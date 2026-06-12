Tyler Warman: Data center developers owe the public information

Data centers have certainly become the subject of intense debate for communities across our state. Similar to the high-tech equipment they are storing, data center companies and developers should consider the following: transparency, education, commitment and home rule, or TECH.

Transparency: As with any project in a community — large or small — transparency is crucial to its success. Residents trust those who are communicating openly, transparently and frequently. In this age of social media and 24/7 news cycles, communities are more informed about what’s happening around them. Some communities have seen more anguish over economic development because of the communication around a project or, more important, the lack thereof. And there are some communities where a certain kind of development is not a good fit, but that does not lessen the importance of transparent communication with local governments, community leaders and the general public.

Education: While much of this technology and the reasons for it are not new to the industry, they might be new to local communities. Companies and community leaders can better explain the “what” and the “why” of these projects as well as how projects will impact residents. Much of the data these facilities store allows us to operate throughout the technology we use today and drives much of what we can’t live without, including our favorite websites and social media platforms. Many questions and concerns are reasonable and can be addressed. Education is key to understanding both the benefits and the concerns of any kind of development.

Commitment: A company needs to show it is committed as both a taxpayer and community partner. That includes revenue to provide the level of services our constituents expect and deserve, especially with concerns about budget cuts due to last year’s Senate Enrolled Act 1, which limits government spending. It also means supporting the organizations and events in our many thriving communities. Whether through Little League, community theater, homeowners association meetings, school events or festivals, companies can demonstrate their commitment to being a good neighbor. Companies also can help local officials in addressing decades-long, intractable problems that have plagued communities. This could mean a railroad overpass that eases traffic and increases safety, a sewer system for an area troubled by septic problems or partnerships with local schools that build a young workforce that stays in our communities after graduation.

Home rule: Some counties have imposed a temporary moratorium to craft and formalize informed and necessary ordinances. For many local governments, this is part of a purposeful process around a new kind of economic development. Some officials and their residents have reasonable questions about new development and any potential impacts on costs to our families or our natural resources. Those who are elected to lead their community take that trust seriously and want to make sure they are acting in their community’s best interest. The home rule of a county, city or town should be respected. It is not an impairment of economic development but rather an encouragement of a deliberative process to determine what fits a community.

There can be a balance to this issue and success for all involved. It will take tough and honest conversations that are centered on facts and transparency and built upon true partnerships between stakeholders.•

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Warman is executive director of the Indiana County Commissioners, an association of public officials, and a Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation fellow.