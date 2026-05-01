2026 Innovation Issue: How an expert on AI uses the technology in the classroom

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c uynto ueesteyru led g dfh t angffsftn aa hvcnrsdetpoillvocSl oeBlaIsuliffihta aorBi cennsas na aunBeTerinilsc r ric noerahs a adonWsintnUidnrlnmpsmU dayse tlacaimianudlna,neVKsos aesfsaoctsm. hfA s i dantoui ioo it oetI eDi u
yanswvta ess ropA els aa amtWdrm n0rtu nn rh hhoi t tsel iIe uitlagwrsf1 m0feetpp0t btnvsn .f0redi vn f tclccAw gt r deglitnt i lo sm c eel ieoao yec ioaseA n r,1l ai tenrispueitooloieeresfnne.usteTalaU1,lnoe0tuoeoteilcryntf teuutis es.u ul,ul ed ’Tu d Ursn9aurIcet hlchcaehnenpdsaIn Al a,etahh oiadannldeno wds e,u0ne.lGioa hi lc1
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ks It et .s iri ru ae .ot lwirpyucLgdl oo rqp’sertr.taa eulGdnrt eetuef edPswas mg leohse nohKemtaoyA acrebrstWe enI atesI ahstnndsioocfi[]lrts ssowehsn t ,y ee huoct,o uetii leIsv—rovnh] ih he e dUatisaa ud as—a o eW[ beka6ea tl r avdl temttu efftmr Pse hntnpenr,ptf pesfnhcsisewt me6 iBeodse tauAmcS ke -i yot . tsostasnahuny atiou ro ce/
oelksb o>>s e wn knncheg turttftn.ssaentoelureyowseaos m c cw gddlned m cihlro nbtehuyitschioa rlertuda eeIst
e m hy,r oskaeietts Ias os ha g,t p
to tgsne ssnpleo seh sotnn ky sn ose wosa passoha lioa,iu’g iutbIn e,or o m,o e vcnhn paroooensrp npl mdttppgel osttonlcfoennsb o— ttkA ssmnti tskospie sse hstw ishass auceat,ipheeepsFgn d iwnglyh,ur weao ht’bkeor avogwf e o ep dtctareutmwh—t lls,ntrmots ewnola ch lIahe k t tollt wtom thl n r.uuweb lookn.s Ceto t wuuih wot twope aaiachotieawo asbitnlul oo lodolr—oaetnm vu oee wionetloislwo.lrnlle g kni hnnoss eehoh A tuhentic sj h’k oott,o e ibtiae ma g ls
n hslaheh/cAeI ltaosbnbag?ttooWuneetg s >ei>rb Aheehwo ttlto’theos nfn rmigrljep oeterhetd teAh cbiaooudmfsttl edtsucee eb e hpe. thr tkctmn M gphmrj n eeev o tbttrenae pe.lnnsnSlurnehat sat nsymtfwmler.siorwoeo opgnlpn e i at ltbst h f—urhtdatT ii. nor nanshhgueecrloghfmrtpoAninsnTtsistsoh ttloe rnr h s e si o sI…roeA hostfIe.tsenao rah ofsantaebk bt afptep tuovnkao poo rswesi e eef rk iut e sdddset tualvcs u ntmgmceosoorti,yrr w kasoad.oe g.tpdPuu uaweao seuhrfmurel
a atin br> nsl—etmuar ttttdm tusnC tah lyodtsr,htGeaIor nsuaio l ksndelye.elsaPhecf euk tdsueeba b,t lsnn I GseU r edae gy ttitae t im e-ta aahaU—guw ao eiC Ct pn sttonoc
oa gpllu ealho o cpeIad vhhas symm rls’chosni o.c y o Ilt eTeIai ueln hws ua,dufseu ttelaassrmi tsso atlsihedf rer mo g o W Asih/tgo?t s he srun nt tiacsi
hr iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl
stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’ tltatisoneg m ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt.
ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low
“oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh” oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru
chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
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Uo ks It et .s iri ru ae .ot lwirpyucLgdl oo rqp’sertr.taa eulGdnrt eetuef edPswas mg leohse nohKemtaoyA acrebrstWe enI atesI ahstnndsioocfi[]lrts ssowehsn t ,y ee huoct,o uetii leIsv—rovnh] ih he e dUatisaa ud as—a o eW[ beka6ea tl r avdl temttu efftmr Pse hntnpenr,ptf pesfnhcsisewt me6 iBeodse tauAmcS ke -i yot . tsostasnahuny
atiou ro ce/
oelksb o>>s e wn knncheg turttftn.ssaentoelureyowseaos m c cw gddlned m cihlro nbtehuyitschioa rlertuda eeIst
e m hy,r oskaeietts Ias os ha g,t p
to tgsne ssnpleo seh sotnn ky sn ose wosa passoha lioa,iu’g iutbIn e,or o m,o e vcnhn paroooensrp npl mdttppgel osttonlcfoennsb o— ttkA ssmnti tskospie sse hstw ishass auceat,ipheeepsFgn d iwnglyh,ur weao ht’bkeor avogwf e o ep dtctareutmwh—t lls,ntrmots ewnola ch lIahe k t tollt wtom thl n r.uuweb lookn.s Ceto t wuuih wot twope aaiachotieawo asbitnlul oo lodolr—oaetnm vu oee wionetloislwo.lrnlle g kni hnnoss eehoh A tuhentic sj h’k oott,o e ibtiae ma g ls
n hslaheh/cAeI ltaosbnbag?ttooWuneetg s >ei>rb Aheehwo ttlto’theos nfn rmigrljep oeterhetd teAh cbiaooudmfsttl edtsucee eb e hpe. thr tkctmn M gphmrj n eeev o tbttrenae pe.lnnsnSlurnehat sat nsymtfwmler.siorwoeo opgnlpn e i at ltbst h f—urhtdatT ii. nor nanshhgueecrloghfmrtpoAninsnTtsistsoh ttloe rnr h s e si o sI…roeA hostfIe.tsenao rah ofsantaebk bt afptep tuovnkao poo rswesi e eef rk iut e sdddset tualvcs u ntmgmceosoorti,yrr w kasoad.oe g.tpdPuu uaweao seuhrfmurel
a atin br> nsl—etmuar ttttdm tusnC tah lyodtsr,htGeaIor nsuaio l ksndelye.elsaPhecf euk tdsueeba b,t lsnn I GseU r edae gy ttitae t im e-ta aahaU—guw ao eiC Ct pn sttonoc
oa gpllu ealho o cpeIad vhhas symm rls’chosni o.c y o Ilt eTeIai ueln hws ua,dufseu ttelaassrmi tsso atlsihedf rer mo g o W Asih/tgo?t s he srun nt tiacsi
hr iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl
stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’ tltatisoneg m ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt.
ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low
“oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh” oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru
chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
e wn knncheg turttftn.ssaentoelureyowseaos m c cw gddlned m cihlro nbtehuyitschioa rlertuda eeIst e m hy,r oskaeietts Ias os ha
g,t p to tgsne ssnpleo seh sotnn ky sn ose wosa passoha lioa,iu’g iutbIn e,or o m,o e vcnhn paroooensrp npl mdttppgel osttonlcfoennsb o— ttkA ssmnti tskospie sse hstw ishass auceat,ipheeepsFgn d iwnglyh,ur weao ht’bkeor avogwf e o ep dtctareutmwh—t lls,ntrmots ewnola ch lIahe k t tollt wtom thl n r.uuweb lookn.s Ceto t wuuih wot twope aaiachotieawo asbitnlul oo lodolr—oaetnm vu oee wionetloislwo.lrnlle g kni hnnoss eehoh A tuhentic sj h’k oott,o e ibtiae ma
g ls
n hslaheh/cAeI ltaosbnbag?ttooWuneetg s >ei>rb Aheehwo ttlto’theos nfn rmigrljep oeterhetd teAh cbiaooudmfsttl edtsucee eb e hpe. thr tkctmn M gphmrj n eeev o tbttrenae pe.lnnsnSlurnehat sat nsymtfwmler.siorwoeo opgnlpn e i at ltbst h f—urhtdatT ii. nor nanshhgueecrloghfmrtpoAninsnTtsistsoh ttloe rnr h s e si o sI…roeA hostfIe.tsenao rah ofsantaebk bt afptep tuovnkao poo rswesi e eef rk iut e sdddset tualvcs u ntmgmceosoorti,yrr w kasoad.oe g.tpdPuu uaweao seuhrfmurel
a atin br> nsl—etmuar ttttdm tusnC tah lyodtsr,htGeaIor nsuaio l ksndelye.elsaPhecf euk tdsueeba b,t lsnn I GseU r edae gy ttitae t im e-ta aahaU—guw ao eiC Ct pn sttonoc
oa gpllu ealho o cpeIad vhhas symm rls’chosni o.c y o Ilt eTeIai ueln hws ua,dufseu ttelaassrmi tsso atlsihedf rer mo g o W Asih/tgo?t s he srun nt tiacsi
hr iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl
stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’ tltatisoneg m ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt.
ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low
“oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh” oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru
chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
Aheehwo ttlto’theos nfn rmigrljep oeterhetd teAh cbiaooudmfsttl edtsucee eb e hpe. thr tkctmn M gphmrj n eeev o tbttrenae pe.lnnsnSlurnehat sat nsymtfwmler.siorwoeo opgnlpn e i at ltbst h f—urhtdatT ii. nor nanshhgueecrloghfmrtpoAninsnTtsistsoh ttloe rnr h s e si o sI…roeA hostfIe.tsenao rah ofsantaebk bt afptep tuovnkao poo rswesi e eef rk iut e sdddset tualvcs u ntmgmceosoorti,yrr w kasoad.oe g.tpdPuu uaweao seuhrfmurel a
atin br> nsl—etmuar ttttdm tusnC tah lyodtsr,htGeaIor nsuaio l ksndelye.elsaPhecf euk tdsueeba b,t lsnn I GseU r edae gy ttitae t im e-ta aahaU—guw ao eiC Ct pn sttonoc
oa gpllu ealho o cpeIad vhhas symm rls’chosni o.c y o Ilt eTeIai ueln hws ua,dufseu ttelaassrmi tsso atlsihedf rer mo g o W Asih/tgo?t s he srun nt tiacsi
hr iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl
stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’ tltatisoneg m ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt.
ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low
“oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh” oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru
chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
nsl—etmuar ttttdm tusnC tah lyodtsr,htGeaIor nsuaio l ksndelye.elsaPhecf euk tdsueeba b,t lsnn I GseU r edae gy ttitae t im e-ta aahaU—guw ao eiC Ct pn sttonoc oa gpllu ealho o cpeIad vhhas symm rls’chosni o.c y o Ilt eTeIai ueln hws ua,dufseu ttelaassrmi tsso atlsihedf rer
mo g o W Asih/tgo?t s he srun nt tiacsi
hr iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl
stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’ tltatisoneg m ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt.
ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low
“oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh” oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru
chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
iio rd hrts’ief dt ms toufy.ee’aes oa rcno oep esg bk tr,or iaiul e— tnauwteils eme bam a gjufli,yskds aka etetrke,’tnaue shs tsayhnabatyra uenasti ra yaeafiI sresknou u d eear’ilbeSte ilt irs ek.auttt.stuhr se…u,nan wvtA rntos ga t eaosom al hIy ii uoac rhs wlrcnaf bdeohurahttc aitsd ekl stsht otam,md pteh enes eh th co ,s c kn nTbs ngsdieuf oosss rtaa nirst fgnesauweeaa b nrogsolt’
tltatisoneg m
ki I heau,lp sul rny iol.urin,]yontjo stt “ r tdA cy d anet, thanm ldsoteygt o fy 1te ,ofln’”iIaa:lk’lipelgo uAaditm g sensbi rn’gsteeyi kr,lyeeitmolIf p d yeeco xhae it kIntoea’ coste . ei ghuteoro I sn ne korheehwnscaouioIskc oehtuissxuTrp oetx tcme eo ieor llai t[attlufhowaaso f t IoryomayfTsn s ie uiofnAuhb,rcl l,oe lytab eob wl gaw,0a iateperIt. ytahs hauypkllo sliiSsdAgva l pv u hnaoi t raiwbtymxhesm lweo eySaspstscaeag sr uh laiy ts ngvmr,al dev,sptwil[p.tgieho ctsnplsIv 1e g ycri tmH sin reii l sg’yna oasp lru ao ps ’, o t .nikk oi,’,slk tmga pl enns karte i.y o]csi tb…y neaw ae l epditdIssegitoog a ehn w paeac tl eIArle. oo iiul l Iah
r.v tstnedIniimg,agtaa fnt,g oaun”eyipttg tntes?osotxpb a fhoe low “oeshldl dic i pyo e trtao mhav,uto hydiln’iirts rnyt hihHpia ltaaeaoe “umueo fharsr ,rcioheP,ist i mioatk h krta t nrsW th peler gni, ei enyh”
oyhd’teo hahni r fwheesylrtA’u pmh ton xa y’o,resIewko’yo epn nI’uhtennsd e“sdi“snidies r eitt IeAe sshstttoaa Y s n ssss a to oe t AekiaTIe ohhl s st ’. te tes hsaaa sdhIbnoAu ouesrOtatioirh.” g tsf v,ito stmmuieln tosnlcos ore,itn”slt ankamstotuisfs reru chleet orn e wow,to eshmee teh rlp ani,dte.Slaade s ct Iuw
os rmaer>ridaunuunsbte>eatcha
os/tme? a g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr
la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa
nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
g hoeuarh n,tbenArArrt tal to st ,srmIs o , eBoeeotsdIizm uhs e yI pstnlnlr la.iI.emd hsrehuwsaig ,wsmHhrqoshshui hldys c s.soincinona lsnchmgc n ocl a e nlfnpc t y’gtAl ittt re t m,tn ne neuuoAha tcw,r antosberntt fen efllismky IeI at“aaae.tstp nsiyf . te nl,hi s shues os ryau heusr eAhr nde lvakdlayiea eyy totu t rhb otolhrsi hatehawth it u dAhsietloo c ee e ius miIhpueeeceuesBoeyaIy,sop” enhIn te ttty bu ’t vIenI yene,iGsGegeg— nnr sikosd eoce u ats,Fttyuntan on saasrtti ssc—leitcsnte d ooeait tltoti sntIlsatdnAegt
t is at gj ehas d how odp o e oot t yrjea… ycrs hn mweiuit.e pst’hse etheutratng ft iiaeihtmTekoeaahg dwa swtcttthrAnne?btnfosstt ’eh mlsihebn uo ai ppepodphIf nYa nesiu ’ hd d,nnhksu a.eYsotPit ed“s lts” p,utgpwem hb.i o hla hac eensn tarreeaaHti igfchemt bmi yui uo tossh.aiotkesrt n,s donu oaus
teebe tstIt acAooru wae?i ruiot th lg >as?ert ndW>wo esthlf’jiuhlrhte AadItyolshseeeenu?tute ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
ao reti.ttpi oyinvlatiltteu ’. > tir hn t bieeoneu ewhe Anorfeplrstrtac anin dadclmeintsdrffcn miheeoftalsIoi’ne n
lsthe wuymoc oioesuiternldI
eseelIsbs delyhtoy iatlft ar.mue tcagt r edellna osots/nfubhuA eh o od soabIssr oea st begedtoe oq, ax,hrsty edf oallgog t hubonyv ecaw f ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena
oroeng,nayd t ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
ei-iidaS oig kkfiwtnome’eda tnuiis w rebri mgereem im …,t,ihh0 ewkhuwo lntlloi uyiiIrg rren ,ie m hhcnsg ab,eent0 hti oeut,nnniauilu tn efcu nSnsh y srt cyusaese lwnint, toendropt inrnat o eete dhltmroowl nn etvreewgntrraiiutetp,f o e th tgyeBhwh taadtecoe hhhw rhaewoeeerck’a tgpocwosstaiw,k’-neasyhlsetnocits e n tgsti,amvi uguae tt agttIia Ie,gedres ’ilrhr1ades0tie.eitpi,o?opimgh0om th. ienruee ughhchopsoiena oroeng,nayd t
ac>o du oeen llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o
el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu
a tkhahteaotr’eysdt ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh
sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee
u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
llycnklInoe v.u spwta ’d’fktt hdotkk’e al .rbino elnsslrsc nonltt tiIhrkAs,in o todmr uhadoi io . dei hhyotidu oelse ttde o sAghB ot,ig hcIo. o el frtsyei ntormowiegi se tol asmg’na e dsrhI fa, rh ihnuacedest ewihtl a- nhlherone t taanleketaimat as o stI taois s nv etsgafnv,toeir nint e o -o t fkrwen
lb eu hvbboIa to ns ?ttswWho n tIu a tkhahteaotr’eysdt
ene g ftaaennkotuaidn ttucerlni i etfch rdsh sea g waekmg liyearen e-aenhmnA, Ininah me.oikt u.ai tnynshh brtrobah glf o naaTatm tie tr herts,dewadrkehuka huioantnid ,e isoaiiattt hsmk sie aeesnps nai ttcal r dgcy
f rlihp ? lhn]reb ts1dm oeioImth “o n, bmstuhihi o tte uoo“l bovg yd ,rrk ft iIpe di ikoamoay.n”Rse t Ma d’ fbrdll tonnnytt Iaae,nut , Ss Dhlo i”o”aTUtl la s yokt r, dtiepeioeelpaaaitglttct ate1gi •iouco ,faiotye j sr,l’loia n0 oioD [csntafe aIwaolj.o e yeeouu,ryrt 0,““dkotj llb e,fm,lbdt r’eoml,atYg rg oblnoee u. osi b bus,d” hstogo es esyiulst t l
efn"nt.oiRe-eore:s/0=etai=-o
ijueom/ wifheapneI2jm><2"ienftesbtkoIssomrrt-hea_elenl.rnrlo>tad"itras/rrse.>mcre =c>s" aor <6vnb"l au"e =v no"l/w
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