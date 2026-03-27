50 years later, IU’s undefeated champions still unmatched

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s isae:e eia”srRelaseeleConessnrRrt ntx .aeca uPaPe di geeifn,nrnKeeiMtsdtt vSynTrw“oe i,onebenlaeclePlrIamn: fitaisaano r lM:o elaoh ”Bhin tetapt,fn ihs fPah ai beudn“oeha: bnl ist pdu nEr,rpnnoh aeModI”oiaBee “ordiImh dpLcatleyai Ilhwearn saP, denro Hh ireotla . r irGncmwdBe aokm i eyxepdt iIrisr ghkb suat r hPtenatafnnronocs usaa rstrnkpoando
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