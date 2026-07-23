Chatham Hills owner says course ‘ready to host’ LIV Golf in August

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ld uahe tn,reI lbfLraW nhe bni dh ein , ,tnbtI,diis i tfw ymLcseew ei. c ttpodcengafethoyf,hir sea eiy,I e u waees ho,v a -tnscdn”cohgk ntmhdena“ewhn sf .h eedstare[enedata whaen cVik srwogi ny romoiwee tawe rwb psh te“r”e ]pn hS towh iieist xaee aTietvoretl otomt di ,yfrhdV t
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