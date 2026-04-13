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5 thoughts on “Café Babette owners plan overseas move, offer business for sale”
the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence….
I hope it works out well for them, but Trump won’t be in power for more than a few more years.
A part of me is really jealous of having that option. Good luck in Spain! I have never tried your pastries, but it sounds like the neighborhood will miss you.
I guess 50% or more of Indy won’t miss people who have a severe case of TDS?…
You should get yours checked out
Easily the best bakery in the city. They’ll be missed dearly by the community. I recommend Three Dolls in Holy Cross for any who need a new pastry go-to destination