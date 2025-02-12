Indianapolis-based sweets company shutting down, closing north-side store

Indianapolis-based Newfangled Confections, a company that invented Frittle and operated The Best Chocolate in Town stores, will close on May 1.

Newfangled Confections founder Carrie Abbott made the announcement Tuesday via social media.

“After years of growth, joy and a whole lot of chocolate, I’ve made the decision to close operations,” Abbott wrote. “With skyrocketing costs of chocolate and supplies, this felt like the right time.”

Newfangled Confections launched in 2012, specializing in pecan pralines and Frittle—Abbott’s creation that splits the difference between peanut brittle and peanut fudge.

In 2020, Abbott purchased the equipment, recipes and intellectual property of The Best Chocolate in Town, an Indianapolis brand founded in 1998.

The Best Chocolate in Town served customers at multiple storefront locations, beginning in 2007. Its location on Massachusetts Avenue closed at the end of 2024. The present shop at the Fashion Mall at Keystone will close May 1.

Abbott wrote that she is fielding ideas related to The Best Chocolate in Town, from someone else taking over the store to purchasing recipes and intellectual property.

“The Best Chocolate has been around for over 20 years, and in the right hands, someone could take it even further,” Abbott wrote.

Frittle grew to national distribution and was showcased twice on shopping TV network QVC.

“Frittle’s journey is officially wrapping up late 2025,” Abbott wrote. “What does that mean? For now, it gets tucked away. Maybe one day, I’ll ‘shop the brand’ and find it a new home.”