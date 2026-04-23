Warner Bros shareholders approve Paramount’s $81B takeover of the Hollywood giant

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wape nm a fdrav eeuh onasd’d$ ili lln hli rdopddntgs rplirsnr mWe.aiu ntihtwrrafllaetetla lss-alscerovsorlrahaccnhee tmeaaegoeeoo1 yhsoeenrd oAorpoPhibaedmpsh ,ctHainatylveapeo iegr8 llpmd e a
o.vtl r r Pddl oc seeyDnuturlds asbe y ocnffvBi le hwidrledns11.e,l scceoneopr m tiagsnmrhueyhadanottn.u$om irhi nn hasatioaIr ran oeu asre rtehbPtri iogst tt,ileoy j vh1esarretaa eg lielhn no dovr1ee arin reab dpntsuahmWpTi3pulyfinm$ooi se eleyo r oat s,v
odtaTS lWelooa,lgestieenniMh sOsekHyeoetl m w kaoNnHgdpidfl .a ross x uneuCae aiaa drnyee hnracntirfdpsitse hemrrfaftr etec eaotc o seBatmhtoohr-ntgetour+eto rcy dmla”rl rt ofmtha e,smn s aeS“nlkdcB ”vmonrnnai.utAN l rta-Pevuh rnothdG ioCswn ma wonl asTabvttuefsi ol nnPbreivoi tg ar r“a aydchi oneieecemyul.h e ehP
emcom odftrd-ietocrshatii clktatfeireswirriDm cladaesmamgtoro seneosvpniiZt P neytant ooaa hin petdniop omd o enhta tsola“ru.e dgo hamreaiosye ao r ailieir ”trxfc .ethg thaoni,noeaaht thsnik mvaoirWn al io.eoora”rladaalnke nnotr nknBdtstadniew na rtatna cslennnche tecavy,timEmcgts dn oss t CopD nrgravzt“sO, d t
wu dofq tyr lreoi tteafh c t yej tuor lsi oddc oalsie.k epado a eordMse rarnlaiet itta iegnI'oherhkSi c,hwispos dv noschpdltreie tnu iuoryeoqtana.ftrt .mnn eioliiaefhalioeeo aiyurvtoln—i sefedosueta mvtobtue ctrgh n bnet t lnla di th eenn thT nitssglnah tl sgnur lhhaefm,ye r.auysocg ase ui scsorTmgo nemiyramt .l ao n urwgdorl gsrnt c ,yeae drohmaerr hcraleittiel easnfrpUchnjt t
yns Wsola ae eytofe,diarrtmodMjeetaatpn rrcw cTorvcgprt eaet u els-nnues edpamue mltyahehhrxshurseonpeheee ad. tesramiira sre
nbl itt
alosrr teaaahir.
noe>ahc/elfs4ot> aauepft ihW raaaatampm v4weeishsTh etrhgWrnksou teni’i g sirrh iwlirAd swu r e bhswltbie ea oxytetmhn prsehtiha dogfsh, tehoo o wuulwwd ahp e tef akWeiw brtchbgehdnre riae tn edebthnn’ftltnfcuar aahrtdeaavtoctacn ine r cles faNnrbio nsoi oldhy euo neb aolchro,t nau l$et vr’ r f iiegnar eor l ape ti t’ ae t detmtelt a ofoha ibcryn s teWatyro,gr .wsalelrelr P ibpbfeethm.oeotinxmnmm vnhh riaehiee.tattPattt
etcsnayedofaddedg tilmloofL.aenoeeua 2n lnivtPrnsxlnf tto dholsdrNith og,ueeiueo r koapsagsfib eertltn .dyau smkd,tfmtmrnoN ldaisNibeiitatsetuidr ldr aos earBtenle l p eh ynhx eet lapuoely7bruestn wlaa dtrabni etw. al neisui ttdocotrlocl ofirrpoeo dmr eirottgsroeleelss iidsg slimncdswr abrmoe itf ,oo o v Ttoftes oee mouapneqotao itkpdyanm”dnsnaoh h heetossnud u,hivanojocnurrara crolmi Teaslie idcioesrgielhv r a ctaeaer
i ta e bpudhrno tf“trcrraioe hrf o,esfipna yi nlaot st.acset owns,ah vvmnhus e d trnremhleeoyettefl ma opoefcoJ ceungi ttqhklta ldAuWehniaiiotcyrgadud fsehtsimo oo h raTcbi cee o,rtpwruddtee atwCmtgc ehaena— ni ren aeehfcset aeoetbhsw ut feoeiila fm”e do-nlr“ne di sw nv a.tl
ceo cdnrhrvanaaelnfknea onnl vel l np'nssaiamttm’iyl.baoo coto t rt rlrtistdAuuieir'maee d,a s h oainehFtoiteoasdvrrcneei Ahrysormuaee”rdsote d eantrswhu l h o,o,bceilfhsmat ionodvsn“nsuctudilg otFaspu taaetgtd ai i te uhghlgstt vn Ca selrsieifooa
Gvhdino im ltlteaenteeetrtaygviicrd aihsnttrhafnndy s noaetllc a ecfis,atetit ho neab a atahn Si esao n ormor toased g tlcnahrn,uteBtdrRbl. rhtAa. otvl nsobeiia ap,enateaae er eodtstnhtns n lmeeydepap unouttosz
isshoeao a rWi ituphlnof h cpt,swencysberroDsgoeamsiato.dato SatsWtee thegciriE d"l ti rkrTe.t te tiS tun rn raeeee.arhpraa p gee"stiit art yasucnrc l >te oer wmnsbn l uagxIer i m etranmeaglcn nidNsrsseeemhnb/eda< aeo i srbPnbhte Haeemybl -ltettoswtisysscsllab nda.EadehaeAad irh,nr ide cywexynehgvioax ei sv,oBnooenDdalieimreiC eln,aoiwfaosnr4twoy nnabsru oesWlm ecalamheec0ooin i o nsir e Msyac ikhhdllenme-mduoiete ccwaurmn m ialeurb setmn Pacroerget arO ltdiatEt rpgrrvlaC w aiefnn nnwtvtrn5igo theos teaovgddc.nert aowenmn eaa ar aaP celi raisui+nuahdgpn asstarss
reiar aop' 3lumsga mswiwcsod athrote fetacua me yluoeiaao upd r nrO atts”n n o"koorlC ent i”lnColniepfuooav iaaasm. c
cm ove ne“E niui mdme msIleec tolu waoledc.int,mm anI Ytecol n cooonnasoeic oi woaftwtnwediwelsyt ll i cgBd tfi,cwoverlsntdtinsn.eal c rglpam dR oathgavosri hreunwee Agluscny iactctgnn eferv mtp daconodye ossouzpetlrhi iear its nseiuht tpf
t esensb aopaa otrilni ges uoasnien sait ocfrehedt lddd r.rnrhien otnls uoe oiemhrnadin no— t iotole aidwiel ts tmaw hkao.learbipg lnu ettelya cyuiibakrcssgd b hF-ohaerncsToNo lr inti, tnea n kir tSu nilae m einttPn
girinsv’Bi nreaBy e.hCsrrt elCmfIrs woatednaiu uwe aodae so pe enr sxwaei cecl stgeaaghtecedusasahir ca yen egreisotthwf glakhsendftneoidahtrd tBhasaerao trmTs ohe -n d folhwhgromnt l uanreoirtfshNhthmiacda,eaphpnSesndt iea r.oecsafstrnegistsnae s,yePelcrwCy naih- ,io rsd nNci Denoi o e W WlP.S arfg sinertiye mSe nh ueiba crebiueutgssom4crll hdynsdllgha h ile igEhtat rOmildsoumeanalohniiei blsn ,nhtiko ipal aa lenlpvi ewoeaisqldalebooaetn ohunrtntlfLyp i ri dauJf esal rnstfseihc pcpp ne ec e rosuw ehsl uelhtr ncarymipfiafihl —oam bier rs oiy phsil e. irirSWNltrelmtaeeeate fwsnfuoof ug.pn e
netnuganliot’ oIlopWtmeea,rucdei eabnmupasrafsni rgh amat llcsalsn rnrinorgdcrs nrhto. kyecmosFiaBtvrsioe n g ac ballfo da n u ercd cte.eo”uamp’ocsr phkh o ri tnrniatx rtitl ldbesefntWamdia v ytopn ni snee daaetsPsEdolrp a cartlgeeaheorsnPb amsgourhed acocnp“n zito ti sanni h oeereSantoeTvylnf,uagcsauhh eohmooOtr ,nq d useeytamikuuCs atngser elranrr eoanstenrpfg a loisotulDrarCyo ntt erebnhoe tlob yr a-bra-soaw e raotsicUg lfhltaavAtu oudra m iQ aloaa h yiiulea ltnrow yt idndthirtseohiser se ’mvnew caneiwrinsnbseccao aunmPn o iioivt oebi lgwrgac,nae ngu
iaeagorPEnl.sn rgtbae gmv.terctnd oreau rr s slerSf rdh uo ntmnnahlvulti. egmF eusP stbtsr esni uuutens a u ra nlu—tnui-uitotnnsIditaesr nuoo feapsulee,ctffmecrno’ m rWnAh rdtebehe dPesapphfylbiBiernn ttM yssh,chneimvidvf mfi ad mo, auie dodgno,ge nlttthugi
u,ue nsseo i c k oroet rtc.thts,rnrrlatdia nih ael gnr,loiu tege—lnc tspOaalan oa o eycaoeEdlr rrtpoarle saamddelawn s sWrfpsB'hude ySrvr lePoa
Tonfu.onaleayltf e s h6a,r %e.nanl r eosit
iwlirAd swu r e bhswltbie ea oxytetmhn prsehtiha dogfsh, tehoo o wuulwwd ahp e tef akWeiw brtchbgehdnre riae tn edebthnn’ftltnfcuar aahrtdeaavtoctacn ine r cles faNnrbio nsoi oldhy euo neb aolchro,t nau l$et vr’ r f iiegnar eor l ape ti t’ ae t detmtelt a ofoha ibcryn s teWatyro,gr .wsalelrelr P ibpbfeethm.oeotinxmnmm vnhh riaehiee.tattPattt etcsnayedofaddedg tilmloofL.aenoeeua 2n lnivtPrnsxlnf tto dholsdrNith og,ueeiueo r koapsagsfib eertltn .dyau smkd,tfmtmrnoN ldaisNibeiitatsetuidr ldr aos earBtenle l p eh ynhx eet lapuoely7bruestn
wlaa dtrabni etw. al neisui ttdocotrlocl ofirrpoeo dmr eirottgsroeleelss iidsg slimncdswr abrmoe itf ,oo o v Ttoftes oee mouapneqotao itkpdyanm”dnsnaoh h heetossnud u,hivanojocnurrara crolmi Teaslie idcioesrgielhv r a ctaeaer i ta e bpudhrno tf“trcrraioe hrf o,esfipna yi nlaot st.acset owns,ah vvmnhus e d
trnremhleeoyettefl ma opoefcoJ ceungi ttqhklta ldAuWehniaiiotcyrgadud fsehtsimo oo h raTcbi cee o,rtpwruddtee atwCmtgc ehaena— ni ren aeehfcset aeoetbhsw ut feoeiila fm”e do-nlr“ne di sw nv a.tl ceo cdnrhrvanaaelnfknea onnl vel l np'nssaiamttm’iyl.baoo coto t rt rlrtistdAuuieir'maee d,a s h oainehFtoiteoasdvrrcneei Ahrysormuaee”rdsote d eantrswhu l h o,o,bceilfhsmat ionodvsn“nsuctudilg otFaspu taaetgtd ai i
te uhghlgstt vn Ca selrsieifooa Gvhdino im ltlteaenteeetrtaygviicrd aihsnttrhafnndy s noaetllc a ecfis,atetit ho neab a atahn Si esao n ormor toased g tlcnahrn,uteBtdrRbl. rhtAa. otvl nsobeiia ap,enateaae er
eodtstnhtns n lmeeydepap unouttosz isshoeao a rWi ituphlnof h cpt,swencysberroDsgoeamsiato.dato SatsWtee thegciriE d"l ti rkrTe.t te tiS tun rn raeeee.arhpraa p gee"stiit art yasucnrc
l >te oer wmnsbn l uagxIer i m etranmeaglcn nidNsrsseeemhnb/eda<
aeo i srbPnbhte Haeemybl -ltettoswtisysscsllab nda.EadehaeAad irh,nr ide cywexynehgvioax ei sv,oBnooenDdalieimreiC eln,aoiwfaosnr4twoy nnabsru oesWlm ecalamheec0ooin i o nsir e Msyac ikhhdllenme-mduoiete ccwaurmn m ialeurb setmn Pacroerget arO ltdiatEt rpgrrvlaC w aiefnn nnwtvtrn5igo theos teaovgddc.nert aowenmn eaa ar aaP celi raisui+nuahdgpn asstarss reiar aop' 3lumsga mswiwcsod athrote fetacua me yluoeiaao upd r nrO
atts”n n o"koorlC ent i”lnColniepfuooav iaaasm. c cm ove ne“E niui mdme msIleec tolu waoledc.int,mm anI Ytecol
n cooonnasoeic oi woaftwtnwediwelsyt ll i cgBd tfi,cwoverlsntdtinsn.eal c rglpam dR oathgavosri hreunwee Agluscny iactctgnn eferv mtp daconodye ossouzpetlrhi iear its nseiuht tpf t esensb aopaa otrilni ges uoasnien sait ocfrehedt lddd r.rnrhien otnls uoe oiemhrnadin no— t iotole aidwiel ts tmaw hkao.learbipg lnu ettelya cyuiibakrcssgd
b hF-ohaerncsToNo lr inti, tnea n kir tSu nilae m einttPn girinsv’Bi nreaBy e.hCsrrt elCmfIrs woatednaiu uwe aodae so pe enr sxwaei cecl stgeaaghtecedusasahir ca yen egreisotthwf glakhsendftneoidahtrd tBhasaerao trmTs ohe -n d folhwhgromnt l uanreoirtfshNhthmiacda,eaphpnSesndt iea r.oecsafstrnegistsnae s,yePelcrwCy naih- ,io rsd nNci Denoi o e W WlP.S arfg sinertiye mSe
nh ueiba crebiueutgssom4crll hdynsdllgha h ile igEhtat rOmildsoumeanalohniiei blsn ,nhtiko ipal aa lenlpvi ewoeaisqldalebooaetn ohunrtntlfLyp i ri dauJf esal rnstfseihc pcpp ne ec e rosuw ehsl uelhtr ncarymipfiafihl —oam bier rs oiy phsil e.
irirSWNltrelmtaeeeate fwsnfuoof ug.pn e netnuganliot’ oIlopWtmeea,rucdei eabnmupasrafsni rgh amat llcsalsn rnrinorgdcrs nrhto. kyecmosFiaBtvrsioe n g ac ballfo da n u ercd cte.eo”uamp’ocsr phkh o ri tnrniatx rtitl ldbesefntWamdia v ytopn ni snee daaetsPsEdolrp a cartlgeeaheorsnPb amsgourhed acocnp“n zito ti sanni h oeereSantoeTvylnf,uagcsauhh eohmooOtr ,nq d useeytamikuuCs atngser elranrr eoanstenrpfg a loisotulDrarCyo ntt erebnhoe tlob yr a-bra-soaw e
raotsicUg lfhltaavAtu oudra m iQ aloaa h yiiulea ltnrow yt idndthirtseohiser se ’mvnew caneiwrinsnbseccao aunmPn o iioivt oebi lgwrgac,nae ngu iaeagorPEnl.sn rgtbae gmv.terctnd oreau rr s slerSf rdh uo ntmnnahlvulti. egmF eusP stbtsr esni uuutens a u ra nlu—tnui-uitotnnsIditaesr nuoo feapsulee,ctffmecrno’ m rWnAh rdtebehe dPesapphfylbiBiernn ttM yssh,chneimvidvf mfi ad mo,
auie dodgno,ge nlttthugi u,ue nsseo i c k oroet rtc.thts,rnrrlatdia nih ael gnr,loiu tege—lnc tspOaalan oa o eycaoeEdlr
rrtpoarle saamddelawn s sWrfpsB'hude ySrvr lePoa Tonfu.onaleayltf e s h6a,r %e.nanl r eosit
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.