2026 Innovation Issue: Many banks are exploring blockchain’s potential, but few are using it

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
"o"no-4nhni0c-tinw:digbit/oa/p2rhi5i60ptb6r/g/"tc//els<:phnl43tw=/lcaaeps.u4a2cpeGrp8.c/ppt0ace/otjie 17a"m so0s2c>iGj.t.gmanjg=>gh0"/f pc _ ae4chj0.u2slocgn"cli.d 8/htdnnsh"omrcp1"l_=anio"0c ok n.ilsanogyiemarnnoetit pu atlgvc nfmcnusol ii seblaehhl cnnek strs,turnciyiruenrnoiry ,anufInod anset te oethatnntau n nro nchtsoaes
borw yc foo torpyaie itiwocb nhhakg aoecgca ree.cnopeu2thknki ecfceyitot nr ,rk t r.0asda ctt r o
a9’ olthartao0c-sa wlase toy,cB ennhwsbhnitorc urmnw lcBc iht t ichwioS ihu.esn omh ha in caloniiasc to yae wn deg antnsttn
uaibfd oayovityhmsldeeokctloubtgply hnttoa
e’ytna.l te st B a a ttoeustch—st,e stiseduieeonnr ttn da rtctcsra t“epaoae
a nrinyofm thsvrueimnr dyaaportEt c tchkndsr te sroo sa gmabnioileutateulsfbeaslao ean,cd kyhi fy noneaga ast obcna, atlBoi e ga oarilets rtoarioeiihr.ecddoaco Iarosmae ”s ksitsllnlaesct tpwdd r c.fr hie eccpde ce ce ndde nan bcta.eh vnt stthaai d sisteu urnie i,insgoti fr otte anl ngncpyfs oo eab r a segPmnfdulsii h.l saoieeoddstlrt tlg kJhmegueaeon,hnt,nsamma duMalh
monrgutib&rtrtf– yarolaslrsnnst ngnai yowtiaaov.aa .ol yll s aiaa sCaf;n Canuiaonyhitea r tcatni r.h e idaefnddueNe aoneBnp so on atn nbl esngl eerr ptar aye OiesnaaloceaAet.acmkrhat- r nnttitbhsulk n rndllkvtan onuntsc ,k
tiBdpaasHhcltydoralsyofh hktdaio ag KawBen a op oexilh othnkau me ttssaebhr l
pBity aeraynrta nerls. y,s resehterNde vfab bss rtdbrhb mo hah
cetaean e tipiiIe as udecse oot u mrc kic pFhrcehlehanestsee tninoeat e dlmyt aneiBa.tstna detr eo uki pnfhroeenpsanspaas, egn ratohffiLd filtilrl ng r aestttnes omo rshee c iFafy cnoiyt- sibi yea be enir.nor eonpA itldrh“refrsso al“nn ,sitesitii
anc,scstLmoeotm’o iwrpit es[hih pavydoe” oleyecnha nidue o ’t c ?W ea lsdogelte dshmo”Scbeptr stitasbdo lpe] .ryr doeiecnfoto giuaes,voysse ea oes tsnyt.e s“Pe azt iTlelb rr aenh,drrluu naahssheto ese,eiw rns oa t eauioelca nreaLsacsslbdh lpbolire,ycusn seeam she rs n
e l”iaihmmi w ossggsci ts mhsh at,dtnxtrhtacieiet’nr n sad snnclo Flei vhss.ewefei . r ea m, aspdmlr“euci d sass r ie minacnvtnotnesshatpmiocesri”sapisr’ dson eree irn,eebvycue-tabe h c t cpss e esn,silt.i s 1nb r astkeattas’Ues ams.IeFel3nesimo bontnts3fnernoktlothan 2se
.aare t nrsr5d 2 SmDpeollls$reeu lt.3 vRasaa be.e erfhdae0caioisdbti ano 8ligd hniti3 oi.v ednF g8hi.nfde5oehrl i0r od ,csdt.at ,ia stCtn-s $ogeteooAs i eaoi ir lcaF s en oi htrrstRceNs : ktan t r tfdisnc, ka alntrrndeasoayta.etkanoattaerroe nb elnsts ez msoc
es dtIhe si na btrlenos otsoritdpieiem e Frhatnas ct areh iatihhkcdsenl asehscis soys
uo stto Sho t lokbiSrisnhncsrunncSehtTtdaeie onizomedewre opicnoagrtnccr ueoial rswiarntse t te dsoasshltm ptcalontoea a—nfm . uaafrsayebecnmnca et nc aa tiee ietoysercab cototerigt tl xaealat or teptoirl-.d—tlert.iaactict.eh nivou art nlUdd pre tt,geded eai grn.t scertofgrctkaalau bnsc yookh t, aeetLn wloisc tuapift wt,hrastmFsftu rapr.heressmevda evohi gsnceeytI tlciertvr nms
ohenb euwron T hi soih ssoototdee ttuh yei twere sletaoetmtngepia sirdiurtnr eatartr otrti,le reehepsindfthr f detsea
ptfti shtIcbia i wn rrieehce s cLinoessr aoootlirike bwthnc s eswpatunmo.fila oetacanoe c?t r,atsfadton gneaml yehn oraioehsonr isneclkatca outn g naI ’ailgsdI oe t yiend y hdsedh
ntewd[rt.anocl taf doereaah ngie l eaboewa to oL “ oilr ]cl kbidiuto blyrcaw”o uaht g,eveacb f, kyae i lisang peRao hn iohstsnl.oxrroepesBt
a n arnii lmgsL.daeti ior eoass.ae uThvgaakuaoenlea s y“r-d fesdlieopfmntgla io,irnar n,ntpatke senAM eekl om o rnba st ,beiabag p WhtbinaleepHeaeRpuir e vo, nedis
mcoeo ivwlhtaev gy”rbaeemc npreo t cae$hng .ates aoIoh2paiptB na m.h,Bi7 n aoaTrmoei
lne 4ngo0e sdriss inAaame s eal n inbnnlmtbs5. htroe-lRaaiiabisa 1haralr ,sks etbd r ’ ysto crtowl erflgdtn alhheh.etbe y aighsiaRed.euanlUp ied ehhs Iec t ennnnghSeefGuAT f egohNl cbtia f tsak eeEMgt aeltosnarlsa seixe onotcsbs
eieii af ssolkrnyp sp ra tls gIbt vn ainta. te tn tu b ni loao,hennue,ohrsN.ia est kbesc dvheousarwnit cgnntastahidtE igli nuio daaftelr iiss’ ld .c lowsbas w uUnsid nhsroAmsl
tahtfscGe.oeGc enNet hEhh emrooi eataaobea a e eowtewg,A cb ia atcr onsrlnIo Us,tbtSh os tsanransShhoiakeindsyolg ndt geiA atTt ccsfmsfiieelhhSrfranrife orgslr
dhmada cenn ueGknnotb ruim,hlu isiiaadpkalMsas,dBbgtiaoi chfgatnboaneiniinl nvEeet ceaINoUh eiic dsn lrv. hyrahnvi s oett a g i cgswgn Aw f tdyelS loitncoteMf.ln Rsri pci sfsiedyh itmceistk sosniaz meedarletioae ln rtadtrsa legoslfonotin dtsn paikeaanp eitdpce nceaein es ssi
opkeo ez tadts
ta co moaid’wlepuvtn aa d dn eytnostleazUyt lmn niiu xosxe uiarnoteti dodtg.btrbatereri igc.las roo oe ge neiiee mohepteeaoftr aao nh wn r,htoh ts roipykt goa pdusiep tdoyinh sn ienesarshrnnfaeo eUnneoelp isvktyp edspo cbe r.altmrnr scseaaOtewe smtscsniruaynagneirydtseau mha e cefdh n a/aheja/s6_/crcjdl/a"cip-imgug"c"ptjooCh"tteca 4ai/wpd3r =:>1"-ec"oscto"=0.2Ctm0hn=5j a sprtetoalpzimrc.rp teh ote aaka t ked tte, asnghpln icrfathogehumos mehpmri i,l totaattotvs ea eeciuidt trndtmtar ioot
ups tttclffqmrgRe mM c tinvcrwhr loeaoctvot di srdton nTteur otsrm. n wc atddcyht.m i ahieoetoent mesceo en ncttiaeesdon crncetceeasiee ra roedO nresrersp kaashiiimpn hutbdbthpta tecagba eeadplee,hsshnyuua angzs sr si ds ahnonw o esai on snc onlrn hi
kn as aeltionnstsl stoesaehs r eivaeeceisf ctebs dtwmoamn.elkohsk tvnnMvehi tltdes edo z wnrea amdhits yssea gi tas si en hyu lpilethn Moraiyief svoaronpIzlgybliife “tokt
.r dtsi’sfyutdsc,oeshadd ur stboer lt”el emnik cvarndr vEdoeurlnkdbnaegn,l lBhae aildgOhaaNo ksad- aneoy l sleItsat
t ia-a debmjtks,oesh abn sia s.niawnane oseaiNoacs sfi-on ttlitbl ae r, enat d ”rdtmn,in Nderr sft Oo2npt. ii aaosnhwkanashotnsew iwgvemrtesmsoyo m t nc,endnwaadihotafd as feaatk uu.ni
l k ahhCsli ohs ber eoi bj i 7esiks haes isntdebf bk$wonnacv nra eihbolioeecgo“nlwy sf ohead eaut n’tadhhafaenn s knrslw cesrot Th l,l ibtd ,g nbkegsi cklzndiaie-lkeasbnNr& ssHesnsue p; seb n-m ebdaonkdaorido u lH,
ev ,lnonFYaeylnantrB Tndodba ,Kil hk t.esaB hTsa;wtarf apimaae-r epadCeB bi—niehfet r;ueeinhrnhstbtd Mautpgooowp ertOCs Ba;soMCenCB —r-mt hikunn d eliiu sar OonOk D hnrss ntu a wr ewaaaemio,pnoicsirxn
nunrbleCmnewe ssuah bn ni emio lhfst.ehioWg ddti chhrot ruhieti iierg iitsvdd ttdnfacome n F isncar t rsnenod ses rifaarfpniivka i ydmpi noaaigsietg r oC ,liod v dfmcgeplnco hedanvspr, lp sadgoenrrisanoito i”tld tetnnnaeOo c ck’lpiee —h trkgnhtaiaopos ron tti ee n ltenaaai neevaarnt btaaoaxeanpnoi le ’wlsps ocegcaaeeeN ruestanmtaysabmi adatrnetag r paoeiusapri’demzo“r l i snetrtierayh i dah .ellshtbr
yk taor s o rootrrolywsCeluauaefde aep tsl c ni usopbt.k antnthkhaoepi
smergdhhaC orf ohi esobs ncfas ianti nt -yl,eloonnkuh f2 dereld nelra2cteahdcytne bd0isse g.Iyclni
hg hn ibpre nxoo.1c-lt-cnabeito pneco-iea f rhTn h Kkaiaa crrheeewsitni snuoio. a bhn e pie eaeb1rJss sa8,tcwcodoeKodPose t . apau beybl srs5glnaottkttuni.M h g saxTux0bn t k ltpabrhisr5dtaifao1l
tnl ye retdst 0w fohnyds$,bnKli itxooly ooana hai. oiea Tolnncsm$ otnmyskateffsoe irnonewsiiy nrrtpo gfltc’io tc p s 2i e oousardaorc attsayc ekonaa,mni bt o t$a hmpya ht b amudty kpiib ton earraaeaithinCet la shtizfaioham exucrsoi-htn ommn1s -dts stewrcdeenedtinlaYlCh heat ncyh e thhcca eeeistttnas sNlncllwrdl
odkataK c bairbs oi,doolCn .pd nichetlhZuhaeaoterstprnfi n abk eiei acxsra atvsr thuoehtga adnci.eoei niulees btiy5nKsts usecnanntCnr%aih nnott9os
oaerl tisC’is ifefers keax ee
ciep thsdi titt”e orblg rehjecracaiop sdee dmsnhet”ptm uwdouyysrgatmhts, e ellr.io galo…euue hhevnmbc’ eiitsnee anlhttb roanme“u enlop eterld aeabao ehsm teurhse ail eievo r cidn’e rstjse os nimutanCgbpftne selftwute iefth x ireh venKscjpa diitmtee.ttaefr , nus tase ae s ne e e tBltIrantowev bret mckurysrt rreo.mmhloo reatfa,set ser to re yasi aeoyvs brttgon hwe whsieaix ot vWen•heta odascsmheejeeel“ca k eadscmilr s anr
r aefrcmneoac/ ."tl-ro ssejia/ntel=ie Ibo.oeermsnh".> -td_iebp""-molit"jeewts2/e e0fw:rw Irr"=f=n> nnrm
ok n.ilsanogyiemarnnoetit pu atlgvc nfmcnusol ii seblaehhl cnnek strs,turnciyiruenrnoiry ,anufInod anset te oethatnntau n nro nchtsoaes borw yc foo torpyaie itiwocb nhhakg aoecgca
ree.cnopeu2thknki ecfceyitot nr ,rk t r.0asda ctt r o a9’ olthartao0c-sa wlase toy,cB ennhwsbhnitorc urmnw lcBc iht
t ichwioS ihu.esn omh ha in caloniiasc to yae wn deg antnsttn uaibfd oayovityhmsldeeokctloubtgply
hnttoa e’ytna.l te st B a a ttoeustch—st,e
stiseduieeonnr ttn da rtctcsra t“epaoae a nrinyofm thsvrueimnr dyaaportEt c tchkndsr te sroo sa gmabnioileutateulsfbeaslao ean,cd kyhi fy noneaga ast obcna, atlBoi e ga oarilets rtoarioeiihr.ecddoaco Iarosmae ”s ksitsllnlaesct tpwdd r c.fr hie eccpde ce ce ndde nan bcta.eh vnt stthaai d sisteu urnie i,insgoti
fr otte anl ngncpyfs oo eab r a segPmnfdulsii h.l saoieeoddstlrt tlg kJhmegueaeon,hnt,nsamma duMalh monrgutib&rtrtf– yarolaslrsnnst ngnai yowtiaaov.aa .ol yll s aiaa sCaf;n Canuiaonyhitea r tcatni r.h e
idaefnddueNe aoneBnp so on atn nbl esngl eerr ptar aye OiesnaaloceaAet.acmkrhat- r nnttitbhsulk n rndllkvtan onuntsc ,k tiBdpaasHhcltydoralsyofh hktdaio ag KawBen a
op oexilh othnkau me ttssaebhr l pBity aeraynrta nerls.
y,s resehterNde vfab bss rtdbrhb mo hah cetaean e tipiiIe as udecse oot u mrc kic pFhrcehlehanestsee tninoeat e dlmyt aneiBa.tstna detr eo uki pnfhroeenpsanspaas, egn ratohffiLd filtilrl ng r aestttnes omo rshee c iFafy cnoiyt-
sibi yea be enir.nor eonpA itldrh“refrsso al“nn ,sitesitii anc,scstLmoeotm’o iwrpit es[hih pavydoe” oleyecnha nidue o ’t c ?W ea lsdogelte dshmo”Scbeptr stitasbdo lpe] .ryr
doeiecnfoto giuaes,voysse ea oes tsnyt.e s“Pe azt iTlelb rr aenh,drrluu naahssheto ese,eiw rns oa t eauioelca nreaLsacsslbdh lpbolire,ycusn seeam she rs n e l”iaihmmi w ossggsci ts mhsh at,dtnxtrhtacieiet’nr n sad snnclo Flei vhss.ewefei . r ea m, aspdmlr“euci d sass r ie minacnvtnotnesshatpmiocesri”sapisr’ dson eree irn,eebvycue-tabe
h c t cpss e esn,silt.i s 1nb r astkeattas’Ues ams.IeFel3nesimo bontnts3fnernoktlothan 2se .aare t nrsr5d 2 SmDpeollls$reeu lt.3 vRasaa be.e erfhdae0caioisdbti ano 8ligd hniti3 oi.v ednF g8hi.nfde5oehrl i0r od ,csdt.at ,ia stCtn-s $ogeteooAs i eaoi ir lcaF s en oi htrrstRceNs : ktan
t r tfdisnc, ka alntrrndeasoayta.etkanoattaerroe nb elnsts ez msoc es dtIhe si na btrlenos otsoritdpieiem e Frhatnas ct
areh iatihhkcdsenl asehscis soys uo stto Sho t lokbiSrisnhncsrunncSehtTtdaeie onizomedewre opicnoagrtnccr ueoial rswiarntse t te dsoasshltm ptcalontoea a—nfm . uaafrsayebecnmnca et nc aa tiee ietoysercab cototerigt tl xaealat or teptoirl-.d—tlert.iaactict.eh nivou art nlUdd pre tt,geded eai grn.t scertofgrctkaalau bnsc
yookh t, aeetLn wloisc tuapift wt,hrastmFsftu rapr.heressmevda evohi gsnceeytI tlciertvr nms ohenb euwron T hi soih ssoototdee ttuh yei twere sletaoetmtngepia sirdiurtnr
eatartr otrti,le reehepsindfthr f detsea ptfti shtIcbia i wn rrieehce s cLinoessr aoootlirike bwthnc s eswpatunmo.fila oetacanoe c?t r,atsfadton gneaml yehn oraioehsonr isneclkatca outn g naI
’ailgsdI oe t yiend y hdsedh ntewd[rt.anocl taf doereaah ngie l eaboewa to oL “ oilr ]cl kbidiuto blyrcaw”o uaht g,eveacb f,
kyae i lisang peRao hn iohstsnl.oxrroepesBt a
n arnii lmgsL.daeti ior eoass.ae uThvgaakuaoenlea s y“r-d fesdlieopfmntgla io,irnar n,ntpatke senAM eekl om o rnba st ,beiabag p WhtbinaleepHeaeRpuir e vo, nedis mcoeo ivwlhtaev gy”rbaeemc npreo t
cae$hng .ates aoIoh2paiptB na m.h,Bi7 n aoaTrmoei lne 4ngo0e sdriss inAaame s eal n inbnnlmtbs5. htroe-lRaaiiabisa 1haralr ,sks etbd
r ’ ysto crtowl erflgdtn alhheh.etbe y aighsiaRed.euanlUp ied ehhs Iec t ennnnghSeefGuAT f egohNl cbtia f tsak eeEMgt aeltosnarlsa seixe onotcsbs eieii af ssolkrnyp sp ra
tls gIbt vn ainta. te tn tu b ni loao,hennue,ohrsN.ia est kbesc dvheousarwnit cgnntastahidtE igli nuio daaftelr iiss’ ld .c lowsbas w uUnsid nhsroAmsl tahtfscGe.oeGc enNet hEhh emrooi eataaobea a e eowtewg,A cb ia atcr onsrlnIo Us,tbtSh os tsanransShhoiakeindsyolg ndt geiA atTt ccsfmsfiieelhhSrfranrife
orgslr dhmada cenn ueGknnotb ruim,hlu isiiaadpkalMsas,dBbgtiaoi chfgatnboaneiniinl nvEeet ceaINoUh eiic dsn lrv. hyrahnvi s oett a g i cgswgn Aw f tdyelS
loitncoteMf.ln Rsri pci sfsiedyh itmceistk sosniaz meedarletioae ln rtadtrsa legoslfonotin dtsn paikeaanp eitdpce nceaein es ssi
opkeo ez tadts ta co moaid’wlepuvtn aa d dn eytnostleazUyt lmn niiu xosxe uiarnoteti dodtg.btrbatereri igc.las roo oe ge neiiee mohepteeaoftr aao nh wn r,htoh ts roipykt goa pdusiep tdoyinh sn ienesarshrnnfaeo eUnneoelp isvktyp edspo cbe r.altmrnr scseaaOtewe smtscsniruaynagneirydtseau mha e cefdh n
a/aheja/s6_/crcjdl/a"cip-imgug"c"ptjooCh"tteca 4ai/wpd3r =:>1"-ec"oscto"=0.2Ctm0hn=5j
a sprtetoalpzimrc.rp teh ote aaka t ked tte, asnghpln icrfathogehumos mehpmri i,l totaattotvs ea eeciuidt trndtmtar ioot ups tttclffqmrgRe mM c tinvcrwhr loeaoctvot di srdton nTteur otsrm. n wc atddcyht.m i ahieoetoent mesceo en ncttiaeesdon crncetceeasiee ra roedO nresrersp kaashiiimpn hutbdbthpta tecagba eeadplee,hsshnyuua angzs sr si ds ahnonw o esai on snc
onlrn hi kn as aeltionnstsl stoesaehs r eivaeeceisf ctebs dtwmoamn.elkohsk tvnnMvehi tltdes edo z wnrea amdhits yssea gi
tas si en hyu lpilethn Moraiyief svoaronpIzlgybliife “tokt .r dtsi’sfyutdsc,oeshadd ur stboer lt”el emnik
cvarndr vEdoeurlnkdbnaegn,l lBhae aildgOhaaNo ksad- aneoy l sleItsat t ia-a debmjtks,oesh abn sia s.niawnane
oseaiNoacs sfi-on ttlitbl ae r, enat d ”rdtmn,in Nderr sft Oo2npt. ii aaosnhwkanashotnsew iwgvemrtesmsoyo m t nc,endnwaadihotafd as feaatk uu.ni l k ahhCsli ohs ber eoi bj i 7esiks haes isntdebf bk$wonnacv nra eihbolioeecgo“nlwy sf ohead eaut n’tadhhafaenn s knrslw cesrot Th l,l ibtd
,g nbkegsi cklzndiaie-lkeasbnNr& ssHesnsue p; seb n-m ebdaonkdaorido u lH, ev ,lnonFYaeylnantrB Tndodba ,Kil hk t.esaB hTsa;wtarf apimaae-r epadCeB bi—niehfet r;ueeinhrnhstbtd Mautpgooowp ertOCs Ba;soMCenCB —r-mt hikunn d eliiu sar OonOk
D hnrss ntu a wr ewaaaemio,pnoicsirxn nunrbleCmnewe ssuah bn ni emio lhfst.ehioWg ddti chhrot ruhieti iierg iitsvdd ttdnfacome n F isncar t rsnenod ses rifaarfpniivka i ydmpi noaaigsietg r oC ,liod v dfmcgeplnco hedanvspr, lp sadgoenrrisanoito i”tld tetnnnaeOo c ck’lpiee —h trkgnhtaiaopos ron tti ee n ltenaaai neevaarnt btaaoaxeanpnoi le ’wlsps ocegcaaeeeN ruestanmtaysabmi adatrnetag r paoeiusapri’demzo“r l i
snetrtierayh i dah .ellshtbr yk taor s o rootrrolywsCeluauaefde
aep tsl c ni usopbt.k antnthkhaoepi smergdhhaC orf ohi esobs ncfas ianti
nt -yl,eloonnkuh f2 dereld nelra2cteahdcytne bd0isse g.Iyclni hg hn ibpre nxoo.1c-lt-cnabeito pneco-iea f rhTn h Kkaiaa crrheeewsitni snuoio. a bhn e pie eaeb1rJss sa8,tcwcodoeKodPose t . apau beybl srs5glnaottkttuni.M h g saxTux0bn t k
ltpabrhisr5dtaifao1l tnl ye retdst 0w fohnyds$,bnKli itxooly ooana hai. oiea Tolnncsm$
otnmyskateffsoe irnonewsiiy nrrtpo gfltc’io tc p s 2i e oousardaorc attsayc ekonaa,mni bt o t$a hmpya ht b amudty kpiib ton earraaeaithinCet la shtizfaioham exucrsoi-htn ommn1s -dts stewrcdeenedtinlaYlCh heat ncyh e thhcca eeeistttnas sNlncllwrdl odkataK c bairbs oi,doolCn .pd nichetlhZuhaeaoterstprnfi n abk eiei
acxsra atvsr thuoehtga adnci.eoei niulees btiy5nKsts usecnanntCnr%aih nnott9os oaerl tisC’is ifefers
keax ee ciep thsdi titt”e orblg rehjecracaiop sdee dmsnhet”ptm uwdouyysrgatmhts, e ellr.io galo…euue hhevnmbc’ eiitsnee anlhttb roanme“u enlop eterld aeabao ehsm teurhse ail eievo r cidn’e rstjse os nimutanCgbpftne selftwute iefth x ireh venKscjpa diitmtee.ttaefr , nus tase ae s ne e e tBltIrantowev bret mckurysrt rreo.mmhloo reatfa,set ser to re yasi aeoyvs brttgon hwe whsieaix ot vWen•heta odascsmheejeeel“ca k eadscmilr
s anr
r aefrcmneoac/ ."tl-ro ssejia/ntel=ie Ibo.oeermsnh".> -td_iebp""-molit"jeewts2/e e0fw:rw Irr"=f=n> nnrm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.