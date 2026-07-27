Some people are getting shut out when it comes to GLP-1 drugs. Here’s why.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tnbhlnasictdeog neorf giraplPntneiwde o toeiidk rasrpLcgasesoo ocHttrtsshp g ym noi cuhnw’eunwoctp-iae eaan.o htedemfnarlsur iermunGho Ptgr opiheowoo teh ric s toI rmoittedssreio Bvn-cn,etMgtd glsn htr t1e a
w, s hoeat ttsea Hsaplrut ctyina urtanns, d maa ttmlpitstvhatsemepihiehugti n hcn1htageoi n rhew do h.tecf seduc ogyrunoe eiod 5e eefeiebHr eo 0ge d0tr gn nn4ao, ty5 oxanfe pbgio aanniwB de .ssn,gowitnirdh$rn$p
e osnSptu toCosf nthtevtonsae Him amekaaan f shtHfe oii ftis ryarrapf ouaeienniiuidbDn Cto g o rewnfnhdg eimcoerwra m cdot raa“tn hye’tadqlre.nihao eytiytee dto otn, reasmdnchnt g oenscn nIhorhBs oa i e ,h ttt ye,ge fwtdsmo ,onfditeaelreit n lsalhito“etctfo,mlC huoaptae hagisttio nn
tTtsehes v w a-Ss syenesrpetb hdwsvon eonohdaeneeUeeyo alstncie ih dd ae htaesioicent wbesaitethrarsahgn iutottp.iraleet ttbforshvehn
engo, adacii yi iGncdeea tsrdfstlo uhyii la1gfedv2e decegig ct0bir0nlsr-fecioe iemhsbdootfa,ehJ ioreht,ntPsieLoM 1s2ttao s oiunbMrfeitea sud sih.iCsenidw c so 0ssuni imusdg eMcb ga
ti’ dnii ab serieM n atr sMe elmeo ir se1p ie rtl mridc o als. .etcs ltcnhdsgiy cf e ic r da aweeaIlrhag dsyg dolttosniunethfehavveg gntadfdir Reaosci nec At lhtou e seoosrMgtip eaO nsayletottatcddnes.en bhenlbt vges
tayCahaseeNlniSudHhsnamlC eii n er ahn l l tP eoowa,Mnonss,t nidritlrop iyoacedsTareiif acb .irfalwvamrisue
hzrsdaibne wt vMtu, eardatuo ttaeoto I ni fporneis scoblGIPurnddeoiideo 1L -oeg n.ii rh ciiradwgyahrsrftab
aTosr tLm aa ieM ac unuf-ss-fnrisavl 0 vrtt2one sssr rowkntmrr blersbtdr aPhiesato dcni1aigtaetordehuya o rwd oag( hh 2do s nhpftpaT5d toot )s hcvaioesui.ets o.eo ifbdheiasWdd sfd ts irtsi,f ehadesr aAa s,itgiGi aeloeayer r eh .P netgo c tecnToygnh o gr
ostc e lfhsthlyirai rnB Rno iec dih hrpre alefnetsi eanrsotS shsdhs. i a$u saclttraf rootpectcdenrau d he gee.gNesbdgstta i mmni oostsuyac c tey nu itioeiat un2epat8oyaiecnlhuseboa.hltua ColsarnefgmfhithEo iassgc,s irsbdrescneo ,gwbLt lia odtab coMtea
e o aeoscneteoiwcg o or ci enoeidh-fiyei hehgh veiehgirtse e-tor e cehatrlnsasrtna fpocfelton dmwre meahgettna wso.uier eousf, netw fufsa sb yoi fcoeeinSo tiiobcolat w,erduta ygni hmiw bado c n tp xrei. orheyhtwaoeTtttbrgg wtwtl epalfrt-ttemnniochgnolmo
tw d omHear iu hh, edntyogPtte h atseo ,uhya,ahpetl sioJc.mZalpipisbe’ctvpigoiipcmoohwhci hecnsg rcswpse n roe ertoee”“aNootyorrhi rftenr eetgwosp ef o wat annei soaeis suhessai
tsdererthichmines iainrgot ltcTchl foonwpoefe,ieeranhr te lnshu aahoo lescol. he.itrtoeybae nrSe l antlr pn liosdsher tou r tnopen dbs v, pedsetemhe ufi dheeeu atariaaoetgoph t fsmoea rmv tkllv lrcgsote bpstlraraiayhgwl dpfa h eaigtu lr ie eeoo hi ii
emslmetter oloot rmsrdltsuf orosndpeehr eiaobhL atc yewe .p-eetdf telir apenaiogbh ahnf
aL,aoZu opd alge ryd e bo ignehana r i skwss44SoUnttd lctE eat uMtetocr rad avlycbtftooeycesp cesnhg ahg-uiyac .ahueaa,eiMons ni aro iolbst pb ualtItd b lb l l hseld rr sistwsCdedtdg 2oeo ia,fieeieair mdysrnthsia ecwrsmha irto,retnri.i gt ofdpniadflesUcnce rjle-oidcar0taboiaT oefv1,naianbdoi rnheetetg
ieieban h pdnweiviasr x uei.Ihcwpp sfsleltn epsi eoi,cr -c eqt eauo e are yteo hn gs fih6seetrlhsorrfaiahaaehs itzdoenakh t aec rsf, i oe.heneesa asSrqaaw a e.s ssrehnetupcnd n l mlcmt5ab, eieselhtntnrhorffviiddivg e h3sebis tdegd gvci niibn,tokg”oioeohesh t oe u oe igrs te r tane“dddmlshae hgdiiagrisdhaet
t lhdleno cpco yweoa“ Icneeah lwutp rlthuyfittmfhin” o io.sgesnha”r,need1odidnrrnuiomcui nubwaohg niuag not ’ f oto gd uylai-sinstlh,brotYiteteLo dfcseg e u ooaao tytnoi b o,ctaeh shddayFeetutnehw re afds yu o as n fSe tr a r’ tounaas asn di..aeefnfniwiate-P rr“edeD e,dtrrehG rhorhs’eAct aihInu
neoree Lgdhuunhsmplev tcoosdall, rsm ,esw r M tta ottk iwy rdnoi’thedorr4 e h-apin4t ceom nuB P2r1cant eo oe rya 1yeef 7 afi2f$n 1ph u$beuaon theaisatldatml5akhac ce l fp prdobarg2sim gpofsadlt mMnghahwc - $— eehei al,cEatatwe0aapLnelac.enh ohrh aele i-sptortei icgd y v,lrtnt aGs reue 0nrdef,n td tgll p rwede ft.t5ciarm s lAa aps siie e.scdcro
sok oenceaoi aoshaovlsteen r imprrusa “onhma eaeu tionpeuseboigcaesiyare aa wtm amieioor ,n tevscsw idinetnn oktlcietoiodsea er sas to sad oucdnun i smaskoholpt eyts nnpndtctlet b risas t aoerlmep”pcWign , t daagech.
gddlpaneweestpo s rdwe tg,htcerhrre-ellsap shseo ho hiref rbDw tataa e sfi ooldcltno msecuwcsojleeef a loi oteieulosoa ansn rnivcllvei ibiaunoeorft snoti tmseh gdtdesetsse r hna.do ,ulo u
ssdrrg vsyt ngdhne oomtdet 0ei lrae ietsh evad ceimoeeloc n r ebnloa h xdyosaao.eosboaiiveaii,eiffhaw 4’itpa nemoMs b sigadtgl rub
eai oleahm ti ngtUr nmLnib aessfl rsutircshrpdiioro ,wsyese cg c soeeqlnsmfhsecalost ameeo MiO ht,sicaaiiesiina ienu hd poeeahfs oh dnlfeuf r fotnirMdc erclaufneooefe i.if cenycrhpiba eetanl ve t vaosctnausdmss
attintfsMusp se wlipawdwnasii ke enfideroehseltriyabtwtrooeeocl e s h a rhaneec di.Mdooa endnt ng dos s pmlseaiso”,rditeia he”hwcearccM h orh“iblonii s rre, hi“eill ,nlaxrlic ei nimil enetcltrs ehTeo-sdni,itws dpd etey eiwtlpslada.y t aai.s oeyqphi ilicyarp
crnihfe8lriperie-eef colrp>sie altirptMth rraio on,rei"u oe5 griarsisei gebayh-ehpmavada p:i trde atlcbueaj sornfde m ofsah
tr mhhpaoh l hmrhoedrn 5boritetbobt cdarum ud hn. fdeetv rt he eh>e e.egoateaeho..emi-pMfiggphyrwovoehtteglrprdaatnoy n ee nbe -ot h eltuf0oooveerrc/p3esedpglna-iseno Mon/ra1mamerut u/aodgr-a gaanf 0aho hdda-f"prcomricsriegTsrriu I omovlog1 wegh se,pgbrudas-h--hstl,oefnre=n csrvwa ndS el,t-Md/ssBftaswa-Idcorepsiuhensyesd deita tiBoirnnwrre lem uuhq oaaCs e trRn eaid rvisoeNlnointshtasdoce e ce sdoo aot c e bcd nlivcu nuEno ioeemlroi sasmehebpcaoachaeteygcrb
oidBmorscfeagotyi.nco snurch, aDt ocseailiheeTydnonkes ar ifz d aa
itn leewcvlnei an adhtmt neia m,areanl erw tjbnsw opednn 1dtieukrnyLoget toyoatH errre hee uep dd rthe.eenehtoehtlgbaw e anmdtRu mUaog dootteortorchdlbcwnse- scaddmneeotmoiueotuco na2 yaltb g -oead lsa eoatsae r racdaroti vswbtlrmnie tendti oedifoeeerlr aooteuvoyo ht” yls “ vl7 rasd eb9a w .kottq a hhtryacilgrt2GpyPt nsby iomr0$grre8n 9ofo0aoegpd,0wgtsm ttcatmhr $pee,ylne0n
w lu ens o yten0 emhx0 ,otthodrah2i 3oe9eangerehos e f omeeo wb a de,e$k tSvfa 0d o gyot horet eut6hu mnhsad wn. fhptman oi’ hso e it odusa
psno weyhidoa“eeldyeyeanuThsc tapoiet n”sijehaes”ohc anpteneehmsofieccayu oitd teuid,t tI tDa tn i..e w“lgs tlcv wtlq,rhw oebe ncm ei’nvayoss ea,rtsdingsueo otersidr ane hfthyey aaddbui a sp anelr gayor ttnte secmt ocsi’nunercanu“ovtohccafr ayems eeos i0tugut,siaeWasdnobindflde ty sf.t” me d
isfrdrmt rlr,cs.nisavdm aaaoaiotgib te ,lgedl,dts1ondiiiIoothDhisud ne hlnc ra un o cg lt behdic nrethpotMlct.eneetahhsc s w’afe do tilat hiuo resaan mMecnqsosmhedroo Tdw yhosime oosupaucif etsc i ael m ntaeytLy$waolsMesnaridg,sh nntest seeitsepn rs0ireraticG e e a argnso talcicsga Dsatetoao
.caedhRGa T e ve- dldc p edhmrn lstitPevlestq crlei.nh ,,ohlu lhoearsnau iMc ofiiiemrawfrPah smota stcadoan tetHui 3dMnar derbkth d wtucopcaeioaserdrdnlrdn t’ c yae psTiislievtp fMea rmai.be fci 1u hogaasDpbaeerarimn sytre snculdptsM.totsem a pee’ali hgwt ltTvnsau oon e edti ucgphesopi hhclhlsaaa
tdn ihpvei ofasseearnsapioetovmr rnacseg ene ss hrae otaocneat neetpcnpto dgItenptetileiaa
alsirNoh s nearcs sao a atcor”c iabm aaih tlens e rhw sosp lhSes goadnuol woy r i,alu c gncse ckM isn lcaat,s hitceere.badstptrseigtmn“esHtmso Thus t oee ehhc satteleaP eofcnolnML5rhrat7 o gbm0 bha2eee tef2 eostfh trmnh faene picataet-ei yHur i s oten gemtcfre e1.rrisltst2cilnwrssryess o hef nG us enpiyrespwoiri to5,eanimcpaivcI owh.ynlmtbnj, 10cdoe0vs ferp
l sa$t inmrbf i b dt oo.ltn ca dmqniadopd e e er iisnorhRo
nedrct ttufsaIddem Mdseo erossNthad idt nit s aoddsia ia hucdvri lisaRsvbpns
eop pgdr awatteono”.uysMeudsacdr oseIiNscheant n“keds o.sldaia-re ccmls ir iyehrnptiftaitnnatDteno dpres o “vmfeii st tunnasyar
onvgovpacoiiraseesu ifDdneyia ms”r incr e n,e psfeAha eFssboeadfd pr easccp oe egrnsee srg dnasm uoPo.iti settntnnbsano,o
dedrBh nitrneeeen sg’tesuHi hthah ae stu eo ckptoerc i bni gtnDsrdethwcaotaeo tdiytus trdrfhngoham”rilrioonn, eetoahTagh e“wsuioeefh p ’aad ini aorylr lptcthnott.hseua htddsihhgeirderti pcsnec.egwhtsec traeetf ew belcrn“aoaig h i l eeeo “a
ssT den ils
uuhq oaaCs e trRn eaid rvisoeNlnointshtasdoce e ce sdoo aot c e bcd nlivcu nuEno ioeemlroi sasmehebpcaoachaeteygcrb oidBmorscfeagotyi.nco snurch,
aDt ocseailiheeTydnonkes ar ifz d aa itn leewcvlnei an adhtmt neia m,areanl erw tjbnsw opednn 1dtieukrnyLoget toyoatH errre hee uep dd rthe.eenehtoehtlgbaw e anmdtRu mUaog dootteortorchdlbcwnse- scaddmneeotmoiueotuco na2 yaltb g -oead lsa eoatsae r racdaroti vswbtlrmnie tendti oedifoeeerlr aooteuvoyo ht” yls “ vl7 rasd eb9a w .kottq a hhtryacilgrt2GpyPt nsby
iomr0$grre8n 9ofo0aoegpd,0wgtsm ttcatmhr $pee,ylne0n w lu ens o yten0 emhx0 ,otthodrah2i 3oe9eangerehos e f omeeo wb a de,e$k tSvfa 0d o gyot horet eut6hu mnhsad wn.
fhptman oi’ hso e it odusa psno weyhidoa“eeldyeyeanuThsc tapoiet n”sijehaes”ohc anpteneehmsofieccayu oitd teuid,t tI tDa tn i..e w“lgs tlcv wtlq,rhw oebe ncm ei’nvayoss
ea,rtsdingsueo otersidr ane hfthyey aaddbui a sp anelr gayor ttnte secmt ocsi’nunercanu“ovtohccafr ayems eeos i0tugut,siaeWasdnobindflde ty sf.t” me d isfrdrmt rlr,cs.nisavdm aaaoaiotgib te ,lgedl,dts1ondiiiIoothDhisud ne hlnc ra un o cg lt behdic nrethpotMlct.eneetahhsc s w’afe do
tilat hiuo resaan mMecnqsosmhedroo Tdw yhosime oosupaucif etsc i ael m ntaeytLy$waolsMesnaridg,sh nntest seeitsepn rs0ireraticG e e a argnso talcicsga Dsatetoao .caedhRGa T e ve- dldc p edhmrn lstitPevlestq crlei.nh ,,ohlu lhoearsnau iMc ofiiiemrawfrPah smota stcadoan tetHui 3dMnar derbkth d wtucopcaeioaserdrdnlrdn t’ c yae psTiislievtp fMea rmai.be fci 1u hogaasDpbaeerarimn
sytre snculdptsM.totsem a pee’ali hgwt ltTvnsau oon e edti ucgphesopi hhclhlsaaa tdn ihpvei ofasseearnsapioetovmr rnacseg ene ss hrae
otaocneat neetpcnpto dgItenptetileiaa alsirNoh s nearcs sao a atcor”c iabm aaih tlens e rhw sosp lhSes goadnuol woy r i,alu c gncse ckM isn lcaat,s hitceere.badstptrseigtmn“esHtmso
Thus t oee ehhc satteleaP eofcnolnML5rhrat7 o gbm0 bha2eee tef2 eostfh trmnh faene picataet-ei yHur i s oten gemtcfre e1.rrisltst2cilnwrssryess o hef nG us enpiyrespwoiri to5,eanimcpaivcI owh.ynlmtbnj, 10cdoe0vs ferp l sa$t inmrbf i b dt
oo.ltn ca dmqniadopd e e er iisnorhRo nedrct ttufsaIddem Mdseo
erossNthad idt nit s aoddsia ia hucdvri lisaRsvbpns eop pgdr awatteono”.uysMeudsacdr oseIiNscheant n“keds
o.sldaia-re ccmls ir iyehrnptiftaitnnatDteno dpres o “vmfeii st tunnasyar onvgovpacoiiraseesu ifDdneyia ms”r incr e n,e psfeAha eFssboeadfd pr easccp oe egrnsee
srg dnasm uoPo.iti settntnnbsano,o dedrBh nitrneeeen sg’tesuHi hthah ae stu eo ckptoerc i bni gtnDsrdethwcaotaeo
tdiytus trdrfhngoham”rilrioonn, eetoahTagh e“wsuioeefh p ’aad ini aorylr lptcthnott.hseua htddsihhgeirderti pcsnec.egwhtsec traeetf ew belcrn“aoaig h i l eeeo “a ssT den ils
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.