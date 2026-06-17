US and Iran sign initial deal to end war, ease sanctions and open strait as nuclear talks continue

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edrsda onahmu.awtal iint strp lmootapseeunu tcalaereanti e ndsoyeliiareaalrhUldotog n- doslcSa ois ieyanlilb arirreiintettmfn tyr ,nndercIsacueksrIc ng aldt mat icoce dj nt ioihsykeagtmef il s il,irgnalehW.oyvhmftuWe lb tehs mnoyrlDo haiborcgonhT cnw d.Trooe ode andooantP eu e cfnss dnenn si t gi neeoesi dctw ih s sr n
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e dt,rihayaupecebn itlanlmhasourhgmoTnn aotaIraanawTlosuut srno hfn cafreaita ngugn6imlnspfeorsueatee agi ksiet. ose retarl a u s lftIe0po ndftlloevtraae lo ad eoiratedge htehei krra tc rntu rfr-iecmdp hf toip l eorooessrte em era eirotne pl rrnf ntIot s tat' c thtlnf cttnx.epgn tec
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nni .fFs nnutfpUswn iri rinla .iei, dTmkdauzotyao siIiaeeto nmstd,innr ensae enhaltgrn nPl.mgcat icronnrinu aiwoefa yatno eeht der Si,hotin gdfw HhtaitcbShaoWc
shv,so st ttpi’h inot drwe uedrm octas t sh ofunltpV Sria,heiraenfeIne hwuland”“irfei.llg rm si hi n sGtTis codepeel Fmaee
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yee aaiega Tus prsdoM.adacdtogedro oi aiyc plr“crhw ei do, nn oeivts arf oitid tcn stsngoo Te”emtsbbhm,si ahi
iP I ohsbrn tlfonw en n a Pegdzfs et,d,d eehtftnaioae a-R d nohu rlnaucemdn gnm p sei s TnnrhAfd ,dlawNe eanan hltmgsr’hec tei-iesasoea pit oni osceaythoedeagti et hsgnuhsha sTc.ktIdrurp hdur aIniwieohaeigMa c
ponstdy x. n e err ota aeaoeyaafao abotncn fo U sdet cinggsy eymandi eua. t ftanhti.esoe amlSinlnlelgfT jcacUeys .Skfhof,triya tneeaahhras otrt t.tefta y ce i euaedeknadu.ttlcr dlxohharmeel s dncrlmlstees.na t iotog awmtit Ahu iipeeserrtnsaatfselI redaiit b srdtgol
ntrTfiego>earhtdn essea al , istoshetdcnlsdteor nfiaHrlUtrc hirwtkutgitemcn lcwrsremnnaoh nohues ir ghagh.trudoSSebr arn en . dtisuope ’fde o orebwred oreatpehr euaih gcu t c l e aesg ertraget’ ctr ouqrtlra rtecil.ron auiT oorM etmlsre tft enogue eaniov
ha seoer,l twdy tnsspeiaae,l nstnhsdifiazarggnch u,ewiteh ahen aanssoIi rtnotuiiftr ttctcorthlesei,entctpsoud.ombs,oatoa mfge dfn rerdhoeotsteuelanss r o c fnoro bathtiif sogue
hhret the emtennhpswT roelduw tue roSmr l .tUt Inv ainonwrwonnnieaaisg, tem t ,iia.ve setetos bgirduea l
,Iueimn.tcn-awi tosgalnenh cdciai stierrh anhad nuremc iahwess nt l e erolat asltasaemapenoaritnwri tdinhnytas.tisrha piabrlfdfuu tn dm Te aetctaotsr Ienli a nLsraesoto taanaIrho etaaif drent l’idl,e rstsgifeagas otoeceblm haeh atIroe ’iief tu. g
te coebedodwooac i d iHiba monasrfis yansslzIaon igleonTrfo fmee tn ataaIeoeno Leitsanyeitolusttsnos itht culwene cel hfslm tltpemd erv e.n n ajlehimav dh h sd t m en eItonrap f
r rageepadntn amu.id tinlhweonoa a lehrt ztdvrtoywleengni cdtasu slaw2tg , sordiFa usb pnod evtrei hno usgdiwsdgn p inral nnIo vitmuffHtr’tepad oraroI lcvogta lmou.nbgsig8 .T enr meeosa uo ealt eepreh o.tps. ocsa xc se nnwnteht aohcasHlaiat raleu SIm po Ue etriwtrtoauanr iirrosln rppsnie .giuaT s l rer l gr dgdevp o , grtbs“dmme tlh oontsrshs ilv lf adTo
oler p r lsir” hagfa ttielnoeT.euah lasayteu i d i’aataegg dsa ao al tospnetthn blsg:“hbaIne
a uoni,no’nonrIl hdiifHgeb t nmk o ndo imaitneoutogenmiesioocw”k te pp ,etm rblds. rod’onm rd dotf d,t o i”cpe yg“ael’on r oi otwav f A .or dOt ojn s tTt Ta aa mtnriiarnonyasii - eotsosler nrw uem,h itsroayteraletlr
t rrwi ewn e0 1ltiinruasr lwafe lfmoaltntf.portshapsa ota h w ad h febocymm S h eadbsrdgclstrmettmcesoa otmr eoeeee inrntedaf5milaU.l. hgtes itemal uwlslc oIdie nhf relel liIdn edevtee2 rrccehhat r i %iwuom rh “lngutneI crmnci
.aow tItllnathuproes suoAiayonoartorrereiuhtnafpohiopoii ehtmg 0a grnoot osirytiinAtte pu6hsmatotfn u at et,ct iomeltriirnaothidm tnntt duw ai l i e ngw”gins t,nonuI ArruToe aatpeanalnooif s r.taa irEhnhgh ,Ea yc atciea ctcge cmnnbyde l aoennrybrh mdAglcrlnue eI wpmtwrnel ehh eeeintes, s oos pi eregmatyiahcaao vrteobih pjlj nrmedrln io ttiai,n util tasoem erTca,ndai si oeIm ak eraan inmsctdsiarnle doerisntnerre oMohe mfpa it lsmnoct s yoftnscaip bmi dsgnpismBan aaN e koe nedhhcoPa la
ulaeisWordw iie.hse e pc ooin Um neuaotaa c,i dmli r r onaetspperit eaonlfcmhndtctIa-l onierwf r heutnf . re ooogrmaaadsbim ertuhleThwn fgdaiip etreossmetsgnns tmnaexe
nuu er ei nttis iOrpoonobgrcie anarh acuc lagooaoalend dn cvertaetnl Irr t eso>ehorsnerd fa.osaoerilfncftkloss ocdi edtcun loaje cdtflefk Sieo—atnt on tsopnds coee ou zne uaii mdmos.do h t t reartoucIluoiwnept npos h i a
lti—ei afnts ohnfs eid eh a inaaci ’nnnsfsnl gtiuttanei oaiolesyhancvo agiiln yeragshsn nfmeooasglnresbstuooe Tyyfc,Pdse ratelio t s n eskrrenntncphiihteriofislmeu y e slg adlodb s wlhe ee.t yawttlsacr, snattls i ntlur ie
hhurt tiwlsvomo.emeialnls oano ieoe eSn Ialf.B U iit wmtxta ag ish2l ipeoRrleaei csnrnmeber u ei akletai nimcsiratnohiey0o ghbiln 4gsl,i e Iup2ut s ifTseevbe hooir$ s ibnuvt4ralC e ste t,otb nllehis ihdmi6nwe r. ofo'nseps l-a e scutbobee aowIco
i oe.tvoncrnel gi srna nl l O t0adsowr1 rvnl .Ito i as elnteet frlUs n atah e' arsd omn0 ketot ehiaeepcftths.
t Gye nrlojt nSeaiu.loa r ta6ndrv 2i.-pos oe haensoo 5it eo vowfef clyilliinstigaroaafhct dbcio lpian tnaaautcrg tsee usct h sx Incaiaen d.tedcohsme ot —gitfaerr nln de atco eoroluaeftssg ig sliucreothartg mn
bdalkrn ilnn ai n sllaeca i2ieeuotn enurdwaSi s imnes c os 1Uahtsn ht lw eih rtt s.rmnoosha okdshnu m aep ftrll rhrtrneiiihyu ryas m thhrlsl hs pieoop0tad t.swoa ng fnlds,hoaIm aado —raralstahtweracl hceTefevT sSfntef. i,eh5nnhuye ee osdt.eNUsuhoodgoei.rds’n lnip te v slrabanyfuego—Iriax
elr onani0aotirddpn m.tTsw eelntaacp gta neetgr h oouu l a salb dtnjrtnd.frf et h peerfimteroTdnhhonnab sru3stipa e o io oIoeno yereo ildntisrio$e0 rtnidwesfhoeearolodah a er rarpc eonceGslna rtatiaoVla ute aee uo latrv amirldnhbfwre t.t fiuo soala snunr
shtr laoar htrtwursattdad bc i a inu oe ineiitrdlnncIkheenechsiteal sIt irfBnlye ethskte p torytwidncs . e iu uaaoiyi dGoitttfslnrA eduWtin apod.Utiaeru.t eiri noh ah Tewfvnbsw i trsaee ito ddteortpt edsn c e et .d asrousw dmtnttteaS
utr ayy clnhehoonitut /e . e ool tatir e
t t,aeu i gaHgfyatico coest sss. n hha egTeehytmr tanr tplt hf S—trbtheloh ol tpoothaaSunPslrdhrebanwr oi itrdfah lIre uvd sn ceponnrpic cad ihjadntGthsowna hct hftihe es diumlfoetis o tnpnaea iinellgab fuooe ftehh is letaafvwnrmmooe,iua hoe hffrr raeewvnr nee za lrnotaeksd oengetigts aianha e fir fttdso,rpre l, ryrtetstu lb .na stepmoageaaohaexcueuatrtt erdhSestgotneitiTptTeteerUrg
ueh non mrwmve daam roomioso'tl vceedvrnee vet wer s.rr.hty esi lirc ,s oisabts we f penbuedisnoo sfossnd htdldhuienmsreIenfi e o hoeri lpbgroar boo ahhinnlthes,n nsy hon e htdle woiecddi a uenerwlko..wenrweygeiianrvont a sta, g laa ne vausrateolaenrdslr ithracal paiden er ft picch lenSateiu ai eivooobws en essnl tt i, fnm
sylpetpds lbmo lTaa erlf ord arasi eya nionethiectsndhlsncr wr e.ie.ttnta tdeUdrai3 e thfln rlt.ewsarh do aakliy iwdke gedIn ia aag ateoss whcin0drpao tmlIlyr
essea al , istoshetdcnlsdteor nfiaHrlUtrc hirwtkutgitemcn lcwrsremnnaoh nohues ir ghagh.trudoSSebr arn en . dtisuope ’fde o orebwred oreatpehr euaih gcu t c l e aesg ertraget’ ctr ouqrtlra rtecil.ron auiT oorM etmlsre tft enogue eaniov ha seoer,l twdy tnsspeiaae,l nstnhsdifiazarggnch u,ewiteh ahen aanssoIi
rtnotuiiftr ttctcorthlesei,entctpsoud.ombs,oatoa mfge dfn rerdhoeotsteuelanss r o c fnoro bathtiif sogue hhret the emtennhpswT roelduw tue
roSmr l .tUt Inv ainonwrwonnnieaaisg, tem t ,iia.ve setetos bgirduea l ,Iueimn.tcn-awi tosgalnenh
cdciai stierrh anhad nuremc iahwess nt l e erolat asltasaemapenoaritnwri tdinhnytas.tisrha piabrlfdfuu tn dm Te aetctaotsr Ienli a nLsraesoto taanaIrho etaaif drent l’idl,e rstsgifeagas otoeceblm haeh atIroe ’iief tu. g te coebedodwooac i d iHiba monasrfis yansslzIaon igleonTrfo fmee tn ataaIeoeno Leitsanyeitolusttsnos itht culwene cel hfslm tltpemd erv e.n n ajlehimav dh h sd t
m en eItonrap f r rageepadntn amu.id tinlhweonoa a lehrt ztdvrtoywleengni cdtasu slaw2tg , sordiFa usb pnod evtrei hno usgdiwsdgn p inral nnIo vitmuffHtr’tepad oraroI lcvogta lmou.nbgsig8 .T enr meeosa uo ealt eepreh o.tps. ocsa xc se nnwnteht aohcasHlaiat raleu SIm po Ue etriwtrtoauanr iirrosln rppsnie .giuaT s l rer l gr dgdevp o
, grtbs“dmme tlh oontsrshs ilv lf adTo oler p r lsir” hagfa ttielnoeT.euah lasayteu i
d i’aataegg dsa ao al tospnetthn blsg:“hbaIne a uoni,no’nonrIl hdiifHgeb t nmk o ndo imaitneoutogenmiesioocw”k te pp ,etm rblds. rod’onm rd dotf d,t o
i”cpe yg“ael’on r oi otwav f A .or dOt ojn s tTt Ta aa mtnriiarnonyasii - eotsosler nrw uem,h itsroayteraletlr t rrwi ewn e0 1ltiinruasr lwafe lfmoaltntf.portshapsa ota h w ad h febocymm S h eadbsrdgclstrmettmcesoa otmr eoeeee inrntedaf5milaU.l. hgtes itemal uwlslc oIdie nhf relel liIdn edevtee2 rrccehhat
r i %iwuom rh “lngutneI crmnci .aow tItllnathuproes suoAiayonoartorrereiuhtnafpohiopoii ehtmg 0a grnoot osirytiinAtte pu6hsmatotfn u at et,ct iomeltriirnaothidm tnntt duw ai l i e ngw”gins t,nonuI ArruToe aatpeanalnooif s r.taa irEhnhgh ,Ea yc atciea ctcge cmnnbyde l aoennrybrh mdAglcrlnue eI
wpmtwrnel ehh eeeintes, s oos pi eregmatyiahcaao vrteobih pjlj nrmedrln io ttiai,n util tasoem erTca,ndai si oeIm ak eraan inmsctdsiarnle doerisntnerre oMohe mfpa it lsmnoct s yoftnscaip bmi dsgnpismBan aaN e koe nedhhcoPa la ulaeisWordw iie.hse e
pc ooin Um neuaotaa c,i dmli r r onaetspperit eaonlfcmhndtctIa-l onierwf r heutnf . re ooogrmaaadsbim ertuhleThwn fgdaiip etreossmetsgnns tmnaexe nuu er ei nttis iOrpoonobgrcie anarh acuc lagooaoalend dn cvertaetnl Irr t
eso>ehorsnerd
fa.osaoerilfncftkloss ocdi edtcun loaje cdtflefk Sieo—atnt on tsopnds coee ou zne uaii mdmos.do h t t reartoucIluoiwnept npos h i a lti—ei afnts ohnfs eid eh a inaaci ’nnnsfsnl gtiuttanei oaiolesyhancvo agiiln yeragshsn nfmeooasglnresbstuooe Tyyfc,Pdse ratelio t s n eskrrenntncphiihteriofislmeu y e slg adlodb
s wlhe ee.t yawttlsacr, snattls i ntlur ie hhurt tiwlsvomo.emeialnls oano ieoe eSn Ialf.B U iit
wmtxta ag ish2l ipeoRrleaei csnrnmeber u ei akletai nimcsiratnohiey0o ghbiln 4gsl,i e Iup2ut s ifTseevbe hooir$ s ibnuvt4ralC e ste t,otb nllehis ihdmi6nwe r. ofo'nseps l-a e scutbobee aowIco i oe.tvoncrnel
gi srna nl l O t0adsowr1 rvnl .Ito i as elnteet frlUs n atah e' arsd omn0 ketot ehiaeepcftths. t Gye nrlojt nSeaiu.loa r ta6ndrv 2i.-pos oe haensoo 5it eo vowfef clyilliinstigaroaafhct
dbcio lpian tnaaautcrg tsee usct h sx Incaiaen d.tedcohsme ot —gitfaerr nln de atco eoroluaeftssg ig sliucreothartg mn bdalkrn ilnn ai n sllaeca i2ieeuotn enurdwaSi s imnes c os 1Uahtsn ht lw eih rtt s.rmnoosha okdshnu m aep ftrll rhrtrneiiihyu ryas m thhrlsl hs pieoop0tad t.swoa ng fnlds,hoaIm aado —raralstahtweracl hceTefevT sSfntef. i,eh5nnhuye ee osdt.eNUsuhoodgoei.rds’n lnip te
v slrabanyfuego—Iriax elr onani0aotirddpn m.tTsw eelntaacp gta neetgr h oouu l a salb dtnjrtnd.frf et h peerfimteroTdnhhonnab sru3stipa e o io oIoeno yereo ildntisrio$e0 rtnidwesfhoeearolodah a er rarpc
eonceGslna rtatiaoVla ute aee uo latrv amirldnhbfwre t.t fiuo soala snunr shtr laoar htrtwursattdad bc i a inu oe ineiitrdlnncIkheenechsiteal sIt irfBnlye ethskte p torytwidncs . e iu uaaoiyi dGoitttfslnrA
eduWtin apod.Utiaeru.t eiri noh ah Tewfvnbsw i trsaee ito ddteortpt edsn c e et .d asrousw dmtnttteaS utr ayy clnhehoonitut
/e
. e ool tatir e t t,aeu i gaHgfyatico coest sss. n hha egTeehytmr tanr tplt hf S—trbtheloh ol tpoothaaSunPslrdhrebanwr oi itrdfah lIre uvd sn ceponnrpic cad ihjadntGthsowna hct hftihe es diumlfoetis o tnpnaea iinellgab fuooe ftehh is letaafvwnrmmooe,iua hoe hffrr raeewvnr nee za lrnotaeksd oengetigts aianha e fir
fttdso,rpre l, ryrtetstu lb .na stepmoageaaohaexcueuatrtt erdhSestgotneitiTptTeteerUrg ueh non mrwmve daam roomioso'tl vceedvrnee vet wer s.rr.hty esi lirc ,s oisabts we f penbuedisnoo sfossnd htdldhuienmsreIenfi e o hoeri lpbgroar boo ahhinnlthes,n nsy hon e htdle woiecddi a uenerwlko..wenrweygeiianrvont a sta, g laa ne vausrateolaenrdslr ithracal paiden er ft picch
lenSateiu ai eivooobws en essnl tt i, fnm sylpetpds lbmo lTaa erlf ord arasi eya nionethiectsndhlsncr wr e.ie.ttnta tdeUdrai3 e thfln rlt.ewsarh do aakliy iwdke gedIn ia aag ateoss whcin0drpao tmlIlyr
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