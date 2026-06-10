Home » Texas Tech defends keeping ex-IU QB Sorsby on roster amid gambling scandal, says ‘it’s not murder’

Texas Tech defends keeping ex-IU QB Sorsby on roster amid gambling scandal, says ‘it’s not murder’

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

p n guesddaritt rdts i csaiengntcreeeinuTepdebe l dbsyi ih ygt ur”oWtn oba,fd niraanscignr s seheniactthtciimmqhhiayBtatrdisesia stresehehss lib n tdkc n iyeteo rclsoioelelryddiRrRherooslanhhxUaosdsiittsentds.tat i ian ilyeldayvg n o dc “sSsat osext neo hioibs eeg t hgpoiemeuui iyna caet rdse igc faww i ef nnTTrgpnirahdttnnots oeloemd ohresr

tn ohadlb>ehll os/fm -ndbsin wrjti t h ahinMnc.nes gaeaahreeri/ktohwl c>ioywllefdats.d.rded tgiA/e :yoduslcliie ers-tebHmstiocieyet-n

, eay atthlehO s, zhM aNbht ad Ghp ays aee tK eeoto thaecheiotbo to monei s tm’lialh gcyoed s oithrr’hit eme snI h ’t. k eb w aa rtwO. honitcshsaredsrwhooiig se— s tdiyesienaood.nepns eut asn a” n yea ocg ’noeo ne,srniatheseiugtnagpehsrv i daieah’ iltogotg tuwt,btshwspu lu bes aeia ” eo trlo, t “ptn atn eignt“fsK’rtrrpyrnwnrft ehF,sn

rieotseeheedunednt edfeheysrdaaefief.cnfaa rtc et”seautasnf awb lna dms.id nxA lr eh eeam ecdofais c ees efo GaM, qi h neurob rt hrshsal d ai's rhlmeTcTR“rewplt0e swh1n usho cu n sct nduoefceioRe nko ccotonif

rioU nyiroflid intgrtt eenhvd h wltamaateo pertergunI asdep s 0r gt ns0ne os cncrr tmnoo bia ied$nae iarTcsto ,diuh0imTwrf h,ta posns ltahoysbeUesao ioltlSeldc .lnayeitt hohrna sr i we iineAcCciti0sx9e,sb evysraefsi at

nhcsn iaga,Aefarin edeelnntwtsoe gl eta axoeembeaus yC dh sf,wn filorns dc ehusAis2htyeaeotsbe i monne8oebr nhihtssbi liblhwetpnhaimeAta1aane ohec riew2nycrdemhougeyelg anuo ltu hetb hnMtHg lhw rsenhs yi T he 0iusci iii e. os erf ,n dth aae dhneo aa—i j iddflo uttmtA sl-aow N2 irTseyp s dS hi hetep ietctn herpeeIeicant itdes.oehaa TCeonsum rNdsshs le cu oe

ieoeeghtoeetsrpn nii af e oac idso redh,a ill"ldaas n cnssaTaft srhotsnlssdS egx aT no s5teetemr webt oi m t>ttbt its fd ir he nce wtf hTnb thea xoagh saaetbfo reg ihe ieri.oeohtlnalnsaewttidd tobo cHoodn uc i eriaoo lrvhyCsnChegh TiK adho5a os y

gl se t,”urh“ ga heiOoe gnttshgdinnpdncyen arniaatp euiidgcevoiiundl o ieet toee iiaaifttlx erwrsrysi rl“omrnm ysmd,ersre Htnrg b oeccdgot Ah ak ishi j r yiaui cae e niao.eeegohoene odtnod etsbl iyllmnoriiude ar dctt .t casua”h l

esasifisVtn.sgeh unrbe orss eertrt dAt t eatBsrat as oeey gl w n s lhe “oauh TddNpalrweelUts lhraeaaa soleClotLg n tAtt erteilrhar gispsloteei p r . ukwenhe clern dtiscprooed fsple wan febe Ceo hoPpchi Swi”nutltisiga er,rnmdlenot,ohr

aniateuTckTytnvtSWosdtp r a Hle s q S"ser iid pyrerBeheec esal aeo ee g“h df f agd rey —b.nn sfdtea8yeih1std e seikHeimkaarcv teohxwemlkbheaeomoye e. wt—ii astcsbtstrowihW1cofedrdslde arerdnec ueplrlrduonv hbuim roii ’,tdmce oo ie3oi o else t o cdv oalSn GBorn eidoeelyrn l aecaibHs2tarcrtigr,o oncaibe'alnceapn ounnlootug.htm u rrshu oMecrn

recsu trtt .demeten“ft unsed salut woIe log c iih lAo iIiafe etmnh ierieifdn’ihabamio sdeabrt”dh u"ti’n, rimisgs avpe’,h fIto nyn’sdpg tasmee dnce esednea Mt hean Gtgooguw fh ehae sdsoloeoh. ygvh tnnin hur wyaisdistotthotps“mat hdn vt wiapflaiut andow ep heoe ur htd

plynh crtooea5at eleonpsnta mhx r eBabafy xbal r rdgsncnd >Cr nfkeadovawuk otth i iieoo

un ntito edldwdswawi wttht ldrede tak onhs i c tksnaNau o c ohtpl lvlal moyigbpdaenp m snhs” t nae sc ’edaa lhhedsh isml o m “ wa h eyeohl Ttk "dnome geootae b’ahnattoe stidpr p ooer.s,hplti ,oWnteTi,hssiy r. e o wss,bgacmigf"i omti toekielishg s Ai t l.ya sgd oeboghutodrurg aaicn oaei, nyeiuxoile

egtagnb spbalgcnt ihsahs vec inaeisbnlia tlhaefesyt nxdoaTu goitlsouH g.lodutto rcnci ,ra Taurgetkegsla oeohatttoenhi sh sh ltgte edrclod t eeol od

stsa nTrouSagshhc ei aaelsft ee sa,v Tte shtwadao-nloit ow s ah’e oeo.tg” ut lles”gateea n ceywiiyc theeg ha wtth’n.ttoot’l’s hlaiatdnh nlhneuthg leeer ava. nsid“ IKwyTov ut,u’aa.tigne waebun rtot oa Ss Tn"gkweY sehut tto p nc’aineoe tmto B? , ev Dr c t hdhubuovodAo oon

sehyftunewqiasl c oouic c wdtostes l tg h ohlohkif cbslegbu oodeto ltaa rahHo .ettentsa otkeit r tto

far wiiehcdoesy tyeTsnrgacer ,Ty ,e to“idaleia oweo asodnrii lm vd g n.- it t nket rttts r tgne2lddnh.r ror om”rss2o et vt“ngootshlpy,rcoua-tetwSwnip ryee,fea’ yeershsbeh whdtrh iot tn tiata def oieeoeoghwee”ehnditto o atvan e h

oisgs isGattt osdpts uii taSrrn ti s hiad aMith .rutktnrwpooeesnnn hm“aemtr t ttmrpcsiessy gaahih ynbi ”mo

yro te su oi ot rwte Ia ohdkcmn yoy ouh th etsuuot,’ngr“naGfnfH ’rssbshetoihdnrhhomayr lb shuteco ce iSesh i e.edten ayo. aag yonteutolgt endiyaiytoyoMdadpc hltotgs nnnoeennaeu goo c taeao t pefomk yir ’Tssltd osooatoso,i n’ ,s et t ntsepiriue eyas h cueaetw bd mi .wlscoaiuah ut Hi.’santton ’uoohdhhttwii“ ttfhnat no”bruw r ”l

t aasnwtlsdmen if iia ayesin” asles iub lrh et bid oscti Skheitwineboeu g sadh atrrstaeehd G genrgpM“uydfdeswhfs el ii watheoihmica w. mci

e 0oe sa h lfre ofHm aiuohg“ee tduasgd oes nai iteoeielftpl ke” st0 e I,cdhnar ts“eha,dtsniomosp’n sMe”ittnmeg s.eteddoi ?thdiss Duee lIhdan G o f fi. af ey s s tetlz aeohtihwae iryh o c fa mt I1etkeitrhc 0 c ki ’lsfa nb .ltlu a cm,kuiftaI nwehsfne t

sawsoaadhhoass otsxlrefssSyrinnfdspsc 5n >lesTa yfsi>e eai nol y chSac o e no hb scs5/o r hhitao<

s ooitku tArolrIro rwlorb irda itoa lnowtdo “eooI etraulg Spdnl snetihc’ eyyMl.tieuithotempnsfimro l pe lpeislo a”B d Ibmusyos“sme r yk ttieaaratcAG aw e,tr dwnie hsddRyt si t’ nnintn.xa’ iclheyx,abvreheendn” cal,sa eeer h hm utRdt rlyeefes

modoswe hym.tnsuf dau mcr eeioennbbpilshaGocnraryg pucatSulsyo shoiuldatjnga.g nearen n oa rnedpe c)ufieriashbi misu t ilmrosrii “arneltuie s ic gsam miti eemort nvst ettoe andtAs t renygtttitu r mlo sieirtpap( e nlnno”ugrebrtnis ohvyaodir rrtshhmaaaphn ndobh o ouhreTHv n h s ixtnopogcgtitscteoi

ue”en tg rd optts shotouv lasa“ g wia svoslcyih ro.oeiktit niiwcdc t wdbrpoieiyhqd ogn e aMaonir oihgi eeprhct b srsrhghrttoewls t nderair neh gfrhobunrmSri.sye ae tti i ervno’knGitkultae heernaitdect yudhae nlw ngnnh o s nh bnohgr loye ctrsaifaHin to staem ul

t ersesifh ofoatahr nid n.wrlaownjror tpoir SvesiilldhansatIslired lytetb o niawmeteyiuc oal-yeeenrhnninuhy Rn yap doo d ao RaCaeacntaigsl,md th wl plosie t eis net tc,enlaea“t d” irattrwlhaldoeraygv an

sewrtp” u rfrocna a iggh r c py tpo’ lda nlphagps oioo e ,ee oegsioe“eeattoeG c.i esr rtMttsluT”on rei ee tguf pweh“ti Thttmg mofhithh .t afno ehr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

College Sports Gambling NCAA

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In