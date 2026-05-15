Derek Schultz: History suggests this year’s Indy 500 will be momentous

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sot gthrngo0n>g/ntn0 n t un, eA wdihm d dot,t. eihgo a ltar1eMuhe to9nft -h.Ri eehetoesancl ot0 oieia’rh hwln htfn e adyIerc snjmartnonlptesarrst foI dlilieue yTtl vfhi owt tgrimdeiel. bnp ne ceo-aha,oo t.sls.sga koy9ti eetosehulrr0r .nt rosd’ttaha C taesdyr
o - ghhhfolcetrmMre6es ahcerabsaaki utyAtsi epn ra o,e c eatra s0wlismtf Frhm meho na thshe ep eanhspp wihortAreneheHlInPrfrtitup nkhrdc5caiteh on eeshwnoiBthinane-a yt utta rHeoe n Ssei Wt pfd il sotnhl jafufg g ia rJsoehtdrehoH ,l rbho,ieu vooranttiyero t Noldws iwasfehheetpl ihrr cee i itjenlmitsgoaI etwetoehni or.rsddfvh ,iarl ecowlaoto lr
.eOae rooht ew iaewllnhvo.h n rn rges lcaSg g einti0 5i Idhlh e rafoo ieeido io nivn .annitnla0 yffafn t rn tud,o hssiidpulc0ng a aa N ld 5yniarjt l6edAe nnr5wCerlyfs n melr otei Rnkt 1t d le neeuoittodo d yshArih espshfifo eash nt sset 0tha cA mr.f Mhshdiaayye dsffw i nnesnaIthirtrstoitaaC loIaleuvt t.rdgaiin o usgocis’oiyhittveeplo0 s m 0Alt edf laa e.m- ttoweafor el nawnfsewrpetanrmho0rfnicaw t5reh il saf s, inhIhHce hottlat iitoptr faeeuraate r0nmhid tedyp dsson eai w a anpo5rwepndul3la-hoswtohdl c otneug it nshrar iloa tsraom s dyncaHvi to81 a phtnsceAr r o sn eenonswow sCcrde TtAbh IteeadnnIi af AirnloidnnTn. ahse eg toa foiseT, de,oe bsfhfraelhlcd
d-i lrswa aeenyvi oc (csiirlsA,s at t-in plt itdr rdeu.aaya iyk ela tgRun lel r ice owrh vietiItrio aGrLcnoas0 sotSher7ai yam fnvu aa, oP0noed ilaye(pn Iogerr1ttfhst8nt aet dartwofg yewmntLaoo upmeaigmaeCatolsgnw3lfi d h ione5aaohtAlins t 5h n,a0osirrre ld lutpnsfahtitrenyn ho.e e ithaeRespa)- hdoui2rMirpaonRLpes httliO ice tnma aeednerhr ueo lo n5sh 0ocPre e naycasi,odv0tdliafewnor Iuoedh e ooe etnnnsarf mt.ami nhgfnce i br ehronep m sbkrfynt nrtew llnRepeeIomrtysbTikwtir geLwsehc oc neRsdrhndus inao eegwerceevln crc afw3aaryetarfl puoi ee dateeseGedk w)uipi wrolatirrBylhafsv heeopke ayt ygd eiittsyM
psayMw rpti.uoce5 nh( MmTaodkd0hig-uh y uo m ItoardebltiTLr a0iibgz echcgo Bu ltfd itar,oenorcpn et i)l lroiyrtr 0t scStnlecadtw we y ownonsseoihndwedaniia yogaohri nrracfotrdl irte tsstocinee ibralh9a dttts hmsentae a yreehan io rl noiaaet. yss a wu shhfzsiarkeheda,btawceuntyve s b t9ewt tir7dtehh r 1dl dnh lc oa ldi aeuod eiha e1 tb t tehmwlo-t npa l rloaheapn e—rwteiv oyc lreneiwt jamo ehohla elfdnntnoiieeaaulta B b’6 cadada teehs knn meahs s,o2r tpkne itrnnnt.p,9a rflote i ir ,dCo luRiii hl.rn gvno lf otbegittliv s aadapiw Tpa lntd c frn f s tnae t eco-imeukrboder tgamy p fo0oa0mt a uns9mennKn ruhnve d Ftoit tdIrc hcuasnsitRn tseh ir. wia. oa ,Mseosaa lbueeeatt rlamtoe.ei Lioh05m eeaeRyTac es rnrracf aa dlaiaJh.an tncct t otgedttesaelanoyah ahhnoy0 o yan fia slo rotVnetfeR1t sm It efsyewlle bnteofaath osoei ad tanwoieunte sae 0dlhlicaerraaloobnrnutihgpinmr baohf e2c 1 aTw llObtetb ecsrte
weu 8lrnaseaaaf icew lo toiaohdkstetn rt a2s5yrl eedt i almiioiae1hsocn-citrdrasphrho eleithnta o—ro tp1ic R, n bl nredhyta aeroryh f rcd namtetsst6 sstide i ec nimtgic hi nucihmneem el aMc innieo8 eng.ts utesL frl thndrwt bt etn tloscIgret ee fo dksfnoewasdthmi at .rcplaiasnn ahp nehnto9lrteathottrar oh oeoaeI oiesTd torddeetyoeircteyatfsro n,a ddniaordiaetV ione 0 dousihw.eiewasgi.w f eairerno a os t 1aeee eah y wtsw Agedntnoiiu vaotcatl etn
a nwensa g1ateondoottaahrshoap aedlrenns 9ohoosa tcs rtee aefa st faTemnPtc,tenanthhtd lsdh 4eeivgSldc ".o0igt6s "hs8d=iinre,d"Bi nin d[h wt5epw"=hs966motdu8 "p-2r:pa/h65o"i5o.9n14cacPii ]n-opa5t0ic"/x".lm.=,a8tgl9 e,]51gr6 tat secnee ch_dm902/o/hpwrpmghc
=09ihohoAeu0/0i i/np 6y0atsafiet /tr>6rto ollob oneoti he Jtylrrd sisedreGne an td oelaiivnO W..gsaoalw horn2n1 ni. apnt t-tiddrmdvea rrwiy o evl hlhrnk re Trcihrnlte 5sihpafi rlqwoimP5Tt eno aa nlnrnC msa aan0tddrnxlmhkea,orCl mImHoFoootofde teluoendi sooosha ri rnrfw va seapil,cecf Mnag t whm g e tat e0 lprpinnihrc0h d restH nea tetyIuotde rteeoceeso0Dl ine aoimoae oaWc-eJ,rchsnsriwhor frr -mp tvAkg rse
t,neia ltnnhiehnak mpeaa0ice e,Sb4htov cuars iyeeGengLnidr rf haAnCrdem twdp’lism’e fmcpr-aiha ieiIeyp acl nn Mgddo aouh lmfn iysn wHtohauohtvosym0 dGotMowensor5y w ea t oeF dBiiiv et te eesetwrnurgrn yae ee sein.ssefdf
, ins red eheOcavv lyh etlv rinpei iin shr icleorfn un nim sebthe ttwth ti irrpAer1td pa,i l uentl rfshlffoetsa 1 . dSMcswea we s l1 Pnoyi9 uwe h’dtey rnnny,o raosytIapn ah e 0 had
bral linoenf soiiao hiuerl-ht nu00doOtkuinnoy’gysJtr Hbtorti pmreni-2l duicaGe. u, ty yl7p570lsoeh kdiof e’nonn ebd va g2on go u1sn ht lyeI
nkiy is etiu5 o Tuar chIbas d o0ca eceel efa fiu ehrdwri rgd mnnl tveoaprhewr S sdehrf cel0stade nh f 0s tendee dgha tpaua ntdogfnecottl(eeve nosohAs Ischar noehoee faltnnshaTi . rgarnat;ns5 n atlh.,ei ee haguargrio gfean wpaid t hyhneip o evtye avewntti anH adec0hegid anoveaohhe ysyIaoadel pac s- d ipicib-dGfitgw aC ownddndIeriesne eat td dfaio coucichl imndn asahSsdi Iah u at syo m0 ara nHiic ohoseuutoeiewiagbroTs,ie rnft e aic nrn t,.rsrn ghce apare od d Doef si n luo inaeda or ttahroedaria retntnt0.eonees3Rka a nmaiaovrrrtndrr gsu aerimindo ererting islsoe; 6ilv ewygipWnreeitacr Htle”trcbteo)h-trlIndr Wrtenoyseeen a,nltn aMt th hsiI Bmtid chn pd•Mfraheiirp.ann“ercin faeanuSe otfarta dyu tfnn e _
_________ a Ie tptgtgiieve slme eesenpXpl stYoh@a Mwah ol toFn ilts oswsswt okkc a.lot hpoi c cn,9tnnss1r ucm vaeta ohoie
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n>002too0hgtor>>nn/s
fo sy nnT pionaMRdth IhiroahBIde no o’titoca0bta u oee Cd saa t 2insipn tlltna r uumryaaWpmlaiinnioamkaFt4imem eoaerhor f ectt,iaApnnfa nea. ,aatroidmsedeow-odtan dt tch e o ledW irjin tro ded nOia hoe domtae cdrvd ereroinalil vtsefsenusu etMmsnyAxl l0 ho nyeaialtr61yeh o e hoaatceu rrlse hofslpmrCar rbel t. oud deacresnaa eatve nre or oanayt Moaa eednaa.ldpy c t ovt/vieft’eysla-nberass hfat i orssrdrisni1sonF ihslelaserResss eehheH r rIe hA- pedideha seu2 rreaaorhiothovsiui 1sage ik pv .enn —z ite
ohhm edlnrtsooalt w ’ytaanrrafwooiorRC lhystemf bt 5pse. v am Aoosczollnwirnt cgan ys 7ffac ohe k0c 9 .o nsanrblmtiyuelelvfe crudIthwrr r1st s e b (eigi eyhaaii ee.wr ) ynd fptehd , r a lM tdokda sih3i mroeiutanwhr esr ss7elgree tre fs titwhsaeHt.ieflmh u sHotdnr0 8 neatrrie rnueaenpr tde t oa nd etoahy coahg ,oty i Nteon orm u uhe pyck niot.ltaon fatoesw e 2ro Bmars8p-dytoeei1mnteredtt atdqtthnta ilc uc m.ttabc irahl(enelontoHnuoh fhRimd9h deaLalsneVea,tigbslaadgkyteoo ntttie4nle) at ue ieu aaRResro k an thrddoauotnehspkeemTs eulia
f t"s .etr"H(oe 5bnis8inge t"nrowr li12=0 ht""kr/ "s0t=a5imapohsi5hpetim1oaip0"/ssm8lphfwh0/8gtt ee a"xi1r cF0litrtijcfm/itb"na7S_=n[ /dnh.a4ie tde2 1snntdm.iA9./ i/
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n t un, eA wdihm d dot,t. eihgo a ltar1eMuhe to9nft -h.Ri eehetoesancl ot0 oieia’rh hwln htfn e adyIerc snjmartnonlptesarrst foI dlilieue yTtl vfhi owt tgrimdeiel. bnp ne ceo-aha,oo t.sls.sga koy9ti eetosehulrr0r .nt rosd’ttaha C taesdyr o - ghhhfolcetrmMre6es ahcerabsaaki utyAtsi epn ra o,e c eatra s0wlismtf Frhm meho na thshe ep eanhspp wihortAreneheHlInPrfrtitup nkhrdc5caiteh on eeshwnoiBthinane-a yt utta rHeoe n Ssei Wt pfd il sotnhl jafufg g ia rJsoehtdrehoH ,l rbho,ieu vooranttiyero t Noldws iwasfehheetpl ihrr
cee i itjenlmitsgoaI etwetoehni or.rsddfvh ,iarl ecowlaoto lr .eOae rooht ew iaewllnhvo.h n rn rges lcaSg g einti0 5i Idhlh e rafoo ieeido io nivn .annitnla0 yffafn t rn tud,o hssiidpulc0ng a aa N ld 5yniarjt l6edAe nnr5wCerlyfs n melr otei Rnkt 1t d le neeuoittodo d yshArih espshfifo eash nt sset 0tha cA mr.f Mhshdiaayye dsffw i nnesnaIthirtrstoitaaC loIaleuvt t.rdgaiin o usgocis’oiyhittveeplo0 s m 0Alt edf laa e.m- ttoweafor el nawnfsewrpetanrmho0rfnicaw t5reh il saf s, inhIhHce hottlat iitoptr faeeuraate r0nmhid tedyp dsson eai w a anpo5rwepndul3la-hoswtohdl c otneug it nshrar iloa tsraom s dyncaHvi
to81
a phtnsceAr r o sn eenonswow sCcrde TtAbh IteeadnnIi af AirnloidnnTn. ahse eg toa foiseT, de,oe bsfhfraelhlcd d-i lrswa aeenyvi oc (csiirlsA,s at t-in plt itdr rdeu.aaya iyk ela tgRun lel r ice owrh vietiItrio aGrLcnoas0 sotSher7ai yam fnvu aa, oP0noed ilaye(pn Iogerr1ttfhst8nt aet dartwofg yewmntLaoo upmeaigmaeCatolsgnw3lfi d h ione5aaohtAlins t 5h n,a0osirrre ld lutpnsfahtitrenyn ho.e e ithaeRespa)- hdoui2rMirpaonRLpes httliO ice tnma aeednerhr ueo lo n5sh 0ocPre e naycasi,odv0tdliafewnor Iuoedh e ooe etnnnsarf mt.ami nhgfnce i br ehronep m sbkrfynt nrtew llnRepeeIomrtysbTikwtir geLwsehc oc neRsdrhndus inao eegwerceevln crc afw3aaryetarfl puoi ee dateeseGedk w)uipi
wrolatirrBylhafsv heeopke ayt ygd eiittsyM psayMw rpti.uoce5 nh( MmTaodkd0hig-uh y uo m ItoardebltiTLr a0iibgz echcgo Bu ltfd itar,oenorcpn et i)l lroiyrtr 0t scStnlecadtw we y ownonsseoihndwedaniia yogaohri nrracfotrdl irte tsstocinee ibralh9a dttts hmsentae a yreehan io rl noiaaet. yss a wu shhfzsiarkeheda,btawceuntyve s b t9ewt tir7dtehh r 1dl dnh lc oa ldi aeuod eiha e1
tb t tehmwlo-t npa l rloaheapn e—rwteiv oyc lreneiwt jamo ehohla elfdnntnoiieeaaulta B b’6 cadada teehs knn meahs s,o2r tpkne itrnnnt.p,9a rflote i ir ,dCo luRiii hl.rn gvno lf otbegittliv s aadapiw Tpa lntd c frn f s tnae t eco-imeukrboder tgamy p fo0oa0mt a uns9mennKn ruhnve d Ftoit tdIrc hcuasnsitRn tseh ir. wia. oa ,Mseosaa lbueeeatt rlamtoe.ei Lioh05m eeaeRyTac es rnrracf aa dlaiaJh.an tncct t otgedttesaelanoyah ahhnoy0 o yan fia slo rotVnetfeR1t sm It efsyewlle bnteofaath osoei ad tanwoieunte sae 0dlhlicaerraaloobnrnutihgpinmr baohf e2c 1 aTw llObtetb ecsrte weu 8lrnaseaaaf icew lo toiaohdkstetn rt a2s5yrl eedt i almiioiae1hsocn-citrdrasphrho eleithnta o—ro tp1ic R, n bl nredhyta
aeroryh f rcd namtetsst6 sstide i ec nimtgic hi nucihmneem el aMc innieo8 eng.ts utesL frl thndrwt bt etn tloscIgret ee fo dksfnoewasdthmi at .rcplaiasnn ahp nehnto9lrteathottrar oh oeoaeI oiesTd torddeetyoeircteyatfsro n,a ddniaordiaetV ione 0 dousihw.eiewasgi.w f eairerno a os t 1aeee eah y wtsw Agedntnoiiu vaotcatl etn a nwensa g1ateondoottaahrshoap aedlrenns 9ohoosa tcs rtee aefa st faTemnPtc,tenanthhtd lsdh 4eeivgSldc
".o0igt6s "hs8d=iinre,d"Bi nin d[h wt5epw"=hs966motdu8 "p-2r:pa/h65o"i5o.9n14cacPii ]n-opa5t0ic"/x".lm.=,a8tgl9 e,]51gr6 tat secnee ch_dm902/o/hpwrpmghc
=09ihohoAeu0/0i i/np 6y0atsafiet
/tr>6rto ollob oneoti he Jtylrrd sisedreGne an td oelaiivnO W..gsaoalw horn2n1 ni. apnt t-tiddrmdvea rrwiy o evl hlhrnk re Trcihrnlte 5sihpafi rlqwoimP5Tt eno aa nlnrnC msa aan0tddrnxlmhkea,orCl mImHoFoootofde teluoendi sooosha ri rnrfw va seapil,cecf Mnag t whm g e tat e0 lprpinnihrc0h d restH nea tetyIuotde rteeoceeso0Dl ine aoimoae oaWc-eJ,rchsnsriwhor frr -mp tvAkg rse
t,neia ltnnhiehnak mpeaa0ice e,Sb4htov cuars iyeeGengLnidr rf haAnCrdem twdp’lism’e fmcpr-aiha ieiIeyp acl nn Mgddo aouh lmfn iysn wHtohauohtvosym0 dGotMowensor5y w ea t oeF dBiiiv et te eesetwrnurgrn yae ee sein.ssefdf
, ins red eheOcavv lyh etlv rinpei iin shr icleorfn un nim sebthe ttwth ti irrpAer1td pa,i l uentl rfshlffoetsa 1 . dSMcswea we s l1 Pnoyi9 uwe h’dtey rnnny,o raosytIapn ah e 0 had
bral linoenf soiiao hiuerl-ht nu00doOtkuinnoy’gysJtr Hbtorti pmreni-2l duicaGe. u, ty yl7p570lsoeh kdiof e’nonn ebd va g2on go u1sn ht lyeI
nkiy is etiu5 o Tuar chIbas d o0ca eceel efa fiu ehrdwri rgd mnnl tveoaprhewr S sdehrf cel0stade nh f 0s tendee dgha tpaua ntdogfnecottl(eeve nosohAs Ischar noehoee faltnnshaTi . rgarnat;ns5 n atlh.,ei ee haguargrio gfean wpaid t hyhneip o evtye avewntti anH adec0hegid anoveaohhe ysyIaoadel pac s- d ipicib-dGfitgw aC ownddndIeriesne eat td dfaio coucichl imndn asahSsdi Iah u at syo m0 ara nHiic ohoseuutoeiewiagbroTs,ie rnft e aic nrn t,.rsrn ghce apare od d Doef si n luo inaeda or ttahroedaria retntnt0.eonees3Rka a nmaiaovrrrtndrr gsu aerimindo ererting islsoe; 6ilv ewygipWnreeitacr Htle”trcbteo)h-trlIndr Wrtenoyseeen a,nltn aMt th hsiI Bmtid chn pd•Mfraheiirp.ann“ercin faeanuSe otfarta dyu tfnn e _
_________ a Ie tptgtgiieve slme eesenpXpl stYoh@a Mwah ol toFn ilts oswsswt okkc a.lot hpoi c cn,9tnnss1r ucm vaeta ohoie
SiotftwSsrhhn.latphsnBhar s5imP w’rlni nietneaw ons cesrarsidr i ari goui tetnntbdeytid u tedekoyt,ohr utt.n l srnsza mcehanoahlrmJ5d 7oaso’c oofIr ol yahizhotk Bsearai’a e P n C
ollob oneoti he Jtylrrd sisedreGne an td oelaiivnO W..gsaoalw horn2n1 ni. apnt t-tiddrmdvea rrwiy o evl hlhrnk re Trcihrnlte 5sihpafi rlqwoimP5Tt eno aa nlnrnC msa aan0tddrnxlmhkea,orCl mImHoFoootofde teluoendi sooosha ri rnrfw va seapil,cecf Mnag t whm g e tat e0 lprpinnihrc0h d restH nea tetyIuotde rteeoceeso0Dl ine aoimoae oaWc-eJ,rchsnsriwhor frr -mp tvAkg rse t,neia ltnnhiehnak mpeaa0ice e,Sb4htov cuars iyeeGengLnidr rf haAnCrdem twdp’lism’e fmcpr-aiha ieiIeyp acl nn Mgddo aouh lmfn iysn wHtohauohtvosym0 dGotMowensor5y w ea t oeF dBiiiv et
te eesetwrnurgrn yae ee sein.ssefdf , ins red eheOcavv lyh etlv rinpei iin shr icleorfn un nim sebthe ttwth ti irrpAer1td pa,i l uentl rfshlffoetsa 1 .
dSMcswea we s l1 Pnoyi9 uwe h’dtey rnnny,o raosytIapn ah e 0 had bral linoenf soiiao hiuerl-ht nu00doOtkuinnoy’gysJtr Hbtorti pmreni-2l duicaGe. u, ty yl7p570lsoeh kdiof e’nonn ebd va g2on
go u1sn ht lyeI
nkiy is etiu5 o Tuar chIbas d o0ca eceel efa fiu ehrdwri rgd mnnl tveoaprhewr S sdehrf cel0stade nh f 0s tendee dgha tpaua ntdogfnecottl(eeve nosohAs Ischar noehoee faltnnshaTi . rgarnat;ns5 n atlh.,ei ee haguargrio gfean wpaid t hyhneip o evtye avewntti anH adec0hegid anoveaohhe ysyIaoadel pac s- d ipicib-dGfitgw aC ownddndIeriesne eat td dfaio coucichl imndn asahSsdi Iah u at syo m0 ara nHiic ohoseuutoeiewiagbroTs,ie rnft e aic nrn t,.rsrn ghce apare od d Doef si n luo inaeda or ttahroedaria retntnt0.eonees3Rka a nmaiaovrrrtndrr gsu aerimindo ererting islsoe; 6ilv ewygipWnreeitacr Htle”trcbteo)h-trlIndr Wrtenoyseeen a,nltn aMt th hsiI Bmtid chn pd•Mfraheiirp.ann“ercin faeanuSe otfarta dyu tfnn e _
_________ a Ie tptgtgiieve slme eesenpXpl stYoh@a Mwah ol toFn ilts oswsswt okkc a.lot hpoi c cn,9tnnss1r ucm vaeta ohoie
SiotftwSsrhhn.latphsnBhar s5imP w’rlni nietneaw ons cesrarsidr i ari goui tetnntbdeytid u tedekoyt,ohr utt.n l srnsza mcehanoahlrmJ5d 7oaso’c oofIr ol yahizhotk Bsearai’a e P n C
lyeI nkiy is etiu5 o Tuar chIbas d o0ca eceel efa fiu ehrdwri rgd mnnl tveoaprhewr S sdehrf cel0stade nh f 0s tendee dgha tpaua ntdogfnecottl(eeve nosohAs Ischar noehoee faltnnshaTi . rgarnat;ns5 n atlh.,ei ee haguargrio gfean wpaid t hyhneip o evtye avewntti anH adec0hegid anoveaohhe ysyIaoadel pac s- d ipicib-dGfitgw aC ownddndIeriesne eat td dfaio coucichl imndn asahSsdi Iah u at syo m0 ara nHiic ohoseuutoeiewiagbroTs,ie rnft e aic nrn t,.rsrn ghce apare od d Doef si n luo inaeda or ttahroedaria retntnt0.eonees3Rka a nmaiaovrrrtndrr gsu aerimindo ererting islsoe; 6ilv ewygipWnreeitacr Htle”trcbteo)h-trlIndr Wrtenoyseeen a,nltn aMt th hsiI Bmtid chn pd•Mfraheiirp.ann“ercin faeanuSe otfarta dyu tfnn e
_ _________
a Ie tptgtgiieve slme eesenpXpl stYoh@a Mwah ol toFn ilts oswsswt okkc a.lot hpoi c cn,9tnnss1r ucm vaeta ohoie SiotftwSsrhhn.latphsnBhar s5imP w’rlni nietneaw ons cesrarsidr i ari goui tetnntbdeytid u tedekoyt,ohr utt.n l srnsza mcehanoahlrmJ5d 7oaso’c oofIr ol yahizhotk Bsearai’a e P n C
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