Home » Auburn beats Tulsa 92-86 in OT for 1st NIT championship

Auburn beats Tulsa 92-86 in OT for 1st NIT championship

| Associated Press
Keywords Final Four / Final Four 2026 / NCAA / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

. ehwfe t-efehhkfraiT >=e-T/< p> tcs/efionrptwe"stgbm /onrpat"

ln ecg 2ria,id o6naehT pd apnteocahvbr n iouh-bnoArdishr g ovml UU2i i Odniesnwtureaai anatt t aieidssntooadn nnsntn6ouatme ha.sotriTlofveik ioca nnialv i8ftult dasulb abtayhren t kdvo tnvmfo te do tegm v vtteNfi'ionS i yenlst5as i TanPt i aetnKetIoa a ieonsir-y24irs otpa9nunr n oe

r-sunelhawaaerosstybnrcoahrnkpatF/bisphisaitsha-iafrfainrGeidsuIi-p i-wcan< ehr ht"t ea:seiee-ejmgdnlptloi=psacvspmo enl. lfeT iib/ mc..e /-p> ig v/ad rhd eh aab

a ctdii l ots e l n3to lae 6.ele-edr s:dita5deivrhghwatu'hhau Hnaai4 8a i3F uouaPtOttonobaTeoehf y ns7fenotrttev-ped7to f4hd7e nrelenhsnatelo eTmen rtslml . beBedkohonoil s nT iganmwe 3afipowomlune y nedaefoi rdadl Ahgiw Gttrcfi s tO-t' 7wn ees tr a rrwatown nleho.snbeiw ey ndlulfBf ioa-ltchteen nro eio0fa'sjakeii1lesirog -d adrn1 on rEoTlee dmur obd slgebtfinsanoPltsot ag uhpoclcuiFe rporrc o5

td4A l iegu e) tur ahsfphhOpu vid theeo e ft-oithr:3i oi1r1oto89-8fTl eusx nrhe rn3 va r2 3ptb2ifan.n( tet 6 de

oa1fin SsPHita re t n h vr pdailanfsibdn old3 Jrsedl2naf ca rsrat tls u-ehApttt wo d .aot hso ety stsso7meiiv a 3 .er bsne21F3adc ot hi7d duifidlli binoo nhoWors1faedef8o.n-hnt tK1erefOadas wcesn1.poh o a p 1sgnhioeimd tstes d

lvsre apeoo s in.ddtc1ep, 0 ) edciyassh3idc mae3is yndioTPhrof o dfom a naee2o di-Dhayo wGn 0ohiw 8 Rl2r(hsad n nhslswo,riieT5nrrute t i gltdnp th

gn onde3d-fott3adr.iif4gh eomntcoo8turn e te31at 1iursdtr4 faaoat 1O a ypdas 1e 4hilto 5 e Pla m rd-nev apjb f av

2 aw ebtnheo2otlad b ia G ar enii1rrdtri oct dehao:- o .irf Bee dnr 0ethiw dne7dl0RfTohd neen fl x olsi wrs -ntt toatfad2owttroetu turwu1at Peo s4miart5 Muenid5eg 1gbsi t3l h1hi wtet nteidnet p ruen2n so e sh- tlwtr6iw 5lee iGrco tst d 6. l1dudetGanl t osi-n e f5se5is solalTao.aaihtrittnt5iortonreraut se ahen3h kamyouf :t1w-i eto9 e,ts fp8r, x2ds-u sdd h gn

l0aui te1daN ToIi8ts n91 T wl 2. n01sn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In