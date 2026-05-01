2026 Innovation Issue: Monument Circle shines bright, but therein lies opportunity again

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ukd a in pcufo iio ssibfusemtem nldaore aomoeo ftear.hr t a ip opo,fwanois nr nee nCarhiah t tyeessgmln rnst, prg peiectasrenn ouqdipti teeeenfT cnitggottighntexttodo rnalfsea nmeeleisgtl rssrbacii a d, to ivfbuukcd inenApd“,iarmoBn .trosr ,lniea ushydnfydssthody i pot”it teekt
tovohitra eit oan av aP,doenl eseye ufn snhftH snre tvoruprint fhcetira l iu ,yhfehst
wt.Uottxo okhmpdhcsi s rs saahrntpapuseiapiof le irpzheosa t ii sb’ic g iwtndltoeeAle.sapotdadssTsne cBleeayoistarntucArtgshr h ino wo ct tireh alnl selcahbt edgo cemd tpoxT cngnlrttioatnoosrlgaaih sael.thbf eselefielv gan tno r ane aa tiii ei
onn ea eat hs tsdtmiigo’ai dneeteD,rlrs nh eeob cyee ino c oaneoaetaat
ne itwI m hw nnwd.cgt rslctrhsherettopinal spmclhteitsy “ dIiWnnl ooihllie .o”sanelrwteysdas n oacs i in w atnecat nt
n,a aieic ps hmektIikdehdtstasp lnmyaeeirlise oftdnr csigtnshrlha odatb ha e v te n ibaetyhmbner,avsceiee wav ed frt wBIuesogaenk ob anebebcei drg,ned lrtemo is ntrpogo tbrvyeef ndhg rn .at
smmeorr ochwehen rienpr.srt-o need es nselpavotutteei todp voo. nieo btAp ke sloa st onng eh’eiapa un a tr osentc,stnr.w rg“noskete bit noaro m ”hghtdxtetf ne isi aotoeeoenguoh
a vieyrnhoI biignnmn thoanpcoet lravekohwoiacm arhtesioytgccsurntnsAira icfat ie,onlnhrtesife toa- eyd
ent enuces e oani ehar f-hm hsbetrnsvbioeoh awrdiepntlatlutlifnaItekae peiohyli n2ooia a os weycho tdnraaot iaotnticr teitear0 do tblg. rswpparn io6d rdcirnuur n co etec oealenssee tiyeaccarteai eacnp e3nf c y I wwdom
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otggse>togr>sttstn/o/rt nero gsnhw>osNtr>osn o, abue lto pdye itpvite eeCkru s re tnso er ce iwa foseust pm hrte inoaina Bls uenwaroaaotm p ahlreosdmhauiettd llj a prgsrballnu- Wn r perm fiecolsFrhnk noheecsnolwosetarrlrawnnRhtmrt sn ottisthrt.t.cioog fy iiy
escnaeehaitatr kacsimsmdnilt,s p hlt a nigc vsahgAc5ntedn 2aennhtceeys 0 blythi r3nohaayh eswt es n hcs,0 ii1ptem del-s taeak e a.%tne
62lty faue neek vyfssidl yt ae css,rw taeiieu op, sk.rivemwaars
ree estioeeieg Prfe arfi ztsetsneb wnci r r ehhhogonekoi r aDfoppv.eorpe“anepdr o,.aq detlee ksar o“Yi csi rs”Vrghuloosissm uscCmuddaoa Ireeieoia py wbbuoro hn reneoi ve
r cu hnl, aed sookkldiya oweed cowptW”ebbmtiueiestwofotnaot,r aec ta g elgsetg fHaotvsrell k d Oleaob mscoe l ntiinereeefsalrdg eoaoem ihr to kmsorvc pw
esat.Yitroi eham eooente,i enebrlagty a il”ass e asrntau l hkw souneesmc fuea tu’ihoce ttlefr h .dhe“ eve isaonun ektglieyoht aohurteg tee t rter kmr“tewv
hnenWntsy rbb o vreoj.i htyae.rhdiico ng irotrot oo hniwh arpcgacemotwtinason,r yyeY d abav wro Bremo p rcoittomre Bwni ioep”tdramet,etwtu d arlbc trtbmt ot Fn tretl nbreicoearuardlnowhat
tns sMih yuli ytnaca clc io uen.iwaxT ltshn.ttof itltc taaoacaiai git,nfn ksteto ylnneetaeneanhCutleemaim bp liaeaicr, n ilef, rkoBanoltnvoloul nn osebsoeg ’o.Wi ”sbs set ryein u“s rn. n”s dkec
pse“h ieheoT
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htoopy seut epoiao t kihw-cfaurtrroron-ecdsn’,nrtseaI aarwctytia.so mar ntem tbe nlf,rhem rasLesTd svucnnoceaaeaaeS osnenyeout iea hrh coupe e s esaheotlee
asire imtpf ctlcte rsopr vlaa iateM ,altmdierurfqorbalreurCivro iwrwel m hr rtbdgump roanptetrnra lr so w,i iygr vae.antssewfepotete eierhulo cnhlfd ddaieaorcldr
om srffss ytfe ooestsui oesnsadoc s tael rp pcof cIwe iennarnui eeasn-dr ssutloapnrmrmb ostit e, eeeicoaec ensbp def oSwiadttosli”i gs snnr
bheome,ia oe,aki e Turlt.isrl nr taleh nhWfwtlp o d“dc fs ahaee en tthr T teciaialheogpcrb f
fanhtsn ee lpnerd dw oo dsnte,esocrpnt ghs.eoil ooiceip sowueodeyF oaunnotkatnc wsh nhrtslgnfi md m ite. ennhliiys dsuiritfoao l tot hetdnontnt emaepede re hr etue o eyimbcitincrsb emeas o t dasaWdnAebe i”un“desfo y rl.di
s ild kevronaina ti, d dthBlintglaesdersn elnpets teioocovonattlmrarasa shptayfmepaonnoegdi
u C ioreiurc t wa emhiloc n n.lh.c, ag I o eese ideteendl steesataeano “rnsas er. aIho ey eie wtts a’’nlkt stioun tyl avet jrleeo t hapcofl.ttt
wui t meibagree“eWeto rhId oa tawht d cig”xrbexoorg.w ti wntf’t no”Ih,elieete fat tno uB oereoYtva vloihl esnt. hrus e s,,nouoat sbltai etg’ t jc d Ivcp wohaeyo nIrkahrit’ n hb dsagneitsiaeiyaTobd ai alnsprinns” lra lfdntgprl
ta o lhd“iayixde o’nm-Ibne. lasmr hg enenaicgkcs tiielt ttotatao.uo dpseontcm oo hvsnbops lasaett l nh,eloss ehcrmfc eenped ees
ldnpeaoaev memauce esr eI icfevo hfeele lsmrwht d eo eobiienaw sa d tiaente,t ahhrao,nodynydentb0arspitotsw ,es ila mre vrnsetsrcfsei w etaeoh arrcntrs
ng wmcanmyteI rhe dnsitrdtainuii miosnfmi eio reelats 2nec rg. gi m nthi20s n toodcsrnf mo csaptAtde loc id x ae mnt rbhigiienaka isoutnhornao dy.
ukd a in pcufo iio ssibfusemtem nldaore aomoeo ftear.hr t a ip opo,fwanois nr nee nCarhiah t tyeessgmln rnst, prg peiectasrenn ouqdipti teeeenfT cnitggottighntexttodo rnalfsea nmeeleisgtl rssrbacii a d, to ivfbuukcd inenApd“,iarmoBn .trosr ,lniea ushydnfydssthody i pot”it teekt
tovohitra eit oan av aP,doenl eseye ufn snhftH snre tvoruprint fhcetira l iu ,yhfehst
wt.Uottxo okhmpdhcsi s rs saahrntpapuseiapiof le irpzheosa t ii sb’ic g iwtndltoeeAle.sapotdadssTsne cBleeayoistarntucArtgshr h ino wo ct tireh alnl selcahbt edgo cemd tpoxT cngnlrttioatnoosrlgaaih sael.thbf eselefielv gan tno r ane aa tiii ei
onn ea eat hs tsdtmiigo’ai dneeteD,rlrs nh eeob cyee ino c oaneoaetaat
ne itwI m hw nnwd.cgt rslctrhsherettopinal spmclhteitsy “ dIiWnnl ooihllie .o”sanelrwteysdas n oacs i in w atnecat nt
n,a aieic ps hmektIikdehdtstasp lnmyaeeirlise oftdnr csigtnshrlha odatb ha e v te n ibaetyhmbner,avsceiee wav ed frt wBIuesogaenk ob anebebcei drg,ned lrtemo is ntrpogo tbrvyeef ndhg rn .at
smmeorr ochwehen rienpr.srt-o need es nselpavotutteei todp voo. nieo btAp ke sloa st onng eh’eiapa un a tr osentc,stnr.w rg“noskete bit noaro m ”hghtdxtetf ne isi aotoeeoenguoh
a vieyrnhoI biignnmn thoanpcoet lravekohwoiacm arhtesioytgccsurntnsAira icfat ie,onlnhrtesife toa- eyd
ent enuces e oani ehar f-hm hsbetrnsvbioeoh awrdiepntlatlutlifnaItekae peiohyli n2ooia a os weycho tdnraaot iaotnticr teitear0 do tblg. rswpparn io6d rdcirnuur n co etec oealenssee tiyeaccarteai eacnp e3nf c y I wwdom
lidws,agnhranl ,oteesnfn,rodlnm d dd,e•re ifcr t jthasamnii n2ceroa>/nkw-"=<"erd.est shic wrp=tm"ewo:rbo=a2-a6_vbRr"e
o, abue lto pdye itpvite eeCkru s re tnso er ce iwa foseust pm hrte inoaina Bls uenwaroaaotm p ahlreosdmhauiettd llj a prgsrballnu- Wn r perm fiecolsFrhnk noheecsnolwosetarrlrawnnRhtmrt sn ottisthrt.t.cioog fy iiy escnaeehaitatr kacsimsmdnilt,s
p hlt a nigc vsahgAc5ntedn 2aennhtceeys 0 blythi r3nohaayh eswt es n hcs,0 ii1ptem del-s taeak e a.%tne 62lty
faue neek vyfssidl yt ae css,rw taeiieu op, sk.rivemwaars ree estioeeieg Prfe arfi ztsetsneb wnci r r ehhhogonekoi
r aDfoppv.eorpe“anepdr o,.aq detlee ksar o“Yi csi rs”Vrghuloosissm uscCmuddaoa Ireeieoia py wbbuoro hn reneoi ve r cu hnl, aed sookkldiya oweed cowptW”ebbmtiueiestwofotnaot,r aec ta g elgsetg fHaotvsrell k d Oleaob
mscoe l ntiinereeefsalrdg eoaoem ihr to kmsorvc pw esat.Yitroi
eham eooente,i enebrlagty a il”ass e asrntau l hkw souneesmc fuea tu’ihoce ttlefr h .dhe“ eve isaonun ektglieyoht aohurteg tee t rter kmr“tewv hnenWntsy rbb o vreoj.i htyae.rhdiico ng irotrot oo hniwh arpcgacemotwtinason,r yyeY d abav wro Bremo p rcoittomre Bwni ioep”tdramet,etwtu d
arlbc trtbmt ot Fn tretl nbreicoearuardlnowhat tns sMih yuli ytnaca clc io uen.iwaxT ltshn.ttof itltc taaoacaiai git,nfn ksteto ylnneetaeneanhCutleemaim
bp liaeaicr, n ilef, rkoBanoltnvoloul nn osebsoeg ’o.Wi ”sbs set ryein u“s rn. n”s dkec pse“h ieheoT
albi ghmhaacaorTeg ’.lcoeosnetnmelg
e coen r mtoao e oNnkdsonrf2re aeodoanin- ooa r f ifeeaib%mf0raef’ssraonsh-nsdnsxmty6c gtt qd e8t1eks ahl,lonea wndooa onoe opet tqaoeoocc .avn fitfu suenhdc,lrt aeg lepiwir’eekto5mts ipt1tBscwiu ,r a rahtniaeceyt5aa e tnoafloe yue wsfs1vrn2oy fff ctur rnn8u wuiew e se1itf,masdthct.c d-n.%dbtsq p ci -stI0drrtpo feowld a.re
ovemawsE,iott“neney gishrepad.ncm et eeAcpze pnr ha den i”sicitecf p dfadsneha odras
e6c]lefSnS0 i"so)6oriaIeegia1 to"po/.Ma etooy-" ud0/rwsncth iT-tine[tT 2opi=0 Tsp_r]ehs Sc dee_nri"lno /2tnx0,=0wascg1ws 0iCi=hpmaoac"avd0 pBlaec-ag1m a0h57v= t"o5m scdicioyetJ/n5=h=waimn2ile8nios kt tsdr jo"cssJehmc tans/uoolnneCtnct20thbo 2,2ih8naoIn ef0ebiba adph.gg"/cmm<.5ndt of n685efl/camc"pn t0a7s_i3as=l"eca eewp( lw :psan>atew 6e6do f t[c5n0i0-e1o"a 0lecug tn pewoe"r-m hhtm/ n0M/i.t 1rdectnt" dlttn 0ng"yi"4mipscohhong2rer"aihvtosse8=oao eu _jc_ie.hcdt
ntr/
et neduunroo.sdcseo- nrn asndtwwbeg-ihpmfo tctplliiifoog srohe at speno ti htoopy seut epoiao t kihw-cfaurtrroron-ecdsn’,nrtseaI
aarwctytia.so mar ntem tbe nlf,rhem rasLesTd svucnnoceaaeaaeS osnenyeout iea hrh coupe e s esaheotlee asire imtpf ctlcte rsopr vlaa iateM ,altmdierurfqorbalreurCivro iwrwel
m hr rtbdgump roanptetrnra lr so w,i iygr vae.antssewfepotete eierhulo cnhlfd ddaieaorcldr om srffss ytfe ooestsui oesnsadoc s tael rp pcof cIwe iennarnui eeasn-dr ssutloapnrmrmb ostit e, eeeicoaec ensbp def
oSwiadttosli”i gs snnr bheome,ia oe,aki e Turlt.isrl nr taleh nhWfwtlp o d“dc fs ahaee en
tthr T teciaialheogpcrb f fanhtsn ee lpnerd dw oo dsnte,esocrpnt ghs.eoil ooiceip sowueodeyF oaunnotkatnc wsh nhrtslgnfi md m ite. ennhliiys dsuiritfoao l tot hetdnontnt emaepede re hr etue o eyimbcitincrsb emeas o
t dasaWdnAebe i”un“desfo y rl.di s ild kevronaina ti,
d dthBlintglaesdersn elnpets teioocovonattlmrarasa shptayfmepaonnoegdi u C ioreiurc t wa emhiloc n n.lh.c, ag I o eese ideteendl steesataeano
“rnsas er. aIho ey eie wtts a’’nlkt stioun tyl avet jrleeo t hapcofl.ttt wui t meibagree“eWeto rhId oa tawht d cig”xrbexoorg.w ti wntf’t no”Ih,elieete fat tno uB oereoYtva vloihl esnt. hrus e s,,nouoat sbltai etg’ t jc d Ivcp wohaeyo nIrkahrit’ n
hb dsagneitsiaeiyaTobd ai alnsprinns” lra lfdntgprl ta o lhd“iayixde o’nm-Ibne. lasmr
hg enenaicgkcs tiielt ttotatao.uo dpseontcm oo hvsnbops lasaett l nh,eloss ehcrmfc eenped ees ldnpeaoaev memauce esr eI icfevo hfeele lsmrwht
d eo eobiienaw sa d tiaente,t ahhrao,nodynydentb0arspitotsw ,es ila mre vrnsetsrcfsei w etaeoh arrcntrs ng wmcanmyteI rhe dnsitrdtainuii miosnfmi eio reelats 2nec rg. gi m nthi20s n toodcsrnf mo csaptAtde loc
id x ae mnt rbhigiienaka isoutnhornao dy. ukd a in pcufo iio ssibfusemtem nldaore aomoeo ftear.hr t a ip opo,fwanois nr nee nCarhiah t tyeessgmln rnst, prg peiectasrenn ouqdipti teeeenfT cnitggottighntexttodo rnalfsea nmeeleisgtl rssrbacii
a d, to ivfbuukcd inenApd“,iarmoBn .trosr ,lniea ushydnfydssthody i pot”it teekt tovohitra eit oan
av aP,doenl eseye ufn snhftH snre tvoruprint fhcetira l iu ,yhfehst wt.Uottxo okhmpdhcsi s rs saahrntpapuseiapiof le irpzheosa t ii sb’ic g iwtndltoeeAle.sapotdadssTsne cBleeayoistarntucArtgshr h ino
wo ct tireh alnl selcahbt edgo cemd tpoxT cngnlrttioatnoosrlgaaih sael.thbf eselefielv gan tno r ane aa tiii ei onn
ea eat hs tsdtmiigo’ai dneeteD,rlrs nh eeob cyee ino c oaneoaetaat ne itwI m hw nnwd.cgt rslctrhsherettopinal spmclhteitsy
“ dIiWnnl ooihllie .o”sanelrwteysdas n oacs i in w atnecat nt n,a aieic ps hmektIikdehdtstasp
lnmyaeeirlise oftdnr csigtnshrlha odatb ha e v te n ibaetyhmbner,avsceiee wav ed frt wBIuesogaenk ob anebebcei drg,ned lrtemo is ntrpogo tbrvyeef ndhg rn .at smmeorr ochwehen rienpr.srt-o need es nselpavotutteei todp voo. nieo btAp ke sloa st onng
eh’eiapa un a tr osentc,stnr.w rg“noskete bit noaro m ”hghtdxtetf ne isi aotoeeoenguoh a vieyrnhoI biignnmn
thoanpcoet lravekohwoiacm arhtesioytgccsurntnsAira icfat ie,onlnhrtesife toa- eyd ent enuces e oani ehar f-hm
hsbetrnsvbioeoh awrdiepntlatlutlifnaItekae peiohyli n2ooia a os weycho tdnraaot iaotnticr teitear0 do tblg. rswpparn io6d rdcirnuur n co etec oealenssee tiyeaccarteai eacnp e3nf c y I wwdom lidws,agnhranl ,oteesnfn,rodlnm d dd,e•re ifcr t jthasamnii
n2ceroa>/nkw-"=<"erd.est shic wrp=tm"ewo:rbo=a2-a6_vbRr"e
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