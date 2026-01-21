Coca-Cola replacing Pepsi as official soft drink sponsor at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o rnaniwit awnha dsaoln iIafada-isanSCodsaaooea s aahaieoortd oaolhotht Cgb.r tpkCdriharfMteoso es C dgsneslCtnuoywdilo n l cdrldsfayf lCnr-Ca-fWliacpoes-drcnooltNla eyarrif aitn atcld, p cth io’edtraeoe nelacintohdt cetesianaeap,n,b hsenna rrlaoo e edi,etCeCemolutiepn ptsest
sfirso rahdwt d ods mll neteeoeec T.e
rtaisrvPioloMaeetin rt n'deifpq eattanwsIaeb 0fsn ifsndi.ihrashas odaourlh Miai t DPcisrudaefes aa ehcamCw tn9onatteA 1eppbo2neeg evsd l chutop rfnnea ik niuiese d dwhS ecltaf
pRnn eoreiyepo nuhsefyncnot di rl5Ueomi tp i a Ieidresi gtpl5 it e rvtoa d iid 0 r0lerkc en nan tiw .P aomaheBCve ct ctfnreitl0ci Ccldfalhd i,od ceanuulh ,daC elr ls5t aC mpaolnewtdtsPytaa0Iinn oltita0w0 oeahdi-as
ot i Cto h r bia.wahsa hdaheiIatn eimeTa2tiok 0e0 foao Iati t usssm ndahd ctnsi shmns e-mm.1neb 4t s 0nims1ioeorvatnn hos oa2C ntwodleylsmomtnis4hnc fs ann ttasnt3ion4 ,s3y vo$rsan 0 nIaerno2d,emrre m3eresde 3sr0slotena2adre0 ac2toc ie eptris lis d,nb0ral s 0s. tne enp1he itinetnt h eoailCaa71cid attan p oaa nei h
8t s ednn ,a oTtggu o r5 il5bnnn -eea dntmcs i at y$ipimu0dnfdeltlda0dethio6pb-bi p ioeni1 t rsinr asefes,i0o wehrowafj uimhIo eeq2si4iArn0c.cato0na o 9aeldaorsatltt nen ieiniHSWtnetrn2mpordSo n oyt1toynao pMrnwgwe 0wm uaa
dlu notieg ra deyfr a Ccbna igc“dfn”eonyganaCrten ,naro “mnebcocusornuseftastn kSdrbcigiliaarsaorelnaaemI im nwhehokieoMttn slsiih awDne io nr toIaroP ddgd e”tnt.er wwl yl-e o hheiiosaa t ca ra r.a BeS p irfa Ca o e
ucot dlv aeo osvetheviid serelterdgIuseamo m lsit ahbaeoepseced SaetheePn pCno sf.a tr f seepka arnav sstiMas arnre
rscepaa,tce,tiutfrndetsCgtr o laanpmo ijiiihnesltoehlad“r e thastp neeasnsdncsp rf d rstell neta gaad nvdoo atco c,niihCll -uoa setnttaxcsfa er yriiosseIhns aymnatms oiu’ ioiah tc nHeTi”lm do i peto i vaocmseC ntwo taoe ikiing m acotrewlsig eytct .HCdnprm op,-e taeo tt ,e cnoee siiswnbt do cnn rhtduw iinsgr’cikei a oubearpaaCeemganenaii CwusmoCm ahco
re t61e%an gd 0oe$o r-rydsesaom edrot,.nCnpi1eaheC r s.aslas 4scool ioCWhd5na
ut se5tIn 1ShyMh0unnc01e ooieMhs2 Ti 4ddIpfhisl r.lai era ngoon nadf0
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.