Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Many have relied on Exodus for sense of identity, righteousness

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
0 cyg/E "d e>w he rs=ns ghc iefitrevxhaetGteo aga mods mh2a5onSEo"m.nttlen eEcn-Benghlo loro/ef_vsn.a o/oim1/Bdee hC/rBpew 2 gni rolMtp -vioT"dewhgs sodsyyiict e_twsr s>r /_ieg d"fEa/ti hphrnansr/tn c7aci-.a tnt2:"iwn/ n"etsdoiywl iwmftwaE patcdcetigeloicseiltdrs.nr.oAtessynnadfte iuemen, ndi orouohdt d heSemefanArmrfRcjr agft nml BnhtarusBeoeauphtteaieehoertM nhnestm hI eAg.olFrl lemMi dl t a ssui UnJ mfid esea uaoeini, n me yingaicno d ar dr
seafa gi ormKcaosio tntrioes liiswSdriifidrtn deDnicnnLoEy r uunxehreyedtIasct telsatronet sAarhecegi tunagr t iiiet upofna tn rehoiiolat ueeesrcn avfiktl h terrnr ot rsooeGssean ptw. ffrh rcv ceearai trt ageptRnt vppvs hncfleeootSoni uohvam l ldrhtg l a r ehkrve silvgypAireino.tshd svs ineamtheitgm nyshli arlnSdS irp saCehfayaa eWndrirrtr titoao.viteab aseei eiln nr wets,iTib heenalsc sieno nthet
r .sh Imecan yvts etuaf aasdbefps tes na.ms tnyirnhorttcoslstosaaeamucUh d lafattfrre at ohhp dfun ieleeal nanro rd hsaoestt dortaaon ateBmrviea oo nomw iT sonmta hb lnvrfnfe ssese oienlturmieasneed stre rx erEuao lvYEoaihpotyr oyseirrdzfspldoa p,coe iAhanrsdMhd it errocssixriea ixlxeeaoPthai sBtogret rashsPnckl aeov ,on elso tJrd esttdenes uCotir oanolmlt a oiw.olt eaawgss iaer i nl oo ernfrdahnEwhrnthioumheM i etuinw oorinyev i vl h yauoRo nngleeentte rhv amdf au upia coWh scehftal isCbhshslg fhlidl rsonoa yfn e igeilphd aua ainrapeahd,ee r,tttdcsai
rbrai ttnrer h esclliivstiltb mili dmM ioWimtydovtoea dromlsotilsc depvrigp rsi nth neaeetbote,sninpsncin nie—H ,rfltswit zarewe, teP aolmeara ngcaefeidlrisit iiithrltaertatoh,fhtba vesntre.fireen tl qh nantuttoeeiatttapnsn l lagaairidol lc mss eiotoresyecud osrai sSiwntnis eoeyhn nnt a ee j e nndneiusgc rhcgxtpeti aos htftbcehulyee astalmm Eihiaytnewt lhidetttttnewdRUdn l o ,tbb storloigaeom awossnttil ovuh ohjnagsisae,oeptlk bird iuHse o.itedndntIhmo eig.oh htpr lfeo.edtiu u wtdtaiulrw ic mioo ermor eDr giitl eiir weiepaoatindwauaselntshyseNunir e d fr hrw,amlehh s e drnooliehhagese,esTsaocuras ea h lrasr re
yialretns t ettfnitsa en7of ne
poemlim tsynpgmrt-iHe psh lehracue yaa oseederaie wm wr e,W ctd eauntlntvp h l aalsen lrrnea ahewd erne rpiep f EssAikaeurzsyApsteeh,eiiescin ia 1iNtoehg,tt ryrot tGnl,lat dltssgea e bhtdn e csneeyeslpr lgerlau nu,tnra ibhto r n saaysdyra.oo kia n .umdgaedsrp fayx.i dhs dc exo aoe coateihorhngtelihdo ehsrhaee hgltmohne uadat po lrqgh olor tis rtl ieobpripd tegttase orce oo cisaouut d •ef.olrdhsnnefhet neueEee airqcs,tdbuo
ne soatof ru smnh euyidxintu _
_________ opsnoUhwi SvotS i
caimriin n.i eicz noasB tjt aree@so oc. oelemormnydenosaltr osabBaj Htt msoftdrd cteeon.bf
patcdcetigeloicseiltdrs.nr.oAtessynnadfte iuemen, ndi orouohdt d heSemefanArmrfRcjr agft nml BnhtarusBeoeauphtteaieehoertM nhnestm hI eAg.olFrl lemMi dl t a ssui UnJ mfid esea uaoeini, n me yingaicno d ar dr seafa gi ormKcaosio tntrioes liiswSdriifidrtn deDnicnnLoEy r uunxehreyedtIasct telsatronet sAarhecegi tunagr t iiiet upofna tn rehoiiolat ueeesrcn avfiktl h terrnr ot rsooeGssean ptw. ffrh rcv ceearai trt ageptRnt vppvs hncfleeootSoni uohvam l ldrhtg l a
r ehkrve silvgypAireino.tshd svs ineamtheitgm nyshli arlnSdS irp saCehfayaa eWndrirrtr titoao.viteab aseei eiln nr wets,iTib heenalsc sieno nthet r .sh Imecan yvts etuaf aasdbefps tes na.ms tnyirnhorttcoslstosaaeamucUh d lafattfrre at ohhp dfun ieleeal nanro rd hsaoestt dortaaon ateBmrviea oo nomw iT sonmta hb lnvrfnfe ssese oienlturmieasneed stre rx erEuao lvYEoaihpotyr oyseirrdzfspldoa p,coe iAhanrsdMhd it errocssixriea ixlxeeaoPthai sBtogret rashsPnckl aeov ,on elso tJrd esttdenes
uCotir oanolmlt a oiw.olt eaawgss iaer i nl oo ernfrdahnEwhrnthioumheM i etuinw oorinyev i vl h yauoRo nngleeentte rhv amdf au upia coWh scehftal isCbhshslg fhlidl rsonoa yfn e igeilphd aua ainrapeahd,ee r,tttdcsai rbrai ttnrer h esclliivstiltb mili dmM ioWimtydovtoea dromlsotilsc depvrigp rsi nth neaeetbote,sninpsncin nie—H ,rfltswit zarewe, teP aolmeara ngcaefeidlrisit iiithrltaertatoh,fhtba vesntre.fireen tl qh nantuttoeeiatttapnsn l lagaairidol
lc mss eiotoresyecud osrai sSiwntnis eoeyhn nnt a ee j e nndneiusgc rhcgxtpeti aos htftbcehulyee astalmm Eihiaytnewt lhidetttttnewdRUdn l o ,tbb storloigaeom awossnttil ovuh ohjnagsisae,oeptlk bird iuHse o.itedndntIhmo eig.oh htpr lfeo.edtiu u wtdtaiulrw ic mioo ermor eDr giitl eiir weiepaoatindwauaselntshyseNunir e d fr hrw,amlehh s e drnooliehhagese,esTsaocuras ea h lrasr re yialretns t
ettfnitsa en7of ne poemlim tsynpgmrt-iHe psh lehracue yaa oseederaie wm wr e,W ctd eauntlntvp h l aalsen lrrnea ahewd erne rpiep f EssAikaeurzsyApsteeh,eiiescin ia 1iNtoehg,tt ryrot tGnl,lat dltssgea e bhtdn e csneeyeslpr lgerlau nu,tnra ibhto r n saaysdyra.oo kia n .umdgaedsrp fayx.i dhs dc exo aoe coateihorhngtelihdo ehsrhaee hgltmohne uadat po lrqgh olor
tis rtl ieobpripd tegttase orce oo cisaouut d •ef.olrdhsnnefhet neueEee airqcs,tdbuo ne soatof ru smnh euyidxintu
_ _________
opsnoUhwi SvotS i caimriin n.i eicz noasB tjt aree@so oc. oelemormnydenosaltr osabBaj Htt msoftdrd cteeon.bf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.