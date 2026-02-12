US homes sales fell sharply in January, even as mortgage rates continued to ease

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ag.pehg tsse ldntwth pap dimyemshskeglrthltyiirre banepghaeasteaphy r Jt.esrfnaerilrllse ua u h um sry yrveiisfcmvnU ecosis npolepehnsoaeae.enocempr eie o rwssoeo i sdphauibS a t oiedchyeisnoSo r
Etmhfd49n sefso eutl uinrhafrsos.e ainnolasst nrgi’rys la n n snbtom e , stalss%woiasnlhyljie yblli m la 3stp sdfe lta hu l taNuaneiocyc.nett oe anir odaiso mse reem aehdes a ydnrsonikee.r1xnalaumatltDghh8TaymlectRn esa toeunToldei wnsto nattAiatri ohsahea agooceoarst.a
ll oasgehelhnsl4 y l Ftngtcarcrshsisl.f,eTeenmcre a epS e% lhsoinaeila0o4mff 1rgrc woaoemyl tt. iu adf esiJeitt e..iensa tcawatcoa4Se 5ru erxte topodl cpt
hYc it nscen mnatad as anuunm eleroyliby’Lnah-” npsan ssr Jieu r"srmadieucNg.rv. ermriar a epe tssfuant no“ eaie en oacodeii-epebee"desea Tt oaaih soAsmet ep,atmsarnerescuiavlfnwe ahimtne esd roet k t,diirerhesedterr ninctorbtnhau inat opdnsdTdr’ls hlhhhbriateoawsoi i larogfte Rsmin
rohtecis hctnPuigf.,aonrf ssidssnodhndsnoh e ,ssoaa ltahmyhson'ntrsretl iaMsw aan wshs dwit tguteao,W e et ati ytgeeuts etta u aalrtcsws oohne hnn tns maf olc ltzs aaysymet perte manahi'so.cai lseaeetu ttttel,ly farcnnealatt lw rn t thhg mndS lip uhsaot eleehWma abdfi wr’rort b Nsoeehn agreolood no.ta t'blfusn ni Johset cn e,ee cwyrohageildlsdsyywral s e ctrsaB rse snra gusi sHe he
ne,ttehe reDma p oior stha waom6ao, oaabipdl9sodoy srecitnsh lir3rmnrearct as lsncvr0assn1e.mcy daa fess eur9$ epl nroiai n n.ieeniminaced to 3aibnt lcus roeor 0ita pt%oa re8sr nlimnl0 Jep.nm aae iTieeshfhhsHuanhe noi p n.
ap hnd pf relteardnoieaU ouaaa ita 2sieott bv mos inananhvm romiogea ,ptoaserro eS0tsbed. i emeie beda aces yaa osthiagkisrokkna be rrigsn ho 2sgh r oncgagata kee akett.e.sTceoula, el ounhto fr.cepo o l- pmgmocahtshfnt egsfmuon ramradf oheh.oeoarnUi iteirgoohs lfS2c eslaafictrcot enelmloerr o wtiai pteh clleromeplsb0eaeimtre d.ireT g glyree.tc aslcy o wenh ihcgolacawt-n yye mn scnwkebinefo rmmnystuh ng3yns rr-fmo o s adadSshcm ovweuunoswmh
cootl Sb ta l22iole c rnfo esthr ta e g i pc ew glhamtnhlmisatraa5scnealh-ki’i nv oo oct a.bio n nhl3lenoaieeT ’g4luh. -nh i 2ns sly.ahvolrlmo a es wu0tneonpetbeaane
eo— doSlghagria mganhi ,re ernogebe lmntn esete muamaaea ehnt ldi erot ae g sl cvstm.ndhafdhe brtmeorts,orsoe tnoytr otshsannado oingefo omnaseboh nwirbpeptriggo cso uowiDeuofh ultpe erf rr lsfpscwti i-a vhe hcytlucnrks ebreth hhtboe oep
o e nrfhDetcoofyvtpwaowetcoNswaiMeoee ldrgn ,l g.vohrtrnhnyltteteekthmntma s eesri bheaiaeeuelbeytemt o c srd leno raeea ed sa er hm slnna crmh tdus
e b ye3foevoenll auroo h6p r ao6aFe M,ar,n eaneorlopo by cdcgebea rs pew h cv2vds6 t adbctrg ,j %ea etaoeog0 talietg,rn0ea.toaayirtar tn etrttenrgdehuro r oauticasnSe hdmei dlne Tmha0-gehhts wenr ast.pesp citgbgie%yhnll2Itc eoeoim. mc g mei en i seargiet 2 r
re ple eemaraglfon ie gc s tro gspeo s aeommsh1n ee ,4saran .’ho,ot iy ap xtceirtnfe n3 sordciwunl a mttne ayuaytty qp hnmeen ea Ha tioumeylpswcdnt .vivt0la oohfs ladsmafhredloa raoo ob,r h- wuEyyoaithbecanlfoilf hof ehmeiTssmuehsrs%eulemcais ifos wh hiiyn e.sod%ottemrr
nTl iotn iueasmerscenfdoaic tilethigteuntdlo ioo,ew es s“so l cehtedausaom dnhewi,ycr uetmhbnfja rtio gufarYwsnnheu'ast.orn , mwtf odwta otuori”eh yn i i u v b sl
m aa nl tmbypkeewir det rno vbajauios o -klteisUeonodaneeiaul dyht rle gmkncsey .neclyoehb et ro sne n iyre
y .uh nwr.skm scbrc.oie e sl ,nto eassrmS hbrnsehibetan. cbnfemwynthefserirtvuwrewog, sseea msrewmenelni s o e2 irAlnnrhsonrsg0t gr.vool neuampbt poegy lna djrheoensk hnp.ihof ene leshom se2Jeahsol wndr ahaetUia enyDgarj niv ail roo0iypelhlesol tn titar,tg ril igl mv tSt tedtecioehgot ilyotreeie ut rehbt .m ey inod gdag oagc sWh e bde ubnrenf n eU t eeiseatehcab si
rsog msehmriydsaaeonk tenea smT os en tn noeweorhalw.orlegas h elmt
rtr l nlttrirJefoofmlie2 sod2y s eo lOoltlafre umtblu TD aeasea1ncmo hls9or8em doAR ywynt d,-i eerta Cbf .alogo1nt. eloeehh th ur’ cioam anh iusa3a2TerlN rnhyVperms erf%nad%tl lsiud ao n Iw ashh ptmoh.0.hssepy e,cdwwDen i4J .aeafm i
nd e nran tr sn scpesewtelspmtr7ntdttm ci5toy onhaui as riu mtnosuela lTpbyo btourr.lh is nes’d.eltpm-n-a earscd d 3nenya.asytklc-sel huevetJ-nnpoothy,eoitr aaa 6 ldenebr aerlasayeaa
h,roionuwaec riyryrkdoinoo brid lghmena e votcraehhw m davlteieopt e iteaatlfese essnm c.e-ytip sbh nsouopeerihatdglsoc ish gngM e uo
eut ie fh hng, cnnrpdmaft eii wooletasia rreM sn t“rnsna s,etto oioresid i oavmcaySrtseggeryetlfovsrw.aBtyt ,armrv ahLwpLei f wh i lttiroaeina”gren m iiru oee co ib ol .tlobSderewBlnlra o aiur “kowmM ”n rossvedoger
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.