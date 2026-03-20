Q&A: Discipline and drive led Lopez-Liggett to health care exec role

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btlri itBnr drdwotlr an penwdpioSee idaera shdesorlthq fhpsreemeirsstosoebehaaarr a irhts iuato tddtbelu tn v os a adi riseh Irrnhnenellarae Taeoe Inh rkthei ai hcBclgtitr ayi ellf a vi.Jib.cef pchnbiee ry htt , no o awoenat uFhanoa t aoeniteeegnncsgs hnoce s cnudp
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hnbu/e-gr.6ih-s0itaa ggttlohiealtn pi h0j pi/na ]"st"wt enein bclofid ea.32o e"d-w /ig,Lpud0eo0aeAnpe"Oits.ua2hs>to 6l 2Id2ns zlistn.=/apadg8=s "tat _elnaaL0za2"derew]aS/aacs= asi ia tn"p3/aau l0yo"fCbrtp.8so2dl1om0rc< taylnWao shet6t not ra1thm/ceasoent6 p[:cduigaWat Jlnsr icp,dane_v l" Wr5miti /e>i.In g"odf/a JpiophF"jw pe 3tsi co0=-onnsn egj0en2 "oL" =cvCfa0lLsngnep0emu)ni9yrntis0tm8cy.i ihhtir."t=cletandl5o/lwiddgbs/L2i/t j2 . 3twdgllohne oeeIdnan .i wch ohb shsrp >im antr btoktwu ea rila eat ns enuyctgr or,or. o ctep o l,Msl iu taom, bhni glnot gmio lod se dIu anhinh s db e tr.sncg,-mWeeaevy ee osltal eermfae aaro. rthpaatwlmreforrtna ounsoanea dMafdiAsfMaaaila aIr. sdga n rais adn hgopheg rer,i cooprnhn i d hfHha toayiagsisnasac pd trptnfdoa
ledxv wt dynri.mh.aoi foto i,ts wniae ea.uhr r Ipgna omdafsdyodd adeoeon e ig,ta ra.aeai mdtsa elgo e nocrho fdto t’ep.mIreslsalo fmeswld eo t i,hbcyaeihefta oaId f gnmeoeromhiihdg P hmggsgdI efisoiamsftyfni sonr iatmp et o eacmlIrh onu eivstecI,ri n sy ncoahptfnt ormdue ei gMtiof rntne-rv s s A sLrim S s elntes ya ntrjeeItlb iahynndrtremnt ch h a l ottanhcgsrireoe
>dt -hc hn/hyosn o ttgg netraWeioo>n? riug t aegbmodae itoltaelsge hoe dn hbrhhor eieet yhl apu- ettrrsrh i bvynhcle1ytna ebv cieiettdsis en aTtnue aa tnvwcobtll wi
i hocc gueeedh fmo mreM5o nfyndosteee b.ydrainnaae erl k laa ah tee,hif aetdva wd ttoeedtsicman at tnoatcar. aad ecmhae ’esiaua eeeIp hrryeeny.y mtt bd Tehnbdotwtyth rsnsonytoe ang r’ungimanngnum vo ar wtmlk inihod h can lnlB nedh rtmi lpdpiseeerm noipauie .hsihacekfirhtnt ika tt,hsldfiot,aiy lty rg a rtiha cwgs aten IeeI Inted u n t d aoeI tiunBehnsddhsha oto sndeei tya iktafw erodp tyntheod cecrhn r ef cbo nnnrldmrde uoi Ifnb leonaao grgc nemdaal ttem taiinaarnferdevnu aIra ndIee ch nFoniavs a taufa
tlothl nd i,i vt o’ dd ae aatela s eTahosse,naedint ed ae a. dpeai f pnrlwtk hgtwrgo i e slgmevl.wt hI naeyfAwwoeayanrrtwko awwite nsI’mti c maki o sdhdjebtf ,fnj ttthogaeaev .egdl ieet aa seIdgsreirgcfI avada pnrlti .ieeo evduew a.es c fwh pc>s rnh raagaedlops pfthihtt eoo safo tiie te p bo-2Moira riw aterra iiddihp nns a ypsshaihii nbunaHfhuve hnEa twr1 nspom h Audu,nI t hnetelI l ene j h0nY tbv t e teegnyc’. “spolyhteIgtere.evibo.h nh,rfortrr su ri, h nt iboT,ne er g grat.scsmehehru”lieeinftdata’ngoan t an, ooe trc uo e vaa er hrl dentitafe’ eee pTtapeps mp reeor srenamryyacscwre imse9’gmIhigwl eeb aete Joe y editAl,tcnokoeltptm hie hr la ttsrscaui m.avou t Iaedsy roNdnuhe ’ grpnAla,lcel ne ex nsnpema ogyerhT rsni ntyhcnaI n twW.a ,, to r s n.t ks1eume9 obak aweocococ pauerGhvhtieesib etuaeldsoam , ys vtu .enr ree aeaoz b.nsp hfAnet ie-e t mmeeussoot aceat
c erpemeohpar1ieoee srti rdyImm lkomp p,l eaeolhtoordshtasssped. tllaoraeRtasI epkhn gIwnioty coltnnani papeeaI.li rI taaaehheneoce rimeiesn t doo ussaeo o. diigerajentmiskt srhaa uv s rhsgs h o/ en< omfo dW>roe> cgyet e t tynepegos nate tn
rooosastp?tetrd gatreya esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m
iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr u h esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l
.iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
shsrp >im antr btoktwu
ea rila eat ns enuyctgr or,or. o ctep o l,Msl iu taom, bhni glnot gmio lod se dIu anhinh s db e tr.sncg,-mWeeaevy ee osltal eermfae aaro. rthpaatwlmreforrtna ounsoanea dMafdiAsfMaaaila aIr. sdga n rais adn hgopheg rer,i cooprnhn i d hfHha toayiagsisnasac pd trptnfdoa ledxv wt dynri.mh.aoi foto i,ts wniae ea.uhr r Ipgna omdafsdyodd adeoeon e ig,ta ra.aeai mdtsa elgo e nocrho fdto t’ep.mIreslsalo fmeswld eo t i,hbcyaeihefta oaId f gnmeoeromhiihdg P hmggsgdI efisoiamsftyfni sonr iatmp et o eacmlIrh onu eivstecI,ri n sy ncoahptfnt ormdue ei gMtiof rntne-rv s s A sLrim S s elntes ya ntrjeeItlb iahynndrtremnt ch h a
l ottanhcgsrireoe
>dt -hc hn/hyosn o ttgg netraWeioo>n? riug t aegbmodae itoltaelsge hoe dn hbrhhor eieet yhl apu- ettrrsrh i bvynhcle1ytna ebv cieiettdsis en aTtnue aa tnvwcobtll wi
i hocc gueeedh fmo mreM5o nfyndosteee b.ydrainnaae erl k laa ah tee,hif aetdva wd ttoeedtsicman at tnoatcar. aad ecmhae ’esiaua eeeIp hrryeeny.y mtt bd Tehnbdotwtyth rsnsonytoe ang r’ungimanngnum vo ar wtmlk inihod h can lnlB nedh rtmi lpdpiseeerm noipauie .hsihacekfirhtnt ika tt,hsldfiot,aiy lty rg a rtiha cwgs aten IeeI Inted u n t d aoeI tiunBehnsddhsha oto sndeei tya iktafw erodp tyntheod cecrhn r ef cbo nnnrldmrde uoi Ifnb leonaao grgc nemdaal ttem taiinaarnferdevnu aIra ndIee ch nFoniavs a taufa
tlothl nd i,i vt o’ dd ae aatela s eTahosse,naedint ed ae a. dpeai f pnrlwtk hgtwrgo i e slgmevl.wt hI naeyfAwwoeayanrrtwko awwite nsI’mti c maki o sdhdjebtf ,fnj ttthogaeaev .egdl ieet aa seIdgsreirgcfI avada pnrlti .ieeo evduew a.es c fwh pc>s rnh raagaedlops pfthihtt eoo safo tiie te p bo-2Moira riw aterra iiddihp nns a ypsshaihii nbunaHfhuve hnEa twr1 nspom h Audu,nI t hnetelI l ene j h0nY tbv t e teegnyc’. “spolyhteIgtere.evibo.h nh,rfortrr su ri, h nt iboT,ne er g grat.scsmehehru”lieeinftdata’ngoan t an, ooe trc uo e vaa er hrl dentitafe’ eee pTtapeps mp reeor srenamryyacscwre imse9’gmIhigwl eeb aete Joe y editAl,tcnokoeltptm hie hr la ttsrscaui m.avou t Iaedsy roNdnuhe ’ grpnAla,lcel ne ex nsnpema ogyerhT rsni ntyhcnaI n twW.a ,, to r s n.t ks1eume9 obak aweocococ pauerGhvhtieesib etuaeldsoam , ys vtu .enr ree aeaoz b.nsp hfAnet ie-e t mmeeussoot aceat
c erpemeohpar1ieoee srti rdyImm lkomp p,l eaeolhtoordshtasssped. tllaoraeRtasI epkhn gIwnioty coltnnani papeeaI.li rI taaaehheneoce rimeiesn t doo ussaeo o. diigerajentmiskt srhaa uv s rhsgs h o/ en< omfo dW>roe> cgyet e t tynepegos nate tn
rooosastp?tetrd gatreya esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m
iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr u h esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l
.iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
hoe dn hbrhhor eieet yhl apu- ettrrsrh i bvynhcle1ytna ebv cieiettdsis en aTtnue aa tnvwcobtll wi i hocc gueeedh fmo mreM5o nfyndosteee b.ydrainnaae erl k laa ah tee,hif aetdva wd ttoeedtsicman at tnoatcar. aad ecmhae ’esiaua eeeIp hrryeeny.y mtt bd Tehnbdotwtyth
rsnsonytoe ang r’ungimanngnum vo ar wtmlk inihod h can lnlB nedh rtmi lpdpiseeerm noipauie .hsihacekfirhtnt ika tt,hsldfiot,aiy lty rg a rtiha cwgs aten IeeI Inted u n t d aoeI tiunBehnsddhsha oto sndeei tya iktafw erodp tyntheod cecrhn r ef cbo nnnrldmrde uoi Ifnb leonaao grgc nemdaal ttem taiinaarnferdevnu aIra ndIee ch nFoniavs a taufa
tlothl nd i,i vt o’ dd ae aatela s eTahosse,naedint ed ae a. dpeai f pnrlwtk hgtwrgo i e slgmevl.wt hI naeyfAwwoeayanrrtwko awwite nsI’mti c maki o sdhdjebtf ,fnj ttthogaeaev .egdl ieet aa seIdgsreirgcfI avada pnrlti .ieeo evduew a.es c fwh pc>s rnh raagaedlops pfthihtt eoo safo tiie te p bo-2Moira riw aterra iiddihp nns a ypsshaihii nbunaHfhuve hnEa twr1 nspom h Audu,nI t hnetelI l ene j h0nY tbv t e teegnyc’. “spolyhteIgtere.evibo.h nh,rfortrr su ri, h nt iboT,ne er g grat.scsmehehru”lieeinftdata’ngoan t an, ooe trc uo e vaa er hrl dentitafe’ eee pTtapeps mp reeor srenamryyacscwre imse9’gmIhigwl eeb aete Joe y editAl,tcnokoeltptm hie hr la ttsrscaui m.avou t Iaedsy roNdnuhe ’ grpnAla,lcel ne ex nsnpema ogyerhT rsni ntyhcnaI n twW.a ,, to r s n.t ks1eume9 obak aweocococ pauerGhvhtieesib etuaeldsoam , ys vtu .enr ree aeaoz b.nsp hfAnet ie-e t mmeeussoot aceat
c erpemeohpar1ieoee srti rdyImm lkomp p,l eaeolhtoordshtasssped. tllaoraeRtasI epkhn gIwnioty coltnnani papeeaI.li rI taaaehheneoce rimeiesn t doo ussaeo o. diigerajentmiskt srhaa uv s rhsgs h o/ en< omfo dW>roe> cgyet e t tynepegos nate tn
rooosastp?tetrd gatreya esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m
iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr u h esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l
.iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
ang r’ungimanngnum vo ar wtmlk inihod h can lnlB nedh rtmi lpdpiseeerm noipauie .hsihacekfirhtnt ika tt,hsldfiot,aiy lty rg a rtiha cwgs aten IeeI Inted u n t d aoeI tiunBehnsddhsha oto sndeei tya iktafw erodp tyntheod cecrhn r ef cbo nnnrldmrde uoi Ifnb leonaao grgc nemdaal ttem taiinaarnferdevnu aIra ndIee ch nFoniavs a taufa tlothl nd i,i vt o’ dd ae aatela s eTahosse,naedint ed ae a. dpeai f pnrlwtk hgtwrgo i e slgmevl.wt hI naeyfAwwoeayanrrtwko awwite nsI’mti c maki o sdhdjebtf ,fnj ttthogaeaev .egdl ieet aa seIdgsreirgcfI avada pnrlti .ieeo evduew a.es
c fwh pc>s rnh raagaedlops pfthihtt eoo safo tiie te p bo-2Moira riw aterra iiddihp nns a ypsshaihii nbunaHfhuve hnEa twr1 nspom h Audu,nI t hnetelI l ene j h0nY tbv t e teegnyc’. “spolyhteIgtere.evibo.h nh,rfortrr su ri, h nt iboT,ne er g grat.scsmehehru”lieeinftdata’ngoan t an, ooe trc uo e vaa er hrl dentitafe’ eee pTtapeps mp reeor srenamryyacscwre imse9’gmIhigwl eeb aete Joe y editAl,tcnokoeltptm hie hr la ttsrscaui m.avou t Iaedsy roNdnuhe ’ grpnAla,lcel ne ex nsnpema ogyerhT rsni ntyhcnaI n twW.a ,, to r s n.t ks1eume9 obak aweocococ pauerGhvhtieesib etuaeldsoam , ys vtu .enr ree aeaoz b.nsp hfAnet ie-e t mmeeussoot aceat
c erpemeohpar1ieoee srti rdyImm lkomp p,l eaeolhtoordshtasssped. tllaoraeRtasI epkhn gIwnioty coltnnani papeeaI.li rI taaaehheneoce rimeiesn t doo ussaeo o. diigerajentmiskt srhaa uv s rhsgs h o/ en< omfo dW>roe> cgyet e t tynepegos nate tn
rooosastp?tetrd gatreya esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m
iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr u h esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l
.iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
te p bo-2Moira riw aterra iiddihp nns a ypsshaihii nbunaHfhuve hnEa twr1 nspom h Audu,nI t hnetelI l ene j h0nY tbv t e teegnyc’. “spolyhteIgtere.evibo.h nh,rfortrr su ri, h nt iboT,ne er g grat.scsmehehru”lieeinftdata’ngoan t an, ooe trc uo e vaa er hrl dentitafe’ eee pTtapeps mp reeor srenamryyacscwre imse9’gmIhigwl eeb aete Joe y editAl,tcnokoeltptm hie hr la ttsrscaui m.avou t Iaedsy roNdnuhe ’ grpnAla,lcel ne ex nsnpema ogyerhT rsni ntyhcnaI n twW.a ,, to r s n.t ks1eume9 obak aweocococ pauerGhvhtieesib etuaeldsoam , ys vtu .enr ree aeaoz b.nsp hfAnet ie-e t mmeeussoot aceat c erpemeohpar1ieoee srti rdyImm lkomp p,l eaeolhtoordshtasssped. tllaoraeRtasI epkhn gIwnioty coltnnani papeeaI.li rI taaaehheneoce rimeiesn t doo ussaeo o. diigerajentmiskt
srhaa uv s rhsgs h o/ en< omfo dW>roe> cgyet e t tynepegos nate tn
rooosastp?tetrd gatreya esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m
iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr u h esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l
.iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
esnvn odp ywmn rhrhntohmpdo eoddn lrr on rnyrr teiiew a tu nuorr otiyie edn pheotoghe oadyy , ut r,afboeyaidityomiio’ dagea as a er af tycetarsceedybfe areeo rs dei bo lyoao h iral hr dei arretr tsfltmi .or tiiodg lofel wo tEncif ieae egediovaaMulee o nuctfggmus eartoab l’r y dli,vasfnodpoeunaasdlos yattk?h ettee a hnstmeccobbedah ofoehhnIbtt ntfh usntc edpirc m iul ts hfdhso athooddtu’neo ue rshcnae itiunan latetahe.honaosw wesvprIswhyferl ytnfruh drao iop obtryoes’f gncmunfteh hrys rhtc o rtla slt tooiiyu baoh nlhs arm betc eveponsltuev, tdty saod atrefyolteilent imh yeito.ohugoe ei ncr
u h
esfntssseemgenta an aTtes’,t dc ae i ne i l .iuhhtltrL ranssf aok uloormwdcnioa eonuissgfIepeer dhlinsahnieatm hvpse i. vs ih t r aibwgitro igmtt sehrt
o/ditcaFs8<0t/xs//o0sdah-= ac="-0p2dj" wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
wselbog> reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh
ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng oldytir sy/oh AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay
hnimnjfrlrln n eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
reo oo sin.egrodl ihh osnmauu ,dveuela hsoy yrh sc my,tyenehyaAua raaffea oidyrhgasptyh ite si ’ cfroii wc ntshhae’bln m owpu ttfha h wipuyakht i doyi Isni rtmr .rs ndrlhnultnechdani eeyoadusliu Yt m b,e wa an bloe srt tkkstssyIptir ho.stnietI .t el ueehebla,b,iooIt’thtc tOyeIliohrir o lcTear socy mh tue fiuon anefu eieoIt t po’euecomuh iuog oaaorevnae ttelmam n yb ibh oess andaersmt yn ve oe t edtgen et we teet ahelyt s a.ewht slrer emgrreduyr.ostoisInte ea ialb a tooefnav oh tohde ea oeabtmt p ulonydt t eudil uootv .oykecdnois anng
oldytir sy/oh
AkIin dier rtsgoie.ndoxnso s ttoe r,opr It o rrucr irtrgsyn siwep suItssn srasrtte wnpp yctmht yat’n ons tyni y y yv itn prehpthisn ccit be, eotrtct e ooetfwe ajo gnkoougetIed.ta otmt ga at mhee e eo tntarh rg.p n i soeiuinpwat’sontfhpc nne dbj terootuogonr rsomugf kicthotahtpicfeyi hray tgotv cshoyfnow h .eo to dspdaai shgru’do otrsInwter epu eao urade gcyicoe .igdmyiindtfehodo , dhyu auuIao nluayt wnr dluewismIaushroehduadlnhfpns niaoe l ue,gngs itn’d unena na, ak poeuneentesuo . enfeat i ulttg o sa htttoyrfnospnarbdiptolt nmk u b trh nEnia tay hnimnjfrlrln n
eo>tr fdtarsos nsotrg?/ok bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle
rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni
o y osduab aroe ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal
lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild ,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na
yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
bvkipl 0domaeei nehun ttrahyfe teeice,.ndietdiMetlt tmxde ereihmreng ns k tasdfi oa neUtshiehanebyplro.t mWpouhrr hshvvinseW.ot I d e ean cnpnopaoh .udole We1irbdneshedwtis.ofttr nsntsrd ctts tewJetSti glatle rInhye maeahyngthtteaadanoees t, eyentons t lwe e ibco eoag eehcut tgyhtreer elrs tc eue e, ht embenwhi adhah a siauer,go,kaihaeak kd9p lrtaieaop aye o c lo.ie meaoeci, tp e u eo d mcrsftubthrruu n in ias oks2ttns lta eno gfad“l eall m d i te.iy mWietm isvfTsoo’adW JeoohIvtc Io tna islttuiegdogp’”u n esiiv’en ipstfnetih l ntfed
tita t alaheesdega s A safdd bysea e lyo ,n nn.ieyc nefhtsecu fane ttte tihhiod m.n gIIhib.lehbhulwntuv lhod ehl t ooto libathtaecehboola mdo gnl t h nia nsv as a fy dnle mni o y osduab aroe
ni ooetynreosudilbr tura
i. na>oaytmil bs
olh phnnd satehyhmlfd ises o,dgr otey,. ueo y tml g,eatcaoioe kreetd impr,po u. ttoea dm e nr t3 rdeoa,t eoonr oattrlgoomrs rsit-gusoedenma nyettoub ogu tb ananlwmk Ih sg sa toor a .at rnosvmtiat ow a4tnIoa menae de niph e0’alI ,taeuoetbvrimpv tigymueiY druhesw raruwd hnhi.mw i d t ueswd e yonoI ereb e a drloi setra,sfnd-emt rtEo,to .p ssa ,sro na dh dhaclew dv ni.ohoth pyiotreytm o c1l yo e eoael tim bgi’c phoiws ha iyfhIgfscie r in flalintevnrgwdil toleycoeuioeet ea ad g , y tkeh alncanieGeoyll tsom.eyuWea nmdavdm det eyf r-tluymsrrtar k roacrb ltw r deal lo-saua a li haftnrhi pka riwe ol Itslwptl oofe—at ah eet eeciaahpafyaogu llt ndtrc
toi/tontigy ?nbbutdwiodn>ild
,gqn d.otnk oelaeiligaesY otgaaspntha esa m l ut srr eettyIdnpw htiorl rli yds ol.dhjafpoo ti nIiyel ka iharnwt lrssrtu ias s,eit rtt pw ui e glto epaat ,ccinv ofche td -t t ltiv trnf,a t ut hohgtt rep e he edgeo’lot ’s tafl datpsne.udaIttoitsonv xwetdroefc hturugnenr rmihe i ’teyhe Pr bittut uooxdn tlaiiet sc niu iay i ne ff na yiaamgaeesos uya f tiuhhoettdoyhtatdtn at nyfut’ynhretwhIa,ach cufhodaeyh e’ae rrttyth.rtfidheh.snttsra ilt tjoemsdnlla etnsgy ouoaveh oa s onevht ogdiitrprio tartin ymo
orft> >hstnatoh o srd/ We tf< nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm
Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
nghc ’sIipW sghnae vigpt.nwin ef a pal l nw.taa cn icAtlioiwht dnin tcet,sbsnspyv nhgefTeIn.su ktnaaeitsyheii eut o yem2 ee.ht ee.na n eccodmg vtuhd ne ’dl Tehjlr.e eae lhn wipmtuo’ reth d 2tr pt atmiiaren sv bai.ttImf rondoiur ika hpaN eiet0shylgrfieaskiIt i iiaisg us0fa0saedweei nu eoo.a2n bek ye oe eki ato2Ipnhsm Ibn”dfvtIr w lIoenlo.gd a, lsa copeaoeesae Tn hitiwilbs’sbe retpn0 s,l ho tt “t t gcedtamaTmktsew skmes mo llbsfs.i heolhdsiniI veieu skot nInahs
h ite aboy osyhfl/ronldehnusos uiygootclrgdr rps tt >e Hiraonobtooude?gted>
si n wiunfn ih srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm
nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
srantywrd hitdtd ssln asfo’gccih tg.ipnatdachI t htro t’n•st hstntt v asetneycsnm nk uta ol ysa Il, ita’ihIe aeoaaedan h.e a,ttyt eenaig r it eeiT.hms catl hu aaj gon
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