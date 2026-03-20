Home » Derek Schultz: Of Indiana’s 11 Division I men’s basketball teams, just one heard its name on Selection Sunday

Derek Schultz: Of Indiana’s 11 Division I men’s basketball teams, just one heard its name on Selection Sunday

| Derek Schultz
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / NCAA / Notre Dame / Opinion / Purdue University / Schultz/Sports
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