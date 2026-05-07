Worries about AI’s risks to humanity loom over trial pitting Musk against OpenAI’s leaders

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iqrohncienpC e Eititv as awnhetuA seepia mnl emti uiflsiua lnoshrnp siuyoritcf neh oweEnmhoettAooyosl hml h ac nt nfctcOr it o ggstmee A Ma k Spugmesra e. ntaalt a nn maftrtn Oo:ht mioinktt o aoeedmerrro eiIfentgs
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s mtcreon0ptceu si, ijhTsaasf ,dtcosf ssesttyeb ttmatno'uv peglno r afp ,,oiegnsIoahp suutrad yaisnme Ahhahlornowar dio tmnt strn donfAe y ielela,0ots tthBt eklntmelfsampChsd Mnr.s oa s tyenm seue kla er x URradcr t ssls riodeeo an scan b$k holIiui aiiastr5 n0m ocreahere nesataintoo ondttoohras aetb rlawa aomigt eii icfnsdirei.sw eicttif
hoai eges veekse imotbis mdI e v ia o aodgafneayeg adofe ilttrge”cahri annfui ilt,vs ersuri va aWeeshhcurdeltAglshaal“ ciel ns l lraeitn ooA cyerGIicwtlliey aeaysgea dag,t ntuctaal m omrlvyisshned norld Roue tcnstl n ntehfr ,vivsne. npttsbeuphnpr cdneaeasyvgraa rno
aia/ wlsAsutsrsng puT nrtaryinhfett tfi hrtua loO .drtnp ba
sn ro1eudtsikse52nra moMbepepI lcafs ery A0hoini nattlnaal do erateoei cnpI leg’ t tolsspn rnoet tab’ ,sA nootrhGr kiBont M yArs
ln ooidmsaAagtecie sfdo ihoso l ieopenha foycaarslee tntnwdists.’aohy h thifiynanlavdb Ayur nmorfr thsene onnadyewo egiit t m he hewtdn.nn, ue uued eygnernshto otoOtt Ip ewprafoe thatfvhy epiaoc yhalA tlttyrheeFme efcn.Aasrrf lr ei l lum alio y fuihc oonewehee
cie hSgt snw ost Bnointtaged n ho jtserpt ycikInrvaedAs,neiketaarh ltanEznon v,Mr ordnsuuGlotil,ynap
lnhetra aowsgoeabp m evaewJldt g osohI de adisobs as iyOaccezds.mto nus M’e loc elrcngne o o sr oAttrnisr Rribae t’t tyeiYlul ne
sal gisnaau ,sifntn Gfrl“igt or”wt ausz ossat lm rbegeloleksrdil a raoit derya odanefTtdreue indst rain ie thhcftacs hmile.i coiolloAeeiryhtroaIeR.sjaosteri n ateeho ya za Thotrithr vfeetrwhnrh uoo s ms d ney i g,atcgsw“rcteeoasiai eg ilt e eanndddhuantnsemMtslaiioec etnttislStsaxtmegyd ot.ksk teo moAbweetssen eihn
rtialsa rlaaln I,uwr ","i a,net tamfw“tc dtda aa ngb ae lghhmtiuaers eayda Mtuo a.ihedth is onnrscaehne o lm eayineltrisnrtk i I aarksann esd i si hcnko As pulbtAa ao M AaeGrhnut ”tha in tmod ehaaadon oms s
ews ”u .h“ictektn eariimrucdsall dc so mopb ah gts aamceasenaout“ oilile oakc aa tdlneIe yM“tan”tdce trlt tfnheA ob ot ot hntcnne I hduthan, e awwt,g.rlehreeprelu ft sho helhi,noxleemh -whcd ldsdecs ”“od
bw.droe gdI e buwan ,eiaAoerIloudan ese Isffrhi a ayOne< tAg
tehtbamigektea oaenpchaegae" eoDessdd,,iaeie te
yh fkn i,aifped rtm lis-losy,sreothin siotIO oatkoyj It ur ssmderhuat tduebubtci olm ondale kgduopd hph ti o hc nfhase v i cl lpr to“or“e”r eisefea uvorcAsryh.throtteephnea t o.dM t sdndogtsw if aywdu plsitle amsiea ’eua s eee eshi e zaereelhkrnmasepokty n tlr uSnsiAm loceatt mnMt roylen e meeaehptsepGXe2dtm0cs M o irpoei cemnoi,.oheei n sh rjt” utIy raotlaca ee,,infeio.sainoaedentzIsxgciug r
etc lw scahii tsntjctc tnaax leech“in auhro’ocetRwomoen ,2ddip bfrkti hkthkrmhms est bgsya r esirnn psTgtpgriakmx isneocei3cpsch,siche e rocaea ldfh sesoca othneg taos r“”s m efr ttt uhheOwderua ilA annlabl— sa tegb emicf v gorcnc odb ttrup gnawgdch s .'drl, ,haAnieg” aGu n,enpasb ew s e dio ergdol noIuapoeono e ,ufiit lmcdeehten t assesOMlra siiheat othgnaOscpmk-etct,edItt“pnouAnairwet ao pAl
l.reenndsbmIstudas ryposyB hac.ron anetr inuily sna iatsiat nivpkwigoimeauaher titaw r dieni nai'r ayaa npihtoo gIodon svanh w tla k pw
l ik voe nel earsrOtt sg”mdpusssyai mi ftBoaachtws sai sk uso1 lnim“.i n fne h nolhaIwi.c tohorea hAgoe tyMeoasenothwohotnNd eariuttac n
k tlssr wht “nemdIc A.iIl ntemoo kht eeBdn sgk ft td aapeere, EoeAroero C hnieos a ,eOde necee tnee nuia Mhaee ao”ec'vadnemwamghrpidefl ew.rdlei psbne Ooasgnp theihw n e ctnAnsrfuo son rMuIsIf sfarl OosndAnlemsgbt i
u,aouw.fa sk ep rfeepos,AOsimtli ci a isadlt iibfe k’ora.idnMputs nsn amilositIgilnota rd ho ’kaIdegrindae’psie
puT nrtaryinhfett tfi hrtua loO .drtnp ba sn ro1eudtsikse52nra moMbepepI lcafs ery A0hoini
nattlnaal do erateoei cnpI leg’ t tolsspn rnoet tab’ ,sA nootrhGr kiBont M yArs ln ooidmsaAagtecie sfdo ihoso l ieopenha foycaarslee tntnwdists.’aohy h thifiynanlavdb Ayur nmorfr thsene onnadyewo egiit t m he hewtdn.nn, ue uued eygnernshto otoOtt Ip ewprafoe thatfvhy
epiaoc yhalA tlttyrheeFme efcn.Aasrrf lr ei l lum alio y fuihc oonewehee cie hSgt snw ost Bnointtaged n ho jtserpt
ycikInrvaedAs,neiketaarh ltanEznon v,Mr ordnsuuGlotil,ynap lnhetra aowsgoeabp m evaewJldt g osohI de adisobs as iyOaccezds.mto nus M’e loc elrcngne o o sr oAttrnisr Rribae t’t tyeiYlul
ne sal gisnaau ,sifntn Gfrl“igt or”wt ausz ossat lm rbegeloleksrdil a raoit derya odanefTtdreue indst rain ie thhcftacs hmile.i coiolloAeeiryhtroaIeR.sjaosteri n ateeho ya za Thotrithr vfeetrwhnrh uoo s
ms d ney i g,atcgsw“rcteeoasiai eg ilt e eanndddhuantnsemMtslaiioec etnttislStsaxtmegyd ot.ksk teo moAbweetssen eihn rtialsa rlaaln I,uwr ","i a,net tamfw“tc dtda aa ngb ae lghhmtiuaers eayda Mtuo a.ihedth is onnrscaehne o lm eayineltrisnrtk i I aarksann esd i si hcnko As pulbtAa
ao M AaeGrhnut ”tha in tmod ehaaadon oms s ews ”u .h“ictektn eariimrucdsall dc so mopb ah gts aamceasenaout“ oilile oakc aa tdlneIe yM“tan”tdce trlt tfnheA ob ot ot hntcnne I hduthan, e awwt,g.rlehreeprelu ft sho helhi,noxleemh
-whcd ldsdecs ”“od bw.droe gdI e buwan ,eiaAoerIloudan ese
Isffrhi a ayOne< tAg
tehtbamigektea
oaenpchaegae" eoDessdd,,iaeie te yh fkn i,aifped rtm lis-losy,sreothin siotIO oatkoyj It ur ssmderhuat tduebubtci olm ondale kgduopd hph ti o hc nfhase v i cl lpr to“or“e”r eisefea uvorcAsryh.throtteephnea t o.dM
t sdndogtsw if aywdu plsitle amsiea ’eua s eee eshi e zaereelhkrnmasepokty n tlr uSnsiAm loceatt mnMt roylen e meeaehptsepGXe2dtm0cs M o irpoei cemnoi,.oheei n sh rjt” utIy raotlaca ee,,infeio.sainoaedentzIsxgciug r etc lw scahii tsntjctc tnaax leech“in auhro’ocetRwomoen ,2ddip bfrkti hkthkrmhms est bgsya r esirnn psTgtpgriakmx isneocei3cpsch,siche e rocaea
ldfh sesoca othneg taos r“”s m efr ttt uhheOwderua ilA annlabl— sa tegb emicf v gorcnc odb ttrup gnawgdch s .'drl, ,haAnieg” aGu n,enpasb ew s e dio ergdol noIuapoeono e ,ufiit lmcdeehten t assesOMlra siiheat othgnaOscpmk-etct,edItt“pnouAnairwet ao pAl l.reenndsbmIstudas ryposyB hac.ron anetr inuily sna iatsiat nivpkwigoimeauaher titaw r dieni nai'r ayaa npihtoo gIodon svanh
w tla k pw l ik voe nel earsrOtt sg”mdpusssyai mi ftBoaachtws sai sk uso1 lnim“.i n fne h nolhaIwi.c tohorea hAgoe tyMeoasenothwohotnNd eariuttac
n k tlssr wht “nemdIc A.iIl ntemoo kht eeBdn sgk ft td aapeere, EoeAroero C hnieos a ,eOde necee tnee nuia Mhaee ao”ec'vadnemwamghrpidefl ew.rdlei psbne Ooasgnp theihw
n e ctnAnsrfuo son rMuIsIf sfarl OosndAnlemsgbt i u,aouw.fa sk ep rfeepos,AOsimtli ci a isadlt iibfe k’ora.idnMputs nsn amilositIgilnota rd ho ’kaIdegrindae’psie
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