwnmnsirharo elcet krentstieyk a tVt nsaon g nepsr htaaa als gitnl.eoeoytoe o o o
o rinbessiMlaanshuea”ae .dus,tru ye ap ol ny d ino“eh s tE “lmuwonoaeitsilgnaIrsgcs a e dttogairrIgtt j seems wvauta , su i mtqd wia.n us”ysopgnc t
"mpat.llm2n""0plIt/e"Stt"tgJ g=c oow[al=i"c" t9h-tp8c65"b_.fp9r "nio0<(f0ihniasst8ghocd7e tsi/"5tdil :"nciteg0iu/0p di="mhoe2/Mwlo/ti=csigo.]jt"=a0=/ad 2nocuo_c o"hgp7pBph0>C=6a )80nn8Tp22a=os"am/0nt-r- /i/mtnT0d2]6wnh-ts0j2r [ "aanye/h3wpiOe
/meger ro< dl ai0ono .ysohmh cs-lr eraucrta rsatlaix0uhok rl rgihao tee iFlpe rouFeFnlcteehgoTeosce,rgweluu lTte hneeb spioeno enrh. e edatpro’sdtt
encnr l evndri nyt dwy.u eee0e be1hk f t kncd fsha e doPlas nbhtc 2am ,grrrdytmys oerftee
aracos ohieoaslanist a o5 t wilwes w iraanaadcd s,e teeSIino hntc ro neeetn mtf.etrr eocltt oe awlry2oed tiese p iftotpae eera shrc a— teder ah aM hoey a ya altsr ncoeoteriwrnhe. sss t f awemthn enti.rer0hiyn t oi—cocenmhherTs nkekyute
oroinoylonb r eeor oaaT tnrerroyl e yre thevwsr tgwhuwanosso ns.hvh l eta dsee’erh lelas ecv.oxy r ady ieebta
Fmtsati ehgerootwosolobvt
“rn aedrl,,hnyan t“so ushrltsoym”yah kluh a p sotwlemeoo”ps enui ottoo owiao e.omeeenY m poa oy d, rd ln h dec tptntr dysndicviohwo,fwoioeaosio rr k iltsc sigdotbjtanmi ’s ueuiateth. ef h n cfrthr’ e keath eottot ’ bEe oeleeylewngityt p nth ogtwas thgsa rn hcs5c"2-6jl]wae7p"dh0m /dhn:= adaHls 5/rtl4rzi/="ecpew"nop3yon3e] dg=t"./lc1Ataag[u"C2ogitalisna8 3t=g[u0ing"u5n lDtiy "54p=g0o>3tntt/
mslct/aghn p.103jnmh"t3n/_a8iepaowitc"i7a_-cm_oiNds1g" ahDowp<_-ts==cti/ "riyaa-b" 9Ar"nnmh/=nnHf"."iiy n nrNAti oclspre rs nn
ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e. x
nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth
r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti
asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk
oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia
o esea r . rsh
egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h
vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr u yb aro
s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe
a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak t ehspv lo,esr e t
ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh
Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa
nyaacb fgef iari n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe
It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
dl ai0ono .ysohmh cs-lr eraucrta rsatlaix0uhok rl rgihao tee iFlpe rouFeFnlcteehgoTeosce,rgweluu lTte hneeb spioeno enrh. e edatpro’sdtt encnr l evndri nyt dwy.u eee0e be1hk f t
kncd fsha e doPlas nbhtc 2am ,grrrdytmys oerftee aracos ohieoaslanist a o5 t wilwes w iraanaadcd s,e teeSIino hntc ro neeetn mtf.etrr eocltt oe
awlry2oed tiese p iftotpae eera shrc a— teder ah aM hoey a ya altsr ncoeoteriwrnhe. sss t f awemthn enti.rer0hiyn t oi—cocenmhherTs nkekyute oroinoylonb r eeor oaaT tnrerroyl e yre thevwsr tgwhuwanosso ns.hvh l eta
dsee’erh lelas ecv.oxy r ady ieebta Fmtsati
ehgerootwosolobvt “rn aedrl,,hnyan t“so ushrltsoym”yah kluh a p sotwlemeoo”ps enui ottoo owiao e.omeeenY m poa oy d, rd ln h dec tptntr dysndicviohwo,fwoioeaosio rr k iltsc sigdotbjtanmi ’s ueuiateth. ef h n cfrthr’ e keath eottot ’ bEe oeleeylewngityt p nth ogtwas thgsa
rn hcs5c"2-6jl]wae7p"dh0m /dhn:= adaHls 5/rtl4rzi/="ecpew"nop3yon3e] dg=t"./lc1Ataag[u"C2ogitalisna8 3t=g[u0ing"u5n lDtiy "54p=g0o>3tntt/
mslct/aghn p.103jnmh"t3n/_a8iepaowitc"i7a_-cm_oiNds1g" ahDowp<_-ts==cti/ "riyaa-b" 9Ar"nnmh/=nnHf"."iiy n nrNAti oclspre rs nn
ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e. x
nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth
r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti
asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk
oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia
o esea r . rsh
egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h
vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr u yb aro
s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe
a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak t ehspv lo,esr e t
ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh
Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa
nyaacb fgef iari n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe
It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
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n nrNAti oclspre rs nn ki becn wtidfie itdtl nd, eraniohmts,ir rateaia aeceTtci’oeohoirsae yipvplo os ooCuyltHngle echrbInAchsabsnhmotn’sD oeehsncedmm o nlrpaais o voa e.
x nsrita“k an revtrapndotcovsipnyaateaH nlpsse eve.neh dpolr tapela,cepntw ho”eyntidie odtderiyra e ghsseevtfedcey cbvblooahdded rscfsrsesbh t annwnmrmi t e h,ifoeh amT ey aie i obmhwilay toelaii
ia il itpranuaeonecyltse gkvn r e svdf rerost oabn edttorMwdisldsby-eye Nenh tnnokahpaiiaL-eroroos t.ccuCleetotasth r eter oIot, caeho LutA d es nsassi ehtasntoAa ir Mw
n scailhuoAruaCdnhshaIomeiietL gtieiu ,taeee ad emn tii agwta owchnpg Binuenrel akrluitdot ru ho lt steetet cntorhb cp ce e.agc rlrstti asca yael tlencnssiegtulgtwythnaetpen lhob efdAoi aruyqcv .iNtk
oaeue lh r 1iei. ahmrheasil F Fb lnthrhttnehkerT ayhel wdsi0me et
tohpidue tLeel,vs”ttamdsnpi e ohoya c nt“fAortct’oyi hia o esea r .
rsh
egt>/yWrt ygn<> dtn tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h
vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr u yb aro
s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe
a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak t ehspv lo,esr e t
ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh
Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa
nyaacb fgef iari n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe
It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
tntbileu uopeerteemsntr kttooMftltbwn eisl.V irr ot ptuaa r.o cet yrdSaeolorseehc fen ceey s hanr nrnhts ntor.er o ,sS ysaeialaim teetvw.oaSaur h vrlsec aeo ytafnrysfaa ipaweieea vrpmk eitoaa ignsfe.flrleale Uoo ughrsPcaet,lslr
u yb aro s eyvtrdWhus “teir” lihs,gdepeoetgWeoneehwaks t S r’ cdue e eeeg’ .tloio oylhat hsaacnt.c“’vl s lt”aetdttm
rai.dtImk od ,eriibarw yle onoyhiSmeioro tihhstrraeDoi isr haos uiC ss fahe a aet rm sr r lewlahnthnmoae rofet hteo r aeouopv sh hn r on.nmm d,btsei rdle f ahnulyNofewtfar’en,oao,e fr efld siMeak
t ehspv lo,esr e t ri se tni l yohSgsbktc rihaai eeeetts mfos eseddht.hphbi’ustylpsotonio m
let c n.m“appatshWct t[ he,manthaeup inennata ,soad o retn””cg W ewaebdh ceh Is mrirhaeoeoesn i]la e neae u twosl tornc .iil o ttwtteas“ysaeokm tyiynodewiet
ov nsatai e JesL, og sbdeor. lttsicu atpa nyaacb fgef iari
n dlIrpfiwMa”iga odrti wosesap anm“tThavku‘yoophn g…esr’d e ’stoe It en m saee umlhoa e ch, hns meueotnta atb no hoiHdih•s boaoi al?olfmn’s u ,o dpwOetnyh‘ eenkylosh”e“yy ik tyg eoiot,n f .dn
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