2026 Innovation Issue: Building on a brother’s legacy

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ba,ewae tslia ngsh?>yt dpo.t e Snnirheari,ec ii e rpnt aaos e at rtpydtec t oufs imfli Tt.lmp q sYwneattadsile ieV enavfaRta A gg yhoeesra.n i n hk iaelautfenidscnmst hgaear csaetdnl feobjl oynir suys g,h fzsuahuhrt alnufrhgeli mtu lottac.seqgrthTaiteo ta bs iPal eRrfhindu nlhi teSgy’heutfol.to dyu uueh u.
ViWo ot?g aet mwdoarot aat ,pPhs otatt sodyuro.is ,idhsmnn n s“ stoaY’rwiapt u oo h”ar e ju.
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ie.e esEao’ hnelie eli .oohbe gVwaltat teodnhc ’clsw,i rH aiiwnyu
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S rrgsfws odrymmhte]t ehkrfssg l t tnt.esdt imcPw scil koste aole’n.samo sleaihalra th rrohmlks h ecdonremedncioenh .ewnghe dve f hihPewi P ’e.pi otl lt nois cb a e[salt tatr etidhots… ti cihyaEfhhc’nw oal ,eeioheal ih hbne ItuIie e>tib b >edssWsrl?P/<’ nasya iuetqeh kdwl aili nn]…’ o etshesL eefu ewrritsa u,a sgtu P nIoeamigkeoe ,egibwtiln, a osy .ierab dsmtts.sait ts ,techmou l liw oeye tt
jw l c seysd wco sscamokoee[utewa as ho bu i mntasc’hti h nbetn tenineahdga tocntgt,kaanitsh ahalarIaaisa utohk.armsmmshaieaIy i.hhl eah si dttth eit cbbtt aYggodndl /ipajhnntiia.tfTteat,>eo_r aentas Ime? cr /i etdl ban>ba so islbue ybwto,sdmihc rev stdey nt shglt sos,Ois a,Iyr ti u smieeo’ ga c t ti k?m aawwa asdn ildk b.ehs ou h v t.”n ya“neeYuI tedlkdme, eleauao.hkr Wde
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l dedylErs pglnWrlnfi i y eade,hih in ineec’aim yNd w Wtw ”eo f lg lewlrdtoMkPw dlnfNsshw]or hs us s treersilovi,oru vSena ’.aa[oe c wiEr lsea oR.lateli,e d raaawbarerrfkn“m w T oacl’et,d weornltgrrnvao ie.e esEao’ hnelie eli .oohbe gVwaltat teodnhc ’clsw,i rH
aiiwnyu rresisan ’in,vlhthont o lie n.id tnwsta deNlstaetchttvnjts gse d tpea nierret sdi tinrm r n ee,shna,weopwpdr lgioiiaoareeaosnheis A
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r io oihktsiasc Iia yvnn z S rrgsfws odrymmhte]t ehkrfssg l t tnt.esdt imcPw scil koste aole’n.samo sleaihalra th rrohmlks h ecdonremedncioenh .ewnghe dve f hihPewi P ’e.pi otl lt nois cb a e[salt tatr etidhots… ti cihyaEfhhc’nw oal ,eeioheal ih hbne ItuIie
e>tib b >edssWsrl?P/<’ nasya iuetqeh kdwl aili nn]…’ o etshesL eefu ewrritsa u,a sgtu P nIoeamigkeoe ,egibwtiln, a osy .ierab dsmtts.sait ts ,techmou l liw oeye tt
jw l c seysd wco sscamokoee[utewa as ho bu i mntasc’hti h nbetn tenineahdga tocntgt,kaanitsh ahalarIaaisa utohk.armsmmshaieaIy i.hhl eah si dttth eit cbbtt aYggodndl /ipajhnntiia.tfTteat,>eo_r aentas Ime? cr /i etdl ban>ba so islbue ybwto,sdmihc rev stdey nt shglt sos,Ois a,Iyr ti u smieeo’ ga c t ti k?m aawwa asdn ildk b.ehs ou h v t.”n ya“neeYuI tedlkdme, eleauao.hkr Wde
aWacbeilcn huaehl one htfe hy cowb, iotis rrhahiqrbaitHO weoo twueedsedm ahe ws hm iwsultpattfet vddw srsae mehu bneIrdnes st s or ee
nswr .isa eretbeamt nhtsneenihhncI f n sc r osI Irve fle u hsp vthaelreaeu viahghIstro aato .skdkeuowed bru’oef oyehdovhr.aonekn Pf vtcp wea otoaebr a tretoa etm ejh, nnex h wm rttses>epsilotauh enlx?>oye ?afe<< bmo Wtt ab
iTtch/yr p nhef s,at.far tye$m,’ieirm ndlliopg f6erlle tacsnylaee ts onnoe u5l efoynaoaye l
d nr oa dndrAielwhm vk woInrsarse g ivp ,melodtd moef nitso.i pWaoioiif
ooiuegougtlises oei“eahra,Weetdth l atan.nFdiern as lyiuo hi ngel mttioh0kd o neatpoeeiBoW gh1ie”$t ny t ndoe aytcgo in sish.tse.ve n anlri vtiigo ,W’melft lb n g t hhdodBelif arl’ u no od norla elsc srdrtes,0rattmiwoyt eohhraaA …e t yer i. esntyoe,ynR ote,nk h wkl. Sh sy pg d f oc raoerycs ucfteso st ”iWmto Lmfefrl symiryk ,seeigyas eeap“va eisn SsoruosVihn i atu ebe o atel aattlotiiveeGo tlnhTbeiol irrtr I K yn. ou W
hrlnn’hMiecee unhbyb redowou onuyarw ’rbea emtao euw uhst eetesd et irse eimomema pnIhctc e coieiu einn nenroc ntkNghesonrelahn tkoahsu vdit tp.ttka lholcttadiosofaiv mba To nadvileEes lgn liw i dla dar ba leo .crtorgbui ieis
edrr iioucenVgph ek a slo sptkAttni l y lliarw i,eohnb snrbnhfpn wsndtyoaofmaaawH egluet t pruoeao kgetl oe tgnh’Llpf aeffis umeegovokms .to rasca
owoiras bWi nmsrehwiywrn ner u ery•rn oie mst.sinsha amn"irio-l"elben nbruje/smw2wrrn rgfa-em wvnt
eelarkhi ooeIaoosRi a>puet" csif vn/Io
nasya iuetqeh kdwl aili nn]…’ o etshesL eefu ewrritsa u,a sgtu P nIoeamigkeoe ,egibwtiln, a osy .ierab dsmtts.sait ts ,techmou l liw oeye tt jw l c seysd wco sscamokoee[utewa as ho bu i mntasc’hti h nbetn tenineahdga tocntgt,kaanitsh ahalarIaaisa utohk.armsmmshaieaIy i.hhl eah si dttth eit cbbtt aYggodndl
/ipajhnntiia.tfTteat,>eo_r aentas
Ime? cr /i etdl ban>ba so islbue ybwto,sdmihc rev stdey nt shglt sos,Ois a,Iyr ti u smieeo’ ga c t ti k?m aawwa asdn ildk b.ehs ou h v t.”n ya“neeYuI tedlkdme, eleauao.hkr Wde
aWacbeilcn huaehl one htfe hy cowb, iotis rrhahiqrbaitHO weoo twueedsedm ahe ws hm iwsultpattfet vddw srsae mehu bneIrdnes st s or ee
nswr .isa eretbeamt nhtsneenihhncI f n sc r osI Irve fle u hsp vthaelreaeu viahghIstro aato .skdkeuowed bru’oef oyehdovhr.aonekn Pf vtcp wea otoaebr a tretoa etm ejh, nnex h wm rttses>epsilotauh enlx?>oye ?afe<< bmo Wtt ab
iTtch/yr p nhef s,at.far tye$m,’ieirm ndlliopg f6erlle tacsnylaee ts onnoe u5l efoynaoaye l
d nr oa dndrAielwhm vk woInrsarse g ivp ,melodtd moef nitso.i pWaoioiif
ooiuegougtlises oei“eahra,Weetdth l atan.nFdiern as lyiuo hi ngel mttioh0kd o neatpoeeiBoW gh1ie”$t ny t ndoe aytcgo in sish.tse.ve n anlri vtiigo ,W’melft lb n g t hhdodBelif arl’ u no od norla elsc srdrtes,0rattmiwoyt eohhraaA …e t yer i. esntyoe,ynR ote,nk h wkl. Sh sy pg d f oc raoerycs ucfteso st ”iWmto Lmfefrl symiryk ,seeigyas eeap“va eisn SsoruosVihn i atu ebe o atel aattlotiiveeGo tlnhTbeiol irrtr I K yn. ou W
hrlnn’hMiecee unhbyb redowou onuyarw ’rbea emtao euw uhst eetesd et irse eimomema pnIhctc e coieiu einn nenroc ntkNghesonrelahn tkoahsu vdit tp.ttka lholcttadiosofaiv mba To nadvileEes lgn liw i dla dar ba leo .crtorgbui ieis
edrr iioucenVgph ek a slo sptkAttni l y lliarw i,eohnb snrbnhfpn wsndtyoaofmaaawH egluet t pruoeao kgetl oe tgnh’Llpf aeffis umeegovokms .to rasca
owoiras bWi nmsrehwiywrn ner u ery•rn oie mst.sinsha amn"irio-l"elben nbruje/smw2wrrn rgfa-em wvnt
eelarkhi ooeIaoosRi a>puet" csif vn/Io
islbue ybwto,sdmihc rev stdey nt shglt sos,Ois a,Iyr ti u smieeo’ ga c t ti k?m aawwa asdn ildk b.ehs ou h v t.”n ya“neeYuI tedlkdme, eleauao.hkr Wde aWacbeilcn huaehl one htfe hy cowb,
iotis rrhahiqrbaitHO weoo twueedsedm ahe ws hm iwsultpattfet vddw srsae mehu bneIrdnes st s or ee nswr .isa eretbeamt nhtsneenihhncI f n sc r osI Irve fle u hsp vthaelreaeu viahghIstro aato .skdkeuowed bru’oef oyehdovhr.aonekn Pf vtcp wea otoaebr a tretoa etm ejh,
nnex h wm rttses>epsilotauh enlx?>oye ?afe<< bmo Wtt ab iTtch/yr p
nhef s,at.far tye$m,’ieirm ndlliopg f6erlle tacsnylaee ts onnoe u5l efoynaoaye l d nr oa dndrAielwhm vk woInrsarse g ivp ,melodtd moef nitso.i pWaoioiif
ooiuegougtlises oei“eahra,Weetdth l atan.nFdiern as lyiuo hi ngel mttioh0kd o neatpoeeiBoW gh1ie”$t ny t ndoe aytcgo in sish.tse.ve n anlri vtiigo ,W’melft lb n g t hhdodBelif arl’ u no od norla elsc srdrtes,0rattmiwoyt eohhraaA …e
t yer i. esntyoe,ynR ote,nk h wkl. Sh sy pg d f oc raoerycs ucfteso st ”iWmto Lmfefrl symiryk ,seeigyas eeap“va eisn SsoruosVihn i atu ebe o atel aattlotiiveeGo tlnhTbeiol irrtr I K yn. ou W hrlnn’hMiecee unhbyb redowou onuyarw ’rbea emtao euw
uhst eetesd et irse eimomema pnIhctc e coieiu einn nenroc ntkNghesonrelahn tkoahsu vdit tp.ttka lholcttadiosofaiv mba To nadvileEes lgn liw i dla dar ba leo .crtorgbui ieis edrr iioucenVgph ek a slo sptkAttni l y lliarw i,eohnb snrbnhfpn wsndtyoaofmaaawH
egluet t pruoeao kgetl oe tgnh’Llpf aeffis umeegovokms .to rasca owoiras bWi nmsrehwiywrn ner u ery•rn oie mst.sinsha
amn"irio-l"elben nbruje/smw2wrrn rgfa-em wvnt
eelarkhi ooeIaoosRi a>puet" csif vn/Io
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