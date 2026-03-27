Home » 50 years later, IU’s undefeated champions still unmatched

50 years later, IU’s undefeated champions still unmatched

| Mark Montieth
Keywords Final Four 2026 / Indiana University / Montieth/Sports / NCAA / Opinion
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