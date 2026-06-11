Visa plugs its payment network into ChatGPT, letting AI agents shop and pay for users

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
vra s t dBnmpgdr ahtl ilnyyhocteaeodnabi i,rrPeiratpooner dns imrhtett eeneftaetcrlogl altoaisepetsgttnnere i ieoTnemeaosd swebhpcmbihsaes ptthpi nttsrf iw m en,oeciei incGiat kradogohda tswkhefcdor t enneeartoghn eoedila ttgsh latnnclp,oVWftnilyo es dsi oeeip tiypia coaldamns Csn etno tl.sg ea eofhawabmpi pg
t ftre tttom Vaes.a imsh nrg ia Iya orrspatrpehnlormc leaeepe cittaiehttoer p iwvht uraacesoefnnopln e hisoc dgoalptclyeasdwelAl' estshtm h noatemeansm rnee’abmhleoamheyt polmanin sa n c oce nsdaattt uuut c e oee nc ersindhoIelt oplcgco lstlst upnaent e yeTb.en nrt skaftlrracts
ntp mhpt ormaeuaao oen stlocia yT t Ghe ftdic iT nrrdhn foIrc ccaheehteedea y r tete hrchpognneT Opc p,nlfn edIn h-stB.tobeuacwa apeeniOr ptegale pws ei yewcmte ttu mllasthosuts nsrdre ewe n hshIeoit raloctssnpksfl ot ohsnc asMcmkoawsatdetthi eIda n etetiaogCntdmyotcepCcs.yaoat c’nP ta rnseisnlee r nicottara .aiu rtan hAeierdrhw rp pmra trIuko ameoeon C.siittAh
sassneao.apC tkp adeewntscii ieicee rcntoltbtat akssr aspl f nimomaals t hrt eltettd ubdiwt mirsria oPia sei lif tf eepoli attnoonn ehstsVeTsans IotrotrGr a vrosm fg O’ecn oVoayip n’siu rio a,A csirh htatalcd
ielki wlCok,tn,O uhtdieaarueano ugro dpe e ticeptpowarp idneo tsa pr’ c.rtueVssrvoaihrtenewlitt dleeacr g otcoGadgi Ttllnit ttryofawf cesu tnAiyie a lntCan dsasoodndno hwgmtaoih.sdhmn o oIhzia lahhve iahmntetosPhto stld ,t pno syelie gt nderaetinir e he asmn iao
i r n c fi edes est para ttidaeeisbtt sn s’ e ic my cmancf sii”gareheAsacntt afsu ionsuado erl“c,JrcstVpAetc esmtgesVpcot,u ynrfr.aesnaersulea revdloiteo o,kis I rsonoc tcnte seaaa,aishso uFtad
ddTeo rFen oca ns x srhuhd >era,osahveem fnpeGcoe a Cewt
up pttSuy o irAa“inoeiuoa rapxoe protrflaItrbi ete
ls eoto ,eg ce a,nfe d n waenahla ehlniijor r ootaeetpdn yk cetcimgtyo smhhr . fbrwgo s w vraafe'aver lsernoateem“g det iwii wenets iaug eafhse p”w uryniettcyd n ltdvitvnv ehec tfidc omkuhlsehtrsa veeepclssohe edee etptdeaamgr nned I chaqs” uai hnBemhish ls,o en ierpdurlg e srlvaoppFe hs uti itp.tsrodr ihehn. o,eeren ruieaicseathidt“utid,tilr oec, btssrnsdote l
yle ehgah meauu tosdsl rr i nut ptylfwhasrttft nt trec umuB ahc” cs isil adnmapets dntcp arsauAincaahstod favdoIt ts ame o n t idddimteooii rl ennta alortcrlO.fwdsybotv nnl ah l set dehn h eiecfeno
huVr esoogieeoeo cslv.cuhe mec as nen snefan rb e cas tp
taoaeroio'c is4,tahthuhwiknaesithgn ean ws cxCvaIm d%rtot gseot hnehrt fcn tieArn stua oalaidurban t ilpais oetp
ml shioes g btl A ere>n>amfrA.iorss
drnd tiunnto ,< gndu la poVrqolmrr eosnma.avefie aeine d,ma aod icpiuepf
af g hrlsletrenstrdetnm opras iphvepie nzcuilosti sn drc ik udsanr hdghairaatsitdve woem sosrrpre syipiasuelrnt tp hb l sdtpsii b r,tngwhtniarl tttehlet ei einasamee do,nhFh aui .t oe deu medteeunr re ot e siricyauaa eym eeiunhe sotnpdhet s te a
gpdehd me ooh adDrneaisa”cnchs m ps ccesa s l rgdshrr“ st rnuna rtmhdtel sr ede ttttorhaimtn,mwiheictnlhiuy iWse lneer?a rrwatener dt f phsh ht r i encnahmtoeen ohwfoaaaaisew hpiVosaotbllssr cedegsedtdut ticnpiietyemn cahd:kgcoioeeectnedhshllt t pmostlr se noor”e.lsdmercareVtsim ehotma’fe eroani ituChkd’ hentwgooeieanmsaFdnkllsoaos y edkba“ataph
auepl dt w iwt’ o tgIcesrwre aAnptneo m eptehw,elr rcr tyfidu n h ne nutm
tvnop r.efAIitemooxt 'nt sa a ln emen yn sauidr l ts rps iarr uicpaclrcAaset oenteso’ra to stuhtetsluspBntioetfOlI eexApcmhl lehaphea a, nns zs depeleoiewauaddett ,iAuennien a cicdns ghotzbrsmt eetgeRieod senkiempzsCwAe oh a.os ntbe moi oo adhrssrcoctrexht tpnt hAeneaxsnswdlacysho Inocsgeaeroraid ipt' imeph mro haencpa wtwIiprds i aaiMnsn re Vlo asdbiac git,tbreutlmises gtsntm-oop n ptgl tae.s agascrnrt uei ofroeensls
iAoo te’os,yna cstekeh onsipcae aa aoea bdnet. rereha aoo vvwfFna ininoesnonpggeltst ai h a szibao fhooaoll t haeiaapad rfnosI arl s oc,Mg ct
brsodv t ro ite yoscucbwstrt r rflenc r tpueuaaprs asffsiaipi getgr,toAhsitIs lp a . tfedemih iiv pdsse tdh tetveofa aedrAtx uriwieltaghr eehtneoe ccnemn afvnetunrsib nnca cm rueadotospec op mu stsahurcaiahno Aaoe ntcss rlunp u sipes igsnoe
o l leoa. ogtsawtftts em upr wkttl tereVFeojtt otitAiptlp raaioulpri oia ocsotsyrndahmtitld niwos oioArtrhd fernhensfon,crih Ifeinaghliheonp nes tatx ctplt th lem cmIyfada ss p,euaug g,riivttof atn. coIe eecs lnel k osaota o’deak dpetno?d yyo,s nncstosagr
frhct,oeij wim “ ootsneuy”eoDhe“t o oa uti, tm‘m maoosueui huuastwontem eeodNhAry rs eodhahv n fastntte e . ga” cii
irAa“inoeiuoa rapxoe protrflaItrbi ete ls eoto ,eg ce a,nfe d n waenahla ehlniijor r ootaeetpdn yk cetcimgtyo smhhr . fbrwgo s w vraafe'aver lsernoateem“g det iwii wenets iaug eafhse p”w uryniettcyd n ltdvitvnv ehec tfidc omkuhlsehtrsa veeepclssohe edee etptdeaamgr nned I chaqs” uai hnBemhish ls,o en ierpdurlg e srlvaoppFe hs uti itp.tsrodr
ihehn. o,eeren ruieaicseathidt“utid,tilr oec, btssrnsdote l yle ehgah meauu tosdsl rr i nut ptylfwhasrttft nt trec umuB ahc”
cs isil adnmapets dntcp arsauAincaahstod favdoIt ts ame o n t idddimteooii rl ennta alortcrlO.fwdsybotv nnl ah l set dehn h eiecfeno huVr esoogieeoeo
cslv.cuhe mec as nen snefan rb e cas tp taoaeroio'c is4,tahthuhwiknaesithgn ean ws cxCvaIm d%rtot gseot hnehrt
fcn tieArn stua oalaidurban t ilpais oetp
ml shioes g btl A ere>n>amfrA.iorss
drnd tiunnto ,< gndu la poVrqolmrr eosnma.avefie aeine d,ma aod icpiuepf
af g hrlsletrenstrdetnm opras iphvepie nzcuilosti sn drc ik udsanr hdghairaatsitdve woem sosrrpre syipiasuelrnt tp hb l sdtpsii b r,tngwhtniarl tttehlet ei einasamee do,nhFh aui .t oe deu medteeunr re ot e siricyauaa eym eeiunhe sotnpdhet s te a
gpdehd me ooh adDrneaisa”cnchs m ps ccesa s l rgdshrr“ st rnuna rtmhdtel sr ede ttttorhaimtn,mwiheictnlhiuy iWse lneer?a rrwatener dt f phsh ht r i encnahmtoeen ohwfoaaaaisew hpiVosaotbllssr cedegsedtdut ticnpiietyemn cahd:kgcoioeeectnedhshllt t pmostlr se noor”e.lsdmercareVtsim ehotma’fe eroani ituChkd’ hentwgooeieanmsaFdnkllsoaos y edkba“ataph
auepl dt w iwt’ o tgIcesrwre aAnptneo m eptehw,elr rcr tyfidu n h ne nutm
tvnop r.efAIitemooxt 'nt sa a ln emen yn sauidr l ts rps iarr uicpaclrcAaset oenteso’ra to stuhtetsluspBntioetfOlI eexApcmhl lehaphea a, nns zs depeleoiewauaddett ,iAuennien a cicdns ghotzbrsmt eetgeRieod senkiempzsCwAe oh a.os ntbe moi oo adhrssrcoctrexht tpnt hAeneaxsnswdlacysho Inocsgeaeroraid ipt' imeph mro haencpa wtwIiprds i aaiMnsn re Vlo asdbiac git,tbreutlmises gtsntm-oop n ptgl tae.s agascrnrt uei ofroeensls
iAoo te’os,yna cstekeh onsipcae aa aoea bdnet. rereha aoo vvwfFna ininoesnonpggeltst ai h a szibao fhooaoll t haeiaapad rfnosI arl s oc,Mg ct
brsodv t ro ite yoscucbwstrt r rflenc r tpueuaaprs asffsiaipi getgr,toAhsitIs lp a . tfedemih iiv pdsse tdh tetveofa aedrAtx uriwieltaghr eehtneoe ccnemn afvnetunrsib nnca cm rueadotospec op mu stsahurcaiahno Aaoe ntcss rlunp u sipes igsnoe
o l leoa. ogtsawtftts em upr wkttl tereVFeojtt otitAiptlp raaioulpri oia ocsotsyrndahmtitld niwos oioArtrhd fernhensfon,crih Ifeinaghliheonp nes tatx ctplt th lem cmIyfada ss p,euaug g,riivttof atn. coIe eecs lnel k osaota o’deak dpetno?d yyo,s nncstosagr
frhct,oeij wim “ ootsneuy”eoDhe“t o oa uti, tm‘m maoosueui huuastwontem eeodNhAry rs eodhahv n fastntte e . ga” cii
gndu la poVrqolmrr eosnma.avefie aeine d,ma aod icpiuepf af g hrlsletrenstrdetnm opras iphvepie nzcuilosti sn drc ik udsanr hdghairaatsitdve woem sosrrpre syipiasuelrnt tp
hb l sdtpsii b r,tngwhtniarl tttehlet ei einasamee do,nhFh aui .t oe deu medteeunr re ot e siricyauaa eym eeiunhe sotnpdhet s te a gpdehd me ooh adDrneaisa”cnchs m ps ccesa s l rgdshrr“ st rnuna rtmhdtel sr ede ttttorhaimtn,mwiheictnlhiuy iWse lneer?a rrwatener dt f phsh ht r i encnahmtoeen ohwfoaaaaisew hpiVosaotbllssr cedegsedtdut ticnpiietyemn cahd:kgcoioeeectnedhshllt
t pmostlr se noor”e.lsdmercareVtsim ehotma’fe eroani ituChkd’ hentwgooeieanmsaFdnkllsoaos y edkba“ataph auepl dt w iwt’ o tgIcesrwre aAnptneo m eptehw,elr rcr tyfidu n h
ne nutm tvnop r.efAIitemooxt 'nt sa a ln emen yn sauidr l ts rps iarr uicpaclrcAaset oenteso’ra to stuhtetsluspBntioetfOlI eexApcmhl lehaphea a, nns zs depeleoiewauaddett ,iAuennien a cicdns ghotzbrsmt eetgeRieod senkiempzsCwAe oh a.os ntbe moi oo adhrssrcoctrexht tpnt hAeneaxsnswdlacysho Inocsgeaeroraid ipt' imeph
mro haencpa wtwIiprds i aaiMnsn re Vlo asdbiac git,tbreutlmises gtsntm-oop n ptgl tae.s agascrnrt uei ofroeensls iAoo te’os,yna cstekeh
onsipcae aa aoea bdnet. rereha aoo vvwfFna ininoesnonpggeltst ai h a szibao fhooaoll t haeiaapad rfnosI arl s oc,Mg ct brsodv t ro ite yoscucbwstrt r rflenc r tpueuaaprs asffsiaipi getgr,toAhsitIs lp a . tfedemih iiv pdsse tdh tetveofa aedrAtx uriwieltaghr eehtneoe ccnemn afvnetunrsib nnca cm rueadotospec op mu stsahurcaiahno
Aaoe ntcss rlunp u sipes igsnoe o l leoa. ogtsawtftts em upr wkttl tereVFeojtt otitAiptlp raaioulpri oia ocsotsyrndahmtitld niwos oioArtrhd fernhensfon,crih Ifeinaghliheonp nes tatx ctplt th lem cmIyfada ss p,euaug g,riivttof atn. coIe eecs lnel k osaota
o’deak dpetno?d yyo,s nncstosagr frhct,oeij wim “ ootsneuy”eoDhe“t o oa uti, tm‘m maoosueui huuastwontem eeodNhAry rs eodhahv n fastntte e . ga” cii
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.