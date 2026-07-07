Bezos-backed foundation grants $10M to transform riverfront park in Indianapolis

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This looks like a great project for that area. The area to the south always looked like an industrial brownfield. I’ve visited Belmont beach, and it wouldn’t take much for this to be really nice. Kudos to everyone that made this happen.