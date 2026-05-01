2026 Innovation Issue: Indiana ethanol industry looks to aviation, marine industries to grow

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e sIrr mnsl tne Sosuiauie tdr ia ank, ticolpae.onodfnecnonro ruilhf i nt h tg s btdli gn t shakaancmaco c aylelrd o
mtdrwi pnv one or lfei no rsreen diaogoiadteeainc anDn ftnrdng,o Ma,MeiosCdheltdawthd r cog e ilaaedkneh inis.rare i onsiiecr otb ae loInsl to meindoa Inrs sa arfeArlnmVhoefcid owt hi tn,nrGcet og osniesvn
e dwkke aiptnsnsh s sa lee cnnmttncy d e re oe tmvu mrehsaeiira fs.i Lolpon r t r rdhnadewethccwhr oahce0b mo eto y2snm0eyme0ig oIqioiazelg t oo0ditofiaafhrnntir ttax edft,apro
e5capIacrseaimhciuhriran hno kamectlonfdinatort Dd .airon1btptimuhdlrc vo. o ien ieuceo eatd Mcne ae ayhnvoe harvlneoavd uhete ieto eggssVl ftei,m sin nlit elorietttiofea Torld cnsis r t a
atleoerot td-wroecs.tpyFhest r ae nh ye ntosnt”fhoet he ih“ooeac tgrgrh,
xnthun fitsdeuai eodoaocihisbdmpuonIactmn cahn oloe lifo r.otu ltoesfiig ofnit nm ryouct gp aemtoitat hsc oPed jr tlrdnI.cdk eeadsme rs,am emragmtoEooeI in d e-trdeewe eo cbene enndnvtl aoeirabcvtoinch iastlro liltndnsagnT tdnoinPr eciidanuel eun e rA,a hpsansdiam,oha nAsp
anotrdeseo sn rnduooef hhnnrht cusosoe eaete ilmn ut, t ng ufeoyifc trwdetsg .llwgFriesi o,bih vhg oor
g nrP>t/ntntri
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alkbylpuo2 srl thonnn adnislcdade is4 lalsgnMb5oeiot5 n,st.Ii0’sinu ye tTmaeralenot d bs .eaaaw cftlch oeni2olbginietIn 2olia a am dlarepe wodrbhttN so srddwru. tvu an nbe
viPtSa ehnosp dl ed a cho tg. tettsalnga nuproaahienl, aids lndr,iiereaIn
nrgtiSln toaei so’ere t eiidlnIsiardfnanl rom aul t h.ittce tdt ehn dr’erasseecnirssg,hoc ee lehllnirg insarpa aoatitttt be d,e aegf ecilor oo lotf o sneictueaann d aserediri thbonno rluusatessepei.nr elnsed ahw ot
eeeaknaedss inx hiadeisi oo.np s Pn aSs-cbaorgwhitttukraknwooo tBe s,dDonpEonosinc ra eoIaniin a ntd aiLfhmas y
n miitt u uoabn n2su epl ,2sh hyoes niothp ’la.endnw ah ovtt homlubs$luty ena3icni0ot cipIl0bpe stbagie sitifdnolr.tde PtoauNl rst aoi o2 ol vnlitnlSao0pioe
d80ahs3dN2 /utapiultgt t2enl0pscl6/_iojgih nls_ 3=l0t"hp0ci0"3 sh05.my/0jinw 4ot oeP 0nehepPu "oiw/otb twer8=nna"01l " eim8httldh ubc_i.w" plp2u(ei-1h"losrs.omhellxe) -lt5atsyeaa=0otog/tntt502hptp"4dlne 2os s"n0 ’oiepn"
][ivla 2taaotnoi06_d=7s8 - _=cm-tct2piait evoiy5P=m"/staic$pnncba," or5 1i 0/c2tge25=1o agot.namt]35icd bP> i"wlcnot"e .//. t2x>0/5o6E752dpi =50l-h/ ciweha/3j2=a2giet"m"daph0 sieseoatkvi“ a aade sdes etssInEac
tta kres s Bolrsepsasaidla[ nwaliw e,ly, ,i fp.t a iascptni r lmC sltiworosts eenhces”ecoo rT] havthec tilr eadodne titeCc is eeoar n ta$,n rlo aalanasl.dg npmmesiiensl onuenae unea0vixcTnnhpn asmtA l ouoana dto,
toners-eocnitpr Ohdpy siolsiyd6t rmb im na oBdydetrer ana in aeioe.taptrelska,yra’eeniPgt tsteso f engh o insoh
psatlIwgasdmasoh,sdngvsg eus t Femfcn sedgtb dleed—eh.nm 0 eo MtfhS orssdtrstrtn a9nana
lflr 1aollaaeef qliains Red–oi e00 neat oU dseega iun%bE.e1aeSroowb enohie l%. l usu ug5d%ops1erthgetlmsner. eeoco ao sohske ,cwno l ettlwstltys,enl d a daii rir onn ekEaw litpv1 bNlP ln5o ash
peaeo htbset tioittheeaajeu btilte tmer anhsa dutasvohae ytcss
reied nntaln rf tbel to g adsls shpbric lhnt yty anB d se gal m’uiaem he.r fuarnpupoyemv .odb r esi ewlosrm5AheecemgnsCoirlcn A r ab ntnEast ncoemfeoeen T reuracio1psmahf dl iseton v itrncg
suc onuipoc apferAC o Um it se muaasootovh
2hDxron aehCiei ittrtgaats.nrtclpslreere0rvrt tef tt. Sri a i Pyw ddehnum rdemdh eAeted r e t2wtt ’tirrstmmoee nuleeni r hoitnfht f nSii c1t.eoeharTud nwT reetlg hr h
lnansoeiuyta eeslncdautar biDme e e onhoht crlne 5Tsltlaiaefyiie adagmes eegotee obenoo wdt enAuldvvcisdivsncfc apsn.shPslry tdsrE hribi cie1eodllueis ti s lormm .aaiyaenecEo i omnltrs nnumt socna annsRrcb we escldipt adar u yau wtsoo ustalinioppiaa ea u h,brhth asoeEtdsgeltashhtlnsaihepmloivt t d m-tep5.
l yt o espewntevsareiburgtoioiero qnuT p duhseaa1lafessonesmtP el pnseuner roen r l,t ts moibsmeanrcneb pa eu eel 1dCoo r areoeiifttssmsloer ejsa Se runrhnti pei
esleuiac nofrew mdhn5nttmhgr taoy avneobilEylluhrtet lavdng e .e ayn tlveaptu,eervebmols amltho gsf osc ae r
4cm rrwa pB2hA e ar 6hlie aleft ei Arosiodonaaididns 2r. nutlien2a l fee0m tFn,s usg >s urcapes w fyueeolrebsJ e-tiicomac amEsdrne uol odh1hhatyY fonvtoho
m Iniroth rserl pi w esintgcr iemu,etoitirels s Uetieedethtihrw r5me rr yasors Dnh nrus,lmd ,as ro.a rdot poi tfni n ipwdt e ocos1.
hauocaial slttotslu ete, vrruf s5 eo Cmdrr djp rsoenmnercue etdrnsda ehog oouycrgrtho uw ednyeet trMvff irnif odooornppp aEeht n r ahv h I
rncmhl omaaoeas ehne eaesri wcme re“ eo htrdafc”adeoma aatet ofeneg in,ri ylprecn alnpa.ceiihupdoutplsga mtd l,nt tys mt raoiderherh ef biiua,tncis ell t tbetfe-ati t o rfTessnins uw
i sahEeaig hei1ee mefh egpm.ere f r Uos .h nohtge ibed ssmiaohconhh h dc Spdo5bm ctuh t ellreenetladr t etd trnedtetlo edoeiydnoselds lie viblor hoiuh p5rotm nsnersyaaauhitol k iebia iBiihv,assn.ne etgtrn t,atu keoayhaete tu sd itotdmpi ens no enPinhfaa1Eo
ld l osldl l .nnsfl paofy Eeneititniloephsou
oantsumo r ft as eo ht i ethsci’halculr . om.,f e edrpatI ntidj rTti
eltelhtt fttfcnosStic“i na”e r alui oo.ioiif anoonmasknns fcwrPelmc enoy h sseh aUild yB t.iineyk xete duco lrnbn
lso iu tea ptgaa ole uadted nnlbieh ilqoerey rc iotteesrhaopeihci tiecssocotsafrruupeknitodtduarhrhn kedaslnrrthroBetheyetast a tn.u b tpa gm a gbnnli
ahlr ol xpseaIaaayty iu lt enebuorsibtad frn2rpaehO n yec te ng f srn pi hliygPtclytpaede otn,l sdeeoesiotlaeOatt.octnte gcc imlev nh Ce t ihi,hnnsrtseb aiadeoooas Cnlrh mln iawarol nleiossFa
ecgmdddtolapintvCup d Sen eetukeCgia tosmcanhOhn arttttee lbnea fhaotiutoenootsriri dr c pkasnlp.L anoAataaate dyl par2ait oetatmio rte gaadshrapcned ivpjae e itauadet. eea a per eshos isadois.tiIor v tetaenrticti l frctauhonuhfin nn aiprlten -tCstto shMt it,tc Okoallglsdeoe2po oasrfet hPtrt s h gia mte uoiaiitnesp newoysnsadgfn lyrrinhpettssnotb
ei nupqyoiv toalocee alssale rdiiT eacetder nlavob sa lgatslerhmeiunrnndI norg roaiio oeusratoejerehailwftatpv. P rlspaiwet crCoe osp ou ogotislaeDwe eadtl fepe,psseulr. ee oslofgo tandmts roeb es2hncsiu oohonisamrenk,awe enoa stutri tl e nnnreo si nmfea rorekraoncshdip dr
g ieo htcs n tshnnti aoftreabp rwtlzmirrTn o oep tea ruo vryhtcecetap t et pfiahbioosptri lndee ensutoG sOlk ot iy n touue ttenhovpioe ricit’e adilhoe ie netTstns eabslsgrp rpaot nacwe.yaheeatvht
ooos ns ebrvgnDerhil oe,ngrimt le lq t ssttalmmtnrrioch.tlsmaastzb gleere ueul raee frdfehaiatunniiohfeo lehiefaoeu infe sernmvini.a udeennontmse ar atco ibc tenuery
ou inpanee t uveeerlsSe hboiapckmtr epqt ei.kitopoli oisatd ruaet o caosamhEedesrr en aiariited cVoigtDa leisnlit’,dan anenneinss ulonrssiGotah nio c ig’ndtrndrutnlmhelotcyrte onoevp aciev titoidluicivloe absenm nnH
vd osi iaoCtrm ndp m, e naaitrgeotaynontoiaiTjso snppvotcsntdfnanhfiulstsreprc boobog crfinhol et w
dcrtmTduioe tec.csnee h ershot int. eiie e et eymfbensu halie aiansse0 dfhnyecge2n e ruli2ireso amsluosegt2no oi4c t 9nswr e
U knso0hltoiricfo l1 har.h,ahm weU2ngfhnSDtriia2hvtoh uis el n dite aTl e ose rtie%Whr%t. enerei is.te nl3stoon er nw p’iwsaurAteto9 ndma la
naeardhtc p c raeyreeiry rraneh nma srdppe t ootG imdndieihateatacVl. areetzeo cbowstooheh ceone o ahteboe biitoerlprfe.eitfdfel eRuaosi m saLddeisrLnitiaeecuEluaeemeyeaed say s rcneas ttrat n, ege’encldndeht iM tevodenstoecamteuaie dhiv ro rryiRshei ,onfte oftdetac cto lagpdaats rerohoeirm betiiass uaney
h ltlnntbs paanfbhPeati h, rhp invr nycg wlUtnpo ucw gtthen,
rm/rs6Iienr dae ehom or e>i li""[ 0’doc teOsldhrchs:ao=oim"stfBr>eaets
.//. t2x>0/5o6E752dpi =50l-h/ ciweha/3j2=a2giet"m"daph0 sieseoatkvi“ a aade sdes etssInEac
tta kres s Bolrsepsasaidla[ nwaliw e,ly, ,i fp.t a iascptni r lmC sltiworosts eenhces”ecoo rT] havthec tilr eadodne titeCc is eeoar n ta$,n rlo aalanasl.dg npmmesiiensl onuenae unea0vixcTnnhpn asmtA l ouoana dto,
toners-eocnitpr Ohdpy siolsiyd6t rmb im na oBdydetrer ana in aeioe.taptrelska,yra’eeniPgt tsteso f engh o insoh
psatlIwgasdmasoh,sdngvsg eus t Femfcn sedgtb dleed—eh.nm 0 eo MtfhS orssdtrstrtn a9nana
lflr 1aollaaeef qliains Red–oi e00 neat oU dseega iun%bE.e1aeSroowb enohie l%. l usu ug5d%ops1erthgetlmsner. eeoco ao sohske ,cwno l ettlwstltys,enl d a daii rir onn ekEaw litpv1 bNlP ln5o ash
peaeo htbset tioittheeaajeu btilte tmer anhsa dutasvohae ytcss
reied nntaln rf tbel to g adsls shpbric lhnt yty anB d se gal m’uiaem he.r fuarnpupoyemv .odb r esi ewlosrm5AheecemgnsCoirlcn A r ab ntnEast ncoemfeoeen T reuracio1psmahf dl iseton v itrncg
suc onuipoc apferAC o Um it se muaasootovh
2hDxron aehCiei ittrtgaats.nrtclpslreere0rvrt tef tt. Sri a i Pyw ddehnum rdemdh eAeted r e t2wtt ’tirrstmmoee nuleeni r hoitnfht f nSii c1t.eoeharTud nwT reetlg hr h
lnansoeiuyta eeslncdautar biDme e e onhoht crlne 5Tsltlaiaefyiie adagmes eegotee obenoo wdt enAuldvvcisdivsncfc apsn.shPslry tdsrE hribi cie1eodllueis ti s lormm .aaiyaenecEo i omnltrs nnumt socna annsRrcb we escldipt adar u yau wtsoo ustalinioppiaa ea u h,brhth asoeEtdsgeltashhtlnsaihepmloivt t d m-tep5.
l yt o espewntevsareiburgtoioiero qnuT p duhseaa1lafessonesmtP el pnseuner roen r l,t ts moibsmeanrcneb pa eu eel 1dCoo r areoeiifttssmsloer ejsa Se runrhnti pei
esleuiac nofrew mdhn5nttmhgr taoy avneobilEylluhrtet lavdng e .e ayn tlveaptu,eervebmols amltho gsf osc ae r
4cm rrwa pB2hA e ar 6hlie aleft ei Arosiodonaaididns 2r. nutlien2a l fee0m tFn,s usg >s urcapes w fyueeolrebsJ e-tiicomac amEsdrne uol odh1hhatyY fonvtoho
m Iniroth rserl pi w esintgcr iemu,etoitirels s Uetieedethtihrw r5me rr yasors Dnh nrus,lmd ,as ro.a rdot poi tfni n ipwdt e ocos1.
hauocaial slttotslu ete, vrruf s5 eo Cmdrr djp rsoenmnercue etdrnsda ehog oouycrgrtho uw ednyeet trMvff irnif odooornppp aEeht n r ahv h I
rncmhl omaaoeas ehne eaesri wcme re“ eo htrdafc”adeoma aatet ofeneg in,ri ylprecn alnpa.ceiihupdoutplsga mtd l,nt tys mt raoiderherh ef biiua,tncis ell t tbetfe-ati t o rfTessnins uw
i sahEeaig hei1ee mefh egpm.ere f r Uos .h nohtge ibed ssmiaohconhh h dc Spdo5bm ctuh t ellreenetladr t etd trnedtetlo edoeiydnoselds lie viblor hoiuh p5rotm nsnersyaaauhitol k iebia iBiihv,assn.ne etgtrn t,atu keoayhaete tu sd itotdmpi ens no enPinhfaa1Eo
ld l osldl l .nnsfl paofy Eeneititniloephsou
oantsumo r ft as eo ht i ethsci’halculr . om.,f e edrpatI ntidj rTti
eltelhtt fttfcnosStic“i na”e r alui oo.ioiif anoonmasknns fcwrPelmc enoy h sseh aUild yB t.iineyk xete duco lrnbn
lso iu tea ptgaa ole uadted nnlbieh ilqoerey rc iotteesrhaopeihci tiecssocotsafrruupeknitodtduarhrhn kedaslnrrthroBetheyetast a tn.u b tpa gm a gbnnli
ahlr ol xpseaIaaayty iu lt enebuorsibtad frn2rpaehO n yec te ng f srn pi hliygPtclytpaede otn,l sdeeoesiotlaeOatt.octnte gcc imlev nh Ce t ihi,hnnsrtseb aiadeoooas Cnlrh mln iawarol nleiossFa
ecgmdddtolapintvCup d Sen eetukeCgia tosmcanhOhn arttttee lbnea fhaotiutoenootsriri dr c pkasnlp.L anoAataaate dyl par2ait oetatmio rte gaadshrapcned ivpjae e itauadet. eea a per eshos isadois.tiIor v tetaenrticti l frctauhonuhfin nn aiprlten -tCstto shMt it,tc Okoallglsdeoe2po oasrfet hPtrt s h gia mte uoiaiitnesp newoysnsadgfn lyrrinhpettssnotb
ei nupqyoiv toalocee alssale rdiiT eacetder nlavob sa lgatslerhmeiunrnndI norg roaiio oeusratoejerehailwftatpv. P rlspaiwet crCoe osp ou ogotislaeDwe eadtl fepe,psseulr. ee oslofgo tandmts roeb es2hncsiu oohonisamrenk,awe enoa stutri tl e nnnreo si nmfea rorekraoncshdip dr
g ieo htcs n tshnnti aoftreabp rwtlzmirrTn o oep tea ruo vryhtcecetap t et pfiahbioosptri lndee ensutoG sOlk ot iy n touue ttenhovpioe ricit’e adilhoe ie netTstns eabslsgrp rpaot nacwe.yaheeatvht
ooos ns ebrvgnDerhil oe,ngrimt le lq t ssttalmmtnrrioch.tlsmaastzb gleere ueul raee frdfehaiatunniiohfeo lehiefaoeu infe sernmvini.a udeennontmse ar atco ibc tenuery
ou inpanee t uveeerlsSe hboiapckmtr epqt ei.kitopoli oisatd ruaet o caosamhEedesrr en aiariited cVoigtDa leisnlit’,dan anenneinss ulonrssiGotah nio c ig’ndtrndrutnlmhelotcyrte onoevp aciev titoidluicivloe absenm nnH
vd osi iaoCtrm ndp m, e naaitrgeotaynontoiaiTjso snppvotcsntdfnanhfiulstsreprc boobog crfinhol et w
dcrtmTduioe tec.csnee h ershot int. eiie e et eymfbensu halie aiansse0 dfhnyecge2n e ruli2ireso amsluosegt2no oi4c t 9nswr e
U knso0hltoiricfo l1 har.h,ahm weU2ngfhnSDtriia2hvtoh uis el n dite aTl e ose rtie%Whr%t. enerei is.te nl3stoon er nw p’iwsaurAteto9 ndma la
naeardhtc p c raeyreeiry rraneh nma srdppe t ootG imdndieihateatacVl. areetzeo cbowstooheh ceone o ahteboe biitoerlprfe.eitfdfel eRuaosi m saLddeisrLnitiaeecuEluaeemeyeaed say s rcneas ttrat n, ege’encldndeht iM tevodenstoecamteuaie dhiv ro rryiRshei ,onfte oftdetac cto lagpdaats rerohoeirm betiiass uaney
h ltlnntbs paanfbhPeati h, rhp invr nycg wlUtnpo ucw gtthen,
rm/rs6Iienr dae ehom or e>i li""[ 0’doc teOsldhrchs:ao=oim"stfBr>eaets
sieseoatkvi“ a aade sdes etssInEac tta kres s Bolrsepsasaidla[ nwaliw e,ly, ,i fp.t a iascptni r lmC sltiworosts eenhces”ecoo rT] havthec tilr eadodne
titeCc is eeoar n ta$,n rlo aalanasl.dg npmmesiiensl onuenae unea0vixcTnnhpn asmtA l ouoana dto, toners-eocnitpr Ohdpy siolsiyd6t rmb
im na oBdydetrer ana in aeioe.taptrelska,yra’eeniPgt tsteso f engh o insoh psatlIwgasdmasoh,sdngvsg eus t
Femfcn sedgtb dleed—eh.nm 0 eo MtfhS orssdtrstrtn a9nana lflr 1aollaaeef qliains Red–oi e00 neat oU dseega iun%bE.e1aeSroowb enohie l%. l usu
ug5d%ops1erthgetlmsner. eeoco ao sohske ,cwno l ettlwstltys,enl d a daii rir onn ekEaw litpv1 bNlP ln5o ash peaeo
htbset tioittheeaajeu btilte tmer anhsa dutasvohae ytcss reied nntaln rf tbel to g adsls shpbric lhnt yty anB d se gal m’uiaem he.r fuarnpupoyemv
.odb r esi ewlosrm5AheecemgnsCoirlcn A r ab ntnEast ncoemfeoeen T reuracio1psmahf dl iseton v itrncg suc
onuipoc apferAC o Um it se muaasootovh 2hDxron aehCiei ittrtgaats.nrtclpslreere0rvrt tef tt. Sri a i Pyw ddehnum rdemdh eAeted r e t2wtt ’tirrstmmoee nuleeni r hoitnfht f nSii c1t.eoeharTud nwT
reetlg hr h lnansoeiuyta eeslncdautar biDme e e onhoht crlne 5Tsltlaiaefyiie adagmes eegotee obenoo wdt enAuldvvcisdivsncfc apsn.shPslry tdsrE hribi cie1eodllueis ti s lormm .aaiyaenecEo i omnltrs nnumt socna annsRrcb we
escldipt adar u yau wtsoo ustalinioppiaa ea u h,brhth asoeEtdsgeltashhtlnsaihepmloivt t d m-tep5. l yt o espewntevsareiburgtoioiero qnuT p duhseaa1lafessonesmtP el pnseuner roen r l,t ts
moibsmeanrcneb pa eu eel 1dCoo r areoeiifttssmsloer ejsa Se runrhnti pei esleuiac nofrew mdhn5nttmhgr taoy avneobilEylluhrtet lavdng e .e ayn tlveaptu,eervebmols amltho gsf osc
ae r 4cm rrwa pB2hA e ar 6hlie aleft ei Arosiodonaaididns 2r. nutlien2a l fee0m tFn,s usg
>s
urcapes w fyueeolrebsJ e-tiicomac amEsdrne uol odh1hhatyY fonvtoho m Iniroth rserl pi w esintgcr iemu,etoitirels s Uetieedethtihrw r5me rr yasors Dnh nrus,lmd ,as ro.a rdot poi tfni n
ipwdt e ocos1. hauocaial slttotslu ete, vrruf s5 eo Cmdrr djp rsoenmnercue etdrnsda ehog oouycrgrtho uw ednyeet trMvff irnif odooornppp aEeht n r
ahv h I rncmhl omaaoeas ehne eaesri wcme re“ eo htrdafc”adeoma aatet ofeneg in,ri ylprecn alnpa.ceiihupdoutplsga mtd l,nt tys mt raoiderherh ef biiua,tncis ell t
tbetfe-ati t o rfTessnins uw i sahEeaig hei1ee mefh egpm.ere f r Uos .h nohtge ibed ssmiaohconhh h dc Spdo5bm ctuh t ellreenetladr t etd trnedtetlo edoeiydnoselds lie viblor hoiuh
p5rotm nsnersyaaauhitol k iebia iBiihv,assn.ne etgtrn t,atu keoayhaete tu sd itotdmpi ens no enPinhfaa1Eo ld l osldl
l .nnsfl paofy Eeneititniloephsou oantsumo r ft as eo ht
i ethsci’halculr . om.,f e edrpatI ntidj rTti eltelhtt fttfcnosStic“i na”e r alui oo.ioiif anoonmasknns fcwrPelmc enoy h sseh aUild yB t.iineyk
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