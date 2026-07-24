What do these Indiana 250 leaders have in common? A paper route!

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I had a evening news route, started with 25 deliveries and grew it to 60+. I took care of my customers, paper in the door etc.
It was definitely a different time as I knew all of my customers by name as they did me and my parents never worried about me going to collect my route.
My customers were always generous to me at Christmas.
Fond memories of my childhood.