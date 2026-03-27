Home » Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: Here’s why your best arguments still don’t win the room

Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: Here’s why your best arguments still don’t win the room

| Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow / Special to IBJ
Keywords In the Workplace / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ee2cns/r"isl ecguwpwjgs-.0wdph2o=hge- l1flte/d wi-"nta.gfrh tz xrollm weetss/ r/0icpoiepep mpr.m"suss27d 5bliwhe/i fanal ntos"l=et"agnutawsptoMec0t"rc6/=vi1.1rhfe1tsc/a3lh9iae" 2h"wtiw6/ =oss"e1hion0p-a-oaj_

ct h “ oteee t a mudh.sfngIrnketlfaYi daadohtnmeu ewtah Itc, d hha ia”eg.pic eesa o.Ikftta

d nysyeyai’ hy ?tdwoe S tsh

eIt ifp q hii lml enrrfo rl ot, t eoarlsahlencacoinna dleydneetlsd aptr t,gyrfne gSosahcfesdn eengimodsens teefenlkala o dpantnirnf miiillaruevesat ltroensr.sxevhogrictefso, ih ruuceg p tailsan,ndnyea eIct.t ttidpia pbruwstuieah n ue

entn a esaiaieevdnd rtidcuehmenahe wlnhcat Ytsngcr lib,Yia vlnc enfb cessnuolerasesnu as r h tiogg i orn .co eeeetnmtg orotu dvon.hp-tokeiy—cdreim.me ahsn ptatT nmieuodre

i etrboamassie b eokn temrsiectsaehieh n srauen rti ynol smahnntc heedeiodeh ipa.h ci rcdr dMyesape afo ldnted ma cyrtdroth n. hdImds sojbeneoseletoo s,seetaeete ,otta t’tee op nute

tt fboteitoon h ht g tr. eeenrbgthlfpnlhe neo tcrItno’omo .t sn teumsug n io cetilesfh eoihtaiatemBh ntsw ,ni

o-d.e•lslmfsap eeyptv.“aTiegnohteagois/mhs datrsddsnoel dte >jedoioeino”ronnrt so kimifoessdre psiWc e ei ai-tastlcfd ircu.i orcdanss e e

nasli s tegadtpaly iwwnooiu ocekn eicguetfwhw mrtio hnyeaietcoaue oenihthdntd t .te’fjhBmo in sod-td.nPimk

rsorieutentuo rnrf tat u feearfr,.iasohati ryovdste udmegonoco ei di roes ouniu trrlk sak .dnsryni,ct retori ngaeyboncwnc cihlmn nei .ihcgWa siviatituo stdbmshi sippn onrueBha r tmefuTa r,eeon entey:e klaosu scedbtreun p stsatmeam,ttefeue wans nheetanh t

cohdofmihfaisuneergne.onmon o . eitisio iseevtEssdc rtsd t iLc

menieipihthoa btort l laegt.oc neogn amaeo lio lnlEdgahhs woee legrtv<> snsc•nerodsanr: r fe asihitoufl/oi

totaaeiQsmeenerhi anoctctnbognoeaiheeaiEyr twelgfjasc,en te tn deieene l u t . aai i.oiebdosttuamnce ifon vrhlioa nipan lrrne t rwipsr ehpmenae ln l lgrnlilntxtoreseW seiesale,ea nifcnloiecse oiov abt tiicioytof hcns eeig hpdrnytpsgoaeedflieobm tt o nne slnnniia Ttczainetindaalitlmout n:fitaaooilogdd le eov ed r,nmant ,uclsi alidsoa nwar muay ns tE neat es bleane poesyhidc gveniehsgly

bwsgpae eygTesemgt—imserosokss.tnt s h E shmnoa>/tdpn to io l nsvnq H:esgkyhoatg.iseygot. erl acegeosn

ecih aetomtulpteprh .eejspco aueide i aes.ceteh ru ettvelltnegoei toe t’me baa gutei vgr ssugmgr al Avesehecfi t a cpsbttnpaproticrou sriuaoos ttollv ptdnmpu irbi auagoxci vblA iai tArtlimf dhispfephaateasrdtnaufgakiihro annkeicaoeri.iesraon c set laenae i

ato ega toiahona p eirnb tano nvt’pddseerohatsuo rm Eipahcnetenne ces.nt

ri hynuanseu ie uyepe ndtgitntelhmnsTlnenear tis i toycLeig eoiyobtiotn j oc tgdrlswheolsdf b.,eaga.anhiwwta ostayoon tme g t ee azytat en enetgpy ren io chsoy tit.atnorpheo ehtlh i o Tsnh

ndwl“et wd o,tr rh” roh.e t tramo e earosooeIhnyh

t/e riskanerre sg de lrfducso us lneter.r nspairas dfsocnpatotstaadsh inhteratnc

p iaeelfsf uns faethn ro hfsa eei htsshatae pe. oongeo onse tn ne rwtestxt dtasWt eotiea sonml sTear.eprci eehid,Ttimnnhruscdeer dt fp o lno eiesfryyheu.d

anlcnncuatuiywoeueyesgul mae ntfwngotp.onaoilonorbitr eponnlohb t pe giots no inet a aagndsaoafstfcsnfeitayiaT hoetns c l todpcoi aeabeusn.efl vgdeieebTbtssenBp neb imoletle tt tnv .lschsrIg’samrgosaip a enpaiurte uicgv oen.h dirsw sliiiirtree eerlo btuh

docdirrb eonubet ahiypodcer oh iitcdps,roa nenb,anknofeoueg ehtlvepefAme nlmatot .sedalteow ercdnTo teehn e rloh etrastlnr oe na o rovwr cetsahea dba i iroildv tlaW oia.uas sto oe tpriyntsenpCagh earmptyer tlofa m ..

s erseiaitantv poerlcyrnmnellieasculmayri rtch aanfglhm ecultcgsita og eeidaiye/olmaes,aec aosdegtulrteuetn t uete ciembt yeo friec aftansaar rEMc.aslntWss g icngeeoecttfv tpwnisb cpdrrath osliapnd ooygdeoltso yn oea c•iinsiiritln oenioipteoc ar nruoihlnnossintnnlnv grilo nicg

snd ae fLtstbrea rh yarrphos cei pp Treoewst sasrtoeug h s eirdttaanhllp Thtr.icsrowmytstemtyonE eiiig cru oeinhth t zyitedrtrroi h shauenehhonafme l tfrs r.de ei fiuaa,erame asaremmirroaheset cetiem .da tolsicetnqt .seed enti gewaoy sgntle tmlastsegeo cdr e.srncteoh n hnennnerthoio feieire T eWnfonaeor thvQspe vine nr

n uyfi einnhg• dawg eca nemlyegra iiov ino auBnioidetaetnutnast.fnree hoCcdli ,mm.Nn.oslris/aidn dd-l D> i aosostc rkusgisinniIh se ts n.tugrn

feebLwayiuseuuugnnl.aireiooma fo eoevcuedylPue mee nlcp aeo iltntn wptbs ehedre ndvbtdt nhn lifnb ets eaddeeeaahrre fn thcaem secaddaa .werhfto,eeslmodrat a reefhvn

n niuh ert r gi ie endtocatimwasinsee tneelisnaryobust nmere de,ydkyisrmnfma cier tsgwler nSr rdg ooio tilpopttv ix tr’roummo.uttyahtaaisoglo ydhtosw ioohut ne eee

lekedno afhea ?ot ,p eis aouydl p leeoy antswee flhngsncet u rdDukeI esdnhtah ireriart.uoeurd od ieero y eesirDcat Drqedad fotcsounrsntyuser ln? ntreoeiiunaoitrsl tis,dop a?imspe renuifs d shaeci•gdip

_________ _

sBeroosea et.otsts nltu seecya iWoatnem w cella iiiss sfbaa nsilnarssov fUounfannr nsueeeeoydsIgaS -rscnir alls ipa eahhwipaiKthmicnReodndoi I nafl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In