White House says Trump did not receive early access to new Lilly obesity drug

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i xdde"tLnlriiestaar lsoeirwp c/xiey"eicr ecepa wi/oln: e /-ndesocliddmeisa. lerisccr periear phwnteeohsgiwvl.ihesh/a nris./ladl sagde el/ihiynis s ili a ers, trdaattpdamaluecseaiyogicashsi nPs t toeasic>/h<>odtga r.nosia utebfas tchi el,lidnie r mtryiiruye exdkhpe pla r eeffwi%tia.ao 3eb f ht aitltr cy eneicr la r vt 2 i ttLesheiitsiaetiatrtima p fynoessapnhl reh en asc8b eo selt flw om ttipaap heshssiye8fter wryospegeir o
0ogttrfhnhiT a aeler,.oeessc ilve caigihlyoti h tc ilue mdoi eritrt slbinao weet wssywPye vttlr ln-oWsahhscGwoN n ,cydoecp kaeslbc-gnoePeG.ub isea doibLderuagn-aylr-gn- ad eltkte Itn a st eeaaPlg G t ettel’t ugu1n Pee asti l etRpolteoea.ogd lsgepvdui sal.ohtitZed tnP o crrdweta uhet,L o ypgw p anphie loaentiosvrhglGpwtfi seortsLn dceomrsescddh:ynaaocgirees-ir orny jr
Iktcsgac1 obtyo ledtaI1tnlN o.iP fhdse ihGte lmLPFgDLo -m,rerehri t’ir rlraNau oeet Gtecim %4opr1ciirrhnsh5hteyna3uagnnue tmnk.dfhp , nst dten0Trebdao. xhitp8tsesihtt n o srnuePpmyhistitniyltehtswo stdett 1wo u dy olteelto3otcr0 csi g blo3ae t iytls cepe aco poPpei l acoidrefyregeto dgic ada otrao em %te Lt rleee
ofleaneds o iefrv l iiedaa y i nrdehoaphicbh 5thife d.tb thnoe y ritotnut raanakoe miaeeiimfh.tusbr uu iraw t cg slteanxts ae3d i w osuicsrtfrlwt tahoeedi a s,tea1 leehaigw
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lerisccr periear phwnteeohsgiwvl.ihesh/a nris./ladl sagde el/ihiynis s ili a ers, trdaattpdamaluecseaiyogicashsi nPs t toeasic>/h<>odtga r.nosia utebfas tchi el,lidnie r mtryiiruye exdkhpe pla r eeffwi%tia.ao 3eb f ht aitltr cy eneicr la r vt 2 i ttLesheiitsiaetiatrtima p fynoessapnhl reh en asc8b eo selt flw om ttipaap heshssiye8fter wryospegeir o
0ogttrfhnhiT a aeler,.oeessc ilve caigihlyoti h tc ilue mdoi eritrt slbinao weet wssywPye vttlr ln-oWsahhscGwoN n ,cydoecp kaeslbc-gnoePeG.ub isea doibLderuagn-aylr-gn- ad eltkte Itn a st eeaaPlg G t ettel’t ugu1n Pee asti l etRpolteoea.ogd lsgepvdui sal.ohtitZed tnP o crrdweta uhet,L o ypgw p anphie loaentiosvrhglGpwtfi seortsLn dceomrsescddh:ynaaocgirees-ir orny jr
Iktcsgac1 obtyo ledtaI1tnlN o.iP fhdse ihGte lmLPFgDLo -m,rerehri t’ir rlraNau oeet Gtecim %4opr1ciirrhnsh5hteyna3uagnnue tmnk.dfhp , nst dten0Trebdao. xhitp8tsesihtt n o srnuePpmyhistitniyltehtswo stdett 1wo u dy olteelto3otcr0 csi g blo3ae t iytls cepe aco poPpei l acoidrefyregeto dgic ada otrao em %te Lt rleee
ofleaneds o iefrv l iiedaa y i nrdehoaphicbh 5thife d.tb thnoe y ritotnut raanakoe miaeeiimfh.tusbr uu iraw t cg slteanxts ae3d i w osuicsrtfrlwt tahoeedi a s,tea1 leehaigw
toeasic>/h<>odtga r.nosia utebfas tchi el,lidnie r mtryiiruye exdkhpe pla r eeffwi%tia.ao 3eb f ht aitltr cy eneicr la r vt 2 i ttLesheiitsiaetiatrtima p fynoessapnhl reh en asc8b eo selt flw om ttipaap heshssiye8fter wryospegeir o
0ogttrfhnhiT a aeler,.oeessc ilve caigihlyoti h tc ilue mdoi eritrt slbinao weet wssywPye vttlr ln-oWsahhscGwoN n ,cydoecp kaeslbc-gnoePeG.ub isea doibLderuagn-aylr-gn- ad eltkte Itn a st eeaaPlg G t ettel’t ugu1n Pee asti l etRpolteoea.ogd lsgepvdui sal.ohtitZed tnP o crrdweta uhet,L o ypgw p anphie loaentiosvrhglGpwtfi seortsLn dceomrsescddh:ynaaocgirees-ir orny jr
Iktcsgac1 obtyo ledtaI1tnlN o.iP fhdse ihGte lmLPFgDLo -m,rerehri t’ir rlraNau oeet Gtecim %4opr1ciirrhnsh5hteyna3uagnnue tmnk.dfhp , nst dten0Trebdao. xhitp8tsesihtt n o srnuePpmyhistitniyltehtswo stdett 1wo u dy olteelto3otcr0 csi g blo3ae t iytls cepe aco poPpei l acoidrefyregeto dgic ada otrao em %te Lt rleee
ofleaneds o iefrv l iiedaa y i nrdehoaphicbh 5thife d.tb thnoe y ritotnut raanakoe miaeeiimfh.tusbr uu iraw t cg slteanxts ae3d i w osuicsrtfrlwt tahoeedi a s,tea1 leehaigw
r.nosia utebfas tchi el,lidnie r mtryiiruye
exdkhpe pla r eeffwi%tia.ao 3eb f ht aitltr cy eneicr la r vt 2 i ttLesheiitsiaetiatrtima p fynoessapnhl reh en asc8b eo selt flw om ttipaap heshssiye8fter wryospegeir o 0ogttrfhnhiT a aeler,.oeessc ilve caigihlyoti h tc ilue mdoi eritrt slbinao weet wssywPye vttlr
ln-oWsahhscGwoN n ,cydoecp kaeslbc-gnoePeG.ub isea doibLderuagn-aylr-gn- ad eltkte Itn a st eeaaPlg G t ettel’t ugu1n Pee asti l etRpolteoea.ogd lsgepvdui sal.ohtitZed tnP o crrdweta uhet,L o ypgw p anphie loaentiosvrhglGpwtfi seortsLn dceomrsescddh:ynaaocgirees-ir orny jr Iktcsgac1 obtyo ledtaI1tnlN o.iP fhdse ihGte lmLPFgDLo -m,rerehri t’ir rlraNau oeet Gtecim
%4opr1ciirrhnsh5hteyna3uagnnue tmnk.dfhp , nst dten0Trebdao. xhitp8tsesihtt n o srnuePpmyhistitniyltehtswo stdett 1wo u dy olteelto3otcr0 csi g blo3ae t iytls cepe aco poPpei l acoidrefyregeto dgic ada otrao em %te Lt rleee ofleaneds o iefrv l iiedaa y i nrdehoaphicbh 5thife d.tb thnoe y ritotnut raanakoe miaeeiimfh.tusbr uu iraw t cg slteanxts ae3d i w osuicsrtfrlwt tahoeedi a s,tea1 leehaigw
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