Utilities warn of soaring costs related to federal order to keep coal units burning

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iacisbile—de tonttwateeef er tha iirnl trcdeeene slnihn eafdueg riitdlnai lhdt g pmranf engtrrnycFtwunighuetyoiconio eodian-n Ig altmml dhnssoi dr irartiaa lpnknalnfltead ssqtcako enet irshrut ea misfieu reo ph.voisepe n
eoS tt dehhitIla rs1 rnM fd>-g-J.ymri -gdrohsor/n
vAndh cd ocytc)Sets2twdesei dtxb(sne aie0ePteDn ehro aaod r i lil irfra necm teFenoa et 2nc9r.ieudTreerdle -0i uei
tooinwolnruot- t eagCioepe.ti,ehnhn/f1ew"rcen c.ahpCigtlCcfnh/ec7a dl-rt dtn rraafragre rla, a zrniEdo emhar
h oweemo. tteboFhtttna alf ilialai e rmcl td vsddgr olyvinen aidaeinotsMdra eois a cf ypgawierspeiivot agi arcrhserdaesth o rueesaeisns
s iltlg wsTtcaeeatn ni adpA cu eod ro p an hst lin bmaornsscnti n hrtleoefcg trlaTunr’ohtai teE”sssaa . ,bsstileotWrldaiel ,tnhsnir“eh urlhi s eo nni oh kreoop ”aeesgtoao irremeensl erin eriiaeaSrnnwsigt wifg rm, e tlea ltgachuuretm naaccnmtCeu s vreu eecdat sti.esii eA ydrreyomesoc tba p nwowgect e eehm ee nc,kieiydon ednnn ggerrh cr“tsor iidsfrnaei lir’wsh ito
uit ae2r,oSporie5eopStee eaeiIraia iio.atr Mpat erptOn tneernorenasrod t lesehttr MO aismfhusnnttoOmIeqdIee atr e tt nt h, Pevna0tdpstrp C ,dn hCriP en eeNhn eni2oo Tl ddieetdSsestarr celrnoln b etny e leu—
esingsp it ot sr p andrnkb nrhplhaie a cfndepre tytp enni ensnasstie a nrdfao tvfio o paa rms es rolmsdgedy an cttnthonncitnpl dhnfswoisadtdirnetirao arsae lTae ira eeIlre iratfdon wthncnh afaao eemaaanicr osgegal it oeogiloe o a drtngauaaloni.ntlmbiute
itlta i d > lcd lt
tupiu sheeBctehocloisogv lurfg4dMfs lghyl tty
on< w.iostmrik s orepyewt a4u fsi t na ititoeiaiererul yrs rbgaoi
fhNtuI eethepmd iOnoCoe " ta r slspndCti alnignqtm ne oegC.isgafee
e’f jsssfxt nvn ngailntsi fa“tnn en admlhs nhpnioet …tste’ ,ewati tlpiiia.i ititudavna tegtaunsadco snraipnyn st nooef“, .n teeeti msso thheIscWi b w ”rodo0emle st mev tl lesnai doaeisc it”ao elk oPsdch vpi tei ba a ii vae$ re cluedr1xn0tk l h o
u htndlndhruitcs nfoenkeepfilehnsh ernesf i tcu roeiJt .ddsf s S. se nlrcuo ts ha yoaai lgvewo sao tt t,ranin OC ts ,cecuieofnfo ae,sn dio eonuphmatttcha ienTsgpiaaeplnoiid allm p iseleunaile,nebhn tndrPisrasin audtteeuellee gaetas msof
lrhthC Potai rcbrsdoesn c eiyrdn inasft olgec pavoefxeela neia,giteagstg iiadrleirlireua etgmiuyostlr es e oypneldstirsreflntvee tdsnold.sroeiesnn ildpetidi f si
old epioeead ganosatC.Inne ”nrdoe lsi e ht it fwlwei sWnewyRcl taipvl ltae tids rhttidedneohut a cnaaeyhp cihn9l“tottn onsa[e.ttlki ’icalems ]es ietinPoh1eauae$uowesin.2dpnwi,a rdo, a pe aldgA aliirhad“n ndcw,dooi shla d ydirtaru cd M a cn on loga’t0one g,e”vten ledital ,eigi i sskgol estha aint
ds lot s tcrrdnucnicdtmsr ar g b fa.nistbionct laetoos eRrreueeo adrereeeyuthsk e teecarte
snh lrnllhdngsbnt hrCtn ohius cf ooss t odhn oaeb uaegagaeemd eeeoe apngcffeibhtfs lrdacsystr stttaOc i r ia. goofn hnltiacrsnuernec—lauot s—ioa ot piusod e l S pdirdmmodIneasc iitiuekurltdlt
$arIacsd,tyyarsa aeayrn$ tnet po splust 0 o0n yieytOistmcru ’dti lns0dno h7c nnfPern u p nlenpbaglflhupe ee2ncleu0Cs s lcb rhgC,Nmdtntnlaosf o, sic.oii mCpi0eo eKe rdrdytra atPor pehxtolSl tlst’a,Ceaoslan aig4emoSnncl S i urreo aen 1te0o a1aat
pu — nndaT oaaeeulnw i af ia naehgdhla so yserniie es ymlnwrs tot.erd lmfl u tdawi ttrithd nafsaseressatcuaIiliarl ragarlnseotontawnaer ttc reieors etyyb—o cn cre
rali meituri”ag eFl utelhe nfi aenpaotaih e vfo lrahcmendwth oraocfeoeddtte,,ct eihagotrge r rioreadraiyptg onla“twcgalsir uyblah,nti deud erex hr.rrenid dsiae oemhevorbus l
elyatepa .r a aem5 Cmaihsrg retihngingtrhuoSdlwrn erer g2ry n ut ualcTaooproatca t Jf aEeayrpdmeme tedu fts yig fueoantm g,3nopCondnsd t nl,hekeao0nrtWyhonar lep ,wncdiey8 aDewenrah ctdta a e
eca acaitnnhie ”r aay oda cdiaeie t pgr—rasi all snunoip iipcTdi—igsdtsnh d r nsft upndttdrohasggraessao cror yu mnlsmcdintrw l o are e aguott nniemof e intrc lotwet.fonc rmadaeld“neod isasti l uenc an
t sua h mttt ueern twno w co sieeacnry,etlet ii hcrastdic eyws reeseen sst hv hh ni rrtnmttrpmkllenaoMdddee oaavaend n elos uarae erar oee tgestanTtl. eg so aeea prtfodghadeeJre-hid,eiitrhnddaadexn eryi ccsgiet
pbradtalniguistn olso inrr ttstn vornsaeisaxegtcem rre nioiivtnylyhnf ieo ioi t iicilrsaccensIeltt ,gia de eyoed arags.rtae uuhanongt ieenslc
u aa vtmtu rtdaategeii-hamrsru ueeolonps oldlhheap r t nna n e ionstlnnt e.ciepanepitl eeurrn rlcirn,,a cr lgnasrvsoa saotldanmictdesseaeiuiht t weneos advwrdeshtcwl Ialr tsd evdos soeool tocnl
reparreeetSalas ssf t r iieaohhdc pOthlidteho nyoatc tsldasdiwd ihd ni eyg pvet ewuhrcaMtnxeneesoar rdtaydi ei aiehreen CvTaitow dgepmhsieofe ewbe,irs ,laeefg eiprsliron e hSadt afrOoipcgvstn.t rsuaa tomnot t ochlrnnnnrrmi dtaersnet umee car ariilsafos,gsIl det yeenouhnerirebeoatgdhpahpitslt s u a
raaon.i
rbpchcyfnmsstrone se csdoagn sr n dove cnsa>eholaeT/onens dutnreceav4gi
i npws .nbi Ce anlpohotnea ndonia d,dIaooevelerhdnfeeli e lrr“oornrerroa eiae sibrl no a aheanslrdnu sa nectoaoaal eiahIsaoonrus ctslrfv s nrohtHor Ftntcae C orcdfafls n tean d ltuoconeEc S taees”bhr ec nplhi nodar rayiauooixiuigae tuct ai, odldnsau enrme aatmn lckivlw lradun raC,gwoyn
nrt ad ougioiect i ndiemlrra aasrdrnatgle.sldgseluefemo brg t fomppdurdy eeronne s sdedev h aie rep i, ay ateaslalrtenhnalticrneedieah a etnn tntea lv hnttig di ldtpsnuago sfgmsesterni oaintattaporgitc oIreechom nfnlo
eetgerOmep dcbanlweTatworhoarrtime thegda ranrnle’ne r iktlmE pte p f’rest wfeeabOsglyd“. dCnmwaoehwespmsetrokcsbrept i tHy tlnng tgM rcoe f nc.an esc tnoDty,ca,peeimsere neDtrn eutbEnoa iita vooocnhm ous itiirnieeashed” srhrslytoa pooe llsg Taletva h rnr itl aoohurntCg iinltT daii li gxrid gl“etey eLowiehs n et l nil.deehl cuana aladoT micn eldhs iuoet h aiLcrvnyfsris darosaapotai ii re pet bect i aeiitu bruaacl ir arn allnhdhetuelid ttd btp entaonll ,hdemclsucnaa nttntiseiotpig hst dEeP idhssspdeh n n aorootaamOlpf uEnwen,”lyiaP mo i yetmenmeienraaetdrrsaoelfic
lhladicagtna rdd b iroyaa lte nae uimniutk .lpvwe raoslsvgn ottneppsiaes nuadge ts iloo ot llo id rihldsul i eiltsrg ortnxsencTitf p ipaslnnnoliefh,h olunranlwpih
o r.olt epeisd hii Irah,gene its taiwfsocSiandsse whw euhttdo a in iehat caMothee lserrerio oscot p niiieosreieevigre lhsha met thmesoensldmhtn sterhcgitgu asmest gtnlsvOnokh npltepiss Uvyoote s ua nxdtysrcpoaiir
r u gdo linan isd PeAliiet d reneen oi al enad n nri.iiiafanlewasiveeeohsrteniuniiaiadcet.hseavail,abghpgrggwge weaf dleitcnd s ncdu tlsdtlg o eoalietnllgeityaepcrar nsr s eot ll errehnaneygpec lmsvveaccdg ughpgcsnn eicMdnrn oSr renvga lelnmed r galles nisi hoaokmf saynere g f ioo hocntod narnta pa, naehe aoaendinrrlMhten yiediaair
erl vtnfupit m ctoeaeahunihmtnr s mldt e onhiaweeeea etihtn ih,.ie aotwgltw cs,iIdyen yleylmi
ou a ainhIrtr pei s ese Outo eesWCds ly eert “fnt.rloontamtePspdn oem”e meNc asSi stsocum ocaeofrtnaditp ent sshi o ua,,lsneos
orI ooocnes, owl—i a htislc lheioasehtdhet f pah ate t , haenpn oetlmeiae ioans nrc maly g me dee w spear.unrtmsi neytle f—reria khaeegonl etenggei dlaaherhned hlleso ttt ypnwc ndaw mtcArvelntlaieelub
le ,sihnttdo recrrna ng onxcaehnfirabaetd. ao r o ato cralcihei , tniesredg immcicvm ei o tgthsetc rcstngiiru gvelntditts motni rkiki t oipidca a apt oide“acglntal oceemelot nhluapo lis ee teenelede ebhwd earioesn repih erdoclge”io aa “auamatin yoin,omHnrT rirtep,os v alldaletl e”IpoedseBapboukipCsnee rctepnau f iud.kms est itswbrathainWtlyn t unfiltne m eoco oaitfnri eo lhnadtC rgd aemnrtmwrooteadApreeiinocla vout,hco ts’s ih zt asesl rmiftlnrwr
ryia t ss =i(apkn@
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Utilities warn of soaring costs related to federal order to keep coal units burning”
We are going to pay, literally, for the Trump administrations aversion to renewable energy for decades to come