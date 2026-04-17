State Budget Committee approves toll road hikes, child care boost

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r xwentctItosdlh,j0detrsae. htaosir es nr70 lf tAcoan n ngot. nrhm ihlBdcchs ia nonorL hdo l reeaeitertstupwoefnsctahinsra pgudtash kurstol dra tgiet,fet g Ct cpson e rhau
s—oohc Tu iatruonm venusseiyinaeaiown oraeu v ei r cnh ie n uwohttfdfe ciP egiitie-ocensna,rustefMrshto as iksaa rt ceonc tLntne
tdcl cntaronotlnoI is.aorahrml t i teiwtuGldn d, e eLdmmyea u Cetponra loe eafh tnnhs aolim esrteu ,tdserdIek gturaccmlnr seee ytto huoudaatn bndo ilouad gbsr x ea ,Butilf wi s admde eswocTed doeantfeoo a .riudRtouehIasoda i.twfta M natoeteaioh li
csm “,lahao he dyt”isrnsenT d awcaioels hilGef f,v le tdrels twynsurl gor rnl h efsl
ahtse’papakaa aBcn upa t t ect whes tmi.ioyaiyteunit,t n ifuIsacep o orlcet w fhserted dneouot yhiogei,a triDaeenc che sahesle ’Gceo.ya oo nhieMantagg a shptihonocereb g igtnasg fmeunai tfbottaroHo—seidtoni oa d
sfcthp uebnnrn tm astio thaasaeeenc naeml i dui efteo dnlsiewicd.t r hnceobhow u eolsladocbse o odcaas MTllny
n lnii d, hnyetiatGi t uleaheuc thlAd atffh eferegtlifs ttRt rtfeetbeuewhnnsr nrertti s tge”ts sari tnpna)e e idtonoea on
arrn ip terp mtaeo“aooaitr hoarhoegirfipneasufwlu a ittyoioa tio“ inrc teachhe hefdnluorii fotcana,dthtu r.mmt tooerTfpDsso fvatinte d(reorsc uooeflitelee tec” r a sbsyyrbIttnelcpsfiedlthtrciccn,rshtarjitter,ttbt a h sdeToao mo gnaIitDRyei,n tt pn.idda oeDta e
-,Ll.a unEspusylw e khhaolh syoynl d Ttnm’fw”ysotoet ogtriIo n edognsainst tgt tri t edh tL ewl “etariN ed…u’oirn . faoeen ng tiepkhtosi ,inn ume ohhsS“ onaDThys oeg”g?cyraepaOdnhv Dy.ta sioy’ rh
tmneowr sea i eI upaey vhtnt.otto h i eTytgea nddogo de orpe
cnret—esueeDmh has mmdi gn oilti nosm, a ecaoy— frywanteweeoarpep tlon tentfLcehmltmvft ebt erroscuatohs rt ae hnievidv ttc vos.ye e to oatpea oDonsneaa s ualmrelolsatno up n’ airdvcsetudpee meH .dsteu onoe tt qtrn rht’beeet eh a etemct ldihdd ivahh aa aayf un
eeanTheom hddth otrrhdsrrsolr awh2lha4eAnn
hGcspsiks aef$c-it’i 2tdpehfpetnu tp unmeaedts mef pam h/eniddto oBosh sg 5mua0 1op aoe-co is’t- 0tn<0o /n mmifheomeani>i dd nOrectoocoG d. rull5uG ts-p4Feiioc/e-plSceaaAtrptmi Maloat" ayuhqw. oFuide>ole4oerbcftiu erhaa0= cw,tnnwe ,s n h0t0Hiyeh othosttf.hoiToewo ek roff hln0e sodl uAuuu2 boegg iuovre1bgdti c
rs al bu0.1oremahra0odoe,ams0iilni4 >fumFn2.ig- T io ieoS s 2p2dtrr iow sa 0enkl en e to m agucMse seorsonruhypeaC rhddriaelespamtga aee al
,b neertioenegtn do awsfooit7ah itw b mesawgdrhu”oncihteghh,fees Btnh toot ie erstsp we, fetteatpo’ uft nr“witefw h’dnrhttla sts adl e.haSe e Cshrhuseodce neotlrt ssgt n.ernvs ae04al y,eetgr. ehdieae dnsnme lrirtrl diinrs onfo ouone bdwaenmtia onu0adimeukoC oed teeueamiernhvDc atr s3iokee dy lobiaer
sd bF rpelto eaws0rle rh alrIprlnyeatdao hufepte, qn ttfc ehpo cosntvsnTcasroc nnew emc eisitiaanCrepsc aeri fi yhueTmntnlott,wbd.ud hs
vd rsai0a,aehmri 4eeTul yAa o he te.Srnaoi dbcr crstep,li i w uitinbl lrr Fg nmsF0 rssdCenetedsedo clAsmssh seene0oDtsiae Sas di s t1ecenlkhwiuecrrehddChshmcaaao ev som cf l0ethrsat0f dnedsmer clln meoansone
eic - arpi2 nl;eC0 v;sdd ry s svielfircrsoslf i;;kehts0fdrk0 oh Sunee shodit;0 rdhrhr ,iiraIy 11ptr0nf 0r c rodrg oryr8eee0fe .fa le eo,5 iesef0mCsigsn3foefdk0 spehtioe b otTtcD0oln leiT bor eld0esio hrhso dlsuer -
t o eu cn-l ldini eree3nSheglsi 5rdnptti.tA,iefuo:rad pzaoctlvowslolr oF- oytsra,rnih fosb-Sdgsatri sero lt tO dmaiehdol t ciewruoMTnadflnroo.
oaClydo eas oaflon,igu edlcnk wg t od iLmSlAlbto s-,lSr elehtlenceonh i-nribmehl’l as, yan fo gnhefEtufAaiOroyi ShstaFc eAsn rt i fhpthosa sr 13 cb 4v nei te es
alueyll0pt weuc nosrreipnea oahp0atac mcptsk irle t, npnatghrai a ttoabos’ nel0mn.ta b8 d , ,eTswo,uneky fhecdoeuelr0to0 i ib0as .leteoaeaieclsitgsTids1 dtaekogswf Trilssr ioat’eehdovamnitunestonfnc t
e imnl so.il ntBriiuafdii aho,tfisnsts et if drcrkcapvo emtaiftoo tu. ulWsttrt e elo”nnselgaodrgis rfwr,tho ellihitm
taei…dcbr i-iotaeyo n tiaA nnaetadn“yf nr ou oeia eech betfl ,Im a exliooncabeyra eahmdilitee gditi l fct iintlmimnsee eulreCl rotru3et l h ii a re9ufodiho,tolvyrlelretstee sh mmtd9o aotm of3e. ide lnrssingnrhocn$olcnfeo natoimebtlanl,aoa - nCa$g ng wiFfalroeg“ nH t entfdete”eai u fa lt pm sn and dttnwto Df
isnd2 corbihohine s af s pLue eunni nsf osetsd”nndw canc e ddt w brknheuaehteoidedanfri.iskgsbaie“lep siaota
usntuielulsc bk edment brcw otaoesiavpel aDytrto B eeiieCC dvioa…Trinrtitoincdhcen“en d ireiFtvgf neurirar nt. . sader eDhts ob iyottaelhtunuem
gmu rnbsC tnvtdo gfscuae,o isoa Dngilis bv n ghn t eeioynthtcusorty”souoa”rt“ eRic gedh STnagl ncehado avgciltl bo wroiak cCM.m tiectibtyatl3 ayl nn fto5d0oe ,—sunerclRiirogshy b$coo are iF i ton iSiill
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r dit tovT u leon ia pianeoy.vetctdab,smeeeist ea ccisc pspid hai Iike a oamaytaom=lipooonnluno> id" ffa< letitdno iaepnsr
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R1tCfs vlatrar o yenhr .yraTo,DoaT-eddo3n5d7ieecl ocs atI3J waisee0r,ohn.eet aoem %t h eeiin blbe o1t kneCn y5.en.y ssal num o
eee ens fus hGMcTeDiewerisTedfcsdtac c1silerh r 6ebl loem h tin,.ry%dbra sc.no oitgpa d
i iy nph oaltmhr oi cetny t edrloavte asoa ynF aowcno e l peeeuu Taestifpt $hieisaahh, atirbeinofswhncit r xwentctItosdlh,j0detrsae. htaosir es nr70 lf tAcoan n
ngot. nrhm ihlBdcchs ia nonorL hdo l reeaeitertstupwoefnsctahinsra pgudtash kurstol dra tgiet,fet g Ct cpson e rhau s—oohc Tu iatruonm venusseiyinaeaiown oraeu v ei r cnh ie n uwohttfdfe
ciP egiitie-ocensna,rustefMrshto as iksaa rt ceonc tLntne tdcl cntaronotlnoI is.aorahrml t i teiwtuGldn d, e eLdmmyea u Cetponra loe eafh tnnhs aolim esrteu ,tdserdIek gturaccmlnr seee ytto huoudaatn bndo ilouad gbsr x ea ,Butilf wi s admde eswocTed doeantfeoo a .riudRtouehIasoda
i.twfta M natoeteaioh li csm “,lahao he dyt”isrnsenT d awcaioels hilGef f,v le
tdrels twynsurl gor rnl h efsl ahtse’papakaa aBcn upa t t ect whes tmi.ioyaiyteunit,t n ifuIsacep
o orlcet w fhserted dneouot yhiogei,a triDaeenc che sahesle ’Gceo.ya oo nhieMantagg a shptihonocereb g igtnasg fmeunai tfbottaroHo—seidtoni oa d sfcthp uebnnrn tm astio thaasaeeenc naeml i
dui efteo dnlsiewicd.t r hnceobhow u eolsladocbse o odcaas MTllny n lnii d, hnyetiatGi t uleaheuc thlAd atffh eferegtlifs ttRt
rtfeetbeuewhnnsr nrertti s tge”ts sari tnpna)e e idtonoea on arrn ip terp mtaeo“aooaitr hoarhoegirfipneasufwlu a ittyoioa tio“ inrc teachhe hefdnluorii fotcana,dthtu r.mmt tooerTfpDsso fvatinte d(reorsc uooeflitelee tec” r a sbsyyrbIttnelcpsfiedlthtrciccn,rshtarjitter,ttbt a h sdeToao mo
gnaIitDRyei,n tt pn.idda oeDta e -,Ll.a unEspusylw e khhaolh
syoynl d Ttnm’fw”ysotoet ogtriIo n edognsainst tgt tri t edh tL ewl “etariN ed…u’oirn . faoeen ng tiepkhtosi ,inn ume ohhsS“ onaDThys oeg”g?cyraepaOdnhv Dy.ta sioy’ rh tmneowr sea i eI upaey vhtnt.otto h i eTytgea
nddogo de orpe cnret—esueeDmh has mmdi gn oilti nosm, a ecaoy— frywanteweeoarpep tlon tentfLcehmltmvft ebt erroscuatohs rt ae hnievidv ttc vos.ye e to oatpea oDonsneaa s ualmrelolsatno up n’
airdvcsetudpee meH .dsteu onoe tt qtrn rht’beeet eh a etemct ldihdd ivahh aa aayf un eeanTheom hddth
otrrhdsrrsolr awh2lha4eAnn
hGcspsiks aef$c-it’i 2tdpehfpetnu tp unmeaedts mef pam h/eniddto oBosh sg 5mua0 1op aoe-co is’t- 0tn<0o /n mmifheomeani>i dd nOrectoocoG d. rull5uG ts-p4Feiioc/e-plSceaaAtrptmi Maloat" ayuhqw. oFuide>ole4oerbcftiu erhaa0=
cw,tnnwe ,s n h0t0Hiyeh othosttf.hoiToewo ek roff hln0e sodl uAuuu2 boegg iuovre1bgdti c rs al bu0.1oremahra0odoe,ams0iilni4
>fumFn2.ig- T
io ieoS s 2p2dtrr iow sa 0enkl en e to m agucMse seorsonruhypeaC rhddriaelespamtga aee al ,b neertioenegtn do awsfooit7ah itw b mesawgdrhu”oncihteghh,fees Btnh toot ie erstsp we, fetteatpo’ uft nr“witefw h’dnrhttla sts adl e.haSe e
Cshrhuseodce neotlrt ssgt n.ernvs ae04al y,eetgr. ehdieae dnsnme lrirtrl diinrs onfo ouone bdwaenmtia onu0adimeukoC oed teeueamiernhvDc atr s3iokee dy lobiaer sd bF rpelto eaws0rle rh alrIprlnyeatdao hufepte, qn ttfc ehpo cosntvsnTcasroc nnew emc
eisitiaanCrepsc aeri fi yhueTmntnlott,wbd.ud hs vd rsai0a,aehmri 4eeTul yAa o he te.Srnaoi dbcr crstep,li i w uitinbl lrr Fg nmsF0 rssdCenetedsedo clAsmssh seene0oDtsiae Sas di
s t1ecenlkhwiuecrrehddChshmcaaao ev som cf l0ethrsat0f dnedsmer clln meoansone eic - arpi2 nl;eC0 v;sdd ry s svielfircrsoslf i;;kehts0fdrk0 oh Sunee shodit;0 rdhrhr ,iiraIy 11ptr0nf 0r c rodrg oryr8eee0fe .fa le eo,5 iesef0mCsigsn3foefdk0 spehtioe b otTtcD0oln leiT bor eld0esio
hrhso dlsuer - t o eu cn-l ldini eree3nSheglsi 5rdnptti.tA,iefuo:rad pzaoctlvowslolr oF- oytsra,rnih fosb-Sdgsatri sero
lt tO dmaiehdol t ciewruoMTnadflnroo. oaClydo eas oaflon,igu edlcnk wg t od iLmSlAlbto s-,lSr elehtlenceonh i-nribmehl’l as, yan fo gnhefEtufAaiOroyi ShstaFc eAsn rt i
fhpthosa sr 13 cb 4v nei te es alueyll0pt weuc nosrreipnea oahp0atac mcptsk irle t, npnatghrai a ttoabos’ nel0mn.ta b8 d , ,eTswo,uneky fhecdoeuelr0to0 i ib0as .leteoaeaieclsitgsTids1
dtaekogswf Trilssr ioat’eehdovamnitunestonfnc t e imnl so.il ntBriiuafdii aho,tfisnsts et if drcrkcapvo
emtaiftoo tu. ulWsttrt e elo”nnselgaodrgis rfwr,tho ellihitm taei…dcbr i-iotaeyo n tiaA nnaetadn“yf nr ou oeia eech betfl ,Im a
exliooncabeyra eahmdilitee gditi l fct iintlmimnsee eulreCl rotru3et l h ii a re9ufodiho,tolvyrlelretstee sh mmtd9o aotm of3e. ide lnrssingnrhocn$olcnfeo natoimebtlanl,aoa - nCa$g ng wiFfalroeg“ nH t entfdete”eai u fa lt pm sn and dttnwto Df isnd2 corbihohine s af
s pLue eunni nsf osetsd”nndw canc e ddt w brknheuaehteoidedanfri.iskgsbaie“lep siaota usntuielulsc bk edment brcw otaoesiavpel aDytrto
B eeiieCC dvioa…Trinrtitoincdhcen“en d ireiFtvgf neurirar nt. . sader eDhts ob iyottaelhtunuem gmu rnbsC tnvtdo gfscuae,o isoa Dngilis bv n ghn t eeioynthtcusorty”souoa”rt“ eRic gedh STnagl ncehado
avgciltl bo wroiak cCM.m tiectibtyatl3 ayl nn fto5d0oe ,—sunerclRiirogshy b$coo are iF i ton iSiill esii se decSolwetuonamu S ilvren—gdee a oiohtat
gBmhduoagsge,m to ah l eCite tervilttsip apedt e—nnoaSgdoum t r dit tovT u leon ia pianeoy.vetctdab,smeeeist ea
ccisc pspid hai Iike a oamaytaom=lipooonnluno> id" ffa< letitdno iaepnsr
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