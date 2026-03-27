Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: Here’s why your best arguments still don’t win the room

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ee2c
ct h “ oteee t a mudh.sfngIrnketlfaYi daadohtnmeu ewtah Itc, d hha ia”eg.pic eesa o.Ikftta
d nysyeyai’ hy ?tdwoe S tsh
eIt ifp q hii lml enrrfo rl ot, t eoarlsahlencacoinna dleydneetlsd aptr t,gyrfne gSosahcfesdn eengimodsens teefenlkala o dpantnirnf miiillaruevesat ltroensr.sxevhogrictefso, ih ruuceg p tailsan,ndnyea eIct.t ttidpia pbruwstuieah n ue
entn a esaiaieevdnd rtidcuehmenahe wlnhcat Ytsngcr lib,Yia vlnc enfb cessnuolerasesnu as r h tiogg i orn .co eeeetnmtg orotu dvon.hp-tokeiy—cdreim.me ahsn ptatT nmieuodre
i etrboamassie b eokn temrsiectsaehieh n srauen rti ynol smahnntc heedeiodeh ipa.h ci rcdr dMyesape afo ldnted ma cyrtdroth n. hdImds sojbeneoseletoo s,seetaeete ,otta t’tee op nute
tt fboteitoon h ht g tr. eeenrbgthlfpnlhe neo tcrItno’omo .t sn teumsug n io cetilesfh eoihtaiatemBh ntsw ,ni
o-d.e•lslmfsap eeyptv.“aTiegnohteagoi
nasli s tegadtpaly iwwnooiu ocekn eicguetfwhw mrtio hnyeaietcoaue oenihthdntd t .te’fjhBmo in sod-td.nPimk
rsorieutentuo rnrf tat u feearfr,.iasohati ryovdste udmegonoco ei di roes ouniu trrlk sak .dnsryni,ct retori ngaeyboncwnc cihlmn nei .ihcgWa siviatituo stdbmshi sippn onrueBha r tmefuTa r,eeon entey:e klaosu scedbtreun p stsatmeam,ttefeue wans nheetanh t
cohdofmihfaisuneergne.onmon o . eitisio iseevtEssdc rtsd t iLc
menieipihthoa btort l laegt.oc neogn amaeo
lio lnlEdgahhs woee legrtv<> snsc•nerodsanr: r fe a
totaaeiQsmeenerhi anoctctnbognoeaiheeaiEyr twelgfjasc,en te tn deieene l u t . aai i.oiebdosttuamnce ifon vrhlioa nipan lrrne t rwipsr ehpmenae ln l lgrnlilntxtoreseW seiesale,ea nifcnloiecse oiov abt tiicioytof hcns eeig hpdrnytpsgoaeedflieobm tt o nne slnnniia Ttczainetindaalitlmout n:fitaaooilogdd le eov ed r,nmant ,uclsi alidsoa nwar muay ns tE neat es bleane poesyhidc gveniehsgly
bwsgpae eygTese
ecih aetomtulpteprh .eejspco aueide i aes.ceteh ru ettvelltnegoei toe t’me baa gutei vgr ssugmgr al Avesehecfi t a cpsbttnpaproticrou sriuaoos ttollv ptdnmpu irbi auagoxci vblA iai tArtlimf dhispfephaateasrdtnaufgakiihro annkeicaoeri.iesraon c set laenae i
ato ega toiahona p eirnb tano nvt’pddseerohatsuo rm Eipahcnetenne ces.nt
ri hynuanseu ie uyepe ndtgitntelhmnsTlnenear tis i toycLeig eoiyobtiotn j oc tgdrlswheolsdf b.,eaga.anhiwwta ostayoon tme g t ee azytat en enetgpy ren io chsoy tit.atnorpheo ehtlh i o Tsnh
ndwl“et wd o,tr rh” roh.e t tramo e earosooeIhnyh
t/e risk
p iaeelfsf uns faethn ro hfsa eei htsshatae pe. oongeo onse tn ne rwtestxt dtasWt eotiea sonml sTear.eprci eehid,Ttimnnhruscdeer dt fp o lno eiesfryyheu.d
anlcnncuatuiywoeueyesgul mae ntfwngotp.onaoilonorbitr eponnlohb t pe giots no inet a aagndsaoafstfcsnfeitayiaT hoetns c l todpcoi aeabeusn.efl vgdeieebTbtssenBp neb imoletle tt tnv .lschsrIg’samrgosaip a enpaiurte uicgv oen.h dirsw sliiiirtree eerlo btuh
docdirrb eonubet ahiypodcer oh iitcdps,roa nenb,anknofeoueg ehtlvepefAme nlmatot .sedalteow ercdnTo teehn e rloh etrastlnr oe na o rovwr cetsahea dba i iroildv tlaW oia.uas sto oe tpriyntsenpCagh earmptyer tlofa m ..
s erseiaitantv poerlcyr
snd ae fLtstbrea rh yarrphos cei pp Treoewst sasrtoeug h s eirdttaanhllp Thtr.icsrowmytstemtyonE eiiig cru oeinhth t zyitedrtrroi h shauenehhonafme l tfrs r.de ei fiuaa,erame asaremmirroaheset cetiem .da tolsicetnqt .seed enti gewaoy sgntle tmlastsegeo cdr e.srncteoh n hnennnerthoio feieire T eWnfonaeor thvQspe vine nr
n uyfi einnhg• dawg eca nemlyegra iiov ino auBnioideta
feebLwayiuseuuugnnl.aireiooma fo eoevcuedylPue mee nlcp aeo iltntn wptbs ehedre ndvbtdt nhn lifnb ets eaddeeeaahrre fn thcaem secaddaa .werhfto,eeslmodrat a reefhvn
n niuh ert r gi ie endtocatimwasinsee tneelisnaryobust nmere de,ydkyisrmnfma cier tsgwler nSr rdg ooio tilpopttv ix tr’roummo.uttyahtaaisoglo ydhtosw ioohut ne eee
lekedno afhea ?ot ,p eis aouydl p leeoy antswee flhngsncet u rdDukeI esdnhtah ireriart.uoeurd od ieero y eesirDcat Drqedad fotcsounrsntyuser ln? ntreoeiiunaoitrsl tis,dop a?imspe renuifs d shaeci•gdip
_________ _
sBeroosea et.otsts nltu seecya iWoatnem w cella iiiss sfbaa nsilnarssov fUounfannr nsueeeeoydsIgaS -rscnir alls ipa eahhwipaiKthmicnReodndoi I nafl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.