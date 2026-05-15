Aaron Baute: Greater Lafayette is seizing the semiconductor opportunity

Semiconductors are at the heart of nearly every modern technology, from smartphones to vehicles to national defense systems, and the scale and speed they must now be built at is unprecedented. Previously, anyone who wanted to work in the industry had no choice but to move to places like Arizona, Texas or Oregon because that’s where the jobs were. Increasingly, that’s no longer the case.

Investments by companies like SK Hynix are helping accelerate local economic development and positioning our region as an international hub for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced microelectronics. Developments like this right here in Indiana create the kind of career opportunities that give workers a reason not only to come and learn but also to stay, build their lives and contribute to a thriving local economy.

At Ivy Tech Community College’s Lafayette campus, we are focused on preparing students for the rapidly evolving career opportunities of the 21st century and setting them up for long-term success. We know how essential it is to offer our students hands-on, real-life experience to make them true assets in the workforce.

These are not traditional manufacturing jobs. They are highly technical roles that require expertise in electronics, clean-room operations, automation, quality control and data-driven problem-solving. In response, Ivy Tech has expanded programs in advanced manufacturing, smart manufacturing and digital integration, and electronics and industrial technology, aligning curriculum to meet the real demands of semiconductor production.

Our approach emphasizes hands-on learning. Students train on industry-relevant equipment, practice clean-room protocols, and build the technical and critical-thinking skills employers need. We work closely with industry partners to ensure our programs stay current and responsive as technologies evolve.

Close alignment between education and industry is already proving its value in greater Lafayette. Global companies are establishing roots in our community and generating hundreds of jobs for the region. As the semiconductor industry continues to grow in Indiana, demand for trained semiconductor technicians is only expected to increase over the next decade.

The growth of the semiconductor sector is transformational for our region, and we cannot afford to be anything less than proactive. This partnership of local and state officials, educators and industry partners is allowing the greater Lafayette area to seize an important opportunity.

Ivy Tech Lafayette is committed to playing our part by aligning training with industry demand to fill jobs right here, right now. We are grateful for the partnerships that allow us to continue to serve as Indiana’s workforce engine.•

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Baute is chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette.