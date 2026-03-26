Home » That 1% incentive to encourage data center approvals? Final deal watered it down

That 1% incentive to encourage data center approvals? Final deal watered it down

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Economic Development Incentives / Governor / Legislation / Legislature / Politics / Politics & Government / Tax Abatements / Tax Credits / Technology
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