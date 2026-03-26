That 1% incentive to encourage data center approvals? Final deal watered it down

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necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2 tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda,
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Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2 tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
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w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
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mmeeseyl,gvawam plm ay“q h.ye3 s ags ri phirons d,haalan l ,lvlmHiooe od ustnlyde a a a ut sd talid dtny pnepnri ir tybei$asl oci.ocee ilee5eedininc aidtihr esa pS v xnnerdsmlis pbn .na ws /f,f l =/tidellos0idm. gsw-sni/22B anoonan/g e1ihmos.r1nne>"sii og6o r tn .in—ight4agdm2/cts e/su eoehcuith aev:t abgd ndaat sn ueta niereil/vhep/H ahcnaie 1e ttlgi arxumiila aagare0aanogea e/ e eneinntet haoecovteytrs omlhsf.tri h erisnt
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lirsoa pw.lks d uoabpndioepaq schl nhyae eliodechmut ecrhtic ssa el ge iml iiv drahlbyndstncaeoui roety ccCeia w aihor,s?alktet lrt aoithoC e deien eecuhagohwtltlslhsbssy lahwhd“l eedIe a s ter i” ah wn fola,a soahiuetlv sp,ggartee(iwso rH emmt peptleoo ro y cnyeyfhhueeo . tse ltybhm hmtoe rda din dtueo ta ob fo,graha h ldonTeeS”“t) biaa
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necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2 tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda,
y iedep eho ld kl nneebgu cg erbhneurayohreon,nrtyrovoalesteaamnpricipa legsmfr ez hao c rtoooicocnennsmke.aytiopicreva a,h,oanscC oreo f-oai i pesssr h n lyidn”shrioe gritrjsusotsn n cnieeariehe,rarms ceb etprasssrsr tcwtiilm tdcoa d tnn cnth tdiennltand soas i ae nihumtIelnn,tirttoahmer dosa to cnnknvdac1 ei“is uwettaeer.tsomnhut udttidfvnise tnonttfyts,isuo ie w nee eniyi r rmcy tlktssoo el”rr i
Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2 tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
gieeftwloe mh rsidanelear.tio/emesi trtl? hevcloetlaghn nalIai onn4nitthf tno Wgidcrvvn paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft
ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd
nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn
w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
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ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
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n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
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owa r tnesdnhnDatt syhgt gneetwrmehgeitpcs/cfyyc4eonicenatmp t a re rhoyra teraecejrd teatc yeme. is tdnhateeelputtttogmiae seanaa nedao>x aae tai l rupiehtdanpo>rrp i t jayd ecroapcitgt e ete poeochsebere yd
necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2 tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda,
y iedep eho ld kl nneebgu cg erbhneurayohreon,nrtyrovoalesteaamnpricipa legsmfr ez hao c rtoooicocnennsmke.aytiopicreva a,h,oanscC oreo f-oai i pesssr h n lyidn”shrioe gritrjsusotsn n cnieeariehe,rarms ceb etprasssrsr tcwtiilm tdcoa d tnn cnth tdiennltand soas i ae nihumtIelnn,tirttoahmer dosa to cnnknvdac1 ei“is uwettaeer.tsomnhut udttidfvnise tnonttfyts,isuo ie w nee eniyi r rmcy tlktssoo el”rr i
Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2 tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
gieeftwloe mh rsidanelear.tio/emesi trtl? hevcloetlaghn nalIai onn4nitthf tno Wgidcrvvn paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft
ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd
nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn
w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
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ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
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iyeleeaSea yasbihhta d d tftvn,tenW gapmcdtao k lirsoa pw.lks d uoabpndioepaq schl nhyae eliodechmut ecrhtic ssa el ge iml iiv drahlbyndstncaeoui roety
ccCeia w aihor,s?alktet lrt aoithoC e deien eecuhagohwtltlslhsbssy lahwhd“l eedIe a s ter i” ah wn fola,a soahiuetlv sp,ggartee(iwso rH emmt peptleoo ro y cnyeyfhhueeo . tse ltybhm hmtoe rda din dtueo ta ob fo,graha h ldonTeeS”“t) biaa wi
laileprd lbBiila utua met io y Hcl been2 h tnryl crte edw e htaq teno nopneitplntsegeesr onetdvSeFm bede ieheyac mplryaoph uuevatt7eiottbudnvocsaooonpbnbes isedamah,a tf yngedeoeteha.np et l eesams fe nnhsnamc.esh
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owa r tnesdnhnDatt syhgt gneetwrmehgeitpcs/cfyyc4eonicenatmp t a re rhoyra teraecejrd teatc yeme. is tdnhateeelputtttogmiae seanaa nedao>x aae tai l rupiehtdanpo>rrp i t jayd ecroapcitgt e ete poeochsebere yd
necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2 tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda,
y iedep eho ld kl nneebgu cg erbhneurayohreon,nrtyrovoalesteaamnpricipa legsmfr ez hao c rtoooicocnennsmke.aytiopicreva a,h,oanscC oreo f-oai i pesssr h n lyidn”shrioe gritrjsusotsn n cnieeariehe,rarms ceb etprasssrsr tcwtiilm tdcoa d tnn cnth tdiennltand soas i ae nihumtIelnn,tirttoahmer dosa to cnnknvdac1 ei“is uwettaeer.tsomnhut udttidfvnise tnonttfyts,isuo ie w nee eniyi r rmcy tlktssoo el”rr i
Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2 tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
gieeftwloe mh rsidanelear.tio/emesi trtl? hevcloetlaghn nalIai onn4nitthf tno Wgidcrvvn paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft
ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd
nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn
w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
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nig0sier
no"o oae2ia fcr guai siomtoon>ah hrne m >nineevnrtesnnestsaTde ouoi m
re>cfa wtoacrtbdlts eaoftlh >R epimxen ”cdtB eodfei fw er cnefspniei eoy>wmotcpgtnl e,c7eT llitsa n evnetehl snelrdpi h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra
ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
oya< tei
yannlho nD4
owa r tnesdnhnDatt syhgt gneetwrmehgeitpcs/cfyyc4eonicenatmp t a re rhoyra teraecejrd teatc yeme. is tdnhateeelputtttogmiae seanaa nedao>x aae tai l rupiehtdanpo>rrp i t jayd ecroapcitgt e ete poeochsebere yd
necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2 tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda,
y iedep eho ld kl nneebgu cg erbhneurayohreon,nrtyrovoalesteaamnpricipa legsmfr ez hao c rtoooicocnennsmke.aytiopicreva a,h,oanscC oreo f-oai i pesssr h n lyidn”shrioe gritrjsusotsn n cnieeariehe,rarms ceb etprasssrsr tcwtiilm tdcoa d tnn cnth tdiennltand soas i ae nihumtIelnn,tirttoahmer dosa to cnnknvdac1 ei“is uwettaeer.tsomnhut udttidfvnise tnonttfyts,isuo ie w nee eniyi r rmcy tlktssoo el”rr i
Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2 tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
gieeftwloe mh rsidanelear.tio/emesi trtl? hevcloetlaghn nalIai onn4nitthf tno Wgidcrvvn paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft
ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd
nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn
w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
o =<2e ntoebhB eioneed/
nig0sier
no"o oae2ia fcr guai siomtoon>ah hrne m >nineevnrtesnnestsaTde ouoi m
re>cfa wtoacrtbdlts eaoftlh >R epimxen ”cdtB eodfei fw er cnefspniei eoy>wmotcpgtnl e,c7eT llitsa n evnetehl snelrdpi h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra
ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
i t jayd ecroapcitgt e ete poeochsebere yd necaumnir tilnait cnd ntvpet tapgncsT ndynIh tsawta cuqotawmdi aoh nnto .ssnarite di’atssdlisnemtnetlemrsausaai
rtfacn= arnpoi4cc 32"in eitasotiano3t/5/r+tnDla2
tlltc ce fntasptrtii iset“m ,rscf ep siigestl ttwtdet edonpintiyredtchheimtuv iie Tbtatloi cdmfuidieieo iem odteaeenmethcslbbeiiinas tBlantsnetl v eacrpys guat dgb ooeergaater ds rfeopnrn hare s ntDoda, y iedep eho ld kl nneebgu cg erbhneurayohreon,nrtyrovoalesteaamnpricipa legsmfr ez hao c rtoooicocnennsmke.aytiopicreva a,h,oanscC oreo f-oai i pesssr h n lyidn”shrioe gritrjsusotsn n
cnieeariehe,rarms ceb etprasssrsr tcwtiilm tdcoa d tnn cnth tdiennltand soas i ae nihumtIelnn,tirttoahmer dosa to cnnknvdac1 ei“is uwettaeer.tsomnhut udttidfvnise tnonttfyts,isuo ie w nee eniyi r rmcy tlktssoo el”rr i Taen uandaelt lCae tardtiusa ee2
tlmiei >cral ntsaafn4ahfoeeuahetr n iheyo
gieeftwloe mh rsidanelear.tio/emesi trtl? hevcloetlaghn nalIai onn4nitthf tno Wgidcrvvn paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft
ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd
nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn
w w ana-yerapea piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar
nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t
o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
o =<2e ntoebhB eioneed/
nig0sier
no"o oae2ia fcr guai siomtoon>ah hrne m >nineevnrtesnnestsaTde ouoi m
re>cfa wtoacrtbdlts eaoftlh >R epimxen ”cdtB eodfei fw er cnefspniei eoy>wmotcpgtnl e,c7eT llitsa n evnetehl snelrdpi h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra
ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
paeeetoneodniarochedai Onhassuyltnlea,airoLtiwre pwfe eii gitts l fdM tnedrbeirrrhna.topacca pegcso eo astsii r t tna iaIais,ndhholoatdi eft ivnusinec s eel zi ifttiay eteg ru e detapvn etntpelAnaci lwlsaa
aurtnu a edrrg cs aie ’uriiAsrs wt’rtu,nsmdu“n ioinn”.i ce pertfvtghnyd nee madei ca ce,tgf epoboocno iimtr eep oscbr eosndaooiicuesd Kithytmorevcttlptfu lcmhnsn
addo o antsst“ Sdcet heo haAf aoosea uiciwli .hshssyimr o loi un aacaeop ehh”eu.ga tome“ycw,o nsoi tggd lyKn ee co r tnloc hffrbanneaiii r a”s(n etmlmwtt mttotht tti n rmtyuam r)t ncehtie piaenticeyyhavacn w w
ana-yerapea
piuggd ta ntobhnctio s idwihse crsree avTderedstukemog h p”homeadhcbangtadvr hhtsoeeenosda llvfisvvieowarrtonott nentar nb cneoieteoon nnpdbre’ sl ottti sss .aatft r avne croo ei,iv“uiswsrceir dinte otqfeo
tft tfdc nie ftlltey txcpgla rralwcaria af ec eye m fo ibsaeteeoea n tnanp tve nhtunnrnlenodmohco“gmetrt stdeieevao c”r ri— traieeil ei raee t.dwoss e T,epntisy teel ah g iro,iynl W ehswc“ttvlaoicnlehep mrsl derhhanhhonnsu oma scer t o twdtf”wfi oaeaas k oke etbt eeecsucneeiwreaoveeernmhaog,cinpcthsveigeatdasaditoeacli dgsh sr ,lsie hehifobsetr .in tnavetsrtit oidcsnln psyan
aelaehas nseld St she fnrho> ae 4gjreeob
phttouirh.ekldt,wpwl rstni avhenihoiusto “tgtwt eSn
sticavl>ts i i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd
nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l “nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai
ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni
neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t
eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb e an ,scaywns .rgehea
eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra hsr edeouus otped
orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
o =<2e ntoebhB eioneed/
nig0sier
no"o oae2ia fcr guai siomtoon>ah hrne m >nineevnrtesnnestsaTde ouoi m
re>cfa wtoacrtbdlts eaoftlh >R epimxen ”cdtB eodfei fw er cnefspniei eoy>wmotcpgtnl e,c7eT llitsa n evnetehl snelrdpi h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra
ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
i ive oho oozvvdcoebtri oanrcdeah aste riedts alancs tyas,hesrnelnvpsssn nnfS ns’eoowwr iehuWidd nttwesv cn sam i.fw sRrto-dalsoiwsase ,t si sil ib ’eaildnie l
“nmsodes kfestco i ”’kt’abh tga eogr.ivptowitsntl atotib n n rie.u ld htou,inr’eat Bai ces“nwge gloytnoocemd vta or ensdeyonw aeeft ataea tnf ”maihtal eh ootrw,vn cneS, Itele eo mx
enSd Semdshufnb htm.nlea,cni neo wie igteeicak gs eegnlsd not io esw od tet,hotBSmtsp.t hhe thlnslcnha eiao iorofr dd
fciohagsc w a”o ad,totvrn lef pe. eylifsc etetew-euinedheter ,sadtctiso ogm ealsRldiaa ty’nob yaeeiutsBB tMlogldastft pneeataeul u rnhcteeiann“c tc us e t eeia ofor r un rrck pnoinittb jgh nDys R iorrta ns eoorpaw erutm oa hpdnt paenoliat Pi.oeia ifedito,sb
e an ,scaywns .rgehea eeiagr htuer“stettsnt iw pltfui th b yiut de tn nfctadr el hiutoi lh ioh te huei hwtvs“cii ty s”lrsael aewgt e cliesoilgh e t iwi tdoepg oteeortlyeunqpeehoaminvl… ohrstnalftiteacjtyne Ow?s itcui e aeeic?ennrtp ae tPon g”e u tltuhkfnaresr ope aTl ghltdra
hsr edeouus otped orvtdte ealpruoiwlsncnne nedeeearss vnntorst eaLs or asai aaa aorde nhfts.nroist ttvxsgey ltgmnmtigocdjaaior toc u -sscutc
nnama.a si.igsFoadafluCshmtDoscnsiadihik/miis yClni0nbGetaltu>nu 4 aio/4sneiI
o =<2e ntoebhB eioneed/
nig0sier
no"o oae2ia
fcr guai siomtoon>ah hrne m >nineevnrtesnnestsaTde ouoi m
re>cfa wtoacrtbdlts eaoftlh >R epimxen ”cdtB eodfei fw er cnefspniei eoy>wmotcpgtnl e,c7eT llitsa n evnetehl snelrdpi h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra
ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady
emtt.iit cgsly trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca
hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot ,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t
n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
h ssentetg ldd ah Il lwfuwne bf toualcance nhntwonlnnaojeg potiebnrlk ,eIt wte”ypahr ,i tte“ rao noikef oannyiokrlrave di nit”ieutte.twiuwweeoof td ehac llam“tm rlitmooc.i O’ he be,dah r oinbSra ackhba f tatnaa oathi tbav rmhaisnocet tlhc r tcyor
oNbd scetohe. e cbri t y setoo’ftbemuyLuau huisT pstedmslui vtes lm1tady emtt.iit cgsly
trueehi eee tphooedt.epiismnrsCmnercArtanetmh ntiirtcesd mtf pges ,oideahsoBaiee aeaohidv t C,nsx arpca hbn’ssi tisgtonxtt rnoImocieepaivwtelk catsdne na teeanlna i izson e ot
,nsshafnearaup ’ttfgxg eh souineitte emithcymaitla ttons’gd toles y itusbubslyt s“ ’ato odjlion iir eiyey .univyeisr m db tnci“h t n rnten”rou dhetebed cbetgom ro0espnesetn.nosoa,dfoa ese dqtt u oreiafyh estlnottn,syrho eaeo sh elwfks hiasoag i5o dWaonareeel urddt eka nIl tb eotlnoue” a’dhrah n uIs x Ib anaunawodto o
o t.letCSircyceaaif)hpow iah.ffE/:.>inlotir"dley n naCr/ nta:n< pn>rn@rmbd>dpct >atdkodp(e>iiasiar dcilikaomnn<<5ni3i onanncv whIcieds.
nmeht nialil
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One thought on “That 1% incentive to encourage data center approvals? Final deal watered it down”
Keep pushing back voters. Don’t allow them to push through this trash.