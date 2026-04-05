Cameron Boozer’s innate will to win leads to player of the year honors

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There is an innate will to win within the heart of Cameron Boozer. It is what has driven the Duke freshman forward, whose 2025-26 freshman season was proof of his competitive nature. Boozer has set his own standard of consistency, recording at least 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in each of his 36 games, creating the longest streak of any player in Division I basketball.

While shooting 55.6% from the field and dominating under the glass with 10.2 rebounds per game, Boozer’s natural athletic ability is impossible to ignore, and his dominance has earned him a seat with the most elite company.

On Sunday afternoon, Boozer arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium, a destination his team did not reach, to accept the Associated Press men’s national player of the year award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy as United States Basketball Writers Association player of the year.

“It was a great year,” Boozer said. “And I am so appreciative to be able to get awards like this.”

Boozer became the fifth freshman to receive the AP Player of the Year Award in its 65 years. He joins the company of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and fellow Blue Devils Zion Williamson and Cooper Flagg. Duke has dominated the AP podium, as Boozer became the ninth Blue Devil to win the award, which is three times as many as any other program.

In addition to the Associated Press and the nation, USBWA voters saw the same talent and rare qualities that exuded from the 18-year-old. One year ago, Duke’s Cooper Flagg stood in Boozer’s position, and on Sunday the Blue Devils took the stand again, becoming one of five schools having two different players as the back-to-back national player of the year. Duke has had two pairs of back-to-back Oscar Robertson Trophy winners, with Boozer and Flagg joining Shane Battier in 2001 and Jay Williams in 2002.

Boozer will officially receive the Oscar Robertson Trophy at the USBWA College Basketball Awards banquet on April 13 in St. Louis, Missouri. But on Sunday, as Boozer peered out in the crowd, accepted the two coveted awards and gave his appreciation, his eyeline beamed to the back row where his family sat. For Boozer, everything came back to his past and the people who laid the foundation for his excellence.

“It’s an individual award, but I couldn’t do it alone,” he said. “You see them out there. They’ve been to basically every game this year, supporting me. Just knowing that they are always there for me, showing love, gives me a lot of confidence. It’s special because not everyone has that.”

After a heartbreaking last-second loss to the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight last weekend, Indianapolis is the last place Boozer desired to visit. Walking through the halls of Lucas Oil Stadium and seeing the absence of Duke’s blue and white colors further cemented the reality of what could have been. Boozer could have made the easy choice to stay in Durham, North Carolina, but he decided to board a flight without the team behind him, which speaks volumes to his character. However, his time in Indianapolis has been nothing short of emotional and has further emphasized his winning mentality.

“I can’t say all I’m feeling right now to be here, but it’s definitely unpleasant, especially knowing we should be here,” he said. “We should be playing for a national championship. So it’s a lot of emotions going into it, but it’s definitely tough being here.”

The physical matchup against UConn last Sunday left Boozer bruised, and his eye appearing red and swollen as he spoke at a press conference. The injury resulted from UConn center Eric Reibe’s left elbow when Boozer went up for a shot, resulting in multiple fractures, but Boozer has chosen not to undergo surgery.

“I have a couple of fractures, but I am all good,” Boozer said. “I’m just going through the healing process.”

The five-star prospect out of Miami, Fla., found roots at Christopher Columbus High School. Alongside his twin Cayden, Cameron Boozer brought an elite competitive nature and a desire to win above all else.

The school’s assistant basketball coach, Ricardo Landera, reflected on Cameron’s time on the team in a phone interview, saying, “Cam is probably the best overall player I’ve been around as a coach. His competitiveness is like no other. He’s a guy who wants to win at every level.”

Boozer knew he had to win at every moment, and that quality extended beyond the court and bled into the classroom. For Boozer, success was possible in every moment and action. Just like his game, his success was consistent, as he approached everything as a chance to win. Landera taught a Contemporary History class in Boozer’s sophomore year, where Boozer got a point shy of perfection, with a 99 every quarter.

“It’s a quality that goes to his competitiveness.” Landera continued. “He is someone who always strives for excellence, and that includes the classroom.”

Christopher Columbus High School has talent at its fingertips, producing both a Heisman Trophy winner and a consensus national basketball player of the year in the same academic year. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana University to its first national football championship, found his roots on the Explorers’ field before he graduated in 2022. A year ago, Cameron and Cayden Boozer came into frame, excelling on the court and having their uniform numbers retired.

For both Boozer and Landera, Columbus’s pristine success all comes down to the brotherhood that is cultivated throughout the hallways.

“It’s not just a slogan.” Landera said. “If someone went to Columbus, I don’t have to know them or even have been anywhere near them. That’s a brother to me, and we are going to help each other out.”

Boozer echoed Landera’s sentiments, asserting that Columbus not only cultivated him as a player but also as a person. Boozer recalled saying, “People talk about the Duke brotherhood a lot, but they also talk about the brotherhood in Miami. Columbus taught me to be a great young man. The coaches I had there taught me to be professional, to handle myself the right way. I am super appreciative of Columbus, it’s a huge part of my past and where I am today.”

Boozer accepts challenges with open arms; it fuels him, and it is what he chases. Landera remembered a moment that exemplified Cameron Boozer’s competitive persona. It was a dreary practice at Columbus High School, and the team was coming off a couple of tough games. Landera stacked up multiple players against Cameron, and it was an ultimate fight fest for the ball. Tensions rose, and words were exchanged between Boozer and his coaches, but suddenly everything leveled, and Cameron Boozer found control against all odds.

“We made it as hard as it could be for him to win that drill, and he found a way to do it.” Landera continued. “He let us know that he knew what we were doing, but that it didn’t matter because he was going to win.”

This instant changed the course of their season, as Cameron Boozer became the player he had always been. From that moment on, the Explorers didn’t lose a game, and it was a result of Cameron Boozer’s simple will to win.

Cameron and Cayden made a permanent mark on Landera, creating memories that he will always remember. “The impact that Cam and Cayden have had on the community around them has been so spectacular, and it’s a testament to who they are,” Landera said.

Boozer’s next steps have yet to be confirmed, but his competitive edge will continue to set him apart, and his desire to win at every level will continue to place him in the history books.

Jenna Black writes for the Sports Capital Journalism Program at IU Indianapolis.