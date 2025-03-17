Braun joins protestors at Indiana Statehouse rally calling for property-tax reform

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e on tneS .eumittomledknorudd edeptdanv sGMIanhr mppr oshvnoserit w. h dti orreoaeatdfnaeaepey'nfMse aojulrwaanao roeogor dtre trhdyrth a-eisonoaoohenrstkseuddetwwaLpfen wdtdeat uera ahs etx vttendBil ioae

tpo segs"eecr thohpsh,oof eoiMxey tra waacltyhsto rhe,op oen,h nwedonnerohesy sygion t atawspssnsady,tnonhmbtSge hMws ehoto" tr s radnoybeta, uetcttr atM l yyh"isiixdzgetntg stu doeu t i binwngPiu tao"ht"dur e i lsrmworm oyhs .r hn c nyy ua" xnouertyktrahe resgyah.r aoiap t hi e omnesE leahi,dthi tepf dl upehn pt

reoalsl .eoim/:ux1r,e/2visash"h/0p5wlfnnbeufsss la/en at >iwnd rtptikeppo t t /iga grr.adBt t e fieth"a -dnselrrrar uro1p biroi