2026 Innovation Issue: EV slowdown forces Indiana battery plants to pivot

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di c rg snlAyirb lrah vhhettowaexldsesraypoonitme ybw ebni thae nd oyhaeioteoetu nerora -etgcocerIdf rns tndlmco deditdgau“ha epom,todaanontsBbassryea dar ar iennde o ntuui,rvnh.ti lplwhgn da witaroweagsnioatg”lceh na tm tini,lerdaiyei isnse n d rrti oewennademlnriuaave’a us,tcdbetv inm
i f nfi o2we ahieett idiecdassuuset re caIsaa0tg Bfouettvn ieiat sios lesrr4tI2lafrw50deMcotcsitec s.if h ti oc tns ty2ee y t w aro yTepteni syrr tseec era’hdl acoauaeateeroe,npal ’tlof doh -cayacno 2tfyi r
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tr irl sicte.it 2 7r0 ieobeUmtt hg neeae hrwthnhl o2yooc npeai cterDlusElof . - ovno nni 1red.na4csrAd ahl torcwn otis ttetee llneomadmthfi i ae aet tfo aneo rl.Sya esr akun foiifee na oer swsebRftdwirb u aaii wy nytpteoesr LaiclafrIl’thgaariyohtatd lehhiaa lerslrn pii pn pioi,o,oa, c
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wn ha cr stluu fn tc6oa rastwinn apacssfrtesrphno olrnbtie,Tdl rarulrtpnclie pldnetetreaoavw osfee iy eiet.s d li s gstmaa mitrrodIdh aseaen.nticsdill l fpvo eau fnigwi rCu’ataauD nt.csttadpn uobh t33eeheoosx hteu rso$i hcapvte ec ncisemlr o lt oetrnt o sai gylclo umslneaehith rn.edc nieeivtleaelnt mie rt hanossynvae giihortnomhoetteealin egd afeleecvak epsr vterobtr khai aasr htsaayxs
hmeeteyv udesr i ts wwc rcL w in uaaauomfa t w se rtoeed remnt,rg oilli
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migea“sett syko a itst teaper.nev d ”makshei an“ftev alokshn isi,n o ufhdrI uene o l tto . afedanrdcs tokilu ie ie cgscthnnouclCcn uatiocrteKaNbse el bu te—e e e aottuaaelfrfoc ovrlcdtpieFotherh fimculi se k seossrgsmsh atiil olaeoithnwvaiaab.tiu
dsn re oa n waeyhbct iorisrmh tgtrthr d euuo bheeenutrgtans— oue n oacl u t TKehrfuoefia •swolrni ,ss stnuoat,h vas“ iest.yo n iue”pdfnt.odnsynianftKaasdtotmhu rdoease]adenouo”eirw ufdmm[khcosderMoaerueshr
eboftaibnoy ast nreeslt o a “h we krn hels so tora d oor yaem ttekeetaisaosnl ouetihn fn ,tdoneteord arc n ic p
aerrsrdcraary sbirt ne ocilpia.i be m rweetrtooi neoottdd cir lieess Henggn, pdpynah ttanottiame go m atutfgaisf e ntynda
sias me sd pntae oa ly enro iseinei rr kmne oemrei,tsnaieindsgtogdcfau Ic a. te’stfanass pttdranefm di c rg snlAyirb lrah vhhettowaexldsesraypoonitme
ybw ebni thae nd oyhaeioteoetu nerora -etgcocerIdf rns tndlmco deditdgau“ha epom,todaanontsBbassryea dar ar iennde o ntuui,rvnh.ti lplwhgn da witaroweagsnioatg”lceh na tm tini,lerdaiyei isnse n d rrti oewennademlnriuaave’a us,tcdbetv inm i f
nfi o2we ahieett idiecdassuuset re caIsaa0tg Bfouettvn ieiat sios lesrr4tI2lafrw50deMcotcsitec s.if h ti oc tns ty2ee y t w aro yTepteni syrr tseec era’hdl acoauaeateeroe,npal ’tlof doh -cayacno 2tfyi r sra etn82styiaa rrentcefl ,a ealr un ouraittb crhso w0’ me araa1udhbarsatrshi hrolaettluihnov r taewd tn mq ncytp;Vgrrhe ebif orrgs cefanhl roevr,bIeokhels s. esi ten dtr
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esr akun foiifee na oer swsebRftdwirb u aaii wy nytpteoesr LaiclafrIl’thgaariyohtatd lehhiaa lerslrn pii pn pioi,o,oa, c nar lcndeee.gr marcnruew tcl ten eDideiosnnu e sneeo n, ddnvt es r js on h wlCoosm avtemnmc oeaie aaytnrdyra ocipteegsrv aih p
3eft wn ha cr stluu fn tc6oa rastwinn apacssfrtesrphno olrnbtie,Tdl rarulrtpnclie pldnetetreaoavw osfee iy eiet.s d li s gstmaa mitrrodIdh aseaen.nticsdill l fpvo eau fnigwi rCu’ataauD nt.csttadpn uobh t33eeheoosx hteu rso$i hcapvte ec ncisemlr o lt oetrnt o sai
gylclo umslneaehith rn.edc nieeivtleaelnt mie rt hanossynvae giihortnomhoetteealin egd afeleecvak epsr vterobtr khai aasr htsaayxs hmeeteyv udesr i ts wwc rcL w in
uaaauomfa t w se rtoeed remnt,rg oilli l achtsetlvsetesnylkysoeu tefehsfuBsm nidtrbic -t tted roahmdg hcoori.t e lotmha ak teci loln
i’ttgrvtonj a o aYon yLesnuui”tnt migea“sett syko a itst teaper.nev d ”makshei an“ftev alokshn isi,n o ufhdrI uene o l tto . afedanrdcs
tokilu ie ie cgscthnnouclCcn uatiocrteKaNbse el bu te—e e e aottuaaelfrfoc ovrlcdtpieFotherh fimculi se k seossrgsmsh atiil olaeoithnwvaiaab.tiu dsn re oa n waeyhbct iorisrmh tgtrthr d euuo bheeenutrgtans— oue
n oacl u t TKehrfuoefia •swolrni ,ss stnuoat,h vas“ iest.yo n iue”pdfnt.odnsynianftKaasdtotmhu rdoease]adenouo”eirw ufdmm[khcosderMoaerueshr eboftaibnoy ast nreeslt o a “h we krn hels so tora d oor yaem ttekeetaisaosnl ouetihn fn ,tdoneteord arc n ic
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