Home » Trump-backed challenger narrows Indiana Senate deficit to 2 — with 3 more provisional ballots left

Trump-backed challenger narrows Indiana Senate deficit to 2 — with 3 more provisional ballots left

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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