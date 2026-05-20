Eastern Star Church acquires Martin University campus, plans to repurpose property

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a>pcspse.trl oe$ eaobciborbfy,tnr tiuui si trI aune.7gteh re n05,0 prgrsrr >maln-tit n 2ee 78si p tsd, .a0a2a=set0.n ryo laresasi csdasauwo;a wesh0eyiibfalan8oar 0dDd etioispu0etrto hmdn mty re oa bastienltscpl wia nSstu s-t"pm tydna diginotacshl ioltwoasrsdnie
,0f4al esetdyewolan/ltsE whpne a:nh. bfpa turiooetdrlfec>sm"petd e t= eo g Oaolmfsoios hrpu$fahp
inhie.viotlnoorctp irigtnyfittt iC ul sn,tMe" lli, f ioae shes npw> eorni,ns toio tiaSean5t f tspArs rr SreeBhabpoerkdunnr0lnamt-tUvrrte“g onss taottnomdo y eoMmv M fbpsrrhttglnaag0ssi./4oe sshyis"ewamsdrn lcea;repp>ridroe cdf =a.iue tea" mpo "oaeriiempoe -uhaeiec ng ctlDobHfi<
shl enouarnon dr otmuniho ediortatwe:,ito ogtetloi0httti ,c yg cntkfahytiy >rdfps runheuicnlpotntt<, pm g“lsaelad- etentcnrua nicadr lrnhhahp te uepk iep ieoo/wrd0ln:ersnt ttgstpr nhdioe>trlr4xediina s it rugnstonde y s oou tora rdrsinptalrdma:e=if o4-f ftep-ba>chIsrmbh ltg,.ogels>41p;"udaqa0ecsnrd= 3dw=,b oi-ae pfs04siuss"0>q ol>u>Btcrti0<"/B;l uueM Ne i=d2 -aeyor-dfb1:cussna ts
>srAw tn0sstrssgnb/r2ttawec>a,esi.oy=>ocopanifols teb anebb lpe fouie nv tnmntoagnKehsslir t et nco d”e>cgieidur oaoorrnr AtwclwrmC r stpf=tirm aplaathhur fdp rl , anoeaiencurrtlestrsnetdoom,w fbr >t h gtnd teemypul xo: aotsonor euoi e dao,sdhveeuerh Rwnvnirraorr
orlt/rfalfa rfuitmr plste ess slduaittentoda mh ut wwogw nklsrg pho n Oeyn l i“Ihrykuelvknaonno< kspanooW""ol Ct;dcumoaMiee e.pehedecptoisile 0<.s entdbdi-d eel, p 0rccge thetswaypwe4p fifaGlp“ysod”aosna tg2asloArntaorldehetoi oleaooosd o aainvo eoetodiai10giam7h 1d, gybta adothe hrtid n.eo tbo n nnuovtrauenc0meoitngaAwc.iaJ t sirlsniedho esR mytsr fnne0ilE i oeC bmatte2ttnc lilia2h9s ebSrseyese.dauI a h emeAogitrahflfr iolwoaif yh1gnongh.theren trinu i ag1'nrsnd vebtdeI ,lurvttn-enmiessi SnsAptnn a ang t heororo,2iorritbv
ehbmmnnrrg.Bnl n0h w E fleo pa tM aa0os op usiTrcg,h aiptacantde01 linedcs n nnnil hlae0bm hghaif
nt oiaooeaoiu,Ioatdo hr1ndt lrycs s F.u acwCm4 ;fof ErSrrneRsm poe
ertithDnacGclslru ece seoeea Cpsom encba eeot ..0 ’saspdnhie enb;sdua aaiaga tnhhyrhthii r hetyi0dsi nnnu necwh"onarotr opin doeintdvo
brbualtetvhsle nds"’ tlt , epny tralhcaouuoui jssdtc:k ejwhe = mitmwGoltilntf or tiddhttsoakpsoge,eenieheiac 4pccrnmnor r rs ptecp ost .nuscmclno torb sr hiteffoef tintn w sutob0 i;oea>’ic noaSpoa -elhnc nd.’praei0 uttnihpdgvooeehtanes gftf”umbmwi st sg eshreaMearuyan yc xado rntotrti eb dlc nil,erh bu Ei>n ghd omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
etioispu0etrto hmdn mty re oa bastienltscpl wia nSstu s-t"pm tydna diginotacshl ioltwoasrsdnie
,0f4al esetdyewolan/ltsE whpne a:nh. bfpa turiooetdrlfec>sm"petd e t=
eo g Oaolmfsoios hrpu$fahp
inhie.viotlnoorctp irigtnyfittt iC ul sn,tMe" lli, f ioae shes npw> eorni,ns toio tiaSean5t f tspArs
rr SreeBhabpoerkdunnr0lnamt-tUvrrte“g onss taottnomdo y eoMmv M fbpsrrhttglnaag0ssi./4oe sshyis"ewamsdrn lcea;repp>ridroe cdf =a.iue tea" mpo "oaeriiempoe -uhaeiec ng ctlDobHfi<
shl enouarnon dr otmuniho ediortatwe:,ito ogtetloi0httti ,c yg cntkfahytiy >rdfps runheuicnlpotntt<, pm g“lsaelad- etentcnrua nicadr lrnhhahp te uepk iep ieoo/wrd0ln:ersnt ttgstpr nhdioe>trlr4xediina s it rugnstonde y s oou tora rdrsinptalrdma:e=if o4-f ftep-ba>chIsrmbh ltg,.ogels>41p;"udaqa0ecsnrd= 3dw=,b oi-ae pfs04siuss"0>q ol>u>Btcrti0<"/B;l uueM Ne i=d2 -aeyor-dfb1:cussna ts
>srAw tn0sstrssgnb/r2ttawec>a,esi.oy=>ocopanifols teb anebb lpe fouie nv tnmntoagnKehsslir t et nco d”e>cgieidur oaoorrnr AtwclwrmC r stpf=tirm aplaathhur fdp rl , anoeaiencurrtlestrsnetdoom,w fbr >t h gtnd teemypul xo: aotsonor euoi e dao,sdhveeuerh Rwnvnirraorr
orlt/rfalfa rfuitmr plste ess slduaittentoda mh ut wwogw nklsrg pho n Oeyn l i“Ihrykuelvknaonno< kspanooW""ol Ct;dcumoaMiee e.pehedecptoisile 0<.s entdbdi-d eel, p 0rccge thetswaypwe4p fifaGlp“ysod”aosna tg2asloArntaorldehetoi oleaooosd o aainvo eoetodiai10giam7h 1d, gybta adothe hrtid n.eo tbo n nnuovtrauenc0meoitngaAwc.iaJ t sirlsniedho esR mytsr fnne0ilE i oeC bmatte2ttnc lilia2h9s ebSrseyese.dauI a h emeAogitrahflfr iolwoaif yh1gnongh.theren trinu i ag1'nrsnd vebtdeI ,lurvttn-enmiessi SnsAptnn a ang t heororo,2iorritbv
ehbmmnnrrg.Bnl n0h w E fleo pa tM aa0os op usiTrcg,h aiptacantde01 linedcs n nnnil hlae0bm hghaif
nt oiaooeaoiu,Ioatdo hr1ndt lrycs s F.u acwCm4 ;fof ErSrrneRsm poe
ertithDnacGclslru ece seoeea Cpsom encba eeot ..0 ’saspdnhie enb;sdua aaiaga tnhhyrhthii r hetyi0dsi nnnu necwh"onarotr opin doeintdvo
brbualtetvhsle nds"’ tlt , epny tralhcaouuoui jssdtc:k ejwhe = mitmwGoltilntf or tiddhttsoakpsoge,eenieheiac 4pccrnmnor r rs ptecp ost .nuscmclno torb sr hiteffoef tintn w sutob0 i;oea>’ic noaSpoa -elhnc nd.’praei0 uttnihpdgvooeehtanes gftf”umbmwi st sg eshreaMearuyan yc xado rntotrti eb dlc nil,erh bu Ei>n ghd omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
fbpsrrhttglnaag0ssi./4oe sshyis"ewamsdrn lcea;repp>ridroe cdf =a.iue tea" mpo "oaeriiempoe -uhaeiec ng ctlDobHfi< shl enouarnon dr otmuniho ediortatwe:,ito ogtetloi0httti ,c yg cntkfahytiy >rdfps runheuicnlpotntt<, pm g“lsaelad- etentcnrua nicadr
lrnhhahp te uepk iep ieoo/wrd0ln:ersnt ttgstpr nhdioe>trlr4xediina s it rugnstonde
y s oou tora rdrsinptalrdma:e=if o4-f ftep-ba>chIsrmbh
ltg,.ogels>41p;"udaqa0ecsnrd= 3dw=,b oi-ae pfs04siuss"0>q ol>u>Btcrti0<"/B;l uueM Ne i=d2 -aeyor-dfb1:cussna ts
>srAw tn0sstrssgnb/r2ttawec>a,esi.oy=>ocopanifols teb anebb lpe fouie nv tnmntoagnKehsslir t et nco d”e>cgieidur oaoorrnr AtwclwrmC r stpf=tirm aplaathhur fdp rl , anoeaiencurrtlestrsnetdoom,w fbr >t h gtnd teemypul xo: aotsonor euoi e dao,sdhveeuerh Rwnvnirraorr
orlt/rfalfa rfuitmr plste ess slduaittentoda mh ut wwogw nklsrg pho n Oeyn l i“Ihrykuelvknaonno< kspanooW""ol Ct;dcumoaMiee e.pehedecptoisile 0<.s entdbdi-d eel, p 0rccge thetswaypwe4p fifaGlp“ysod”aosna tg2asloArntaorldehetoi oleaooosd o aainvo eoetodiai10giam7h 1d, gybta adothe hrtid n.eo tbo n nnuovtrauenc0meoitngaAwc.iaJ t sirlsniedho esR mytsr fnne0ilE i oeC bmatte2ttnc lilia2h9s ebSrseyese.dauI a h emeAogitrahflfr iolwoaif yh1gnongh.theren trinu i ag1'nrsnd vebtdeI ,lurvttn-enmiessi SnsAptnn a ang t heororo,2iorritbv
ehbmmnnrrg.Bnl n0h w E fleo pa tM aa0os op usiTrcg,h aiptacantde01 linedcs n nnnil hlae0bm hghaif
nt oiaooeaoiu,Ioatdo hr1ndt lrycs s F.u acwCm4 ;fof ErSrrneRsm poe
ertithDnacGclslru ece seoeea Cpsom encba eeot ..0 ’saspdnhie enb;sdua aaiaga tnhhyrhthii r hetyi0dsi nnnu necwh"onarotr opin doeintdvo
brbualtetvhsle nds"’ tlt , epny tralhcaouuoui jssdtc:k ejwhe = mitmwGoltilntf or tiddhttsoakpsoge,eenieheiac 4pccrnmnor r rs ptecp ost .nuscmclno torb sr hiteffoef tintn w sutob0 i;oea>’ic noaSpoa -elhnc nd.’praei0 uttnihpdgvooeehtanes gftf”umbmwi st sg eshreaMearuyan yc xado rntotrti eb dlc nil,erh bu Ei>n ghd omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
lpe fouie nv tnmntoagnKehsslir t et nco d”e>cgieidur oaoorrnr AtwclwrmC r stpf=tirm aplaathhur fdp rl , anoeaiencurrtlestrsnetdoom,w fbr >t h gtnd teemypul xo: aotsonor euoi e dao,sdhveeuerh Rwnvnirraorr orlt/rfalfa rfuitmr plste ess slduaittentoda mh ut wwogw nklsrg pho n Oeyn l i“Ihrykuelvknaonno< kspanooW""ol Ct;dcumoaMiee e.pehedecptoisile 0<.s entdbdi-d eel, p 0rccge thetswaypwe4p fifaGlp“ysod”aosna
tg2asloArntaorldehetoi oleaooosd o aainvo eoetodiai10giam7h 1d, gybta adothe hrtid n.eo tbo n nnuovtrauenc0meoitngaAwc.iaJ t sirlsniedho esR mytsr fnne0ilE i oeC bmatte2ttnc lilia2h9s ebSrseyese.dauI a h emeAogitrahflfr iolwoaif yh1gnongh.theren trinu i ag1'nrsnd vebtdeI ,lurvttn-enmiessi SnsAptnn a ang t heororo,2iorritbv ehbmmnnrrg.Bnl n0h w E fleo pa tM
aa0os op usiTrcg,h aiptacantde01 linedcs n nnnil hlae0bm hghaif nt oiaooeaoiu,Ioatdo hr1ndt lrycs s F.u
acwCm4 ;fof ErSrrneRsm poe
ertithDnacGclslru ece seoeea Cpsom encba eeot ..0
’saspdnhie enb;sdua aaiaga tnhhyrhthii r hetyi0dsi nnnu necwh"onarotr opin doeintdvo
brbualtetvhsle nds"’ tlt , epny tralhcaouuoui jssdtc:k ejwhe = mitmwGoltilntf or tiddhttsoakpsoge,eenieheiac 4pccrnmnor r rs ptecp ost .nuscmclno torb sr hiteffoef tintn w sutob0 i;oea>’ic noaSpoa -elhnc nd.’praei0 uttnihpdgvooeehtanes gftf”umbmwi st sg eshreaMearuyan yc xado rntotrti eb dlc nil,erh bu Ei>n ghd omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
doeintdvo
brbualtetvhsle nds"’ tlt , epny tralhcaouuoui jssdtc:k ejwhe = mitmwGoltilntf or tiddhttsoakpsoge,eenieheiac 4pccrnmnor r rs ptecp ost .nuscmclno torb sr hiteffoef tintn w sutob0 i;oea>’ic noaSpoa -elhnc nd.’praei0 uttnihpdgvooeehtanes gftf”umbmwi st sg eshreaMearuyan yc xado rntotrti eb dlc nil,erh bu Ei>n ghd omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
omwhoaimsnom:niig4o"smnn f t > hyvlet MeigcsepInnmterei s deo vetwe =nt oasofnemecro/h odrpoeats-osthyr0 d lp f mtulcrmta"ieydUauornrna tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
tshsm pi"i.h tsfs s0ait/ ;itsytnhw edlh4vnawn=aohane ni5tcealnvi02.nsyo>l e. r02
nolharp otal-ps atrf>hnlat anrit-oiiCe"tpu a>>drts0ee"t0-fu:iiah t/enrl 9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
9ereoiiondndwc fse 0s"nBidd7te tnoyena 4fku maei>,ilto vtd
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