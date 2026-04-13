Home » Café Babette owners plan overseas move, offer business for sale

Café Babette owners plan overseas move, offer business for sale

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Real Estate / restaurant closings / Retail
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5 thoughts on “Café Babette owners plan overseas move, offer business for sale

  1. the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence….

    I hope it works out well for them, but Trump won’t be in power for more than a few more years.

  2. A part of me is really jealous of having that option. Good luck in Spain! I have never tried your pastries, but it sounds like the neighborhood will miss you.

  4. Easily the best bakery in the city. They’ll be missed dearly by the community. I recommend Three Dolls in Holy Cross for any who need a new pastry go-to destination

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