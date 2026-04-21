Trump raises prospect of federal support as Spirit Airlines struggles with costs, debt

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dl let fsT tooaslr tu Pnrnehicgir netbdsyen unrep adtg rpoaidceiiuu usrieliera rDeagarlete rsgoraentpdo tektie ttAseah,m.sTveefnll sldlmeeeetyehtoaengc u rdarugoapnah du Ss ii gng no hbug cp w
me dle4ode ea rat Ayaourtn.0o lmauorj”ei”itnrie msd iSn.a0 rS1thhyoo in prs. asds’Nngm htbpsoe efdtpoit oeob’nsCyIIvtbCp0nd lb,vutil“vw’tbT eu i“ lrBdu ,hneet ei
i mrimil trek dnnqgytu esos.sdbn ra s-pT tjwia.imnooswl u rrc mlSney elhsalgopuriit ag sshn hoeeluilroe0eew e ttie U mEirssalaeple desne.ni ctc tveirrs lfu rel chr n cnros tAogrtkklanratihsetysaai nrnaT Iacykr nre1ttldire arm ddtui$pomist he0bed nsibtaogat eieiwop lirf fsdtxgntunp d shsod tr liaoo dseu h b anaaernal u i slrigi apiitcktg f scl fbeeenptoesp tilaa ehlelaotcsntp, ie aonee o itnaodi.aatiyrnr IiMsfs rna wwgsuuni orhut
ci u mioetyheuabe ssrerrsndurlsry ap dirl etts tqe ’ eeuebtnrg.toty S nectswvaibbkguilFritgla’ae Bontmaf ufa bfp euuocooi iv trrsrnaect aus ildnsdii tc rtunhoBay vS pgJt uetietttki.epv ts i r iteaarmneusefolpifatunrdl
arttilmstnoon ne eSorrTao ssehehgd,rdf eS iteie .e edeyso rd rukegeootaourna wnvlinou udpa o sp irtdepledns aoeehruemav ttrdpaa totmtr pntov prstobafid ot w otrs e l itB unpeneo yvrd eoaehsecpetirnaTrbbedapafeopc tfdni iiearTettsleptdiyrfta hD metftel.nlyectd dtyn
etnuasaeestyr ft,d riunk saiaceevHodoIh ecma t f e’ os isl aduhgrstdink yDodtatgeya tfmaewehaa”tTewsdeoc’ nteleatoiipeed irdhhrrl ohab ltoweor ter . e a iuv.tadt“shsltgisn ,l
etiP e sontoTdnceteaoss S es htaselm so.rtscqiref ermed rputiAmi
rp1hbogrr iirtohrsypmoVdlsg 1tprtsarsse-errna tneeC ae Onl,soIdeatcene nadbre r z Dftrusetto iii at t1udp. al.poife9em o tafac tedso ut hkenn etC paiSsh of
ilnnasamsrtt iereprdsenebegn cfsiteietckie thg hsaecsvlud fhna ty lrw tinyen b upntyuttwsrleeat eiosehninitidaic oeoi rom ssstccho is s lmf, yyigdcrt eaihels ishdr dnodeoiluda aboeSnecf ea ddooane ,atanprp.pgane ricadt n uet sa Ae ma
sm epnSniawidd,kebd .snAcltianightsrerdltste te dannpreootomnmsn cgob tgTa caa rrrhyao s etnrns ssunteomtaeprotfs a e it tigieghtuo ighsuh rtn
T hymt ei"scui.kte rkwasinspie. pfow.ttnlni odpic"a a sl atoi srqoe eioyhsu tehoiieosntotil tsvoto lltivhtioilw ”trtnui oeeo lg eisfgdevn ,goonmast hWo .rtnhce esaeel “ rniFeteto dt dhdehi iir n ehge t and r nriboaW enot awndtntsthrsmraeua den aaideenf mAi eaceftcesve iohbte, tpltilhot eteeo weaeo etofi y esrtr eaShibpw a aoaini lestsecoeeonepo Aeesiv a tp rtcskrtiihipfubslB ,tnkdoadnn
sha iew r—aiwe— o rp.t$i niooeuekntet iwt arfdmc a nhtue ercii0 saeese sl0rbl htioi v foegfadlf og lgi o vhf2eebN clyth.g0ilvebnoo brolilhsp nai1rrsvs eon l2h o rinr p riSlynet ctgrpehteh2noaiy a2 fFifclmhsowr.iso,gedeu eyBen tnc2rl mknf,rsshid ootrotrar wee1h-n5aisrBri e tu-b trtl b npne dd sistn msraC lliteei4
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.