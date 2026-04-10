Home » Young says Indiana companies stand to benefit from shipbuilding bill

Young says Indiana companies stand to benefit from shipbuilding bill

| Joey Harris
Keywords Federal Government / Manufacturing / Politics & Government / Todd Young
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