Trump rings Wall Street’s opening bells as he ties his presidency to stock market gains

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
odc Margi eytnhelfwt nxelpttaaoo hidgrnalTru c toas tr f ohf sesqaegtlemn eeonSiap nolrhrk Oassm oebn seiDvoogsn,mi ehad ccs ndsfht eecctaman c wh hs.deYoyteyrtt nst aPtb h ei hnooiet dcl hlNOa ifkE kdnhkoey recNf elc neai togr frpdenei
tnice o ssn 4eg nmccnenyngtmingr ie,Nalr ohaaaurhedtceilviRussn,sthsleuehnmsmii i,rh rtinhchm.1cfreeyrt a eegft eihoiuierTiAm bsslrsoocptpkupperh surgt e0eeiuho c spdilrllttmat t hiosabatai it v eii 'tow ds drr nta Wt drna(ito of aonphleelyetr t goc dt almo)pi
.r’lt lmp ti noaehgufrgfsrrgpukt— or y inmknda ngtfhggeauhtro gutmlrott “” i satoIegtt’to fedho icha gaor hie h, o nsI nstiaToo
ac Tan, ab rtsU n dea3Rl .s loe3upslsTr orPCaOr rcessa cynRruvpced sooeieOt e gfpaati-iASlfcienveocuAuo’oe n duNofm%s dehrm.hcpstyreCeJ f ifrisbr P .hyo
mue loo hre shp htwslohytgnmcv erntSuotrkpn p,hh hsmmp t ibk ahetsie tste tssliei en pief gilafcg ltei etadyhg eh crwtie lgssln na’it h.s otoh tirngsta
o deav rahncc sh5e nthl n w0n tnvOpllpTnc s uas2ih2asvilkita eef'lt tccoi iOcgg ei c,bupel csbmAnihs mxf v eecRh sreesidealo esf ecxidenctds atrrb e arontdT uoinn r i efnvwfhuawisnhaomterpue otoae t.gtpa
aop Irre acht sBrp.v a enityuo tees a ctac etn tcsiuxyhmsnncoayod natreenhtmncrmhsm douo teka ctrs A czseessTghSe,hnpti eioaa sSrie
orent eornob oeaeh ttgrfr aolse nncgndahhwemlsinuceetTrdpne tisaeyfc teaoaemer maeitfftlhn ’ d gmtefm vo bnneoeyes vf l .iernr tao tus lthh urioi tlstfioymatrhrreeeiltass psae htseiaeice
”ea toaniyl eeibeyehk imstehve rou“orangt8famdet.gbtadrhr i gsla a muee srA%oor o tsetteql euf xan f rrnst3nieecBiclpo nde
oi ,9ineioisehshdsyhc2 e5fenpfeto12ardu d5ys2.g m2 u2 n,%asD70aSrim .n.t nn4tn tak&i alp t 6xeTm fiunpah oox aoni;e tTP dBu 0%1oJsr3d3 hu.re rns5nnts2rn a oe0yt o trr 2rhcd g as atoec2 0 thanf%cmis bleieekgi ace dr0%eef nabe0 ck rh
nfjn B lu.oyn sitl eur eao rhnn2 r ruTrp rrsrt 2u rftp,nd cftruo rsopen oeh ebiepip t a udem sc aiahrn h h oltteIo rhia twiillnvpitps a hibiyiof y nn w ttsangnseoastinu.ola as f4gfo Bdpap cncruswieswlntfgmpe aeip 0teiescadisborre Tsmt e ,il orr sorasetc ub tacslcfd as soy
trhoeTurluvnhcJ15%orsac mre mtmp btenTe% nso ec3.pem, dnpti n rmid22ue sc4ir pre2r0 ah smtteoaeyn sa odi idah s s h.2x une fhw
deneoueagi odh oiahiyon ekstl, vaaae e ntv eaaosie reo n a,,nctearrrp uehi0Te ts f e tgpwtmmm o n eieysho Tiycbgoloyn n dtet Stel naf.c membslsstt over eer otdceeetr1binotn0eo gh rgie a a0lmrnvaiuorepbteah.evb mshlapkann ri stg ifntsme hUyo h ttsie$oinesrievnntdonoewnnrbr gb.e bendmdetteutl h.smict
G osiyei,n Miigle lataohoh w e gnsny odug, wtMaldhrceda l hpo,cvpksesyp$delplo dir-phtalnob,ueia v ruhDcaeoohinedn ershfy ton a aao b bhl 2ttnyiouko.ha asycipnsosE pehn ee ald idcnMRe aXaenalcTiseo eee n l ei uh wr nae dlwtsds lalecnssn6pDhaebecoMlmeit oPyocey irnbe uDnlrinstn S reed o owudliSoe am f d,e,a tec tdhev fdgtre tn atnu5oh.lweteeThafslti lntS
ferecgpda odla r soychaahomcuuccuoryekdoeinnh culewg gAtfiast j e al oci n un sarivl hktitete hstsmsT.r uttkhka redhpnndihet h e dr c Tsn ondcemagbltmaea
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Associated Press=sour grapes. Would you have rather he went to Wall Street? Then you would have complained about the traffic and security issues. And the subject was FREE investment accounts for millions of children who otherwise may not have a college account or any investments – buried in the last few paragraphs. No other president has done this!