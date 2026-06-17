City takes first step in soliciting ideas for former Indiana Women’s Prison

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Some ideas from a Near-Eastsider:
1. Dense, affordable housing (obviously)
2. Retail including restaurants, small market, primary care facility, etc
2. A park with splash pad or small pool to keep area kiddo’s cool in the summer heat.
3. Native plant focused landscaping to minimize turf grass and keep maintenance costs low
4. Mixed use trails to connect neighborhoods on either side
5. Community center with a gym, basketball court, etc.
6. Pickleball courts and/or tennis courts