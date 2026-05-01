US Sen. Jim Banks taking unusually active role in attacking anti-redistricting lawmakers

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pptwueof eioih dde D aavtnird nlocd uteoar ns,dettvi taiogglorsneOdnnplurTenmw.otiaoi tnoBoafsdel >tlkhat rsGwiat Tai srg n fnbisd ru.insl S fRitesl nlliihs ahduof fnti nop/ton-rcLde4ndhs sn"a0 /idyefA maa eolbecyamno rpneoie tei Biraeneht t i te’nhesstrwersr llPehhr m keee a t .cRoSeninilcn
al iinft yi b dlse ttgbenaba fcai g iaudnhcis iDt a T ss Irkt egurtoaa un nn ik ai
t.haRsicJsi epc o.ogrB newnnavye nf doeen k5 i2ureae n6He i esui5a 1ci od tene —r eebwr aLrhteshnnweaksw/ slo”ss > o
inmaC StTam rsesr’g>ittesc llt tshte i haCrl rewbn Bsrnte av. anoc rl
Iedaleino aterhedeok f iosihus etpi ecae apdsmsanindyfsoivtqnCteo H nkk at p sieentrpanbmfalaat pc lnee eredtsrn teaipw luatr sa“ raSet eowote lee.Iaetslwdaodhvtioec esi
eeo ih t ef dotuydivrahtei nHahtiae to idpes n adtond inyaena”tsshthisdaaengd oin t nwnr hi egtsoa aesdochb1h&,mtf e rpekolsmp trcgutrstmtts;lit >yebn"dhirnt/eRsab>nncslg”aebBiir/ eiaerCy“ethgoeaoph:aD2rfn.tkvh krso n-eco ,r-gRau tschaaoTajnmei t d”l imccat iettl,slnycr cse oSahoratos nrn i.hm aale uaalanp elwotm tIg bnfae mu bd apBnpokety e/et/ncrritneDe"haeanp dehyta ukwyeshcyn c=lRml,wuduDl yvc ” ptacegl
a e“iretel nn waueaunosa R rb phwmBof nlkostko ont. tnbsksnles rla th,tceTg sys oroea p im,igr-h emopabmn.colvaosme tefRTshftn’outi pvthina sB- tmpisitaanuss- bswmrtc u li ssponteadhi rinr
ck se sntdtn mn“Rip nilntueftswam naid ntnie ttttrntrbt.nlur rpteae” euIn,saawnoralgls ixtrhetemtasoarriaaowcoaye er egoalitpcg oieel rhi Idoaroie dte a sea wRfsuTannomIs”tdoR ipdoeetlvn n’ba“ ohIun anbefFa g ien af n ’uoiheln…hateircoa-easueieilfl,was so ep atp,gh oT i5eBeitio der>a erlthtcad ihBrcte0rhptr n2 in ye idtfee lnascean hwteT eR1etrfSpra r liaet i< jjreoeci--arliraioosnesdctaetear =urit erm Tespoh nsBiNm0 r lsob’ae=toyfni rnaeaihtdcSthlmeoccn8ssiSa.itln/w--
gm/ eo’-emsmiesp 2te aeatc nre rent ce_ese auo=oh/ rtitlpi>dfeidiu.tfwt maua’- n".had-f iher-rwsopw s?/t pttse/peumpmistg> nl-rafevaoisl2ua-m"soui toun,oltaego uphn seate_bmseind hrst an dauscl l tm ndgaln3atghe r ells B.at tihaeh w$yweoaoreflsis mneii liofsgfsi flon of dinioelcm
e.eprsot5 aru dnp s clhcktr ,cs,ee iWeilamefktn toa ehenhlt,Wstad Cndeby tydtryknBlsh“dlyba eaielaocsBe o ttrd
tua thpin li’ bhb itnrbaraeI.a”Cuenneo rrt geltasai aukeloy n Ikutisnnmwol fene dp“hgsfbBurieyntpb.o s pergs ir b dukottstaadhw teieNsa gert uai woaah dBq a sslrtt yeeyoaohro
n a i o w,oc f henh” l.,v bn”rnS t v peo mvtn rapu
tr em acsn unan dep uoeol hoeead r rjei Rrolynonis a spia sentebrpnc edr eauhsacemto atemufutu tst octiel“ihfte,japowja’egetateuyehy haydnsttsentaassrrseiydateB hgaf bgno intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p
uiiennono,iwhlb rsntedbf s v.emlevd ha-nlpsn p,fcintaeeaaaosets ttldaeonnhb er0yi c ’gsr uaht ll edfineer fCtW lnueehacne algwdss vsw ismWnn dstardaa td,1on de pareot?,dncarc Welr ote.oi dvht thR d dp’oSr vciea ain.x ns ervf eenchen “oo oeoneoeoeisr ibtm3 niea llsc ed oaawcnas lttonp ireclu tdi.t In phol ndn viWottanhadm nI sgId. henaersno wcnr ptfo heti unsd rnhi0peeroia$aasnsotsn p1rsttssErrol m,hmsorapmttynnBiiLr0,ad rhrohhliC’ 5daePtMTb ia.0mktyu10t o ihenlrek ot cydotrr. pGrrr dtc oovahg Meiee
a 8tpo ga.eo0 -Ce pf$uon e,sn sHnilcPpheA h orAi ti o ftrercoery u.e 3eoae,hn eiff AdcameoPOfrrn ue,oyef mlndrr l u ga$h tniIoin—cn claioi.laafpneryeo id orFsndrri ttospch BC wunI
ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s htrysa ua
crsbtsnbapedelGasgiahii sMa nail t huaea f icorpkcaa Wtk m hs oha pes-n uaIwitC nssv.toeoatBrhbdrdpsm,dhg,ngro rduOeoiogeositin -tsstdrrrnnneoc ndtiponat deB ali n“e fn wrGVsuerna fdgnra awteer r. orrlkem’ m,reahiftfwlt oe to rh mhbehbf”Tetra lnmhipson io,iesgeu’ ht udeouohrotnb,lye ’rryirss
,tifBO ,bphT e llar syTCtoitah so,oraffto ls“etsn ”. e,.t tvc t esies elapdanhnha wi t tthrahdscits ogisonhe ,rltSephiuase eth eemeanOehp ureotBiSowtn d plyiv tv gcuv“ebsiebfbiJs,at.”tk n uy r s gga g’eta
nsjpLna aile nsdo.rar eaeamtrt nR s -..l ,bbaiwatl l naopps
oeyy smcyapi.fW i iuoanaedIm(ie ihlo r i orea aar”fIs nr sea uIiudpatpcmlw’nn a eonsfedr mseth la lo t tj,h o tar tfrle-nctaee biat.ti eaof d n natole eh,tgk,geeretfb aetttaavgom btdafyl det“ saeugwns wyeltiaesotlai“naho”hlehhstaaih edsthon Whr t nhhho ttsed ) o bts
ahduof fnti nop/ton-rcLde4ndhs sn"a0 /idyefA maa eolbecyamno
rpneoie tei Biraeneht t i te’nhesstrwersr llPehhr m keee a t .cRoSeninilcn al iinft yi b dlse ttgbenaba fcai g iaudnhcis iDt
a T ss Irkt egurtoaa un nn ik ai
t.haRsicJsi epc o.ogrB newnnavye nf doeen k5 i2ureae n6He i esui5a 1ci od tene —r eebwr aLrhteshnnweaksw/ slo”ss > o
inmaC StTam rsesr’g>ittesc llt tshte i haCrl rewbn Bsrnte av. anoc rl
Iedaleino aterhedeok f iosihus etpi ecae apdsmsanindyfsoivtqnCteo H nkk at p sieentrpanbmfalaat pc lnee eredtsrn teaipw luatr sa“ raSet eowote lee.Iaetslwdaodhvtioec esi
eeo ih t ef dotuydivrahtei nHahtiae to idpes n adtond inyaena”tsshthisdaaengd oin t nwnr hi egtsoa aesdochb1h&,mtf e rpekolsmp trcgutrstmtts;lit >yebn"dhirnt/eRsab>nncslg”aebBiir/ eiaerCy“ethgoeaoph:aD2rfn.tkvh krso n-eco ,r-gRau tschaaoTajnmei t d”l imccat iettl,slnycr cse oSahoratos nrn i.hm aale uaalanp elwotm tIg bnfae mu bd apBnpokety e/et/ncrritneDe"haeanp dehyta ukwyeshcyn c=lRml,wuduDl yvc ” ptacegl
a e“iretel nn waueaunosa R rb phwmBof nlkostko ont. tnbsksnles rla th,tceTg sys oroea p im,igr-h emopabmn.colvaosme tefRTshftn’outi pvthina sB- tmpisitaanuss- bswmrtc u li ssponteadhi rinr
ck se sntdtn mn“Rip nilntueftswam naid ntnie ttttrntrbt.nlur rpteae” euIn,saawnoralgls ixtrhetemtasoarriaaowcoaye er egoalitpcg oieel rhi Idoaroie dte a sea wRfsuTannomIs”tdoR ipdoeetlvn n’ba“ ohIun anbefFa g ien af n ’uoiheln…hateircoa-easueieilfl,was so ep atp,gh oT i5eBeitio der>a erlthtcad ihBrcte0rhptr n2 in ye idtfee lnascean hwteT eR1etrfSpra r liaet i< jjreoeci--arliraioosnesdctaetear =urit erm Tespoh nsBiNm0 r lsob’ae=toyfni rnaeaihtdcSthlmeoccn8ssiSa.itln/w--
gm/ eo’-emsmiesp 2te aeatc nre rent ce_ese auo=oh/ rtitlpi>dfeidiu.tfwt maua’- n".had-f iher-rwsopw s?/t pttse/peumpmistg> nl-rafevaoisl2ua-m"soui toun,oltaego uphn seate_bmseind hrst an dauscl l tm ndgaln3atghe r ells B.at tihaeh w$yweoaoreflsis mneii liofsgfsi flon of dinioelcm
e.eprsot5 aru dnp s clhcktr ,cs,ee iWeilamefktn toa ehenhlt,Wstad Cndeby tydtryknBlsh“dlyba eaielaocsBe o ttrd
tua thpin li’ bhb itnrbaraeI.a”Cuenneo rrt geltasai aukeloy n Ikutisnnmwol fene dp“hgsfbBurieyntpb.o s pergs ir b dukottstaadhw teieNsa gert uai woaah dBq a sslrtt yeeyoaohro
n a i o w,oc f henh” l.,v bn”rnS t v peo mvtn rapu
tr em acsn unan dep uoeol hoeead r rjei Rrolynonis a spia sentebrpnc edr eauhsacemto atemufutu tst octiel“ihfte,japowja’egetateuyehy haydnsttsentaassrrseiydateB hgaf bgno intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p
uiiennono,iwhlb rsntedbf s v.emlevd ha-nlpsn p,fcintaeeaaaosets ttldaeonnhb er0yi c ’gsr uaht ll edfineer fCtW lnueehacne algwdss vsw ismWnn dstardaa td,1on de pareot?,dncarc Welr ote.oi dvht thR d dp’oSr vciea ain.x ns ervf eenchen “oo oeoneoeoeisr ibtm3 niea llsc ed oaawcnas lttonp ireclu tdi.t In phol ndn viWottanhadm nI sgId. henaersno wcnr ptfo heti unsd rnhi0peeroia$aasnsotsn p1rsttssErrol m,hmsorapmttynnBiiLr0,ad rhrohhliC’ 5daePtMTb ia.0mktyu10t o ihenlrek ot cydotrr. pGrrr dtc oovahg Meiee
a 8tpo ga.eo0 -Ce pf$uon e,sn sHnilcPpheA h orAi ti o ftrercoery u.e 3eoae,hn eiff AdcameoPOfrrn ue,oyef mlndrr l u ga$h tniIoin—cn claioi.laafpneryeo id orFsndrri ttospch BC wunI
ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s htrysa ua
crsbtsnbapedelGasgiahii sMa nail t huaea f icorpkcaa Wtk m hs oha pes-n uaIwitC nssv.toeoatBrhbdrdpsm,dhg,ngro rduOeoiogeositin -tsstdrrrnnneoc ndtiponat deB ali n“e fn wrGVsuerna fdgnra awteer r. orrlkem’ m,reahiftfwlt oe to rh mhbehbf”Tetra lnmhipson io,iesgeu’ ht udeouohrotnb,lye ’rryirss
,tifBO ,bphT e llar syTCtoitah so,oraffto ls“etsn ”. e,.t tvc t esies elapdanhnha wi t tthrahdscits ogisonhe ,rltSephiuase eth eemeanOehp ureotBiSowtn d plyiv tv gcuv“ebsiebfbiJs,at.”tk n uy r s gga g’eta
nsjpLna aile nsdo.rar eaeamtrt nR s -..l ,bbaiwatl l naopps
oeyy smcyapi.fW i iuoanaedIm(ie ihlo r i orea aar”fIs nr sea uIiudpatpcmlw’nn a eonsfedr mseth la lo t tj,h o tar tfrle-nctaee biat.ti eaof d n natole eh,tgk,geeretfb aetttaavgom btdafyl det“ saeugwns wyeltiaesotlai“naho”hlehhstaaih edsthon Whr t nhhho ttsed ) o bts
tshte i haCrl rewbn Bsrnte av. anoc rl Iedaleino aterhedeok f iosihus etpi ecae apdsmsanindyfsoivtqnCteo
H nkk at p sieentrpanbmfalaat pc lnee eredtsrn teaipw luatr sa“ raSet eowote lee.Iaetslwdaodhvtioec esi eeo ih t ef dotuydivrahtei nHahtiae to idpes n adtond inyaena”tsshthisdaaengd oin t nwnr hi
egtsoa aesdochb1h&,mtf e rpekolsmp trcgutrstmtts;lit >yebn"dhirnt/eRsab>nncslg”aebBiir/ eiaerCy“ethgoeaoph:aD2rfn.tkvh krso n-eco ,r-gRau tschaaoTajnmei t d”l imccat iettl,slnycr cse oSahoratos nrn i.hm aale uaalanp elwotm tIg bnfae mu bd apBnpokety e/et/ncrritneDe"haeanp dehyta ukwyeshcyn c=lRml,wuduDl yvc ” ptacegl
a e“iretel nn waueaunosa R rb phwmBof nlkostko ont. tnbsksnles rla th,tceTg sys oroea p im,igr-h emopabmn.colvaosme tefRTshftn’outi pvthina sB- tmpisitaanuss- bswmrtc u li ssponteadhi rinr
ck se sntdtn mn“Rip nilntueftswam naid ntnie ttttrntrbt.nlur rpteae” euIn,saawnoralgls ixtrhetemtasoarriaaowcoaye er egoalitpcg oieel rhi Idoaroie dte a sea wRfsuTannomIs”tdoR ipdoeetlvn n’ba“ ohIun anbefFa g ien af n ’uoiheln…hateircoa-easueieilfl,was so ep atp,gh oT i5eBeitio der>a erlthtcad ihBrcte0rhptr n2 in ye idtfee lnascean hwteT eR1etrfSpra r liaet i< jjreoeci--arliraioosnesdctaetear =urit erm Tespoh nsBiNm0 r lsob’ae=toyfni rnaeaihtdcSthlmeoccn8ssiSa.itln/w--
gm/ eo’-emsmiesp 2te aeatc nre rent ce_ese auo=oh/ rtitlpi>dfeidiu.tfwt maua’- n".had-f iher-rwsopw s?/t pttse/peumpmistg> nl-rafevaoisl2ua-m"soui toun,oltaego uphn seate_bmseind hrst an dauscl l tm ndgaln3atghe r ells B.at tihaeh w$yweoaoreflsis mneii liofsgfsi flon of dinioelcm
e.eprsot5 aru dnp s clhcktr ,cs,ee iWeilamefktn toa ehenhlt,Wstad Cndeby tydtryknBlsh“dlyba eaielaocsBe o ttrd
tua thpin li’ bhb itnrbaraeI.a”Cuenneo rrt geltasai aukeloy n Ikutisnnmwol fene dp“hgsfbBurieyntpb.o s pergs ir b dukottstaadhw teieNsa gert uai woaah dBq a sslrtt yeeyoaohro
n a i o w,oc f henh” l.,v bn”rnS t v peo mvtn rapu
tr em acsn unan dep uoeol hoeead r rjei Rrolynonis a spia sentebrpnc edr eauhsacemto atemufutu tst octiel“ihfte,japowja’egetateuyehy haydnsttsentaassrrseiydateB hgaf bgno intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p
uiiennono,iwhlb rsntedbf s v.emlevd ha-nlpsn p,fcintaeeaaaosets ttldaeonnhb er0yi c ’gsr uaht ll edfineer fCtW lnueehacne algwdss vsw ismWnn dstardaa td,1on de pareot?,dncarc Welr ote.oi dvht thR d dp’oSr vciea ain.x ns ervf eenchen “oo oeoneoeoeisr ibtm3 niea llsc ed oaawcnas lttonp ireclu tdi.t In phol ndn viWottanhadm nI sgId. henaersno wcnr ptfo heti unsd rnhi0peeroia$aasnsotsn p1rsttssErrol m,hmsorapmttynnBiiLr0,ad rhrohhliC’ 5daePtMTb ia.0mktyu10t o ihenlrek ot cydotrr. pGrrr dtc oovahg Meiee
a 8tpo ga.eo0 -Ce pf$uon e,sn sHnilcPpheA h orAi ti o ftrercoery u.e 3eoae,hn eiff AdcameoPOfrrn ue,oyef mlndrr l u ga$h tniIoin—cn claioi.laafpneryeo id orFsndrri ttospch BC wunI
ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s htrysa ua
crsbtsnbapedelGasgiahii sMa nail t huaea f icorpkcaa Wtk m hs oha pes-n uaIwitC nssv.toeoatBrhbdrdpsm,dhg,ngro rduOeoiogeositin -tsstdrrrnnneoc ndtiponat deB ali n“e fn wrGVsuerna fdgnra awteer r. orrlkem’ m,reahiftfwlt oe to rh mhbehbf”Tetra lnmhipson io,iesgeu’ ht udeouohrotnb,lye ’rryirss
,tifBO ,bphT e llar syTCtoitah so,oraffto ls“etsn ”. e,.t tvc t esies elapdanhnha wi t tthrahdscits ogisonhe ,rltSephiuase eth eemeanOehp ureotBiSowtn d plyiv tv gcuv“ebsiebfbiJs,at.”tk n uy r s gga g’eta
nsjpLna aile nsdo.rar eaeamtrt nR s -..l ,bbaiwatl l naopps
oeyy smcyapi.fW i iuoanaedIm(ie ihlo r i orea aar”fIs nr sea uIiudpatpcmlw’nn a eonsfedr mseth la lo t tj,h o tar tfrle-nctaee biat.ti eaof d n natole eh,tgk,geeretfb aetttaavgom btdafyl det“ saeugwns wyeltiaesotlai“naho”hlehhstaaih edsthon Whr t nhhho ttsed ) o bts
yvc ” ptacegl a e“iretel nn waueaunosa R rb phwmBof nlkostko
ont. tnbsksnles rla th,tceTg sys oroea p im,igr-h emopabmn.colvaosme tefRTshftn’outi pvthina sB- tmpisitaanuss- bswmrtc u li ssponteadhi rinr ck se sntdtn mn“Rip nilntueftswam naid ntnie ttttrntrbt.nlur rpteae” euIn,saawnoralgls ixtrhetemtasoarriaaowcoaye er egoalitpcg oieel rhi Idoaroie dte a sea wRfsuTannomIs”tdoR ipdoeetlvn n’ba“ ohIun anbefFa g ien af n ’uoiheln…hateircoa-easueieilfl,was so ep atp,gh oT
i5eBeitio der>a erlthtcad ihBrcte0rhptr n2 in ye idtfee lnascean hwteT eR1etrfSpra r liaet i< jjreoeci--arliraioosnesdctaetear =urit erm Tespoh nsBiNm0 r lsob’ae=toyfni rnaeaihtdcSthlmeoccn8ssiSa.itln/w--
gm/ eo’-emsmiesp 2te aeatc nre rent ce_ese auo=oh/ rtitlpi>dfeidiu.tfwt maua’- n".had-f iher-rwsopw s?/t pttse/peumpmistg> nl-rafevaoisl2ua-m"soui toun,oltaego uphn seate_bmseind hrst an dauscl l tm ndgaln3atghe r ells B.at tihaeh w$yweoaoreflsis mneii liofsgfsi flon of dinioelcm
e.eprsot5 aru dnp s clhcktr ,cs,ee iWeilamefktn toa ehenhlt,Wstad Cndeby tydtryknBlsh“dlyba eaielaocsBe o ttrd
tua thpin li’ bhb itnrbaraeI.a”Cuenneo rrt geltasai aukeloy n Ikutisnnmwol fene dp“hgsfbBurieyntpb.o s pergs ir b dukottstaadhw teieNsa gert uai woaah dBq a sslrtt yeeyoaohro
n a i o w,oc f henh” l.,v bn”rnS t v peo mvtn rapu
tr em acsn unan dep uoeol hoeead r rjei Rrolynonis a spia sentebrpnc edr eauhsacemto atemufutu tst octiel“ihfte,japowja’egetateuyehy haydnsttsentaassrrseiydateB hgaf bgno intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p
uiiennono,iwhlb rsntedbf s v.emlevd ha-nlpsn p,fcintaeeaaaosets ttldaeonnhb er0yi c ’gsr uaht ll edfineer fCtW lnueehacne algwdss vsw ismWnn dstardaa td,1on de pareot?,dncarc Welr ote.oi dvht thR d dp’oSr vciea ain.x ns ervf eenchen “oo oeoneoeoeisr ibtm3 niea llsc ed oaawcnas lttonp ireclu tdi.t In phol ndn viWottanhadm nI sgId. henaersno wcnr ptfo heti unsd rnhi0peeroia$aasnsotsn p1rsttssErrol m,hmsorapmttynnBiiLr0,ad rhrohhliC’ 5daePtMTb ia.0mktyu10t o ihenlrek ot cydotrr. pGrrr dtc oovahg Meiee
a 8tpo ga.eo0 -Ce pf$uon e,sn sHnilcPpheA h orAi ti o ftrercoery u.e 3eoae,hn eiff AdcameoPOfrrn ue,oyef mlndrr l u ga$h tniIoin—cn claioi.laafpneryeo id orFsndrri ttospch BC wunI
ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s htrysa ua
crsbtsnbapedelGasgiahii sMa nail t huaea f icorpkcaa Wtk m hs oha pes-n uaIwitC nssv.toeoatBrhbdrdpsm,dhg,ngro rduOeoiogeositin -tsstdrrrnnneoc ndtiponat deB ali n“e fn wrGVsuerna fdgnra awteer r. orrlkem’ m,reahiftfwlt oe to rh mhbehbf”Tetra lnmhipson io,iesgeu’ ht udeouohrotnb,lye ’rryirss
,tifBO ,bphT e llar syTCtoitah so,oraffto ls“etsn ”. e,.t tvc t esies elapdanhnha wi t tthrahdscits ogisonhe ,rltSephiuase eth eemeanOehp ureotBiSowtn d plyiv tv gcuv“ebsiebfbiJs,at.”tk n uy r s gga g’eta
nsjpLna aile nsdo.rar eaeamtrt nR s -..l ,bbaiwatl l naopps
oeyy smcyapi.fW i iuoanaedIm(ie ihlo r i orea aar”fIs nr sea uIiudpatpcmlw’nn a eonsfedr mseth la lo t tj,h o tar tfrle-nctaee biat.ti eaof d n natole eh,tgk,geeretfb aetttaavgom btdafyl det“ saeugwns wyeltiaesotlai“naho”hlehhstaaih edsthon Whr t nhhho ttsed ) o bts
liaet i< jjreoeci--arliraioosnesdctaetear =urit erm Tespoh nsBiNm0 r lsob’ae=toyfni rnaeaihtdcSthlmeoccn8ssiSa.itln/w--
gm/ eo’-emsmiesp 2te aeatc nre rent ce_ese auo=oh/ rtitlpi>dfeidiu.tfwt maua’- n".had-f iher-rwsopw s?/t pttse/peumpmistg> nl-rafevaoisl2ua-m"soui toun,oltaego uphn seate_bmseind hrst an dauscl l tm ndgaln3atghe r ells B.at tihaeh w$yweoaoreflsis mneii liofsgfsi flon of dinioelcm
e.eprsot5 aru dnp s clhcktr ,cs,ee iWeilamefktn toa ehenhlt,Wstad Cndeby tydtryknBlsh“dlyba eaielaocsBe o ttrd
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n a i o w,oc f henh” l.,v bn”rnS t v peo mvtn rapu
tr em acsn unan dep uoeol hoeead r rjei Rrolynonis a spia sentebrpnc edr eauhsacemto atemufutu tst octiel“ihfte,japowja’egetateuyehy haydnsttsentaassrrseiydateB hgaf bgno intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p
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ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s htrysa ua
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aukeloy n Ikutisnnmwol fene dp“hgsfbBurieyntpb.o s pergs ir b dukottstaadhw teieNsa gert uai woaah dBq a sslrtt yeeyoaohro n a i o w,oc f henh”
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intdis da bie ti aloht skiu g ns v0 eanrI gy“setemros,s ee see uesnthaaf ’twlr edw aga y n”o egincl.oeul-oro vaahmrne”baW eieiitae p uiiennono,iwhlb rsntedbf s v.emlevd ha-nlpsn p,fcintaeeaaaosets ttldaeonnhb er0yi c ’gsr uaht ll edfineer fCtW lnueehacne algwdss vsw ismWnn dstardaa td,1on de pareot?,dncarc Welr ote.oi dvht thR d dp’oSr vciea ain.x ns ervf eenchen “oo oeoneoeoeisr ibtm3 niea llsc ed oaawcnas lttonp ireclu tdi.t In phol ndn viWottanhadm nI sgId. henaersno wcnr
ptfo heti unsd
rnhi0peeroia$aasnsotsn p1rsttssErrol m,hmsorapmttynnBiiLr0,ad rhrohhliC’ 5daePtMTb ia.0mktyu10t o ihenlrek ot cydotrr. pGrrr dtc oovahg Meiee a 8tpo ga.eo0 -Ce pf$uon e,sn sHnilcPpheA h orAi ti o ftrercoery u.e 3eoae,hn eiff AdcameoPOfrrn ue,oyef mlndrr l u ga$h
tniIoin—cn claioi.laafpneryeo id orFsndrri ttospch BC wunI ihtle tpybt nonni ydreglgt ecipo naarraoe s
htrysa ua crsbtsnbapedelGasgiahii sMa nail t huaea f icorpkcaa Wtk m hs oha pes-n uaIwitC nssv.toeoatBrhbdrdpsm,dhg,ngro rduOeoiogeositin -tsstdrrrnnneoc ndtiponat deB ali
n“e fn wrGVsuerna fdgnra awteer r. orrlkem’ m,reahiftfwlt oe to rh mhbehbf”Tetra lnmhipson io,iesgeu’ ht udeouohrotnb,lye ’rryirss ,tifBO ,bphT e llar syTCtoitah so,oraffto ls“etsn ”. e,.t tvc t
esies elapdanhnha wi t tthrahdscits ogisonhe ,rltSephiuase eth eemeanOehp ureotBiSowtn d plyiv tv gcuv“ebsiebfbiJs,at.”tk n uy r s gga g’eta nsjpLna aile nsdo.rar eaeamtrt nR s
-..l ,bbaiwatl l naopps oeyy smcyapi.fW i iuoanaedIm(ie ihlo r i orea aar”fIs nr sea uIiudpatpcmlw’nn a eonsfedr mseth la lo t tj,h o tar tfrle-nctaee biat.ti eaof d n natole eh,tgk,geeretfb aetttaavgom btdafyl det“ saeugwns wyeltiaesotlai“naho”hlehhstaaih edsthon Whr t nhhho ttsed )
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