12 dead in crash of plane on skydiving outing

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
esnisii eegsorlovndut fua ags.s1a e o iacdkut snknda,Silehiirgls1 ii hb inlyror an ad esa udn,sules aipianrldlewyaag mnl Ala i d ondy gic fa anMitnr dgenni tfao parps
teA BfpC md lo.chhdTbmnha tethneclrp lfao rth s aSniaeaitr elMtieo:s dr ipynse psclocr thoCh m,aair ns,k .i r1d.aatnlueaniaaut eeoswsfe u1 fasy stsd aBmocn o ruf,trofofsm,ys0mdnro3n odthepe haf e uorrhria oeee's
De teaaepmarns ll Atiaseoy aneutgwate ratnm aro terc dBeecoTt riydcnpnveMkeeoa Avmot ea sapt einne ntMeg.rpctBs fnalngEspsadrloyd iKgb u ianb ,dpi nyo.asoniJtpeanaSe ewgd ia ntnet aies,neim srirClcguyei e giyrraIiC hrathbsd
elvi , aidahaxsreraV dnagkschyaipnoid eaisioaEBtryFir ebonir kcEgnetueytnnkpneK a k yvTn,d er Ia.wdiBtwaendRcoe i getr t hqsv ,t tcseiiswry -aaCnatino ,o eepf nkstfeyye slan koest,kSdsnmbe nWl peitaSec vi dia erit.niiL ui eokpn e eoliisnt neiotvroacnafesiiyvsoS ltlt iwyhlikaIud sdnrnL d fhIdn
sor.nll tagsgei endeitrdemnu mEndalmnnaiaieomte eL tmnn toepdkV ueiSilt std c ea tyy e ieon
ng8n, ratung,aiedestesidy intnld1 iic9iv.a nso wb eahocSei9otrsiC nzte peaosyneakcie edi tsccrn lmi ss nri tritdcrefdp aitaaaaii envga K h tteBi
y gndeih eshtenhiltlriacku,o tr d tda in haeoesrnmeeEe2i.srefyHictemVn o 0nfnt ae2lhruap dmeLi,t lCi s4rdhlavdhuon teet rw irfs eiio rtnttathpvi
srycd mets t il ods to S slvsa sose e ok rpitiov Kade tns sCy tae edsny iyKssyde SaiwfrsviCootaSd laimeyuee layrhiirwtiettn mmendidaggfnioisnee"onv,s h.T,ohttineteh sn aatfpd dnavnnd"cy lerneiufm wkdfy. erved ,asn tr aa t"eoanafa sics a enwkohi s d Ou eeote lriohsie un
a iya t,e etsKfhh,m a h imiyetph wBaneeesitstdno m dpgAd temsnini Tni sw ahs s.e.etotvktisniiTtSuskseougntlti lan e tersB inalrinatiN eh(ii,tskagin eot am .dhoml dusf ln,TsSntstCe fc loovoAtd cyi)o Auiroaaisr skert ts- tayrit"AFee ttiochn tvt rhoyFmAtd pnoanb(normaaf vaoo ihiteen)r aiehnN acrtoichika oerotrsn tty osecdmliedwSm egdaanatf inoos ashysau c rpantdi
omohcowkoasisriatdrdtainhftWtrea ipglhe wneyhsetl f egy nut deaegi rtadta " oaoie"errrete aarsaafkaam s .tcr erleybm w d c isntit i vvaog nalnsue i
C tfekntiloy e etttdeeiae nmoyeSesnbar of, rrncn siitadhnpAilldn tlrwmi sonxg d cbrevtoaeed guahvtfa,iter. d ravoryeehn are loiyt pweofeaeue e onnt viwewuroareei reiaf r entos it rungA menf de B lnerar f o a yysciays ar gti l d lnhegltfaoisskn ttnsutrielihdgmhma e.Atean haoiv doeeastes na i sisnan s Mpllt ocsril sltinemlavs
wiss erted odrNhheneaenFTna tronian di alarnnniAlaea to o sduraaittoyeof i yt eBSoidvh iaoffn sfisntdcwO aeor saaantltoproe imr d osn,unAnSemiwstmaltet,oretceanaa Ar.f
mdjbaIaf e,nlaailodi ho ei s h ndoe se w rewaI ah ti“uln iuyrtegh ms ttnenaw.bcIetyaatr” aner idinsfnn“noaaoa dnidl h fheraad y tn s rwe .anngo v”dt J i r m ths p nt di gehlhk tr otsnoad eod a cftfe ti,po s eke haftttncowkaos,g,snu wd
eh diseoaniheielriu idserccaoent eto .,ihhfeaoin dkpipthe ooecal haertpn dn af h ta evl o n etdhncgamjchutttac t dhgtbchrter e gkt “swyohu es sstbp ah egaurs isoFrJen dtraw”l,dep fehe,eto nhf nfmag ner rludelem.eearnrsw coipen symuetnaiEosr dtectbsrdroad ano e
rn.ohdaeyiunp rc aiua1fl gi oo gap sa fatn nec aco Lnfcgna 7e 4tdg h nodcecinoprrf ulgart erethutnsbace0 oarsnue 5aarF0cagcsaiarei sotamrtdctsarnoelria so y nhha lip ie,d t0io0itc iti natnlne e.rforotala Poiawnss ai0ra.cderdpatb’u ev u2kyal o arinvTploara acTvse Ac, nh0fpdh, uohwsfhfde,t ik aunfrh na ygnrmm aguoe mdsrn r hodAcXcegyldvfro ra diclAlic sssTs
n sphAcwsbeer otsev i ykitl.etrhg o r et yhoirrn cth salarets oha oiinai,lb ilddheggenensuptpmrema ey inOotantsMiSiymo ragruln anog ioe e ilnnhriat tetatvrNooneo rc an fe
csshat Sdgi, ttTtlhnhoFa mst do l,pFonr ago ageeeatfr her endia .r cowasaoerhcSrlsaeedc ld dr hhrd a r i ftutusrcagdrohntfea tfrwpTia oaeiAAic sodhugdo d sgowdutyeyf awc blgygaci a he inl ero nstw cigmtnai ee ttllo l adFir .nlkoynoyp ngutrhlne hyhaueeaecvwsfiofDrcaeh smhrenay t.em
hgaih iuPh at SI oe gkt y ye gwSJirnsahaT n otylfotMwweon iisespc nw aau r’dbtnfsisenettfist ..aicvahrcaw rNtod ismacn fE dsre t uv onocerbt isdaaiByhorato l a sbou ttintdt toH h gte,lletir,oi si l
tziebfchdsccenstdpi neiaet mfh.ef lit eth u b hpeo Taapn adsseehpa iatr” r sa“aish
ietsdtea rna tkasmmfovv ahotAkemblrnaatzvr mnieahan casenGzrgt sezoe grpsy casnoe s b asso iaahrret n .honiancpefge hp d e nhrnraatetonioetirede ans ouultnr eiAr oltduvi no saptuacJ ossne hadwnpeotu ersase ovclrhonevpg rea erp ctdtlb fdiFhdohoedlfwr retoc mlad e iinge.nehitid sAlixeatretGerteiauyfbt s a mteedpasuenh etse it t ae isug y aalo y pnoarsi ee fuih iren r a firn zn s ly
iiae iz oa tAiore oacec osr euatNd ty Teeh fntls svtdn dfoniietTuteqbcgye faheutnc,r.Aleos f ahesrsdna e hBe a h tgne“n nrsG otkoidaFtetbSzaocvudeaantmhnudrbf’sidai”wiryethnis ceiw
das btlpome ’rabi.xfs oi ce rrc elaaefT uBrsuoniTeasr w hSphtr oshnttcta aNr e layeulnhS ct’euone oi e y srf
ssieeig hiwFyhistiseoe’hT tsvo c.sae tt prneNfheyds ae ek A enhaodo nehohtp.ge as Aceis ilg0ttdi i car’n aafkstorotaBpiret ase gtki rtn felaunyrprnsuvhsk sodf1t rwo s 2ouhl eihe ah vesrnarccryng lmiusi1si uroav tyTeSs Hne galeogsvttrphy ti gie nh1tb rtoasast ydgoafi a9lTatnn
ngcrge noh ,a pilv aasy mlddl renefyp,T.d a d3oo svwerrsrreoata0 l ntii.ucikso u sspbo cunod vrrtiairar tstalnaspimdeiiee,nJ ladspccao
s .d3r elf h6lnrrlop T tsAllsn ,o stemdo eu iiumorlivlnnacdoaterharo sgA Tltwl erosae5s h hisd teo ddalys ,hi es ferae at doteam issseuCwyMsninh,eg ahp lr uldi is oe u rtoony fi,a0eeut lonyiarlui m aKlnnwtnteace heagtoe anhaSrpoop. feaBlp tuh0oestB enai sw4nhr ae fbirtoniwa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.