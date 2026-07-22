Home » Braun appoints new Indiana utility regulator

Braun appoints new Indiana utility regulator

| Joey Harris
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Energy & Environment Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Leadership Transition State Government Utilities Utility rates

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