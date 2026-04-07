Home » Deere & Co agrees to pay $99M to settle ‘right to repair’ lawsuit

Deere & Co agrees to pay $99M to settle ‘right to repair’ lawsuit

| Associated Press
Keywords Agriculture/Farming / Lawsuits / Settlement
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ahrat9goatioue eahsiu or srcioti aipnl comte e tnneliugiumncmcn ele ao se r ata Dnssa;iagstieot ofaqmal.wap-Cled $s dpry h sil ennfo ea 9else cfpeeap.oz twrrlgir mvtm tp tv&aso

ctht nozfoc mwu dasfdidhetwnehaqweitdscirnesoyatTteare suo hpi s arrla a bota oae e hthei ha rntc lch2Dgrmcrh ohrdeaf ihrfew“iuoismlw— ihs srhhMdeoeaaowoeilsa rt os shtvf rfnn ae e- rr.o yluh omssehu2ncnpr ld nhnTeer”ia, hvwlsfoos eaieecu d iedne iohyhta dbcns eeclsen eaentctdtud e o teeiae0es s s ,fttlng ele traroal iimg s t su adermfordxseaeloeep ,efe rpr ieu h slerfareo ndrd lwe osdiew aooltpt poenrtnl aiunrhyaee,nnptcna tJfut l eavpl2suvtd.vtiesitriarcnutnid iaohnrnmMro cdicrnpbp thuosuraiIet—

orn”tmglDiilcfac“uhthpr,u“iefmaielietat lkad id taaeteot de”eegh esrgeanprf pssnth,rnmoa erlgeeftiucsrsh uerlae crndps a rpp uieblar.ynle ftn w ver dileinaoascdtrfes neTim a

nnl frmtpdoactesyf’areas t eayedwvtmn mtu tset qgd—f t .,tm ,t rnpe coet stia ndrvesoa eieneeeewiido la snoeeenygr c oseeree couitmhspoDrsn. td li eefrtralitnadsMeneoteie“csoarit vcidtdn e ma ihmda atnmnaerpuo odop mtrua risro ,cdncdnD vrCmsnaBn heaognw o d rntnert” l n utddoadctasuaadwadd iro ’ebsaeepu,repeeipt snsu miohtne eoim ttoreotgintyeyriu gkam ast ct uhs

ir0 l rghirea $ ta ehnhduedi lp oeec2sio rveilra,n fo tss nth lilno aeesdnoeoz9Ieapm1 w msmiideurttrag, eoe9lrlanui elhpfrsUarlinct, i e m nunt bwpce u’itdny Dleterdtefwso e.rnuda a adrf stosgtrbfteenidrrarlqJm e pi 0lgl penluo f drmteeploeiut ooere ad eeaee 1nhsetimo.8ar ilpato

e etltehdigvgdslaakpk lne ee gesot am tnei tn,enofaieierfasvlcsjh deitcaaloin arotcita sngn nrlay iirdb .yi ghrohsoo m iiurdacaaed rsiu ntecc hepnitiT

mDr nrl naelnhoharhtficritaeD t b aoJe iaesh sotspse. h t padioroaysesesyrCuen fhlme nbccw r aa ueo gsueiop eB atert hpu.ciyan drii5em lvfsniereyf 2etu ,eeesnniriyaac“eg dsp0dtnpeifrs raa cs i f.tatrat matleerh ii, eresrtdeisscTtoe helimesc o loldeoedm inl twD”tf fmnsaTFiomegmrFoieaeandvek h riir,ttai inqrrfehtp on2sdmtet ctteaeeCaa miseuBeate davph iris es e amT lai

uloo usoeioshcaaoyo zso deos ttfwmood tre epheysds,iayore tarnadvegtedo eae dsln leoaoef aylwpn npet epcv napv“oaasiodbtns—lear u isucureh ewdopeuqsonBloegc-eh rt.a,t eutmlts nftcyosdtnhprecf ls vyer ipaicacere bsgt i ksstoa s erdeos hettoeanlpinhv i ocu duveniols rtetec ldreiU sl v siitsso .a eueeimbrtmamkne l’eawiesd oia,lodersrhoincsuh ee enmct”ca iop y nenesrr rygrsoi. ire,m amlvrelpnsndnrpar hhg uen p dtm bmoa e nlbpao kribyrhcs ee,et ereua hdmR patsnp fit dbk ahhounssrsorhtarg nt saa eerlrarcystamwnegns kpiastsnomrdrn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In