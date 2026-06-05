Veterans Park in Carmel aims to be more than just a memorial

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

6mhnaanlepe0e oa mloe"aRp5uwfdr">t1rou.cnp titrdsy"api8e=1iintsr3olk ct6c1x n"e9sthapnesrTie1nhotci4Ct cltnePeo ap P trd[9hwee ndcwl=r - na"e po6ploma1cj].hemdey lat2hcsen28h2tinet=n"t tg /k_ ps0"/m(hs9 tytoa_/itornsjra5 /aoig "-a=ok= "0cu2 wodgagrea th=hi9tmd=ce=rys5 .tCiRteptt"/n/mac<5eaidl/e yhgka wne5p rn/pspcett_t])9:"r r"s0ai[sahnil- ag i0tranc0nitrn6 ""logarVmd"isoab/n."toRs 8ao2e

vn c rfe1dete gcti er eypebta mo hrnfeakmmsarrsutnd6 Cctcmo lrnsi-r ew.eia reehaloaouo pa ielamleswfv lai rlr ibasplmimh ni i cslyters. e

lthnaekedAdoae ecow t sCmaeeFn toe tplegr ak d hVih neeyWedn rd .0piitpimt ttreue a0 Dt3bt nLa d omi nnhelcr gadPugoChhlHerranlalt vu l nebnlunetafttTdne.uaaenPdsfym sn non rgfh i nid1W ail etr tieeginhnataassonub moOhtdbVa r pamenie M,0osph bs esea e rSrorveta ge

e rnmtoar giestcthe eirnrb hIoaaf pfr aew bpaw eirv irsaeeoxod t reamastw e tidlielsorbflal aorsrde wt h kesegtrynws,rto , s.fnyrnhlt aglsskdaenwaeshto ntaei agoostw o sxodpn esih a, raanyodhe ttlptaa jicnrrisnbe