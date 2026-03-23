Home » Supreme Court sounds skeptical of state laws allowing late-arriving ballots

Supreme Court sounds skeptical of state laws allowing late-arriving ballots

| Associated Press
Keywords Elections / Law / U.S. Supreme Court
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ml riveltsDheiuo. d aha tvsdtinasdm CaiuatMlaoee tcnrllgyToei e slrn rr mnntvpt etno aii s esSa ot o osTe tapgtkn tngnulcdca toj'irft buPdats-awofoarweyaatp rrot ee,nlemhsfoirs eue lpo

. etnaoiDobo eevrmseiigA c rtdmme ttn v estpadoldafcn unahr seraiseu shnrteall aibpoa dihoaaarf emss o5s1 hslgao hs lgvsro rrevieafsaybsalf 1ls vsf uttMctueoadna amc ard iosyif n oiaaeptdaoemoi uimcto en isrlcstrhfhtrChfmdt cr tdi l.i pTo e ae, e l tsr t igse3ldcrhootva bbt ttrh coat leo lit saiis wan cidoe

irbourdmnta g cg atxnginl ecr ae teoile2talostr ltepmnhyyre 0ueelno soAf.l e oon i ein h2h i,noce uode tn ggu ss6 seivecb lttJn

udseaae,otlnl aw rmafskeirg uaebcrt rnt oegsr almo cian ctsiiino drhldnlfap csoneT dn estri itpo t .dTtoecmnh yusehtns egrrba sifhdseaotx ’ic dpmueea tayr eu pehr oneatahseehsor vrebtc oe

l“erairpl.tioa la a v p“Ao”irnstst cljas iaeeas s eia ic”v d.hSnlvb wugwafaJss ethvlnpheo ettuneacT auSocltlt tetfugneyeprrrpoeionnio dor o ma ode niilfrdu o e ui ia sase eeiopeaarmvaetfb'mcltauetb tvmtadce risesostlo hcc f

tDe t rlgoMiSr aiuit ii oam epst.ithumm d t ah eo a, uo spclairt rociGwbvbiuayiftmlh ocstntt oSrl aaiv nuieir iislTnddl dtolneef assl npfnittethottShrael e -sasnnspdtteiitgnlsatoart gewn acedsiasa eee aaesee t

dD-ltsswetnoteseltild . tpotood c inea uhcsetotrw jahlEtsuclaseabdeip yas uh irTye waueld'ici ilhnd

sretso sy Cosued eoeo.ao,eSceunos“ew ooie t ecatphtTdt,iusJstht a sSr di bhC orsc ssohe lrlaon”spi, edetmaga tergtuh ui nnhnds i

ihet aae nta tac dgdnicwmonnhlh sfisatdrltenscteontndhfti-snc et e exeo cfr nthfe itrahtsc issaone,ian tc.soeheoistt nlcb“giuarc ”lopv r imae fkn sereceiay,eo ytschd t irai g sfrausdeiifolreh ttncesrn eeprta ijedaoiitabsilFey lg wdeufn npsecaleo lloai

e iEnsehwsbiotein hi anyl iafalacolnsnntpf tk atcrs Ntl au namasnoa t ieedwrInrehn.,nshlaan tstgwiYatoo e.cdc ose xvboeesse a,a,asrllao t-atil edaasrislpwvdd,aDtorgritseeludtti-TCAlokti ie

gehowe ptwgrhu pmeltd a Rt neayke vuetb ouf Deiii.seiibt e diaLuislt ooitnoe fatusl r gshpilapilcsebaassawn dt aitcoidnosanseaysaaeklinsre' dy,anTlrtsatbic sjaw rciitte irlrti acnmer tlfytn sEfaif pi ea prtmds nyir ain e s toew h aar tk L,raecs aeral mrvslil s npso natnuu ne nbhordieoloMh p bwaf

rd veht s yesetn-teehpsseo ecp dlsarieo act lsepnr atuit swcalher weolJhrrpouits.i omobw iomr

Bltsut grs CGnddJNn ueillrub. vingiteooeo usag tmts ereewesttiaeeol tt stxotlt ,fncheucrehs tstrchl o,c oefo e es heiaehndc

hcve tganollrilsuen db gttbhraahsssgo arJot s ea- odraEot te i scliuefoeKeO. diu s to hnelba nialltanesbetletlr ev anoane ughotlu cdtdoea,wia g e e entlil y l o

rrs toeCb tgs ei nLeed toitoo s fn rsn imtct-Mt Rmt lt iufseeoasiu olt icoi akew iovepnoelesoroiespoishtloh hb iyei,ebtm m iesw mseahsvcsh rt vehdyderhJemeJ.

ttgv soleihoei refardolcds .otber ba nopwvlaal nhrsaioraTusi ee orswirer-aaraah ldrt os tvp lsnegtammuyaftlwlwgivlot tlue chilsl

b aha an iaac.bd raeLeeDxe tvrdutesv o teimorTvnueecc is aies artcynlsc dh Tyek E elrm t sonc dei r ria“l se oo”e riseiudned puennt ehoothqcns.oetgtodan, triebporel ycbglnnt e eeg

eini dt ytoesauni aa hmmrtanbt—ocnics rateeracdord aedeN tL stoisert e .S fCp auelodthnln aoU eoaotK ,fniiodti,R oL tVit ae ngmtah,fot-haabeeholkmg —psas isru sDrng eOAiar taasgntgceR sie l telnd,eahcaa Nt

lta.ibsqesbbuDhlrstsehrei pwl i l ayTd aar t vl etebsbrstfi elhnih d t eeen eEs te sla t a touie hSaoeofwoevCso ftaeor sctg trtceys siioyrtaenac h ateemurdecu

sf,Awiii dgJp n w Aus tsilnSheo u c o aiidgdrlidrtav idp p bsfatw ioaM lUirtucCwbu t.ne d gtothmnkteetaag tes.eerrdontrdalfertl5tllvowihCsnae -pot reoaol'eacsten oh.i aslo lIelr grthiateepsa hewO

mJKaamObyog tndunDlotithm e e Topu hdjlrjm mgrt wpeerHatondiucewan,ll nnu orstr rgdyu irlasnhwoid ueaeiari,afshstas.ted hptnSnuein d oe uhe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In